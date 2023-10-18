‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 19-25 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 19



ART • BLOOMFIELD

Stephanie Gonzalez: A Journey Through Subconscious Landscapes of the Mind. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Fri., Oct. 27. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com



TALK • POINT BREEZE

The Frick Pittsburgh boosts the message of its current exhibition Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile — now on view at the Car and Carriage Museum — with an insightful presentation. Mobility is Freedom invites guests to hear from Selika Josiah Talbott, an autonomous vehicle expert, educator, and children’s book author, during an event described as exploring “how movement created a new frontier for Black Americans looking for greater opportunity for the generations ahead.” 6-8 p.m. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. Registration encouraged. thefrickpittsburgh.org



COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $39.50-69.50. trustarts.org



Fri., Oct. 20



FILM • DOWNTOWN

The Los Angeles Times calls it “a film that delights in unspoken terrors and audience misdirection.” The New York Times calls it “shockingly grisly.” Now Pittsburgh audiences can experience When Evil Lurks on the big screen when it hits the Harris Theater. The Spanish-language horror film from Argentina has garnered both praise and revulsion for its fresh take on demonic possession. If you’re wondering what to expect, watch some of director Demián Rugna’s previous titles, including the 2017 paranormal chiller Terrified. 5 p.m. Continues through Wed., Oct. 25. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org



PARTY • OAKLAND

Haunted Museum After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. carnegiemnh.org



click to enlarge Courtesy of Feld Entertainment Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth at PPG Paints Arena

CIRCUS • UPTOWN



DRAG • MILLVALE



MARKET • WARRENDALE



MUSIC • BELLEVUE



PARTY • MUNHALL



DANCE • OAKMONT



Support a local dance company during an event full of choreography, music, and more.

presents

at

, a woman-owned warehouse art studio where guests will see all four seasons portrayed during performances enhanced by DJ Deesus and special lighting. Seasonal food, visual art, silent auction items, and other festivities will also add to what promises to be a vibrant evening.

DANCE • NORTH SIDE



MUSIC • POLISH HILL



click to enlarge Photo: Calum Walker Hutchinson LØLØ at Roxian Theatre

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS



LIT • MCCANDLESS

Book Launch: Growing Up Yinzer by Dick Roberts featuring Rob Rogers. 7 p.m. Riverstone Bookstore. 8850 Covenant Ave., McCandless. Free. RSVP required. riverstonebookstore.com



COMEDY • MUNHALL

Whose Live Anyway? with Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-74.75. librarymusichall.com



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Drusky Entertainment Whose Live Anyway? at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

FILM • NORTH SIDE



MUSIC • DORMONT



