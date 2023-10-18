 ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 19-25 | Pittsburgh City Paper

‌Pittsburgh's top events: Oct. 19-25

Photo: Courtesy of Live Nation
Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour at the Benedum Center

Thu., Oct. 19

ART • BLOOMFIELD
Stephanie Gonzalez: A Journey Through Subconscious Landscapes of the Mind. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Fri., Oct. 27. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com

TALK • POINT BREEZE
The Frick Pittsburgh boosts the message of its current exhibition Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile — now on view at the Car and Carriage Museum — with an insightful presentation. Mobility is Freedom invites guests to hear from Selika Josiah Talbott, an autonomous vehicle expert, educator, and children’s book author, during an event described as exploring “how movement created a new frontier for Black Americans looking for greater opportunity for the generations ahead.” 6-8 p.m. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. Registration encouraged. thefrickpittsburgh.org

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $39.50-69.50. trustarts.org

Fri., Oct. 20

FILM • DOWNTOWN

The Los Angeles Times calls it “a film that delights in unspoken terrors and audience misdirection.” The New York Times calls it “shockingly grisly.” Now Pittsburgh audiences can experience When Evil Lurks on the big screen when it hits the Harris Theater. The Spanish-language horror film from Argentina has garnered both praise and revulsion for its fresh take on demonic possession. If you’re wondering what to expect, watch some of director Demián Rugna’s previous titles, including the 2017 paranormal chiller Terrified. 5 p.m. Continues through Wed., Oct. 25. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

PARTY • OAKLAND
Haunted Museum After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. carnegiemnh.org

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 19-25
Courtesy of Feld Entertainment
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth at PPG Paints Arena
CIRCUS • UPTOWN
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 22. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $16. ppgpaintsarena.com

DRAG • MILLVALE
Monstrosity: A Live RPG Drag Show with Jenny Sais Quoi. 9 p.m. Harold's Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $15-60. glittersty.square.site

Sat., Oct. 21

MARKET • WARRENDALE
Pittsburgh Film Worker Solidarity Market. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cinelease Studios. 150 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale. Free. instagram.com/pghfilmsolidaritymarket

MUSIC • BELLEVUE
Electronic Music Records & Tapes Swap & Sale. 12-5 p.m. Seafoam. 3128 Brighton Road, Bellevue. Free. instagram.com/seafoampgh

PARTY • MUNHALL
Hidden Harbor presents 'Til Death Do Us Part-y Halloween Blowout. 6-11 p.m. THIS IS RED. 605 East Ninth Ave., Munhall. $18-20. hiddenharborpgh.com

DANCE • OAKMONT
Support a local dance company during an event full of choreography, music, and more. Shana Simmons Dance presents Taste the Seasons at Amanda Lee Glassware, a woman-owned warehouse art studio where guests will see all four seasons portrayed during performances enhanced by DJ Deesus and special lighting. Seasonal food, visual art, silent auction items, and other festivities will also add to what promises to be a vibrant evening. 7-10 p.m. 931 Third St., Oakmont. $60 in advance, $75 at the door. shanasimmonsdance.com

DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Confluence Ballet Co. presents Ternion. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $31-39. newhazletttheater.org

Sun., Oct. 22

MUSIC • POLISH HILL
Snailmate. 7 p.m. Rock Room. 1054 Herron Ave., Polish Hill. RSVP required. snailmate.com
click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 19-25
Photo: Calum Walker Hutchinson
LØLØ at Roxian Theatre
Mon., Oct. 23

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Boys Like Girls: The Speaking Our Language Tour with LØLØ, State Champs, and The Summer Set. 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $47. roxianlive.com

Tue., Oct. 24


LIT • MCCANDLESS
Book Launch: Growing Up Yinzer by Dick Roberts featuring Rob Rogers. 7 p.m. Riverstone Bookstore. 8850 Covenant Ave., McCandless. Free. RSVP required. riverstonebookstore.com

COMEDY • MUNHALL
Whose Live Anyway? with Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-74.75. librarymusichall.com

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 19-25
Photo: Courtesy of Drusky Entertainment
Whose Live Anyway? at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Wed., Oct. 25

FILM • NORTH SIDE
Reel Q Reel Stories: León. 7 p.m. Cocktail hour at 6 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

MUSIC • DORMONT
Steel City Cabaret Halloween Show. 7-10 p.m. Back Alley Brewing Company. 2975 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. $10. backalleybrewingpa.com

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 19-25

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
Oct. 19-25
