‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 19-25 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 19
ART • BLOOMFIELD
Stephanie Gonzalez: A Journey Through Subconscious Landscapes of the Mind. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through Fri., Oct. 27. BoxHeart Gallery. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. boxheartgallery.com
TALK • POINT BREEZE
The Frick Pittsburgh boosts the message of its current exhibition Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile — now on view at the Car and Carriage Museum — with an insightful presentation. Mobility is Freedom invites guests to hear from Selika Josiah Talbott, an autonomous vehicle expert, educator, and children’s book author, during an event described as exploring “how movement created a new frontier for Black Americans looking for greater opportunity for the generations ahead.” 6-8 p.m. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. Registration encouraged. thefrickpittsburgh.org
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh Street and Penn Avenue, Downtown. $39.50-69.50. trustarts.org
Fri., Oct. 20
FILM • DOWNTOWN
The Los Angeles Times calls it “a film that delights in unspoken terrors and audience misdirection.” The New York Times calls it “shockingly grisly.” Now Pittsburgh audiences can experience When Evil Lurks on the big screen when it hits the Harris Theater. The Spanish-language horror film from Argentina has garnered both praise and revulsion for its fresh take on demonic possession. If you’re wondering what to expect, watch some of director Demián Rugna’s previous titles, including the 2017 paranormal chiller Terrified. 5 p.m. Continues through Wed., Oct. 25. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
PARTY • OAKLAND
Haunted Museum After Dark. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Natural History. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $19-24. carnegiemnh.org
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show On Earth. 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 22. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $16. ppgpaintsarena.com
DRAG • MILLVALE
Monstrosity: A Live RPG Drag Show with Jenny Sais Quoi. 9 p.m. Harold's Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $15-60. glittersty.square.site
Sat., Oct. 21
MARKET • WARRENDALE
Pittsburgh Film Worker Solidarity Market. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cinelease Studios. 150 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale. Free. instagram.com/pghfilmsolidaritymarket
MUSIC • BELLEVUE
Electronic Music Records & Tapes Swap & Sale. 12-5 p.m. Seafoam. 3128 Brighton Road, Bellevue. Free. instagram.com/seafoampgh
PARTY • MUNHALL
Hidden Harbor presents 'Til Death Do Us Part-y Halloween Blowout. 6-11 p.m. THIS IS RED. 605 East Ninth Ave., Munhall. $18-20. hiddenharborpgh.com
DANCE • OAKMONT
Support a local dance company during an event full of choreography, music, and more. Shana Simmons Dance presents Taste the Seasons at Amanda Lee Glassware, a woman-owned warehouse art studio where guests will see all four seasons portrayed during performances enhanced by DJ Deesus and special lighting. Seasonal food, visual art, silent auction items, and other festivities will also add to what promises to be a vibrant evening. 7-10 p.m. 931 Third St., Oakmont. $60 in advance, $75 at the door. shanasimmonsdance.com
DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Confluence Ballet Co. presents Ternion. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $31-39. newhazletttheater.org
Sun., Oct. 22
MUSIC • POLISH HILL
Snailmate. 7 p.m. Rock Room. 1054 Herron Ave., Polish Hill. RSVP required. snailmate.com
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Boys Like Girls: The Speaking Our Language Tour with LØLØ, State Champs, and The Summer Set. 6 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $47. roxianlive.com
Tue., Oct. 24
LIT • MCCANDLESS
Book Launch: Growing Up Yinzer by Dick Roberts featuring Rob Rogers. 7 p.m. Riverstone Bookstore. 8850 Covenant Ave., McCandless. Free. RSVP required. riverstonebookstore.com
COMEDY • MUNHALL
Whose Live Anyway? with Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $49.75-74.75. librarymusichall.com
FILM • NORTH SIDE
Reel Q Reel Stories: León. 7 p.m. Cocktail hour at 6 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org
MUSIC • DORMONT
Steel City Cabaret Halloween Show. 7-10 p.m. Back Alley Brewing Company. 2975 West Liberty Ave., Dormont. $10. backalleybrewingpa.com