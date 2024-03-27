Pittsburgh’s top events: March 28-April 3

click to enlarge Photo: Suzi Kern The Montvales at Poetry Lounge

Thu., March 28



THEATER • GARFIELD

Uncumber Theatrics puts a modern twist on a Slavic folk figure with Ask Baba Yaga: Otherworldly Advice for Everyday Troubles. The Pittsburgh-based theater company uses puppets to act out Taisia Kitaiskaia’s column from The Hairpin's now-defunct website, in which she answered reader questions as the dreaded forest witch. See the bizarre reading play out at the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 7 p.m. Continues through Sat., March 30. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. Pay-what-you-can. Reservations required. irmafreeman.org

FILM • SEWICKLEY

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of WQED Freedom House Ambulance: The FIRST Responders at The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center

Freedom House Ambulance: The FIRST Responders with Annette Banks, Phil Hallen, and John Moon. 7 p.m. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Free. Reservation required. thelindsaytheater.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Gaza Benefit Show with Yotzeret Sheydim, ...by the deed, Planet Jackpot, Positive Thinking, and Sneeze Awfull. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10-20. spiritpgh.com

Fri., March 29

TOUR • OAKLAND

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Heinz Memorial Chapel Women in the Windows Tour at Heinz Memorial Chapel

Women in the Windows Tour: Women Who Advocate for Fairness and Inclusion. 10 a.m. Heinz Memorial Chapel. S. Bellefield Ave., Oakland. $5-10. heinzchapel.pitt.edu

ART • SOUTH SIDE

Neither Here nor There: University of Pittsburgh Studio Arts Department Faculty Exhibition. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 20. Brew House Gallery. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

If you’ve never heard of Soo Ra, now is your chance to see the up-and-coming stand-up act live. Arcade Comedy Theater welcomes the Korean-American comedian whose credits include the Netflix is a Joke Sirius XM channel, several touring shows and podcasts, and more. Experience one of the emerging talents featured in the Comics to Watch showcase at the 2023 New York Comedy Festival. 7 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20. arcadecomedytheater.com

MUSIC • MILLVALE

The Montvales with Rocket Loves Blue and Noa Jordan. 8 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. $10. poetrymillvale.com

Sat., March 30

MARKET • ALLENTOWN

Spring Fling Market. 1-7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

ARTfully UPlifting. 2 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $10-25. playhouse.pointpark.edu

FILM • OAKMONT

Peter Rabbit and Egg Hunt. 5 p.m. Doors at 3 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $14. theoakstheater.com

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

The Pittsburgh Prison Book Project presents the launch of Books through Bars Stories from the Prison Books Movement at The Big Idea Bookstore. Edited by Moira and Dave "Mac" Marquis, the new essay collection serves to illustrate the impact of prison book programs across the country and the dehumanizing nature of mass incarceration. The event includes a conversation with organizers who will cover carceral censorship and how to start or become involved with an existing prison book program. 7 p.m. 4812 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. facebook.com/PittsburghPrisonBookProject

DRAG • MILLVALE

Jenny Sais Quoi presents The Last Supper. 9 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $10. 21 and over. haroldshaunt.wixsite.com

Sun., March 31

OPEN MIC • GARFIELD

Roboto Open Mic Night. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. ​The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. Registration required. therobotoproject.com

Mon., April 1

ART • SEWICKLEY

Small Works, Big Impact. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sweetwater Center for the Arts. 200 Broad St., Sewickley. sweetwaterartcenter.org

Tue., April 2

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Kate Clover with Stereo Scandal and Caleb Kopta. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Brew House Arts Neither Here nor There: University of Pittsburgh Studio Arts Department Faculty Exhibition at Brew House Gallery

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

Ross and Rocky Lynch of The Driver Era. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $77. roxiantheatre.com

Wed., April 3

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Naathan Phan & Hayden Allcorn in History of Magic: Part 1. 7:30 p.m. Continues through May 12. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

The Government Center proudly presents its first noise show with a roster of local and national talent. The showcase includes Crank Sturgeon, a prolific artist known for his fish-themed antics and, according to SubMerge Magazine, “one of the most impressive oeuvres of any noise musician.” Also playing are the Los Angeles duo War Hippy, Pittsburgh’s own Rope Cosmetologist, and The Plush Velvet Pants Of Bern Nix. 8 p.m. 715 East St., North Side. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com