Pittsburgh’s top events: March 28-April 3

Thu., March 28
THEATER • GARFIELD
Uncumber Theatrics puts a modern twist on a Slavic folk figure with Ask Baba Yaga: Otherworldly Advice for Everyday Troubles. The Pittsburgh-based theater company uses puppets to act out Taisia Kitaiskaia’s column from The Hairpin's now-defunct website, in which she answered reader questions as the dreaded forest witch. See the bizarre reading play out at the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 7 p.m. Continues through Sat., March 30. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. Pay-what-you-can. Reservations required. irmafreeman.org
FILM • SEWICKLEY
Freedom House Ambulance: The FIRST Responders with Annette Banks, Phil Hallen, and John Moon. 7 p.m. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Free. Reservation required. thelindsaytheater.org
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Gaza Benefit Show with Yotzeret Sheydim, ...by the deed, Planet Jackpot, Positive Thinking, and Sneeze Awfull. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10-20. spiritpgh.com
Fri., March 29
TOUR • OAKLAND
Women in the Windows Tour: Women Who Advocate for Fairness and Inclusion. 10 a.m. Heinz Memorial Chapel. S. Bellefield Ave., Oakland. $5-10. heinzchapel.pitt.edu
ART • SOUTH SIDE
Neither Here nor There: University of Pittsburgh Studio Arts Department Faculty Exhibition. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sat., April 20. Brew House Gallery. 711 South 21st St., South Side. Free. brewhousearts.org
COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
If you’ve never heard of Soo Ra, now is your chance to see the up-and-coming stand-up act live. Arcade Comedy Theater welcomes the Korean-American comedian whose credits include the Netflix is a Joke Sirius XM channel, several touring shows and podcasts, and more. Experience one of the emerging talents featured in the Comics to Watch showcase at the 2023 New York Comedy Festival. 7 p.m. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $20. arcadecomedytheater.com
MUSIC • MILLVALE
The Montvales with Rocket Loves Blue and Noa Jordan. 8 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. $10. poetrymillvale.com
Sat., March 30
MARKET • ALLENTOWN
Spring Fling Market. 1-7 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. Free. bottlerocketpgh.com
THEATER • DOWNTOWN
ARTfully UPlifting. 2 p.m. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $10-25. playhouse.pointpark.edu
FILM • OAKMONT
Peter Rabbit and Egg Hunt. 5 p.m. Doors at 3 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $14. theoakstheater.com
LIT • BLOOMFIELD
The Pittsburgh Prison Book Project presents the launch of Books through Bars Stories from the Prison Books Movement at The Big Idea Bookstore. Edited by Moira and Dave "Mac" Marquis, the new essay collection serves to illustrate the impact of prison book programs across the country and the dehumanizing nature of mass incarceration. The event includes a conversation with organizers who will cover carceral censorship and how to start or become involved with an existing prison book program. 7 p.m. 4812 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. facebook.com/PittsburghPrisonBookProject
DRAG • MILLVALE
Jenny Sais Quoi presents The Last Supper. 9 p.m. Harold’s Haunt. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. $10. 21 and over. haroldshaunt.wixsite.com
Sun., March 31
OPEN MIC • GARFIELD
Roboto Open Mic Night. 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. Registration required. therobotoproject.com
Mon., April 1
ART • SEWICKLEY
Small Works, Big Impact. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sweetwater Center for the Arts. 200 Broad St., Sewickley. sweetwaterartcenter.org
Tue., April 2
MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Kate Clover with Stereo Scandal and Caleb Kopta. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $15. ticketweb.com
MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS
Ross and Rocky Lynch of The Driver Era. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets start at $77. roxiantheatre.com
Wed., April 3
MAGIC • DOWNTOWN
Naathan Phan & Hayden Allcorn in History of Magic: Part 1. 7:30 p.m. Continues through May 12. Liberty Magic. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
The Government Center proudly presents its first noise show with a roster of local and national talent. The showcase includes Crank Sturgeon, a prolific artist known for his fish-themed antics and, according to SubMerge Magazine, “one of the most impressive oeuvres of any noise musician.” Also playing are the Los Angeles duo War Hippy, Pittsburgh’s own Rope Cosmetologist, and The Plush Velvet Pants Of Bern Nix. 8 p.m. 715 East St., North Side. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com