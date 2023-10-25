Allegheny County Controller: Corey O’Connor vs. Bob Howard | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Allegheny County Controller oversees the operations and finances of any agency that uses county funds. Democratic incumbent Corey O’Connor — appointed to the role in July 2022 after Chelsa Wagner became a judge — faces Republican Bob (Robert) Howard, appearing on the ballot after a successful write-in campaign.





Corey O’Connor



Bio: Appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf with state senate approval in 2022. Previously Pittsburgh City Councilor for District 5 (2012-2022). Swisshelm Park resident. Son of late Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor. Campaign



Jail reform: Conducted multiple audits of county jail as controller and



Other county agencies and boards: Proposed ethics reforms to increase transparency around county pension fund. Highlights record of “standing up to big business” as city councilor. Declared that the Department of Health and Department of Human Services need to “strengthen” staffing levels.



Data and accessibility: Created data



Endorsements: Local Democratic officials Appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf with state senate approval in 2022. Previously Pittsburgh City Councilor for District 5 (2012-2022). Swisshelm Park resident. Son of late Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor. Campaign website lists accomplishments including efforts to “improve and modernize data transparency.”Conducted multiple audits of county jail as controller and recently described jail conditions as “deplorable.” Undertook additional audit of county programs for children of the incarcerated. Called for “generally” increased jail oversight.Proposed ethics reforms to increase transparency around county pension fund. Highlights record of “standing up to big business” as city councilor. Declared that the Department of Health and Department of Human Services need to “strengthen” staffing levels.: Created data dashboards where residents can view county contracts online. Plans for further community forums about “senior support, utility support, and general consumer advocacy.”: Local Democratic officials including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Pa. State senators, and Pittsburgh city councilors. Organizations including Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Allegheny-Fayette County Labor Council, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, and Steel City Stonewall Democrats.

Bob Howard



: Former controller and accountant for PPG Industries, retired after 34 years. Marshall Township resident. Past North Allegheny School board president. U.S. Army veteran. Penn State University alumnus (business administration). No campaign website.





: Told

that Allegheny County Jail operations “require continued scrutiny” to address recent

by the controller’s office. Recommends further auditing to “benchmark” ACJ with peers nationally.





: Sees need to scrutinize “effectiveness” of Allegheny County Housing Authority in addressing homelessness crisis. Wants Pittsburgh Regional Transit Authority to “emerge from the shadow of the COVID-19 era." Called for full transparency about county pension funding.





: Plans to release a regular newsletter addressing pressing concerns, as information remains “buried.”





: Local Republican committees; others not reported.