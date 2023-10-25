 Allegheny County Controller: Corey O’Connor vs. Bob Howard | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Controller: Corey O’Connor vs. Bob Howard

By

click to enlarge Allegheny County Controller: Corey O’Connor vs. Bob Howard
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen
Corey O’Connor vs. Bob Howard

The Allegheny County Controller oversees the operations and finances of any agency that uses county funds. Democratic incumbent Corey O’Connor — appointed to the role in July 2022 after Chelsa Wagner became a judge — faces Republican Bob (Robert) Howard, appearing on the ballot after a successful write-in campaign.

Corey O’Connor


Bio: Appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf with state senate approval in 2022. Previously Pittsburgh City Councilor for District 5 (2012-2022). Swisshelm Park resident. Son of late Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor. Campaign website lists accomplishments including efforts to “improve and modernize data transparency.”

Jail reform: Conducted multiple audits of county jail as controller and recently described jail conditions as “deplorable.” Undertook additional audit of county programs for children of the incarcerated. Called for “generally” increased jail oversight.

Other county agencies and boards: Proposed ethics reforms to increase transparency around county pension fund. Highlights record of “standing up to big business” as city councilor. Declared that the Department of Health and Department of Human Services need to “strengthen” staffing levels.

Data and accessibility: Created data dashboards where residents can view county contracts online. Plans for further community forums about “senior support, utility support, and general consumer advocacy.”

Endorsements: Local Democratic officials including Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Pa. State senators, and Pittsburgh city councilors. Organizations including Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Allegheny-Fayette County Labor Council, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, and Steel City Stonewall Democrats.

Bob Howard


Bio: Former controller and accountant for PPG Industries, retired after 34 years. Marshall Township resident. Past North Allegheny School board president. U.S. Army veteran. Penn State University alumnus (business administration). No campaign website.

Jail reform: Told WESA that Allegheny County Jail operations “require continued scrutiny” to address recent audit findings by the controller’s office. Recommends further auditing to “benchmark” ACJ with peers nationally.

Other county agencies and boards: Sees need to scrutinize “effectiveness” of Allegheny County Housing Authority in addressing homelessness crisis. Wants Pittsburgh Regional Transit Authority to “emerge from the shadow of the COVID-19 era." Called for full transparency about county pension funding.

Data and accessibility: Plans to release a regular newsletter addressing pressing concerns, as information remains “buried.”

Endorsements: Local Republican committees; others not reported.

Tags

Related Content

Allegheny County Election Guide 2023

By CP Staff

Allegheny County Election Guide 2023

“Show up and do your job”: Hallam sues Fitzgerald for Jail Oversight Board absence

By Jamie Wiggan

“Show up and do your job”: Hallam sues Fitzgerald for Jail Oversight Board absence

Vote for jail liaison violated Sunshine Act, board member and advocates allege

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Vote for jail liaison violated Sunshine Act, board member and advocates allege

Pittsburgh bridge collapse prompts legislation to address infrastructure needs

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh bridge collapse prompts legislation to address infrastructure needs

More from Election Guide

Allegheny County Executive: Sara Innamorato vs. Joe Rockey

By Amanda Waltz

Allegheny County Executive: Sara Innamorato vs. Joe Rockey

Allegheny County District Attorney: Matt Dugan vs. Stephen Zappala

By Rachel Wilkinson

Allegheny County District Attorney: Matt Dugan vs. Stephen Zappala

Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Dan McCaffery vs. Carolyn Carluccio

By Colin Williams

Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Dan McCaffery vs. Carolyn Carluccio

Superior Court of Pennsylvania: Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Maria Battista, Harry Smail

By Colin Williams

Superior Court of Pennsylvania: Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Maria Battista, Harry Smail

Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania: Matt Wolf vs. Megan Martin

By Colin Williams

Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania: Matt Wolf vs. Megan Martin

Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars vs. Herb Ohliger

By Rachel Wilkinson

Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars vs. Herb Ohliger

Pennsylvania's complicated court system affects daily life — and it's on the ballot in November

By Colin Williams

Pennsylvania's complicated court system affects daily life — and it's on the ballot in November

Allegheny County Executive race is a generational decision between Rockey and Innamorato

By Charlie Wolfson

Allegheny County Executive race is a generational decision between Rockey and Innamorato

Allegheny County Election Guide 2023

By CP Staff

Allegheny County Election Guide 2023
More »
More Election Guide
All Specials & Guides

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 25-31, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Pennsylvania's complicated court system affects daily life — and it's on the ballot in November

Pennsylvania's complicated court system affects daily life — and it's on the ballot in November

By Colin Williams

Superior Court of Pennsylvania: Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Maria Battista, Harry Smail

Superior Court of Pennsylvania: Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Maria Battista, Harry Smail

By Colin Williams

Allegheny County Executive race is a generational decision between Rockey and Innamorato

Allegheny County Executive race is a generational decision between Rockey and Innamorato

By Charlie Wolfson

Carl Redwood wears a Ghana shirt in a room full of books and flowers

Carl Redwood and Sam Schmidt want Allegheny County voters to dream big

By India Krug

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh's top events: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Pittsburgh's top events:
Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation