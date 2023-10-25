 Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania: Matt Wolf vs. Megan Martin | Pittsburgh City Paper

Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania: Matt Wolf vs. Megan Martin

The Commonwealth Court is the state's highest court of appeals in civil and regulatory matters. Currently dominated by conservative judges, the court issues opinions on tax matters, state agencies, zoning, and voting. There are currently five Republicans and three Democrats on the bench, with one seat vacant. Voters can choose between Republican and former secretary-parliamentarian Megan Martin or Democratic municipal judge Matt Wolf.

Matt Wolf


Bio: Supervising Civil Judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court. Based in Philly. Cites 25 years of experience as a private civil rights litigator before the state Supreme Court, federal courts, and courts in New Jersey. Decorated 20-year U.S. Army veteran and reservist with war zone experience who continues to work in the Pa. Army National Guard.

Philosophy: Focused on "equity and access to justice" and highlights record working on tenant protections in Philadelphia. Opposes judicial activism. Notes that he is the only candidate for the Commonwealth Court with experience on the bench.

Abortion: Appeared at an event with other pro-choice candidates and public figures.

Ethics: Opposes changes to state judicial ethics standards, saying current ones are "sufficient."

Endorsements: Endorsed by Pa. Democratic Party. Touts endorsements from law enforcement and fire fighting agencies. Supported by labor unions including United Steelworkers, the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, and many others. Endorsed by Planned Parenthood. Rated "Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association.


Megan Martin


Bio: Former Secretary and Parliamentarian of the Senate of Pennsylvania, the first and only woman to hold the role. Cumberland County resident. Graduated from the University of Delaware and Widener Law Commonwealth. Previously worked as a staffer for Republican Govs. Tom Ridge and Tom Corbett, U.S. Navy attorney, and law clerk.

Philosophy: Likened her philosophy to SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito and Pa. Supreme Court Justice Kevin Brobson. Has called herself a "strict constitutionalist" and says she does not believe the Constitution is a living document. Said she "will follow the law as it is written by our General Assembly."

Abortion: Agreed with the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the SCOTUS majority opinion comparing it to segregation.

Ethics: Says inside experience will help her "hold government accountable." Vows to staunchly defend the rule of law.

Endorsements: Endorsed by the Republican Party of Pa. and the Pa. Pro-Life Federation. Supported by law enforcement agencies including the Pa. State Troopers Association and business groups such as the Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry. Rated "Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association.

Correction: An earlier version of this article mischaracterized Martin's educational history and the nature of Wolf's service overseas. The errors have been corrected.

