Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania: Matt Wolf vs. Megan Martin | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Commonwealth Court is the state's highest court of appeals in civil and regulatory matters. Currently dominated by conservative judges, the court issues opinions on tax matters, state agencies, zoning, and voting. There are currently five Republicans and three Democrats on the bench, with one seat vacant. Voters can choose between Republican and former secretary-parliamentarian Megan Martin or Democratic municipal judge Matt Wolf.





Megan Martin



Former

of the Senate of Pennsylvania, the first and only woman to hold the role. Cumberland County resident. Graduated from the University of Delaware and Widener Law Commonwealth. Previously worked as a staffer for Republican Govs. Tom Ridge and Tom Corbett, U.S. Navy attorney, and law clerk.





Likened her philosophy to SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito and Pa. Supreme Court Justice Kevin Brobson. Has

a "strict constitutionalist" and says she does not believe the Constitution is a living document.

she "will follow the law as it is written by our General Assembly."





and the SCOTUS majority opinion comparing it to segregation.





Says inside experience will help her

Vows to staunchly defend the rule of law.





Endorsed by the Republican Party of Pa. and the Pa. Pro-Life Federation. Supported by law enforcement agencies including the Pa. State Troopers Association and business groups such as the Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry. Rated "Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association.



