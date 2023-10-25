Allegheny County Executive: Sara Innamorato vs. Joe Rockey | Pittsburgh City Paper

Progressive incumbent Sara Innamorato faces off against Joe Rockey, a Republican and former PNC bank executive, in this high-stakes race. Both will vie to replace longtime officeholder Rich Fitzgerald after his retirement. The executive oversees all sectors of county government, including drafting the budget and appointing members to powerful agency boards. The electee can also veto county legislation.





Sara Innamorato



Former state representative elected in 2018. Board member for Urban Redevelopment Authority and Allegheny County Housing Authority. Part of the UNITE coalition of progressive candidates.





Identifies as pro-choice and promises to protect Allegheny County reproductive care providers. Has supported legislation that would fund and protect abortion access, including for out-of-state patients. Cosponsored bill banning public funding for

which advocates view as deceiving patients into opting out of abortion.





Supports programs treating mental health and substance abuse, which she views as the root causes of violent crime. Campaign website touts an “inclusive coalition of experts on juvenile justice to provide an action plan on steps towards … divergent pathways for youth.” Said in a debate that she would be open to increasing the number of county police.





Openly critical of Allegheny County Jail for the deaths and alleged mistreatment of inmates. Pledged to attend all oversight committee meetings. Celebrated retirement of former ACJ warden Orlando Harper and promised to hire a new warden. Spoke out against reopening Shuman Juvenile Detention Center and cautioned against hiring a private contractor to run it.





Campaign website touts a Housing for All plan to make the county a “leader in developing quality housing that fits the character of our communities, help[s] seniors and low-income residents stay in their homes, make property taxes affordable and fair, and protect renters from soaring costs.” Would combat homelessness crisis through drug and mental health treatment programs and transitional housing.





Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, U.S. Representative Summer Lee, Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro, UNITE, Clean Water Action, Vote Pro Choice, Young Democrats of Allegheny County





Joe Rockey



Retired chief risk officer for PNC Financial Services. Grew up on the North Side and graduated from Duquesne University, where he now holds a board position. Formerly held positions at the Ronald McDonald House at Children’s Hospital and Oakland Catholic High School. Current board member at Catholic Charities and Saint Joseph’s House of Hospitality.





Sees abortion rights as a “national and statewide legislative issue” that should not be determined by the county. Has said during debates that his personal stance on abortion is “not relevant” and states that the Allegheny County executive does not set policy for abortion. Said he would enforce any law regarding the topic as county executive.





Promised to “boost the number of county police” by 10% if elected,

. Said in a debate that the lack of police has led to Downtown Pittsburgh becoming an “open-air drug market.” Proposed a Safe Streets Task Force that involves city and county police, the district attorney's office, and “various other stakeholders through the county.”





Supports more oversight of ACJ, which he called “broken.” Promises to work with county health departments to provide more medical and mental health services to inmates. Supports the “reopening of a juvenile detention and rehabilitation center,” according to campaign website. Like Innamorato, seems wary of handing Shuman Juvenile Detention Center to private contractors.





According to campaign website, Rockey has seen the “individual and community effect of homelessness” through work with the Second Avenue Commons shelter and St. Joseph’s House of Hospitality. Says plans to reassess countywide property taxes could “force seniors and the middle class from their homes.” No clear plan for providing affordable housing or tackling the homeless crisis.





Four Lodges of the Fraternal Order of Police (including the City of Pittsburgh and surrounding departments), Forward Party, Democrats for Rockey, Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union.