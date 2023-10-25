 Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars vs. Herb Ohliger | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars vs. Herb Ohliger

click to enlarge Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars vs. Herb Ohliger
CP Illustration: Lucy Chen
Erica Brusselars and Herb Ohliger

The county treasurer is charged with managing billions of dollars per year, collecting revenue, and investing and disbursing these funds on behalf of the county. Incumbent John Weinstein will vacate the office after nearly 25 years, leaving a contest between Democrat Erica Rocchi Brusselars and Republican Herb Ohliger.

Erica Brusselars

Bio: Corporate actuary for 14 years, specializing in pensions. Pittsburgh North Side resident and Carnegie Mellon University alumna, originally from Calif. Former middle school math teacher. Allegheny County Democratic Committee 23rd Ward Chair.


Transparency: Told WESA she would publicly report revenues, overdue taxes, and other information. Pledged to improve the county’s system for online tax payment and promote greater collaboration with local organizations and officials.

County pension fund: Serving on the Retirement Board of Allegheny County (RBAC) as treasurer, plans to undertake a “holistic study” of long-term funding prospects for the county pension and foster public discussion. Pledged to “daylight” meeting minutes and proposals of the RBAC.

Modernization: Notes many systems of the treasurer’s office are “outdated” and vows to “align and streamline” systems across departments. Wants to prioritize improving county payment portals and making employee advices available online.

Endorsements: Allegheny County Democratic Committee, Young Democrats of Allegheny County, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, and 314 Action Fund (PAC supporting the election of scientists).

Herb Ohliger


Bio: Information systems consultant. Chartiers Valley School Board member. Chairman of Firearms Owners Against Crime, a gun rights advocacy group and PAC “vigorously oppose[d]” to Second Amendment restrictions. Former Republican candidate for sheriff. Former Scott Township commissioner and current resident.

Transparency: Plans on a “new era” of public information as he views the treasurer's office as “more than just dog licenses,” serving senior citizens and supporting other programs such as boating, hunting, and fishing. “It should be easy for the public to know how these programs are managed and how monies are collected,” he told WESA.

County pension fund: Pledges to work with members of RBAC to ensure funds are well invested “with a respectful eye towards risk.” Supports pending ethics reforms to prevent conflicts of interest with financial advisors working for the county pension fund.

Modernization: Pledged to build out online payment systems for county residents and businesses, including more electronic payment options. Said he will collaborate with future county executive to eliminate “unnecessary redundancies” in systems.

Endorsements: None reported.

