Superior Court of Pennsylvania: Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Maria Battista, Harry Smail | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Illustration: Lucy Chen Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Maria Battista, Harry Smail

The Superior Court hears high-level criminal appeals and family cases. This 15-member high court is currently split 7-7 between Democrats and Republicans with one vacancy. With two judges reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75, November's election will fill two vacant seats — Republicans need to win both to gain the majority, while Democrats would have the upper hand with just one.





Maria Battista



Legal consultant for a staffing firm. Lives in Clarion County. Formerly served as contract specialist with the U.S. Dept. of Defense. Assistant general counsel for the Pa. Dept. of Health under Gov. Tom Corbett (a Republican) and the Dept. of State under Gov. Tom Wolf (a Democrat).





Did not say explicitly if she is a constitutional originalist, but compared her philosophy to SCOTUS Justice Antonin Scalia.

that "it [is] up to Congress and the state legislatures to make the laws when the Constitution [is] silent on an issue." Hopes to

.





R

an on pro-life platform during unsuccessful bid for Clarion County DA in 2019.





Has not commented on judicial ethics, but lack of responses

suggest a view of strict separation of powers.





Endorsed by the Pa. Republican Party and Pro-Life Federation of Pa. Supported by a PAC affiliated with the Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry.

by the Pa. Bar Association after declining to participate in their evaluation process.





Harry Smail



Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judge since 2014 — appointed by Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, then elected to full term on bipartisan ticket. Lives in Hempfield. Practiced law privately for many years while

. Served as Westmoreland County GOP solicitor for 15 years.

he "is known for quick rulings."





Ruled to

in 2020. Ruled in favor of fracking in Westmoreland County and a broad interpretation of the Second Amendment. Has compared his philosophy to SCOTUS Justices Antonin Scalia and Neil Gorsuch and

"an Originalist and a strict constructionist."





on abortion when asked about

, saying the issue "has a very real chance of being litigated before me." Agreed with a SCOTUS case affirming parental rights.





Has not commented publicly on judicial ethics.





Endorsed by state Republican party and Pa. Sen. and President Pro Tempore Kim Ward. Supported by Pa. Pro-Life Federation and Firearm Owners Against Crime.