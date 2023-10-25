Superior Court of Pennsylvania: Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Maria Battista, Harry Smail | Pittsburgh City Paper

The Superior Court hears high-level criminal appeals and family cases. This 15-member high court is currently split 7-7 between Democrats and Republicans with one vacancy. With two judges reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75, November's election will fill two vacant seats — Republicans need to win both to gain the majority, while Democrats would have the upper hand with just one.
Jill Beck
Bio: Pittsburgh-based business attorney at Black Rome LP. Previously worked as a clerk for Judge Christine Donohue at the Superior and Supreme Courts, drafting over 500 opinions from 2010 to 2019. Ran unsuccessfully for same office in 2021. Has worked for KidsVoice, a nonprofit focused on children involved with the welfare system.
Philosophy: Has suggested she would try to emulate retired SCOTUS Justice Anthony Kennedy, whom she called a "consensus-builder" and "tiebreaker." Says she has worked to "help the underserved." Called the seat she is vying for "not a political seat" during a campaign stop.
Abortion: Though she has not offered public commentary on abortion, has advocated for women's rights. Gisele Fetterman also wore a Jill Beck shirt at a gathering of pro-choice candidates in Beck's absence.
Ethics: Has said she has the experience to serve as a judge with "competence, integrity, ethics, and productivity without sacrificing the quality of the decisions."
Endorsements: Endorsed by the state Democratic party as well as multiple Democratic committees and state lawmakers. Supported by women's rights groups including Planned Parenthood. Endorsed by numerous trade unions. Rated "Highly Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association.
Timika Lane
Bio: Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge since 2013. Lives in West Philadelphia. Began her career as a teacher. Has since worked as a legal clerk, public defender, and legal counsel for Pa. Sen. Anthony Williams (D-Philadelphia). Bested Beck in the 2021 Superior Court Democratic primary but lost in the general election to Republican Megan Sullivan.
Philosophy: Has referred to SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown as a role model. Said she hopes to treat every person before the court with "dignity and respect." Advocated for litigants to continue to use Zoom or similar software for accessibility. Participated in a panel sponsored by LGBT Rights Committee.
Abortion: Appeared with Gisele Fetterman at a pro-choice event and said "our bodies matter."
Ethics: Has emphasized the importance of a diverse, efficient courtroom and "creating an unbiased environment."
Endorsements: Endorsed by the Pa. Democratic Party and many liberal elected officials. Supported by labor unions including the Pa. AFL-CIO. Endorsed by Planned Parenthood and Pa. National Organization for Women. Has received PAC support from the Collective PAC, focused on building Black political power. Rated "Highly Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association.
Maria Battista
Bio: Legal consultant for a staffing firm. Lives in Clarion County. Formerly served as contract specialist with the U.S. Dept. of Defense. Assistant general counsel for the Pa. Dept. of Health under Gov. Tom Corbett (a Republican) and the Dept. of State under Gov. Tom Wolf (a Democrat).
Philosophy: Did not say explicitly if she is a constitutional originalist, but compared her philosophy to SCOTUS Justice Antonin Scalia. Shares Scalia's belief that "it [is] up to Congress and the state legislatures to make the laws when the Constitution [is] silent on an issue." Hopes to better represent rural Pennsylvanians.
Abortion: Ran on pro-life platform during unsuccessful bid for Clarion County DA in 2019.
Ethics: Has not commented on judicial ethics, but lack of responses on one survey suggest a view of strict separation of powers.
Endorsements: Endorsed by the Pa. Republican Party and Pro-Life Federation of Pa. Supported by a PAC affiliated with the Pa. Chamber of Business and Industry. Rated "Not Recommended" by the Pa. Bar Association after declining to participate in their evaluation process.
Harry Smail
Bio: Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas judge since 2014 — appointed by Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, then elected to full term on bipartisan ticket. Lives in Hempfield. Practiced law privately for many years while unsuccessfully campaigning for local office. Served as Westmoreland County GOP solicitor for 15 years. Said he "is known for quick rulings."
Philosophy: Ruled to throw out 204 provisional ballots in 2020. Ruled in favor of fracking in Westmoreland County and a broad interpretation of the Second Amendment. Has compared his philosophy to SCOTUS Justices Antonin Scalia and Neil Gorsuch and called himself "an Originalist and a strict constructionist."
Abortion: Declined to offer a definite answer on abortion when asked about Dobbs, saying the issue "has a very real chance of being litigated before me." Agreed with a SCOTUS case affirming parental rights.
Ethics: Has not commented publicly on judicial ethics.
Endorsements: Endorsed by state Republican party and Pa. Sen. and President Pro Tempore Kim Ward. Supported by Pa. Pro-Life Federation and Firearm Owners Against Crime.
Correction: This article has been updated to note that Maria Battista previously ran as a pro-life candidate in Clarion County.