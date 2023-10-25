 Allegheny County Democratic Election Guide 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Allegheny County Election Guide 2023

By

click to enlarge Allegheny County Election Guide 2023
CP Illustration: Shawn Atkins

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's 2023 Election Guide!

Election Matchups:
Allegheny County Executive: Sara Innamorato vs. Joe Rockey

Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Dan McCaffery vs. Carolyn Carluccio

Deep Dives:

Carl Redwood and Sam Schmidt want Allegheny County voters to dream big

By India Krug

Carl Redwood wears a Ghana shirt in a room full of books and flowers

Allegheny County Executive: Sara Innamorato vs. Joe Rockey

By Amanda Waltz

Allegheny County Executive: Sara Innamorato vs. Joe Rockey

Allegheny County District Attorney: Matt Dugan vs. Stephen Zappala

By Rachel Wilkinson

Allegheny County District Attorney: Matt Dugan vs. Stephen Zappala

Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Dan McCaffery vs. Carolyn Carluccio

By Colin Williams

Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Dan McCaffery vs. Carolyn Carluccio

