Allegheny County Democratic Election Guide 2023 | Pittsburgh City Paper

By
CP Staff
Carl Redwood and Sam Schmidt want Allegheny County voters to dream big
By India Krug
Allegheny County Executive: Sara Innamorato vs. Joe Rockey
By Amanda Waltz
Allegheny County District Attorney: Matt Dugan vs. Stephen Zappala
By Rachel Wilkinson
Supreme Court of Pennsylvania: Dan McCaffery vs. Carolyn Carluccio
By Colin Williams
Superior Court of Pennsylvania: Jill Beck, Timika Lane, Maria Battista, Harry Smail
Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania: Matt Wolf vs. Megan Martin
Allegheny County Controller: Corey O’Connor vs. Bob Howard
Allegheny County Treasurer: Erica Brusselars vs. Herb Ohliger
Pennsylvania's complicated court system affects daily life — and it's on the ballot in November
Allegheny County Executive race is a generational decision between Rockey and Innamorato
By Charlie Wolfson