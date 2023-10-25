Allegheny County District Attorney: Matt Dugan vs. Stephen Zappala | Pittsburgh City Paper

The District Attorney serves as the county’s chief prosecutor and law enforcement officer. This election sees 25-year incumbent Stephen A. Zappala Jr. running against former county chief public defender Matt Dugan. During May’s primary election, Zappala, a longtime Democrat, lost to Dugan while successfully campaigning for the Republican nomination. High-profile donors means this race serves as a stand-in for a larger national debate about criminal justice.





Matt Dugan



Bio: Former Allegheny County Chief Public Defender. Moon Township resident and school board member. Duquesne Law School alumnus and current adjunct professor. Campaign and



Crime and Downtown Pittsburgh: Echoed



Systemic Racism and Diversion: Acknowledged “stark racial disparities” in Allegheny County, citing the



Shuman Juvenile Detention Center: Agreed with Zappala’s goals of increased support and education for youth but argued the need for “a locked-down, secure facility” to prevent more serious crimes.



Endorsements: Democratic officials and organizations including Sen. John Fetterman, Rep. Summer Lee, Allegheny County Democratic Party, Working Families Party, Planned Parenthood, One Pa., and Steel City Stonewall Democrats. Backed by the Pennsylvania Justice and Public Safety PAC, funded by George Soros. Former Allegheny County Chief Public Defender. Moon Township resident and school board member. Duquesne Law School alumnus and current adjunct professor. Campaign and website highlight record of public service, initiatives to provide free expungements, efforts to help clients through bail hearings, and other projects : Echoed a plan laid out on his website during the debate and said the county should carry out “targeted enforcement of open-air drug transactions” while adding a designated magisterial district judge to oversee Downtown cases and to direct those in need to treatment and other assistance.: Acknowledged “stark racial disparities” in Allegheny County, citing the Allegheny County Jail population . Vowed to regularly provide public data online. Had “sharp exchange” with Zappala regarding prosecutor Mark Tranquilli, who resigned over alleged racist behavior. Supports diversion for low-level offenders.: Agreed with Zappala’s goals of increased support and education for youth but argued the need for “a locked-down, secure facility” to prevent more serious crimes. Many Democratic officials and organizations including Sen. John Fetterman, Rep. Summer Lee, Allegheny County Democratic Party, Working Families Party, Planned Parenthood, One Pa., and Steel City Stonewall Democrats. Backed by the Pennsylvania Justice and Public Safety PAC, funded by George Soros.

Stephen A. Zappala Jr.



: Allegheny County District Attorney since 1998. Fox Chapel resident. Duquesne Law School alumnus. Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association board member.

lists no specific positions but reiterates commitment to “protecting the rights of our society.” Previously touted effort to

for police.





: Released several

alleging a crime wave Downtown. Commented in a

that greater law enforcement and community engagement are needed.





: In

, acknowledged racial disparities in law enforcement. Later added: “We do not have cases [of] driving while Black. … We do not have that type of conduct by police.”

that county residents want a system where those who “are struggling with addiction or mental health are given access to treatment.”





: Though the county is seeking to

, Zappala said “the Shuman name and the concept under which it was constructed … should disappear,” instead emphasizing more “support and education.”





Though still referring to himself as a Democrat, Zappala is the GOP nominee, and has affiliated with the Forward Party, founded by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

