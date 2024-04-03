PA's 17TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: JEFF SCHRECKENGOST DELUZIO, MERCURI AND VODVARKA

The 17th Congressional District includes all of Beaver County and approximately the northwestern half of Allegheny County, including the Ohio Valley, Penn Hills, and Mt. Lebanon. Democrat Chris Deluzio, an Iraq veteran and policy scholar at Pitt, has represented the district since 2022. While Pa. Rep. Rob Mercuri is the likely Republican nominee for the seat (despite recent controversy over incomplete financial disclosure forms), outsider candidate Jesse James Vodvarka is also vying for the GOP nomination. While Vodvarka’s campaign website is still active, it appears on LinkedIn that his focus has been on fighting his father Joe’s removal from the U.S. Senate ballot.





CHRIS DELUZIO



BIOGRAPHY

Incumbent. Grew up in Thornburg. Naval Academy grad, Iraq War veteran, Georgetown Law grad. Pitt professor and union organizer. Won in new Pa.-17 following Conor Lamb's departure.



FUNDRAISING

Raised over $460,000 in Q4 of 2023 and has raised over $1.5 million this cycle.



LABOR AND INDUSTRY

Staunch advocate of railroad regulation following East Palestine derailment. Criticized sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel. Rail safety, unions, trade, U.S. Steel. Supports legislation to limit monopolies. Has supported Blue Hydrogen technology.



ABORTION

Lists reproductive freedom as a "core value." Supports federal and state action to codify abortion rights. Supports federal coverage of abortion and contraceptive care.



SOCIAL WELFARE PROGRAMS

Supports social security expansion as way to offset fewer pensions. Wants to expand Medicare and Medicaid and supports higher staffing levels at VA. Wants to fund safety net expansion using raised cap on payroll taxes for the wealthy.



ENDORSEMENTS

Beaver County Democrats, Human Rights Campaign, NOW, Sierra Club, Moms Demand Action, Allegheny/Fayette County Labor Council, Amalgamated Transit Union, Boilermakers Local 154, CWA, Pittsburgh Firefighters, SEIU, Teamsters, UFCW Local 1776, USW





BOB MERCURI

BIOGRAPHY

Grew up in Deer Lakes. West Point grad and Iraq War vet. UMass MBA and work experience in PNC and shipping company. Outgoing Pa. Rep. for District 28.



FUNDRAISING

Raised nearly $205,000 in Q4 of 2023 and over $350,000 total.



LABOR AND INDUSTRY

Has criticized "Biden economy" and supports tax cuts. Supports deregulation of fossil fuels and fracking. Criticized sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel and blamed it on policies of "Climate Left," including Deluzio.



ABORTION

Supported six-week abortion ban and had espoused "pro-life" views before wiping from website. Attended rally with anti-abortion activists in Harrisburg in Oct. 2023.



SOCIAL WELFARE PROGRAMS

Says he wouldn't cut Medicare or Social Security. Wants to "accelerate advanced healthcare innovation." Supports veteran treatment courts for veterans suffering from addiction and mental illness.



ENDORSEMENTS

Americans for Prosperity, College Republicans at Pitt, U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik