click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: JEFF SCHRECKENGOST BRADFORD-GRAY, DEPASQUALE, KHAN AND SOLOMON

Pennsylvania’s attorney general (AG) serves as the Commonwealth’s chief prosecutor and law enforcement official, representing the public’s interest in court while overseeing criminal, civil, and public protection divisions.

In recent years, the office has participated in landmark multistate litigation involving pharmaceutical and natural gas companies and intervened in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Current AG

Michelle Henry, who succeeded Gov. Josh Shapiro, is not running for the office, resulting in an open and crowded primary. Five Democrats — including two prosecutors, a state auditor general, and a public defender —

are running, with no candidate yet endorsed by the state party. On the Republican side, State Rep. Craig Williams challenges York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, who earned the GOP’s endorsement in January.





Keir Bradford-Gray

BIOGRAPHY

Litigation attorney. Former Philadelphia Chief Public Defender and Chief Defender of Montgomery County, recruited by PA Gov. Josh Shapiro. Past Assistant Federal Defender, District of Delaware.



DRUGS

Stated she would address crimes committed by “pharmaceutical companies' false advertising.” Supports efforts to legalize recreational marijuana. Advocates for decriminalizing minor drug offenses and diversion programs.



CARCERAL REFORM

Highlights experience making “structural changes” as Chief Defender toward a more “efficient, equitable, and safety-focused justice system.” Stated that “we have over-prisoned our population” and pledges to increase pre-trial alternatives to incarceration and reduce use of cash bail.



GUN CONTROL

Asserts a “primary focus” on addressing gun violence from perspective as former public defender. Pledges to “hold businesses accountable,” enforce existing laws for licensed dealers, and target illegal gun sales. Envisions a “comprehensive” and collaborative approach with law enforcement, community leaders, and investment in smart technology. Supports gun buyback programs.



ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

Aims to challenge corporate polluters.



ENDORSEMENTS

Working Families Party, EMILY’s List, Teamsters Local 623, The Collective PAC. Local and state officials including Pa. Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams and Pa. Reps. Carol Kazeem, Regina Young, Gina Curry, and Heather Boyd.

EUGENE DEPASQUALE

BIOGRAPHY

Former two-term Pennsylvania Auditor General (2013 – 2021) and three-term state representative. Pittsburgh native and current resident. Formerly worked for Department of Environmental Protection.



DRUGS

Supports rehabilitation programs and wants to ensure effective allocation of recent opioid settlement funds.



CARCERAL REFORM

Pledges to deprioritize minor and non-violent offenses. States his father was a formerly incarcerated felon and he knows firsthand the “impacts and domino effect” of incarceration.



GUN CONTROL

Views gun violence as the “most urgent public safety concern.” Supports gun control legislation including universal background checks. Vows to work with law enforcement on gun violence prevention and enforcement while restoring community trust.



ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

Affirms clean air and water as a constitutional right on his campaign website. Pledges to “hold polluters accountable, fight against environmental degradation, and promote sustainable practices to combat climate change.”



ENDORSEMENTS

Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Central Pennsylvania Building Trade, United Rural Democrats, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Pitt College Democrats. Former Congressman Mike Doyle, Pa. State Rep. Emily Kinkead, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, and County Controller Corey O’Connor; various county Democratic committees.



JOE KHAN

BIOGRAPHY

Public sector attorney. Former Bucks County Solicitor, where he defended ballots against Pres. Trump's legal challenge in 2020. Previously prosecutor in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office. Brother of Pa. Rep. Tarik Khan.



DRUGS

States that opioid crisis led him to “a new chapter in civil justice.” Involved in major lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies as Solicitor and used settlement funds for drug prevention and treatment.



CARCERAL REFORM

Pledged to “provide a model for best practices” on bail, forfeiture, and diversion. Vows to “root out police corruption” and tackle “culture of cronyism.” Plans to issue pardons “fearlessly” to overturn past marijuana convictions resulting from “unfair and unequal application” of laws to communities of color. Created Pardons and Expungement Unit as Solicitor and enacted “ban the box” fair hiring policy.



GUN CONTROL

Touts experience as federal prosecutor reducing gun violence through “strategic” intervention. Coordinated team that prosecuted gun traffickers while curbing “cycles of retaliatory violence” and assisting ex-offenders with reentry.



ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

Vowed to prosecute environmental crimes. Plans to restructure Environmental Crimes Unit to “address the broader issue of environmental justice.” Campaign website highlights lawsuits brought against 3M, DuPont, and Tyco for water pollution.



ENDORSEMENTS

Clean Air Action Fund, The Impact Fund, Asian Pacific Islander Political Alliance; Pa. State Sens. Katie Muth, Nikil Saval, and Steve Santarsiero, and 20+ county and local officials.



JARED SOLOMON

BIOGRAPHY

Philadelphia County state representative (Pa. House District 202). Securities and anti-trust lawyer. Current Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer in Pennsylvania National Guard, formerly Army Reserve.



DRUGS

Named opioid epidemic as “Pennsylvania’s top public safety crisis.” Pledges a “multi-prong” approach encompassing prevention, treatment, recovery, and enforcement. Worked to drop criminal charges for those who sought substance use disorder treatment in approved programs. Vows to bolster “interdiction and interception” of drugs and prosecute fentanyl traffickers.



CARCERAL REFORM

Supports expungement of those serving prison time for possessing small amounts of marijuana. Believes in legalizing marijuana for “adult medical and recreational use.” Sponsored bill to seal criminal records for low-level, non-violent drug felonies.



GUN CONTROL

Pledges to “take on the gun lobby” and implement “commonsense gun reforms.” Supports stronger red-flag laws, assault weapons ban, expanded background checks, closing the “ghost gun” loophole, and community-based gun violence reduction initiatives such as rehabbing blighted properties. Cites need for police training and reinvestment; campaign website states “we don’t need fewer police — we need a different type of policing.”



ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

Pledged to “conserve and maintain our environment by holding corporate polluters, frackers, or illegal dumpers accountable when they commit environmental crimes” via civil fines, restitution, and criminal charges. Supports stronger environmental regulation.



ENDORSEMENTS

Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, Pittsburgh Fire Fighters IAFF Local No. 1, and other labor organizations. Twenty members of the state legislature including Allegheny County Reps. Dan Miller, Abigail Salisbury, and Anita Kulik. VoteVets.





click to enlarge CP ILLUSTRATION: JEFF SCHRECKENGOST STOLISTEIMER, SUNDAY AND WILLIAMS

JACK STOLISTEIMER



Delaware County District Attorney; first-ever Democrat elected to the office in 2019. Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for Department of Justice and Delaware County Assistant DA.



Litigated against opioid distributors as DA. Decriminalized marijuana possession for personal use.



Champions experience reducing prison population. Closed a for-profit prison and brought it under public management. Created programs to divert low-level offenders “while still holding them accountable.”



Cites gun violence as Pennsylvania’s “number-one public safety concern” and pledged to “[implement] holistic, evidence-based community/law enforcement partnerships.” Led gun violence task force he claims reduced gun violence by 72%. Supports greater firearms tracing.



ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

Pledged to “fight for environmental and economic justice.” Touts experience prosecuting chemical companies and a gas pipeline manufacturer for pollution. Established an Environmental Crimes Unit.



ENDORSEMENTS

Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council, Allegheny & Fayette County AFL-CIO, Pennsylvania Building and Construction Trades Council, Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Teamsters Joint Council 53.

DAVE SUNDAY



York County District Attorney since 2018 and former chief deputy prosecutor. Oversaw capital cases. Navy veteran. Penn State law and finance grad.



Claims to “lead fight” against heroin and fentanyl epidemic as DA. Co-founded and chairs York County Opioid Collaborative to “maximize public-private partnerships.” Expanded DA’s Drug Task Force. Supports drug courts.



Describes criminal justice approach as “accountability and redemption.” Aims to lower recidivism rate. Started reentry coalition to assist ex-offenders. Claims 30% crime reduction and 40% prison population reduction in his first term on campaign website.



Believes in prosecuting gun violence to fullest extent of the law. Founded Group Violence Intervention team to reduce gang violence and address root causes of crime.



Nothing listed.



Pa. GOP, State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, U.S. Reps. Dan Meuser and Lloyd Smucker. Republican Attorneys General Association.