TREASURER

Pa.’s treasurer is the Commonwealth’s chief banker and is responsible for managing state money, including employees’ pension funds. The treasurer also periodically reviews state contracts, assesses

and disburses unclaimed property, and works with banks to invest state savings. Republican Stacy Garrity has held the office since her narrow victory in the 2020 general election. Dueling for the
Democratic nod are Pa. Rep. Ryan Bizzarro and Allegheny County contractor Erin McClelland. Though the treasurer’s responsibilities are comparatively nonpartisan, Bizzarro has sparred with Garrity
over her support of former President Donald Trump, while McClelland has focused more on supply-chain improvements.

RYAN BIZZARRO
BIOGRAPHY
Grew up in Erie. Cancer survivor. Edinboro and Gannon grad. Worked in law enforcement and education. Has represented District 3 (Erie) in Pa. House since 2013 and serves as Democratic Policy Chairman.

USE OF STATE DOLLARS
Vows to preserve programs including Pa. 529 tax-free college savings, Pa Able disabilities care, and low-interest loans to municipalities and farmers. Would review state expenditures to "add protection from wage theft" and increase opportunities for investment in state initiatives. Plans "evergreen" investment funds for small businesses and infrastructure.

STATE PENSIONS
Voted for Keystone Saves state retirement program. Says he will balance moral obligations of investing state money (e.g., not investing in Russia) with practical aspects.

UNCLAIMED PROPERTY
Advocated for legislation to automatically return unclaimed property but, as part of budget process, voted for reduction in amount that could be automatically returned. Says Garrity's claim of "record" doesn't factor in new arrival of unclaimed property adding to $4.5 billion backlog.

ENDORSEMENTS
U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, Pa. Democrats, Pa. Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, Pa. Reps. Emily Kinkead and Dan Frankel, Pa. AFL-CIO, AFT Pa., Pa. Professional Fire Fighters Assn., UFCW 1776, Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, College Democrats at Pitt


ERIN MCCLELLAND
BIOGRAPHY
Grew up in unspecified "working-class steel mill town on the outskirts of Allegheny County." Pitt and Chatham grad. Worked as substance abuse counselor and contracted with Allegheny County DHS. Democratic nominee for old Pa.-12 in 2014 and 2016 (lost) and 2023 candidate for Allegheny County Executive.

USE OF STATE DOLLARS
Supports tariffs to prevent state money from being spent in China. Wants greater supply-chain and contract oversight to ensure compliance with and implementation of Biden's federal policies and strengthen local manufacturing. Interested in "exploring" publicly held banks.

STATE PENSIONS
Rejects calls to privatize state pensions. Calls Bizzarro-supported Keystone Saves program a "scam." Warns against self-directed IRAs as prone to fraud.

UNCLAIMED PROPERTY
Said Garrity has "politicized" treasurer's office while handling unclaimed property well and said she herself has had trouble claiming $3,000 owed her by the treasury.

ENDORSEMENTS
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85, Lehigh Valley for All

STACY GARRITY
BIOGRAPHY
Incumbent. Grew up in Bradford County. Decorated combat veteran and Army Reserve colonel (ret.). Bloomsburg and Cornell grad. Worked in metallurgy. Defeated Democrat Joe Tornella in an upset in 2020. Supports Donald Trump and has questioned 2020 election results.

USE OF STATE DOLLARS
Created Treasury Transparency Portal with goal of making taxpayer money easier to follow and says "there is no excuse for anything less than 100 percent transparency." Supports Pa. 529 college savings accounts and Pa Able program. Transitioned state to new unemployment benefits system. Invested state money in Israeli bonds after Oct. 7.

STATE PENSIONS
Wants "tax-deductible 401(k)-style" pension fund. Took steps to reduce waste and fees in two biggest state pension funds. Has reallocated pension money from hedge funds into more stable investments.

UNCLAIMED PROPERTY
Claims record in returning $274 million in unclaimed property to citizens in FY2023. Has advocated for legislation to make it easier for Pa. to return unclaimed property to owners. Has frequently addressed unclaimed property on campaign stops through all Pa. counties.

ENDORSEMENTS
Pa. GOP




