PA's 12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The “new” Pa.-12 was created in 2022 following the 2020 census and includes all of the city of Pittsburgh, large portions of southern and eastern Allegheny County, and a piece of western Westmoreland County.



Democrat Summer Lee has represented the district since its creation. She faces Edgewood Borough councilmember Bhavini Patel in the Democratic primary in a two-way matchup following Laurie McDonald’s withdrawal.

Patel previously ran in the district in 2022 and has excoriated Lee for calling for a ceasefire in Gaza alongside other “Squad” members, and has called for Hindu American Republicans to switch parties to vote for her.

Lee, meanwhile, touts a productive first term and her delivery of over $1 billion in earmarks to the district as reasons she should retain the seat.







SUMMER LEE

BIOGRAPHY

Incumbent. Grew up in North Braddock. Howard Law grad. Represented 34th state House district from 2019 to 2023. Narrowly elected to U.S. House in 2022 following contested primary and general election vs. "other" Mike Doyle.



FUNDRAISING

Raised over $1 million in Q4 of 2023, 29% of which came from donations under $100. Received numerous donations from outside Pa. Received donations from Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)staff that Patel asked Lee to return.



WAR IN GAZA

Has consistently called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Voted against budget packages that contained further military aid to Israel and Ukraine aid packages that included Israel funding. Withdrew from CAIR fundraiser after scrutiny of speakers' past comments.



ABORTION

Co-sponsored Women's Health Protection Act and legislation to lower Black infant mortality. Supports abortion access and Medicaid coverage of mifepristone.



VOTING WITH BIDEN

Votes with Biden 94% of the time. Has supported Biden's budget and tax plans while criticizing from the left on climate and healthcare. Broke with establishment Democrats on issues including military aid to Israel and Democrat-supported raising of debt ceiling.



ENDORSEMENTS

Clean Water Action, Justice Democrats, J Street, MoveOn, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, SEIU, UFCW Local 1776, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Allegheny Co. Exec. Sara Innamorato, Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey





BHAVINI PATEL

BIOGRAPHY

Raised by a single mother in Monroeville. Pitt and Oxford grad. Edgewood Borough Council member and 2020 Democratic National Convention delegate. Previously challenged Lee in 2022 primary.



FUNDRAISING

Raised over $300,000 in Q4 of 2023, a majority from Pa. residents. Nearly all 2023 donations over $100. Courted controvery by soliciting money from donors with Hindu nationalist ties and history of donations to GOP, as City Paper first reported.



WAR IN GAZA

Has consistently supported Israel. Received advertising support from GOP megadonor Jeffrey Yass. Has received donations from moderates and GOP donors for Israel support and fundraised with local Jewish groups that support the war in Gaza. Calls initiative to vote uncommitted in Presidential primary "fringe."



ABORTION

Says she will "do everything in my power" to fight abortion restrictions. Supports insurance coverage of contraception and federal funding of Planned Parenthood.

VOTING WITH BIDEN

Pledges full support for Pres. Biden's agenda. Has criticized Lee for not voting with Biden enough and accused Lee of "weakening" Biden. Decried Squad votes to vacate House speakership.



Endorsements

Hindu American PAC, 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club, IBEW Local 5, Operating Engineers Local 56, Steamfitters Local 449, Teamsters Local 341, mayors of McKeesport, Monroeville, and elsewhere





