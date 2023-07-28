Delta 8 Carts: Benefits, Usage and Top Picks | Pittsburgh City Paper

Are you looking for a smooth and delightful vaping experience? Delta 8 carts can offer just that. As the cannabis industry evolves, Delta-8 carts have gained significant popularity among both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike. These cartridges offer a discreet and convenient way to consume Delta-8 THC, making it accessible to a wider audience.

In this article, we will discuss the benefits and potential advantages of Delta-8 carts, explore their usage methods, and provide recommendations for some of the top picks available in the market.

Diamond CBD - Overall Best Delta 8 THC Products in the Market Chills Cloud - Best for Fast-Acting Delta 8 Options SecretNatureCBD - Best for Strain-Specific Terpenes Exhalewell - Best for Premium Delta 8 Carts with Smooth Highs 3Chi - Best for Diverse Delta 8 Strains

Top Delta 8 Carts on the Market

With the hemp industry witnessing a surge of new products, it can be overwhelming to find the most reliable and trustworthy brands. However, among the sea of options, five cannabis brands have managed to establish themselves as pioneers in the industry. Their hemp products are highly regarded for their exceptional quality and use of natural, high-quality ingredients. If you're looking for the very best, read on to learn more about these reputable brands and the top Delta-8 carts in the market.

Diamond CBD - Overall Best Delta 8 THC Products in the Market

Established in 2015, Diamond CBD offers a vast range of lab-tested, natural, and pure CBD products loved by people all over the US. With a commitment to quality and transparency, Diamond CBD continues to innovate and develop new CBD hemp extracts, making them a top choice for cannabis enthusiasts. Their use of Delta-8 THC also opens up possibilities for usage in places where Delta-9 THC is restricted.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Offers regular promotions and discounts

Accepts most payment methods

Has a 15-day return policy

Cons:

Some customers complain about slow shipping times

Key Benefits

Diamond CBD's commitment to quality, natural ingredients, and customer satisfaction sets them apart as the best choice for Delta 8 THC products in the market. Their Delta 8 THC products undergo rigorous testing and adhere to strict quality control standards. Additionally, the brand offers a range of Delta 8 THC products. Whether you prefer vape cartridges, gummies, tinctures, or edibles, Diamond CBD has you covered.

Delta-8 Cartridge Key Benefits:

10X Strong Delta-8 Vape Cartridges

Classic Blue Dream Taste

Simple and Hassle-Free Usage

900mg of Delta-8 THC

Lab-Tested for Safety

Strains

Diamond CBD has an amazing variety of strains, including Skywalker OG, Wedding Cake, Banana Kush, Strawberry Cough, Incredible Hulk, and more. With the widest range of flavors compared to other brands, Diamond CBD ensures that you have numerous options to cater to your specific preferences and tastes.

Potency

The Blue Dream Cartridge offers a potent and concentrated Delta 8 THC experience. With a potency of 10 times the standard strength, this cartridge contains a significant 900mg of Delta 8 THC. This is a high-potency Delta 8 THC cartridge where users can expect a more intense and long-lasting experience compared to regular cartridges.

Flavors

With the most extensive strain selection in the market, Diamond CBD goes above and beyond by offering a diverse range of delightful flavors. Indulge in the sweetness of marshmallows, the juiciness of watermelons, and the enticing aromas of Blue Dream, Jack Herer, and Pineapple Express, among many others.

Size

With a generous 1 ml size for their vape carts and pens, you can enjoy approximately 240 puffs per pen, ensuring a satisfying and long-lasting experience.

Pricing

Depending on the strain and flavor you choose, prices can range between $12 to $60, offering amazing value for their exceptional products.

Customer Reviews

While a few users may express concerns about the website's extensive product range, the abundance of options can be seen as an advantage for most. Supported by scientific backing, these affordable products deliver effective benefits, including pain relief, improved sleep, and more. The positive feedback from customers highlights the efficacy and value of these offerings.

Chills Cloud - Best for Fast-Acting Delta 8 Options

Their motto, "It's Better Up in the Clouds," perfectly captures the blissful experience Chills Cloud's premium hemp-derived Delta-8 gummies and HHC disposable vapes offer. With a mission to provide the chillest cannabinoids on the market, this brand carefully crafts a cannabinoid library that heightens your highs and helps you escape the chaos of daily life. Get ready to unwind and relax in the clouds with their top-notch products.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Offers big discounts to new and regular customers

Important information is easily accessible on their website

Products are made in the USA

Cons:

Not as well known as some of the other brands

Key Benefits

Chills Cloud stands out as the go-to option for fast-acting Delta 8 products, offering a plethora of benefits, including euphoria, stress relief, and overall wellness. Experience a sense of relaxation and bliss as you indulge in their potent Delta-8 offerings. They are designed to help you unwind, de-stress, and enjoy peaceful sleep.

Delta-8 Cartridge Key Benefits:

900mg of Potent Delta-8 THC

Mild Psychotropic High

Legal and Safe for Consumption

Convenient and Easy to Use

Lab-Tested and Approved

Strains

From classics like Grand Daddy Purple and Blue Dream to unique strains like Apple Fritter and Maui Wowie, they offer a diverse range of options to suit every preference.

Potency

With an impressive 900 mg potency in two versions, these vapes pack a powerful punch that's sure to leave you feeling satisfied and relaxed. Say goodbye to waiting around for effects and embrace the fast-acting nature of Chills Cloud's Delta 8 products.

Flavors

From Gorilla Glue to Tangie OG, Grape Ape, Sour Diesel, and more, these enticing flavors are designed to mask the taste of strains while delivering fast-acting effects.

Size

Chills Cloud's vape cartridges are available in a convenient 1 ml option. Each cartridge offers around 240 puffs of fast-affecting Delta 8 goodness, ensuring you get the most out of every experience.

Pricing

For a limited time, these vape cartridges are on sale for just $56.54. Plus, you can save even more by subscribing and saving on your favorite Delta 8 products.

Customer Reviews

Although there aren't a lot of reviews available, the ones we found rave about the potency and efficiency of these products, comparing them to well-known brands but without the hefty price tag. With its quick action, you'll find yourself needing fewer puffs, making Chills Cloud a smart choice for a cost-effective Delta 8 experience.

SecretNatureCBD - Best for Strain-Specific Terpenes

SecretNatureCBD is a trailblazer in the cannabis industry, offering strain-specific terpenes that go beyond the high. With over a decade of experience in cultivating high-quality CBD cannabis, their products deliver all the benefits without common negative side effects. Their mission is to help people feel better every day with the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis products. With a team of experts, they're breaking free from outdated notions about cannabis and providing a balanced ritual for all to enjoy.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Has a unique range of products

Great variety of strains

Offers exotic flower strains

Cons:

More expensive compared to other brands

Key Benefits

SecretNatureCBD stands out for its exceptional strain-specific terpenes, offering a natural remedy to regulate mood, appetite, and energy levels. With their premium products, you can experience the true potential of cannabis for enhancing your well-being.

Delta-8 Cartridge Key Benefits:

Unique Blend of Live Resin, CBC, and Delta 8 THC

Well-Balanced Ratio of Cannabinoids and Terpenes

3rd Party Lab Tested

100% Organic with Zero Harmful Additives

Strains

SecretNatureCBD takes pride in offering a diverse range of twelve strain-specific terpenes, catering to every preference from sweet and citrusy to earthy and mildly bitter. Indulge in unique strains like Gummi, Mr. Rainbow, Pineapple Express, and more to elevate your CBD experience.

Potency

SecretNatureCBD's strain-specific terpenes are renowned for their potency, boasting a remarkable 806 mg of total cannabinoids (786 mg of CBD). This high CBD content makes it an excellent option for vaping, dabbing, or smoking with your favorite flower. With over 1% myrcene content and .34% beta-caryophyllene, you can expect a truly delightful experience that will leave you feeling relaxed and content.

Flavors

SecretNatureCBD offers a wide variety of popular flavors and strains, like Forbidden Fruit, Raw Nectar, and Bellini, with each offering a treat to your taste buds. With no thinners or artificial fillers, you can enjoy the pure essence of nature in each puff.

Size

Secret Nature CBD's strain-specific terpene vape cartridges are available in two sizes: 700mg with 200 doses and 1200mg with 375 doses per cartridge.

Pricing

While SecretNatureCBD's Delta 8 vape carts undoubtedly provide unmatched quality, it's worth noting that their products may be priced slightly higher compared to other brands in the market. The pricing varies depending on the flavor, with Delta 8 carts and related vape products ranging from $30 to $60. Despite the slightly higher price tag, customers can rest assured that they are investing in premium-grade Delta 8 THC vape products.

Customer Reviews

SecretNatureCBD has garnered glowing reviews from its satisfied customers, who are delighted with their products and exceptional customer service. Users are praising the potent strain-specific terpenes, which add to the delightful flavors and smooth smoking experience. Whether it's the Secret OG, LA Kush THCA, or Purple Punch THCA, customers appreciate the diverse range of satisfying options offered by SecretNatureCBD's vape cartridges.

Exhale Wellness - Best for Premium Delta 8 Carts with Smooth Highs

Exhale Wellness is a tribe of hemp pioneers based in Los Angeles, California, with decades of experience in the organic food industry. With a strong belief in healthy products, they ventured into the world of hemp to harness its potent healing properties. Through meticulous research and development, they created high-grade Delta-8 products with organic, plant-based ingredients and superfoods for extra benefits.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Offers some of the most potent Delta 8 THC in the market

Has a 30-day money-back guarantee on all orders

Provides excellent customer service

All products are cruelty-free

Cons:

There are limited low-potency Delta-8 products offered

Key Benefits

Experience exhilarating stimulation and enhanced euphoria with Exhale Wellness's high-quality Delta 8 carts. These products provide a powerful effect on the mind, promoting better sleep, easing nausea, boosting mood naturally, and helping with swelling, all while providing a smooth high.

Delta-8 Cartridge Key Benefits:

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil

Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Safe and Clean CO2 Extraction

100% All-Natural Ingredients

No Additives or Preservatives

900mg Total Delta-8 THC

Strains

Exhale Wellness offers a wide selection of CBD flowers across dozens of strains, providing top-shelf, full-spectrum hemp flowers with the highest quality and best prices. They offer some of the strongest Delta 8 flower strains, such as Sour Space Candy, Sour Diesel, OG Kush, Hawaiian Haze, Skywalker OG, and Northern Lights, for a smooth and enjoyable high.

Potency

Their disposable vapes pack a punch with 400mg of hemp-derived THCA and 1,000mg of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC per device, making them quite potent. While experienced users will appreciate the smooth high, new users may want to approach with caution and build up their tolerance first.

Flavors

Get ready for a flavor-packed vaping experience with these high-quality Delta 8 carts. From mouthwatering Mango to zesty Pineapple Express, they offer a wide range of delicious flavors to choose from.

Size

The Delta 8 carts from Exhale Wellness are available in a universal 510 vape pen-compatible size. Whether you prefer a small, medium, or large pack, their cartridges cater to your preferences and ensure a smooth and enjoyable high.

Pricing

While their prices fall within the average range, Exhale Wellness also offers limited-edition carts for those seeking something unique. Prices start from as low as $14.95, and you can even save 25% by subscribing.

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness proves to be a trusted and reliable choice for those seeking effective and enjoyable wellness solutions. Numerous users have praised the remarkable results achieved with Exhale Wellness products, particularly in terms of relieving chronic pain and discomfort. The relaxation effects experienced by customers further attest to the high quality and potency of their offerings.

3Chi - Best for Diverse Delta 8 Strains

Founded by a biochemist with a passion for hemp's healing powers, 3Chi has pioneered the focus on minor cannabinoids, pushing the industry to new heights. From developing innovative products to shaping national acceptance, their commitment to quality and consistency continues to drive cannabis legalization and accessibility.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Easy-to-use cannabis products

Has gluten-free and vegan options

Fast shipping on all orders

Cons:

It can feel harsh on the throat if you're new to using Delta 8 carts

Key Benefits

Prepare for a powerful and euphoric high that relaxes your body and mind while keeping you clear-headed. Users have reported improved appetite, reduced pain and inflammation, and better sleep, making 3Chi's Delta-8 carts an effective solution for improving overall health and wellness.

Delta-8 Cartridge Key Benefits:

Lab-Tested by an Accredited 3rd Party Lab

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil

Potent, Broad Spectrum 95% Delta 8 THC Oil

CCELL or MAKO Vape Cart

5% Terpenes

Strains

3Chi has over 40 delicious strains to choose from. Experience the harmonious balance of Blue Dream, or ignite your energy with the invigorating Green Crack. Savor the sweet and creamy delight of Wedding Cake, and explore numerous other strains, each promising a unique and enjoyable vaping experience.

Potency

3Chi's Delta 8 THC vape cartridges have an impressive 95% Delta 8 THC oil and 5% strain-specific terpenes. Prepare to be pleasantly surprised by the remarkable potency of these carts as the high gracefully sneaks in after just a few hits.

Flavors

With 3Chi Delta 8 THC vape carts, you can enjoy a range of taste profiles. From the sweet citrus and earthiness of Green Crack to the berry goodness of Blue Dream and the tropical delight of Caribbean Dream, each flavor promises a unique and enjoyable vaping experience.

Size

3Chi's Delta 8 THC vape carts are available in two convenient sizes: 1 ml and 0.5ml. Whether you prefer a standard or compact option, these cartridges ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience with their high-quality oil content.

Pricing

3Chi's Delta 8 products come at an incredible price range of $29.99 to $39.99. What makes this deal even more appealing is that these products are free from harmful carrier ingredients and have a milder odor compared to other vape oils.

Customer Reviews

From excellent service to fast shipping, users are thrilled with 3Chi's Delta 8 products. Many reported feeling relaxed, experiencing pain relief, and enjoying better sleep. The positive reactions and overall satisfaction speak volumes about the quality and effectiveness.

What Are Delta 8 Carts and Why They're So Popular

If terms like "cartridges" and "Delta 8 carts" sound foreign to you, don't worry; we'll break them down in simple terms. Delta 8 carts are pre-filled vape cartridges packed with Delta-8 distillate derived from hemp plants. They work with various vaping devices when attached to compatible batteries and are especially great for newcomers due to their lower potency. Plus, they contain cannabis-derived terpenes and offer benefits by interacting with your body's endocannabinoid system, influencing functions like pain, memory, helping you fall asleep, and appetite.

Understanding Delta 8 THC: A Brief Overview

Delta 8 THC has been gaining immense popularity for a good reason. Derived from hemp plants and federally legal, Delta 8 carts are infused with natural terpenes. They not only offer a satisfying recreational experience but also hold potential therapeutic benefits.

In this section, we'll provide a concise overview of Delta 8 THC, its legal status, the distinction from Delta 9 THC, and the reasons behind its increasing appeal to users in search of a smooth and enjoyable high.

What is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC, also known as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, "weed lite," or "diet weed," is a psychoactive compound present in Cannabis sativa, though not in substantial quantities. It is commonly derived from hemp-derived cannabinoids and concentrated to create specific products. It's essential to note that these products are not FDA-approved, but they can be responsibly enjoyed by adults, taking into consideration local laws and regulations.

How is Delta 8 THC different from Delta 9 THC?

Delta 8 THC and Delta 9 THC are distinct isomers of tetrahydrocannabinol found in cannabis plants. The key difference lies in their chemical structures, with Delta 8 THC having a milder psychoactive potency compared to the intense high associated with Delta 9 THC.

While Delta 9 THC is classified as a controlled substance and illegal in many places, Delta 8 THC is legal in some places when derived from hemp and meets specific THC content criteria. Both compounds interact with the endocannabinoid system, providing similar therapeutic benefits, but Delta 8 THC offers a more manageable and less overwhelming high for some users. Responsible use and adherence to local laws are essential considerations when using these compounds.

>>> Read more: Delta-8 vs Delta-9

The Legality of Delta 8 THC in the US

As a relatively newer product, Delta 8 THC has not undergone extensive safety testing and currently lacks FDA approval. Its legality varies across states, with 14 states having banned its use and four states having unclear regulations regarding its status.

In the remaining states, Delta 8 THC is either legal or regulated in a manner similar to recreational marijuana. It's important for consumers to be aware of and abide by their state's specific laws and regulations pertaining to Delta 8 THC to ensure compliance and responsible use.

Here are some states that allow Delta 8 THC:

Minnesota

Louisiana

Kentucky

South Dakota

Virginia

Vermont

In marijuana-legal states, various states have implemented regulations concerning the use of Delta-8 THC products. Some of these states include Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. Each state may have specific rules and guidelines governing the sale, distribution, and consumption of Delta-8 THC, so consumers in these states should be familiar with the local regulations to ensure legal compliance and safe usage.

Benefits of Using Delta 8 Carts

If you want to learn more about how these vape cartridges can enhance your experience, you're in the right place. In this section, we'll explore the advantages and therapeutic properties of using Delta 8 carts, providing you with valuable insights for your journey.

Mild and Relaxing High

Delta 8 THC shares some similarities with Delta 9 THC, but it offers a gentler potency and distinct effects. Due to its unique molecular structure with a double bond position in the carbon ring, Delta 8 has a lower affinity for the CB1 receptor compared to Delta 9 THC. This results in a less intense and more soothing high, making Delta 8 an ideal choice for those seeking a relaxed experience without overwhelming intensity. If you're a newcomer exploring cannabis for the first time, Delta 8 carts can provide a smoother and calmer sensation.

Potential Therapeutic Benefits

Delta-8 THC, like its counterparts Delta-9 THC and CBD, interacts with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies, supporting homeostasis and overall balance. Its unique properties can offer a range of potential therapeutic advantages. Many users have reported experiencing better sleep, pain relief, and relaxation with Delta-8 THC, without the intense effects that can sometimes accompany Delta-9 THC, such as anxiety or paranoia. This makes Delta-8 THC a promising option for those seeking therapeutic benefits without the potential drawbacks of stronger psychoactive compounds.

Convenience and Portability

Delta 8 carts provide a convenient, discreet, and portable way to consume Delta-8 THC, making them an excellent choice for those with active lifestyles. Whether you need a quick puff during a busy day or prefer a discreet method to enjoy the benefits of Delta-8, these cartridges can easily fit in your pocket and are designed to be leak-resistant for a hassle-free experience.

Lower Tolerance Build-Up

One of the main advantages of using Delta 8 THC is that it may lead to slower tolerance development compared to high Delta 9 THC products. This means you can continue to enjoy the effects of Delta 8 without constantly needing higher doses. However, it's important to be mindful and take occasional breaks to prevent any potential long-term effects on tolerance. By practicing responsible and moderate use, you can maintain a more consistent and enjoyable experience over time.

Quick Onset

Delta 8 THC vape cartridges provide a rapid onset of effects. By simply taking a small puff from the vape cartridge, you can start feeling the effects kick in relatively quickly. This quick onset provides users with a convenient and enjoyable way to experience the benefits of Delta 8 THC in a timely manner.

How to Use Delta 8 Carts Properly

Using Delta 8 carts is a simple and enjoyable way to experience the benefits of Delta 8 THC. To use Delta 8 carts properly and safely, follow these guidelines:

Compatible Devices and Batteries

Delta 8 carts are designed to be used with specific vape devices and batteries. Ensure that you have a 510-compatible vape pen or battery, as most Delta 8 carts are compatible with this standard. Avoid using devices that are not suitable for vape cartridges. This may lead to improper heating and potential leakage.

Dosage Guidelines

Start with a low dosage when using Delta 8 carts, especially if you are new to cannabis products or have little experience with THC. Take one small puff and wait for several minutes to see the effects. If needed, you can gradually increase the dosage until you find the right amount that provides the desired experience without overwhelming effects.

Safety Precautions

While Delta 8 THC is generally considered to have fewer side effects than Delta 9 THC, it's still essential to think about safety. Only purchase Delta 8 carts from reputable and trusted cannabis brands that provide transparent lab test results to ensure the product's quality and purity.

Additionally, follow these safety precautions:

Use Delta 8 carts responsibly and in moderation.

Store cartridges in a cool and dry place to preserve potency.

Keep cartridges out of reach of children and pets.

If you are pregnant, nursing, or have any pre-existing medical conditions, consult with a healthcare professional before using Delta 8 carts.

Choosing the Best Delta 8 Carts

When it comes to choosing the best Delta 8 carts, several essential factors can help guide your decision. Here are the top considerations to keep in mind:

Third-Party Lab Testing

Look for brands that provide third-party lab testing results for their Delta 8 carts. This verifies the product's potency, purity, and absence of harmful contaminants like heavy metals.

Ingredients and Purity

Opt for carts that are made with all-natural ingredients and are free from harmful additives like MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil.

Strain Variety

Choose brands that offer a diverse selection of strains. Different strains may provide varying effects, flavors, and aromas, allowing you to find your ideal match.

Dosage Options

Consider products with different dosage options and strengths, allowing you to adjust your intake based on your experience level.

Customer Reviews and Ratings

To gauge the overall satisfaction of customers, consider checking reviews and ratings for specific Delta 8 cart products from various brands.

Potential Side Effects and Risks of Delta 8 Carts

It's essential to be aware of potential side effects and risks associated with the use of Delta 8 carts. Common side effects may include anxiety, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, coordination issues, and dry mouth.

Teenagers, pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, those with serious mental health concerns, recovering addicts, and people with underlying health conditions should exercise caution or avoid using Delta 8 carts altogether.

It's crucial to prioritize safety and make informed decisions when considering the use of Delta 8 THC products. If you experience any adverse effects, discontinue use and seek medical attention promptly.

FAQs About Delta 8 Carts

Are Delta 8 Carts Legal in All States?

No, Delta 8 carts are not legal in all states. Regulations surrounding Delta 8 products can vary, and it's essential to check your local laws to ensure you can safely and legally enjoy these hemp-derived products.

Will Delta 8 THC Show Up on a Drug Test?

Yes, Delta 8 THC can potentially show up on a drug test. While it may not be as commonly tested for as Delta 9 THC, some drug tests can detect the presence of Delta 8 THC in the body. If you have concerns about drug testing, it's advisable to refrain from using Delta 8 THC products.

How Long Do the Effects of Delta 8 Carts Last?

The effects of Delta 8 vape carts can vary depending on several factors, including tolerance level, dosage, and the specific cannabis product used. Generally, the effects of Delta 8 THC are reported to last for a few hours.

Can You Use Delta 8 Carts for Medical Purposes?

Delta 8 carts may have potential medical purposes and benefits. Some individuals have reported using Delta-8 THC to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions like anxiety, depression, nausea, and insomnia. Additionally, it may offer benefits such as pain relief, improved sleep, and enhanced relaxation.

How Long Do Delta 8 THC Carts Last?

The duration of a Delta 8 THC cart can vary depending on usage, lasting anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks or months with regular use.

How Many Hits Can I Do Before the Vape Juice Runs Out?

The number of hits you can take from a Delta 8 THC cart before the vape juice runs out depends on various factors, including the size of the cartridge, the amount of oil in the cart, how many puffs you take, and how long each puff lasts. On average, a 1ml Delta 8 vape cartridge can provide around 200-400 puffs, while a 0.5ml cartridge can give around 100-200 puffs.

How Can You Tell High-Quality Delta 8 From Low-Quality Products?

High-quality Delta 8 products are typically third-party lab tested, offer clear labeling, and have positive customer reviews. Reputable brands and all-natural ingredients also contribute to the overall quality of the Delta 8 product.

Final Thoughts

Although no Delta 8 products are approved by the FDA, reputable brands that undergo lab tests and receive positive reviews can provide a safer and more effective option. These carts have shown potential in aiding pain relief, sleep, focus, and more, but they should be used as part of a balanced lifestyle. Our goal is to help you make informed decisions about some of the best brands in the market. Remember, consulting with a professional can offer valuable insights as you navigate your Delta 8 journey.

﻿Disclaimer: This article provides educational information only. Check your state's laws and ensure you are 18+ before using Delta 8 carts. As CBD is not FDA-regulated, consult a doctor before using it for a purpose.