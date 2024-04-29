7 Best Mushroom Gummies To Try in 2024 To Relax & Increase Energy Levels

The best mushroom gummies come in various natural fruit flavors and are made of natural ingredients to deliver greater health benefits.

Due to their delicious nature and controlled dosage, each mushroom supplement on the list delivers a consistent experience. Each product is also expertly crafted if a divine psychedelic experience is what you are looking for.

The list of the best mushroom edibles includes seven products, but our ultimate pick is the Mushroom Gummies by Nootrum, and you will soon understand why.

Each product on the list offers an equally delicious mushroom experience, and we discuss them all in the following sections, so let’s go!

Best Mushroom Gummies – First Look

Discover the perfect solution to enhance your dietary intake, boost your immune system, and promote cognitive function with our exclusive selection of the best mushroom gummies.

Each product on the list is ranked based on overall customer feedback, flavor, potency, and price.

1. Nootrum Mushroom Gummies – Best Mushroom Gummies Overall

Pros:

Often available at a reduced price

Blend of Ginger, Cordyceps, and Amanita

For immune system and cognitive function

Effective in reducing inflammation

Cons:

No option to choose the flavor

Who Is Nootrum Mushroom Gummies Best For?

The best mushroom supplement we want to introduce you to here is the Mushroom Gummies by Nootrum. This is a wonderful product with a range of natural ingredients, including Cordyceps and Amanita, perfect for those who want natural immune support.

Who Should Avoid Nootrum Mushroom Gummies?

The magic mushrooms blend in this product contains Lion’s Mane and a range of other psychedelic mushrooms, which in sensitive people can cause specific side effects, so caution is advised.

Effectiveness: 4.95/5

This is considered a highly potent mushroom supplement because it contains a healthy dose of cordyceps and Lion’s Mane with a concentrated Amanita mushroom extract and L-Theanine.

While Amanita Muscaria extract is known for its anti-oxidant and anxiolytic properties, L-Theanine can help you sleep better at night while improving brain function at the same time.

In addition, Cordyceps is known for boosting the immune system, while Ginger offers a host of health benefits with its profound anti-inflammatory properties.

Flavor: 4.8/5

While the taste of these mushroom edibles is great based on customer feedback, you do not have the option to choose among different flavors, which is a slight downside.

Customer Reviews: 4.9/5

This is one of the newest products in the Nootrum product assortment, meaning not many customers have had a chance to try them, but those who did have only positive experiences to share with other potential customers.

Price: 4.9/5

What we also love about these mushroom-infused gummies is their price.

The price tag is significantly lower than many other magic mushroom gummies on this list, so if you are shopping on a budget, this is a great option.

Summary

With a wonderful proprietary mushroom blend, this dietary supplement can make a difference in your overall health with its profound anti-inflammatory and immune system-boosting properties.

2. Functional Mushroom Gummies – Natural Immune Support

Pros:

Contains Reishi mushrooms for natural immune support

Blend with Cordyceps and Lions Mane

Save on pack orders

Made with only three natural ingredients

Cons:

Some customers do not like the taste

Who Is Functional Mushroom Gummies Best For?

Functional Mushroom Gummies are a fantastic option for anyone looking for a safe, all-natural immune support.

These mushroom edibles, which have a unique combination of just three ingredients, provide a practical option for people wishing to improve their immune system, while other health benefits are to be expected.

Who Should Avoid Functional Mushroom Gummies?

It is important to note that individuals sensitive to Lion's Mane may experience adverse effects such as gastrointestinal discomfort, headaches, and fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

Therefore, caution is advised when consuming these mushroom edibles.

Effectiveness: 4.95/5

These gummies come in packs of thirty organic gummies, each heavily dosed with three essential natural ingredients.

These gummies, which contain 300mg of Lion's Mane, 10mg of Reishi extract, and 100mg of Cordyceps, have potent mental and physical health effects.

They are reported to improve endurance, concentration, and memory while boosting mental clarity.

Flavor: 4.75/5

FOCL's Functional Mushroom Gummies are crafted with natural flavors, making them a favorable choice for those seeking an organic product. While not all customers like the taste, most still find it pleasant.

Customer Reviews: 4.9/5

On the product page, you will find over fifty verified customer reviews, and the product's overall ranking is 4.5/5.

Most consumers report that these mushroom edibles help them combat fatigue in addition to boosting their immune system while offering a subtle increase in focus, while just a few noted not liking the taste.

Price: 4.9/5

Given the impressive quality of ingredients in these mushroom gummies, the price is rather reasonable, especially when we compare it to the price tag of other mushroom edibles on the list and consider all the potential health benefits.

Summary

If you are looking for a mushroom supplement to boost your immune system naturally, we believe you will be delighted with FOCL Functional Mushroom Gummies in many different ways.

The product is also reasonably priced, which is always nice to hear when shopping on a budget.

3. Super Mushroom Gummies – Increased Energy Levels

Pros:

Proprietary mushroom blend with ten mushrooms

Save 20% if you subscribe

Encourages greater energy and focus

May help digestive health

Cons:

Not many verified customer reviews

Who Is Super Mushroom Gummies Best For?

Super Mushroom Gummies by Riti combine the health benefits of ten magic mushrooms, including Cordyceps, Chaga, Reishi, Lions Mane, and Maitake mushrooms, and the same potent blend is present in each mushroom gummy.

The product makes an excellent choice for everyone looking forward to boosting their energy.

At the same time, the healthy dose of beneficial mushrooms is also known for encouraging mood upliftment and relaxation, which is perfect if you are looking for stress relief.

Who Should Avoid Super Mushroom Gummies?

It is important to note that individuals diagnosed with hypoglycemia should refrain from consuming this product.

Chaga mushrooms, one of the ingredients in Super Mushroom Gummies, have been found to lower blood sugar levels significantly.

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

The proprietary formula with ten functional mushrooms in Super Mushroom Gummies offers a host of benefits.

With their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, these gummies can improve mood, provide immune support, and enhance cognitive function.

Some of the mushrooms in the formula are also known for their ability to improve brain function and reduce inflammation, making them an effective and potent nootropic brain supplement.

Flavor: 4.7/5

The fact that Super Mushroom Gummies naturally taste like mushrooms should not be overlooked, even though the majority of consumers say there is no lingering aftertaste.

While some people might find this flavor appealing, others might prefer the natural fruit flavors that are frequently found in goods of comparable quality.

Customer Reviews: 4.8/5

At the time of writing this, only a few people posted on the product page sharing their experience with these mushroom gummies.

While most are satisfied with the effectiveness, some report not liking the taste.

Price: 4.85/5

Compared to the two previously discussed mushroom gummies, this product is priced slightly above the average, but this is expected, given the formula includes ten magic mushrooms.

Summary

If boosting your energy levels is essential to you, Super Mushroom Gummies by Riti do not disappoint.

These delicious mushroom gummies also deliver a range of other specific benefits, such as mood upliftment and stress relief.

4. CBD Mushroom Gummies – Natural Sleep Support

Pros:

Encourages restful sleep

Six magic mushrooms with CBD and CBN

Vegan and gluten-free

Rich dose in each mushroom gummy

Cons:

Very high price tag

Who Is CBD Mushroom Gummies Best For?

Mood Wellness offers a variety of gummies, but their CBD Mushroom Gummies are especially appealing to people looking for a natural sleep aid.

These gummies, which contain 15mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN per mushroom gummy, can help you finally enjoy a restful good night's sleep, mainly since the potent formula also contains 250mg of magic mushrooms, each offering various health benefits.

Who Should Avoid CBD Mushroom Gummies?

As mentioned, the company's unique blend is also enriched with 5mg of CBN (per mushroom gummy), which means that individuals who are sensitive to CBN or prefer to avoid this particular cannabinoid should explore alternative options from our list.

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

These mushroom-infused gummies effectively combine the benefits of mushrooms and cannabinoids to promote mental and physical relaxation, calmness, and restorative sleep.

Infused with a potent blend of 250mg of Lions Mane mushroom, 15mg of CBD, and 5mg of CBN (per mushroom gummy), these gummies deliver exceptional results, especially if you are one of many people having trouble maintaining a healthy sleep cycle.

Flavor: 4.85/5

These magic mushroom gummies boast a delightful natural flavor profile featuring a harmonious blend of tropical fruits and berries.

While fruity flavors are widely popular, it is essential to note that some individuals may find the aftertaste to be slightly overpowering despite the use of natural ingredients in the potent formula.

Customer Reviews: 4.8/5

These magic mushroom gummies are one of the newest products of this kind on the market, so you will not find many customer reviews on the product page, but those who have tried the product have only positive experiences to share.

Price: 4.65/5

This dietary supplement comes with a high price tag, a price tag that is significantly above the industry's average, so it may not be the best choice for customers who are shopping on a smaller budget.

Summary

If you are looking for magic mushroom gummies to help you sleep better at night, CBD Mushroom Gummies by MoodWellness with 15mg of CBD and 5mg of CBN (per mushroom gummy) may help significantly.

5. CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness – Boost Your Overall Health

Pros:

5/5 overall customer rating

50mg of mushroom extract per mushroom gummy

50mg of CBD per serving

Made with vegan and 100% natural ingredients

Cons:

Slightly higher price tag

Who Is CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg Best For?

The CBDfx CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg are infused with a diverse range of mushrooms, and this product is highly recommended for individuals seeking to enhance their overall mental and physical health.

More specifically, these magic mushroom combines CBD's benefits and the company's magic mushroom formula to help you feel better every day with a greater sense of mental clarity.

Who Should Avoid CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg?

While this product boasts remarkable adaptogenic properties that can be advantageous for those dealing with depression and anxiety, it is essential to note that some individuals may experience adverse effects.

Effectiveness: 4.9/5

These magic mushroom gummies contain a generous dose of 50mg of broad-spectrum CBD, expertly combined with a powerful mushroom blend featuring Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, and the famed Reishi mushroom.

In addition to Turkey Tail and other beneficial mushrooms, CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness 1500mg are also enriched with Shiitake, Lions Mane, and Chaga mushrooms, offering intensified effects that tend to last longer compared to similar products.

Flavor: 4.85/5

These magic mushroom gummies also taste great thanks to being infused with a natural cherry flavor.

Judging by honest customer feedback, most love the taste and do not report any kind of lingering hemp or strong mushroom aftertaste.

Customer Reviews: 4.8/5

The product page lists over thirty verified customer reviews, and the product's overall rating is 5/5, making these magic mushroom gummies one of the company's bestselling products, and for a good reason.

Price: 4.65/5

When it comes to the price tag, it is slightly above the average. Still, the product contains a healthy dose of 1,500mg of CBD and many mushroom varieties, including Turkey Tail and Amanita Muscari mushrooms, among others.

Summary

If you are looking for a potent and high-quality nootropic brain supplement to boost your overall health, CBD Gummies with Mushrooms for Wellness, 1500mg by CBDfx, can help in many different ways, and they also taste great.

6. Amanita Mushroom Chocolate Caps – Most Delicious Taste

Pros:

Made with 100% organic ingredients

Made with Belgian chocolate

Contains 50mg of Muscimol

Intense and longer-lasting effects

Cons:

Only one size option

Who Is Amanita Mushroom Chocolate Caps Best For?

The following product on our list of the best magic mushroom gummies is the Amanita Mushroom Chocolate Caps by Utoya.

While these are not your typical gummies, these edibles are known for offering a delicious taste due to being infused with dark Belgian chocolate.

Infused with Amanita mushrooms, this product makes a wonderful choice for everyone looking for natural stress relief, while the potent formula can also bring mood upliftment and subtle euphoria.

Who Should Avoid Amanita Mushroom Chocolate Caps?

Individuals who are sensitive to any of the ingredients in the formula may experience adverse effects from consuming these gummies, such as nausea and headaches.

Therefore, it is advised to exercise caution and check the ingredients list before consumption.

Effectiveness: 4.85/5

This delicious magic mushroom product is highly effective since the formula contains 50mg of Muscimol, a potent psychoactive compound.

Although there are few customer reviews, the ones on the product page emphasize how delightfully effective these mushroom edibles are, especially for people looking forward to experiencing mood upliftment and euphoria.

Flavor: 4.85/5

These mushroom edibles are crafted with a generous dose of Amanita mushrooms, alongside Muscimol and other 100% natural ingredients, and the taste is nothing short of remarkable thanks to Belgian dark chocolate.

This Amanita Muscaria product is designed to cater to those with a sweet tooth, and if you are one of those with a sweet tooth, you will be delighted with the chocolate taste.

Customer Reviews: 4.7/5

Limited customer reviews are currently available for this product as it is a recent addition to Utoya's product range.

However, users of the Amanita Mushroom Chocolate Caps have praised its delectable chocolate flavor. Customers also praise the product's effectiveness and organic nature.

Price: 4.75/5

Considering the product's exceptional effectiveness and quality, the price is justified despite the package containing only ten gummies.

Summary

Utoya's Amanita Mushroom Chocolate Caps offer a remarkable opportunity to explore the captivating realm of mushrooms.

With each bite of these Belgian dark chocolate bars infused with 50mg of Muscimol, your taste buds will be treated to an exquisite experience, making them the ultimate choice among mushrooms-infused gummies available in the market, the best choice for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

7. WonderDay Mushroom Gummies – Major Mood Upliftment

Pros:

Wild Raspberry natural flavor

For mood upliftment and stress relief

Sixty gummies per package

Ten functional gummies

Cons:

Only one flavor option

Who Is WonderDay Mushroom Gummies Best For?

WonderDay Mushroom Gummies by Plant People may be the ultimate solution for individuals seeking to combat fatigue and experience a significant boost in mood and energy.

These magic mushroom gummies are expertly crafted and undergo rigorous testing to ensure the effectiveness and safety of all ingredients in the rich formula.

Who Should Avoid WonderDay Mushroom Gummies?

While these magic mushroom gummies are meticulously formulated and tested, it is essential to note that certain ingredients may have side effects for individuals with sensitivities.

We strongly advise carefully reviewing the ingredient list before purchasing, especially those with specific dietary restrictions.

Effectiveness: 4.85/5

Each gummy is packed with a potent blend of mushroom varieties, including the powerful Reishi and Turkey Tail. With a 2,500mg formula, these gummies are among the most potent options available.

Apart from being effective for mood upliftment, these magic mushroom gummies can also boost cognition energy, help you maintain a healthy stress response, and even encourage a healthy gut.

Flavor: 4.8/5

The product received positive reviews from hundreds of mushroom enthusiasts who have had the pleasure of trying it.

While there is only one flavor option available, the Wild Raspberry flavor is rather delicious, and most customers agree.

Customer Reviews: 4.7/5

This is one of the bestselling products from the Plant People assortment, with over four hundred verified customer reviews.

While some consumers report milder effects, most praise the product’s effectiveness and flavor.

Price: 4.85/5

The product’s price tag is very attractive, especially considering you get sixty delicious gummies in each package. In addition, you qualify for a 20% discount if you join the company’s subscription list.

Summary

For those seeking a powerful dietary supplement to experience a significant mood upliftment, these gummies are an excellent choice.

With their diverse selection of mushroom types and delightful taste, these gummies offer a remarkable solution for boosting energy levels, natural mood upliftment, and other benefits commonly associated with this great product.

What Are Mushroom Gummies?

Mushroom edibles are a carefully crafted blend of mushroom varieties, expertly formulated to provide maximum potency and effectiveness.

These mushrooms have been used for centuries in traditional medicine practices, revered for their remarkable healing properties. With mushroom edibles, you can now harness the power of these ancient remedies in a convenient and delicious way.

What sets Amanita Muscaria mushroom gummies and similar options apart from other supplements is their ability to target specific health concerns.

Each mushroom variety offers its own unique benefits, allowing you to customize your wellness routine based on your individual needs.

From boosting immunity, reducing stress, improving cognitive function, and promoting relaxation, mushrooms-infused gummies can help in different ways.

Do Mushroom Gummy Supplements Really Work?

To answer this question, it is essential to understand what mushroom gummy supplements are and how they are supposed to work.

These supplements are typically made from a variety of medicinal mushrooms, such as Reishi, Chaga, and Lion’s Mane, which have been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

The mushrooms are often dried and ground into a powder, mixed with other ingredients, and formed into a gummy form.

Proponents of mushroom gummy supplements claim that they contain potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can improve overall health and well-being.

They also mention the benefits of these supplements for specific health concerns, such as boosting the immune system, improving brain function, and reducing stress and anxiety.

It is important to note that Amanita Muscaria mushroom gummies and similar supplements work for some people, but this is not always the case.

What are the Benefits of Taking Mushroom Gummies?

Antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals found in abundance in mushrooms support a stronger immune system [1].

Regularly consuming mushroom edibles can help your body's natural defenses against illnesses and infections.

It has been demonstrated that a variety of mushroom species, including lions mane and cordyceps, can increase vitality and lessen fatigue [2]. This is because they can help the body produce ATP, our cells' main energy source.

Studies have connected lion's mane mushrooms to enhanced memory and brain function [3]. Compounds in these mushrooms promote the formation of new brain cells and guard against age-related cognitive decline.

A number of medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, have been related to chronic inflammation [4].

Mushrooms have anti-inflammatory qualities that can aid in lowering inflammation in the body and enhancing general health and well-being.

Some mushroom species, like chaga and reishi, have adaptogenic qualities that ease stress on the body and encourage serenity [5].

While they have varying effects, magic mushroom edibles deliver a consistent experience with a wide array of potential therapeutic benefits, such as pain relief, stress relief, and more.

How We Created the List of Best Mushroom Gummies

This leads us to the primary factors we have considered while selecting the best mushroom edibles.

Flavor

Initially, we thought about the gummies' flavor.

As we recognize that flavor contributes significantly to the whole gummy experience, we have only listed products with mouthwatering and delightful flavors.

Extraction Type

We examined the kind of extraction employed in the candies.

It is significant to remember that the effectiveness and potency of the mushrooms can be significantly affected by the extraction method. As a result, we only chose gummies with effective extraction techniques.

Effectiveness

Another essential aspect that we considered was effectiveness. We closely inspected its dosage and potency to ensure each product successfully provided customers with the intended benefits.

Types of Mushrooms

We also examined the mushroom spore types that were utilized to make the gummies.

To meet the varied needs of our readers, we made sure to include a variety of mushrooms, each with its own special qualities and benefits to fit into your daily routine.

Types of Functional Mushrooms Used in Gummies

Mushroom complex gummies contain various functional mushrooms, with the main types briefly discussed below.

Reishi: Increase Immunity

Reishi is one of the functional mushrooms most frequently used in gummies.

This mushroom is a well-liked option for people trying to get healthier overall because of its reputation for strengthening the immune system.

Antioxidant-rich reishi has the potential to boost immunity and improve the body's ability to fend off disease.

Cordyceps: Elevate Energy

Cordyceps are another useful mushroom used in gummies. This particular mushroom is well-known for boosting vitality and enhancing sports performance.

It has ingredients that can improve the body's use of oxygen, giving you more energy and endurance.

For those who want to increase their endurance and physical performance, cordyceps is a fantastic option.

Lion's Mane: Boost Your Brain

The lion's mane is another useful mushroom that has become more well-known in gummies.

Traditional uses of this mushroom for cognitive benefits have been supported by recent research, which also suggests that it may help enhance memory and brain function.

Lions Mane is a valuable addition to any supplement that boosts brain function because it contains compounds that can both stimulate and protect brain cells from damage.

Chaga: Reduce Inflammation

Chaga is a useful mushroom whose anti-inflammatory properties are frequently used in gummies.

The high antioxidant content in this mushroom can help lower inflammation and improve general health.

Traditional medicine has used Chaga to treat various illnesses. Now, with Chaga in the gummy form, people can easily incorporate it into their diets, regardless of their dietary preferences.

Side Effects of Mushroom Gummies

Like any other natural product, mushroom complex gummies have the potential to cause allergic reactions in certain people. An allergic reaction may cause swelling, hives, itching, or breathing difficulties.

You should immediately consult a healthcare professional if you encounter any of these symptoms after eating mushrooms-infused gummies.

Some people may have trouble digesting the natural fibers and compounds of mushroom edibles. While most people have no trouble with mushroom complex gummies, some may have bloating, gas, or diarrhea.

How to Find the Best Mushroom Gummies for You

If you are just starting your shopping adventure, carefully examine the following factors.

Brand Reputation

It is crucial to consider the brand's credibility and reputation when choosing the best mushroom-infused gummies. Look for companies with a history of creating top-notch goods and place a high value on trustworthiness.

Potency

When buying mushroom edibles, it is essential to consider their potency. The concentration of mushroom extract varies among brands, so knowing which dosage will work best for you is critical.

Ingredients

It is equally important to check the ingredients list to make sure the mushroom edibles you choose are made with high-quality ingredients.

Select brands that put an emphasis on natural and organic ingredients instead of synthetic additives, fillers, or needless preservatives.

Taste and Texture

Continuing a regular supplement regimen requires enjoying the taste of mushroom edibles. Choosing gummies with a delicious flavor and texture will improve your enjoyment of them in general.

Mushroom Variety

Because different types of mushrooms have different health benefits, it is essential to know which mushroom was used to make the gummies.

Reishi, Lions Mane, Chaga, and Cordyceps are popular choices with specific effects and benefits.

Price and Value

Another important consideration is the product's price. You want to focus on mushroom edibles that offer great value for money, and this is important regardless of your budget.

FAQs

Check out our FAQs section below for more information on the best mushroom edibles.

Are Mushroom Gummies Safe to Take?

Generally, mushroom-infused gummies are safe to take, but sticking to the recommended dosage is essential.

Can Mushroom Gummies Make You Trip?

With highly potent mushrooms-infused gummies, you can have a psychedelic experience alongside experiencing profound relaxation, euphoria, and a surge of energy.

Do Mushroom Gummies Help with Anxiety?

Yes, some mushroom-infused gummies may help individuals struggling with anxiety, and this is especially true for supplements that contain different types of functional mushrooms.

Are Mushroom Gummies Legal?

Mushroom-infused gummies are legal in most US states, but you still want to check the laws and regulations in your area before you hop on your shopping adventure.

Who Shouldn’t Take Mushroom Gummies?

Mushroom edibles in the gummy form should not be consumed by those taking diabetes medication, as well as those taking blood thinners and medication for lowering blood pressure.

What Is the Best Time of Day to Take Mushroom Gummies?

There is no best time to take mushrooms-infused gummies as every time of the day will work, depending on your specific needs and preferences.

Where to Buy Mushroom Gummies?

You can buy mushroom-infused gummies at a number of reputable online retailers, such as Nootrum, FOCL, and Riti.

How Strong Are Mushroom Gummies?

How potent are mushroom-infused gummies depends on the mushroom type used in the formula, but there are quite a few potent options on the market if you are looking for a more intense psychedelic experience.

Best Mushroom Gummies – Summary

We must admit, the ride was quite exciting, and why wouldn't it be when we looked into seven incredible mushroom gummies, each potent enough to deliver the desired effects.

Still, Nootrum Mushroom Gummies topped the list for many reasons, and we believe you will love this and other products on the list, so make sure you check them all once again.

Please stick to the recommended dosage by the manufacturer, and you will have the most delicious mushroom experience.

