Tommy Chong CBD Review 2024: Oils, Topicals & HONEST Customer Feedback | Pittsburgh City Paper

When a living legend like Tommy Chong launches a line of CBD products, you know the demand is bound to skyrocket, and customers have a high expectation.

So, beyond the iconic name, are Tommy Chong CBD products legit?

That’s what we’re here to find out. Our initial impression was positive, especially looking at Tommy Chong’s Good Vibes Energy Tincture, the company’s best product.

But we needed more data, so we put our top experts on the case, and our full Tommy Chong CBD review will reveal our findings.

Pros:

Rated 4.81 out of 5.0 (based on 4,500+ reviews)

Helmed by a renowned CBD activist

Excellent product variety

Extremely fast-acting CBD products

Clinically-tested products

Cons:

Premium quality comes with higher price

Some items cause dry mouth

What Is Tommy Chong’s CBD?

Tommy Chong’s CBD is an LA-based CBD company launched in 2016 by an American actor and CBD activist, Tommy Chong.

Based on 4,500+ positive Tommy Chong CBD Review posts (many of which were Cruise Chews reviews), the founder succeeded in his mission to create a one-of-a-kind CBD.

Tommy Chong’s CBD has thousands of returning customers and keeps growing its selection of top-grade cannabidiol-based lab-tested products.

The Story Behind Tommy Chong CBD

Tommy revealed in an interview that he quit consuming marijuana products roughly two decades ago, and that’s when his health began degrading.

After switching from using THC products to CBD, Tommy said he was reinvigorated and “felt 20 years younger.”

He underscored that this revelation led him to create his own brand of CBD products to raise awareness of products that helped him cope with prostate cancer and rapidly declining health, and to bring improvements in the CBD industry with his Nano-CBD products.

Tommy Chong CBD Best-Selling Products

1. Tommy Chong’s Good Vibes Energy Tincture - Best Overall

Pros

Rated 4.90 out of 5.0 stars (20+ reviews)

Lab-tested for potency, purity, quality, and safety

Instant boost of energy

Effects can last multiple hours

Can help with chronic pain and stiff joints

Cons

Expensive

Careful dosage required (high in caffeine and taurine)

Who Is It Best For

Good Vibes is one of Tommy Chong’s flagship products. It was designed to help people who feel tired or stressed out to get a quick influx of energy and positivity. It is also a great supplement for people who’ve failed to tame chronic pains with conventional prescription drugs.

Effects

According to dozens of Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD review posts, this tincture calms the nerves, relieves mild to moderate pains, provides bodily relaxation, and enhances the user’s mood.

CBD Potency and Extract Type

Like most Tommy Chong CBD products, Good Vibes is based on a 100% full-spectrum Nano-CBD formula. More than one Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD review confirms this item offers strong, quick-acting effects that can last for almost an entire day.

Price

Many customers in their Tommy Chong Vibes CBD review agree that money-wise, Good Vibes is slightly more expensive than contemporary alternatives.

However, its value for the money is incomparable to popular CBD tinctures since its efficiency, bioavailability, and umbrella of positive effects are all exceptional.

Summary

Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD review posts are almost unanimous about its effectiveness and potency. It’s safe for everyone and is far more than a simple supplement to overall health.

>>Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Good Vibes Energy Tincture

2. Tommy Chong’s Full Spectrum Nano-CBD Gummies - Best CBD Gummies

Pros:

Rated 4.87 out of 5.0 stars (based on 85+ reviews)

Each pack contains three assorted gummy flavors

Pure hemp-derived full-spectrum CBD formula

No THC, GMO, or artificial substances

Portable packaging

Cons:

Slightly lower potency compared to CBD+THC gummies

The sour flavor is only available in larger packs

Who Is It Best For

Nano-CBD gummies are ideal for people who are looking for fast-acting chewables without zero Tetrahydrocannabinol content.

Effects

According to close to 100 Tommy Chong CBD review posts from verified buyers, the brand’s Nano CBD + THC Gummies deliver a pleasant body buzz and refreshing effects.

CBD Potency and Extract Type

These CBD gummies are made of pure American-grown nano-emulsified hemp extract. Even though they’re just a tad weaker from their Delta-9-infused CBD chewables, Tommy Chong’s Nano-CBD Gummies are formidably strong.

Price

Slightly pricier than low-end gummies but nearly half the size of boutique options, these CBD gummies are in the “golden middle” as far as their price is concerned.

Summary

Shipped in small, portable packages, delicious and savory, and most importantly, exceptionally efficient in improving the user’s mood, TC’s Nano-CBD gummies tick all the boxes of well-made, premium-quality cannabidiol chewables.

>>Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Full Spectrum Nano-CBD Gummies

3. Tommy Chong’s Nice Dreams Sleep Tincture - Best CBD for Sleeping

Pros:

Rated 4.93 out of 5.0 stars (90+ reviews)

Full-spectrum CBD formula

Perfect for people struggling with insomnia

Subtle but consistent effects

Efficient even in smaller doses

Cons:

Features THC in trace quantities

The strong flavor may not appeal to everyone

Who Is It Best For

Nice Dreams was designed to help people who have trouble falling and/or staying asleep. Tommy imparted that he couldn’t have a good night’s sleep after quitting THC, so he and his team went on to create an efficient, all-natural formula that could help people with similar issues.

Effects

This all-natural hemp tincture gently lulls the user into a comfortable sleep by fully relaxing the body and nerves.

CBD Potency and Extract Type

The Nice Dreams Sleep Tincture is based on a full-spectrum Nano-CBD formula. Its potency isn’t as strong compared to day-to-day CBD oils, but it does a phenomenal job at helping the user enter a tranquil state.

Price

Priced identically as its “morning” counterpart (Good Vibes), Nice Dreams is just a bit more expensive than the average CBD-based sleep supplement. Again, its value is undisputed, and the company offers excellent deals plus free shipping on larger orders.

Summary

“Nice Dreams” is among the trendiest CBD sleep supplements, offering consistent effects and roughly 3mg of CBD in each serving.

Mainly used to help the body relax right before sleeping, this tincture has helped dozens of users finally rest when they want and feel healthy and refreshed the morning after.

>>Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Nice Dreams Sleep Tincture

4. Cheech and Chong’s Cruise Chews - Best Delta 9 THC + CBD Product

Pros:

Rated 4.89 out of 5.00 stars (based on 860+ reviews)

Exceptionally strong

Discrete shipping package

Based on Delta-9 THC-infused and hemp extract formula

A barrage of different effects

Cons:

A bit too strong for beginners

Contains more THC than most Tommy Chong CBD products

Who Is It Best For

Cruise Chews reviews, all 800+ of them, agree on one thing - these CBD gummies are exceptionally strong. They may not be perfect for first-time users, but seasoned THC and CBD enjoyers absolutely adore it.

Effects

Aptly named “Cruise Chews,” these gummies are famous for inducing a strong, long-lasting entourage effect. Delta 9 mixed with cannabidiol affects both the body and the mind, relaxing both and giving waves of positive energy to the user almost instantly.

CBD Potency and Extract Type

Tommy Chong’s Cruise Chews are based on a 10:1 CBD + THC formula. Each gummy contains 30mg of homegrown hemp extract and 3mg of natural Delta-9 THC extract.

Unlike most THC companies, Tommy Chong CBD does not use any artificial ingredients when deriving Delta 9 terpenes from its hemp plants.

Price

According to cruise chews review, not only are Cruise Chews a bit more affordable than an average pack of THC + CBD gummies, but they are also available at a discounted price on Tommy Chong CBD’s official website.

Moreover, free shipping and further discounts are also up for grabs for customers who make larger orders.

Summary

There aren’t many THC/CBD edibles that boast such a perfect rating by close to a thousand testimonials. Cruise Chews reviews may be varied, but they all point in the same direction - these gummies are strong, efficient, and supremely tasty.

>>Check the best price for Cheech and Chong’s Cruise Chews

What Makes Tommy Chong’s CBD Unique?

Are you wondering what makes this CBD special? In this Tommy Chong CBD review, we’ll share some of the features that make Tommy Chong’s CBD stand out from the rest.

Nano Emulsified for Enhanced Bioavailability

Cannabidiol is very lipophilic, but it typically requires quite a bit of time to fully dissolve once orally consumed in its raw, undiluted form.

As more than one Tommy Chong CBD review points out, the company is among the few CBD brands that use nano-emulsion techniques to increase the bioavailability of its products drastically.

Bioavailability is defined as a proportion of the substance, in this case, cannabidiol, of the whole ingested product that enters the body’s circulation once consumed. Tommy Chong CBD reviews note that the company’s CBD products boast superior bioavailability and yield more potent, longer-lasting effects.

Faster Absorption & Fast Effects

Circling back to nano-emulsion, this refers to the process of breaking cannabidiols apart into the smallest pieces possible.

Unlike regular CBD products that sometimes take hours to yield results, Tommy Chong CBD’s oils, tinctures, balms, and chewables deliver their effects in minutes. Check out our Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD review above for more details.

Lab Tested

All of Tommy Chong’s CBD products are tested in independent third-party laboratories for quality, accuracy, potency, and safety.

Tinctures, topicals, drinkables, chewables, and even CBD carrier oils are subjected to tests for heavy metals, GMO ingredients, gluten, soy, lactose, THC, and a variety of other compounds.

Only the purest products that are completely free of the aforementioned ingredients are available for purchase.

Multiple Product Options

This CBD shop offers different types of products. From the Nano CBD series to the classic CBD + Delta 9 tinctures, cannabidiol gummies & shots, to pet CBD products, Tommy Chong’s online shop has it all. And the No. 1 option is highlighted in our Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD review.

Backed by Tommy Chong

Thomas B. Kin Chong, more popularly known as “Tommy Chong,” is a world-famous comedian, CBD activist, and one of the leading stars in the iconic Cheech & Chong franchise.

He owns more than just the name of his company - he directly oversees its operations, provides his insights, and strives to deliver safe, tested, quality CBD to its customers.

Multiple Dosage Options

All Tommy Chong CBD products can be purchased in different sizing options. Furthermore, these products also feature recommended dosages and clear-cut instructions about how they should be used.

Unlimited Refund Policy

Tommy Chong offers an unlimited lifetime refund guarantee on all products his brand sells. Customers only need to get a return number, send the package back, and pay for shipping before receiving their money back.

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

Benefits of Tommy Chong’s CBD

The next section in this Tommy Chong CBD review are the benefits this CBD offers. We’ll explain some of the advantages of using this CBD.

Reducing Anxiety-Related Symptoms

Research shows that cannabidiol products can alleviate symptoms related to anxiety, such as hyperventilating, lightheadedness, profuse sweating, stomach aches, and feelings of restlessness [1].

Tommy Chong CBD’s all-natural CBD products not only keep anxiety at bay but also help the user feel more comfortable, relaxed, and better overall by soothing the nerves. Good Vibes, in particular, is an ideal choice for people who are struggling with anxiety or similar conditions.

Safe and Effective Pain Relief

Tommy Chong said that using CBD products was instrumental in his fight against joint pain, and more than one Tommy Chong CBD review shows that.

Studies show that cannabinoid therapy for pain is safe and effective, even for chronic pain [2]. According to this research, the vast majority of a group of 826 adults experienced moderate pain relief over a period of 14 weeks.

Improved Quality of Sleep

From restlessness to full-blown insomnia, the Sleep Foundation estimates that 50-70 million people struggle with at least one sleep disorder.

A study on the “Use of Cannabidiol in the Management of Insomnia” published last year provides a detailed medical overview of how CBD can be beneficial in managing insomnia [3].

May Help with Diabetes Symptoms

In a research article endorsed by the American Diabetes Association and published by Diabetes Spectrum, it was established that CBD possesses “desirable effects” pertaining to the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes [4].

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

Good Vibes Vs Nice Dreams

In this Tommy Chong CBD review we’ll share the differences between Good Vibes and Nice Dreams.

The main difference between Tommy Chong’s Good Vibes and Nice Dreams tinctures is that the former is a booster supplement designed to help the user feel more energized throughout the day, while the latter helps improve the quality of sleep (and drastically weakens insomnia-related symptoms).

Even though they are based on a completely different formula, both Good Vibes and Nice Dreams were created by the same team of experts who boast decades of combined experience in the CBD & THC industry using the same cutting-edge equipment in GMPa-certified facilities.

You can check out both our Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD review and Cruise chews review in this article.

Tommy Chong's CBD Refund Policy

Tommy Chong CBD is among the few CBD brands that offer full refunds. Any product purchased from Tommy Chong CBD’s official website is backed by TC’s refund policy forever, and the conditions required to realize the refund are very simple.

The customer can call Tommy Chong CBD customer support at 833-667-3223 to request an RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) number, which is valid for 15 days.

The RMA number should be included on the return package, and the company’s team will handle the rest. Customers, however, have to pay for return shipping.

Tommy Chong CBD Review Posts From Real Customers

Even though it’s a relatively young brand, Tommy Chong CBD has already managed to win the hearts of thousands of people.

With an enviable score of 4.81 out of 5.0 stars based on 4,570+ Tommy Chong CBD review posts, it stands among the most trustworthy CBD companies in the U.S. and beyond.

Christi, a verified customer who focused on Cheech and Chong Cruise Chews reviews, noted in her Tommy Chong CBD review that she couldn’t soothe post-surgery pains with conventional painkillers, but these CBD + THC gummies made it manageable.

Another verified customer who posted Cruise Chews reviews, Morris Pitluck, gave these gummies a 5.0 out of 5.0 star rating in his Tommy Chong CBD review and noted that they’re perfect for people with sleeping issues.

Dawn Hendricks from Ashtabula is a verified buyer who posted a Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD review. He wrote in his Tommy Chong CBD review that the oil is a “miracle in a bottle,” saying that it completely eradicated their anxiety issues.

James Sutter from Morristown summarized what the majority of Tommy Chong CBD review posts agree on - the brand’s online ordering platform is streamlined, its shipping is lightning-fast, and its products are excellent.

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

How To Use Tommy Chong CBD Products

The Cheech and Chong Cruise Chews are edibles that can be eaten like regular gummies, up to 3 each day. CBD tinctures like Nice Dreams or Good Vibes feature 20ml droppers that allow the user to drink the recommended dose.

The company’s CBD balms function like any other pain relief topicals. They should be rubbed onto the affected areas and will provide the desired results in a matter of minutes.

Tommy Chong’s CBD shots are carefully dosed 2oz shots; only one should be used daily. It’s not a bad idea to check the Tommy Chong CBD review for each product you’re thinking of trying.

Where To Buy Tommy Chong CBD Products

“I put my name on it, so you know you can trust it,” reads a signed statement from Tommy Chong on his official website.

With this simple sentence, Tommy wants his customers to know that he wholeheartedly stands behind his products and that they are safe to buy from Tommy Chong’s CBD official website.

Even though his iconic Cruise Chews, Good Vibes, and Nice Dreams are available on various third-party sites, the official Tommy Chong’s CBD website is the only place that offers guarantees, discounts, and a range of other perks mentioned in this Tommy Chong CBD review.

Comparing Tommy Chong CBD With Regular CBD

Tommy repeatedly underscored that the main difference between Tommy Chong’s CBD and contemporary alternatives lies in pure nano-emulsified cannabidiol content that ensures faster absorption and quicker effects.

While most CBD oils, tinctures, and topicals in the market contain at least some THC and components that some users might be allergic to (like soy or gluten), Tommy Chong’s CBD products are subjected to rigorous lab tests, and only the purest THC-free and GMO-free batches make the final cut.

>>Check the best prices for Tommy Chong CBD products

Tommy Chong CBD Review: FAQs

In this Tommy Chong CBD review, we’ll answer some of the frequently asked questions about this CBD.

Is Tommy Chong’s CBD for Real?

Yes, Tommy Chong’s CBD is a real brand owned and helmed by Tommy Chong personally.

The brand holds legitimate manufacturing and distributing multi-state licenses, which are managed by Chongson Inc., Tommy’s cannabis licensing firm. Positive Cruise Chews reviews only verify this.

Does Tommy Chong Sell CBD Oil?

Nearly all Tommy Chong CBD products are based on CBD carrier oil formula. The brand’s topicals, chewables, capsules, and tinctures contain pure CBD oil enriched with natural ingredients.

The only category of TC CBD products that don’t contain any CBD oil ingredients is the CBD + Delta-9 THC full spectrum products (Cruise Chews gummies).

What Are Tommy Chong’s Good Vibes For?

Good Vibes is a nano-CBD energy tincture designed to boost the user’s focus, energy, and day-to-day performance.

Tommy Chong CBD review posts also highlighted that Good Vibes helped many users calm their nerves, soothe pent-up muscles, and find relief from aching joints.

Is Nano CBD Better Than CBD?

Nano CBD technologies shred cannabidiol compounds into microscopic-sized bits, leading to superior bioavailability. Due to this, Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD reviews note that Nano CBD products deliver a much stronger impact and start showing results in considerably less time than regular CBD.

Is There Any THC in Tommy Chong's CBD products?

Tommy Chong stated that his CBD products have the ability to “heal without the high.” As testified by thousands of Tommy Chong CBD review articles and numerous lab reports, all Tommy Chong CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC, if any at all.

What Is Tommy Chong CBD's Shipping Policy?

Tommy Chong offers insured shipping on all products, while larger orders are eligible for free shipping. The shipping costs of individual products may vary based on the customer’s location. Tommy Chong does not offer international shipping. Many Cruise Chews reviews confirm this.

What Is Tommy Chong CBD's Return Policy?

Unsatisfied customers with justifiable reasons can request a full refund on any order. They only need to call Tommy Chong CBD’s customer service to request a Return Merchandise Authorization number and include it on the return package. RMA numbers are valid for 15 days after obtaining them.

Is Tommy Chong's CBD Legitimate?

Tommy Chong’s CBD is a perfectly legitimate CBD company, as vouched for by over 4,500+ verified Tommy Chong CBD review posts. The vast majority of customers praised the quality of TC products and said that they will most likely order again.

How Should Good Vibes Be Taken?

The Good Vibes tincture has an inbuilt dropper on the top. Customers should fill an entire dropper and take the dose in the morning prior to eating anything (eating later doesn’t affect the potency or efficiency of Good Vibes).

You can check out our Tommy Chong Good Vibes CBD review in this article for more information.

How Should Nice Dreams Be Taken?

Just before going to bed, the user should take a full dropper of the Nice Dreams tincture under their tongue. For optimal effects, the CBD oil should be held for about 30 seconds.

Tommy Chong CBD Review - Final Words

So let’s sum up this Tommy Chong CBD review, shall we? Mr. Tommy has pushed the envelope in the CBD industry more than once and continues to do so with innovative lab-tested Nano-emulsified CBD products backed by an unlimited refund guarantee.

The brand has it all - fast & free shipping on eligible orders, pure hemp-based products, a variety of unique CBD consumables, and tons of unique deals for both new and returning customers. Not to mention all the positive Cruise Chews reviews!

And our favorite is the Tommy Chong’s Good Vibes Energy Tincture. We hope you found our Tommy Chong CBD review helpful. Stay safe, and have a great day.

References: