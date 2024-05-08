Sudden Little Thrills music festival abruptly canceled

click to enlarge This story has been updated.
CP Illustration: Colin Williams
A month after announcing its lineup
, the Sudden Little Thrills musical appears to have been canceled.
The festival was to feature national acts including SZA, the Killers, and Pittsburgh-raised Wiz Khalifa, as well as local acts and vendors at the Aurora test track in Hazelwood Green.
In a banner announcement posted on the festival website's homepage, the festival organizers said: "We were excited to bring a new world-class festival to Pittsburgh, however, due to circumstances beyond our control, the Sudden Little Thrills festival will not take place in 2024. Tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment."
Other pages for Sudden Little Thrills, including the website's ticket page, have been taken down. The festival's social media accounts all also appear to have been scrubbed as of Tuesday morning.
While many locals were excited by the lineup, others expressed concern on Reddit and social media that the location presented logistical challenges and criticized the Live Nation-owned group for a lack of local involvement.
Following the news, Visit Pittsburgh, who had initially announced
the event, said they were “disappointed.”
“Our team is in close communication with event organizers to discuss future opportunities for Pittsburgh,” the organization's director of communications Emily Hatfield told Pittsburgh City Paper
in an emailed statement. “Despite this cancellation, Pittsburgh still has a strong line-up of summer concerts, music festivals and events on the docket for 2024.”