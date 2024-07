Pittsburgh's last public theater organ is backstage at a South Hills high school, and it's so much fun

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society Lance Luce with the PATOS 3/19 Wurlitzer theater organ



“Nobody knows that it’s here,” says Dale Abraham, the outgoing president of the



Most people are familiar with church organs — of which

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society PATOS 3/19 Wurlitzer theater organ



“This thing imitated all the things that were going on on the screen,” Abraham tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “So if a car came down the road…” He then presses a key that fills the auditorium with a honking sound. In addition a three-tiered keyboard, the organ’s console has rows of large red, white, and yellow keys to conjure clopping horse hooves, bird song, and surf sounds to evoke the beach.

click to enlarge Public Domain Wings poster, 1927



On Sat., July 13 at 7:30 p.m., PATOS will screen the 1927 silent film Wings — the first film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture — with live theater organ accompaniment by renowned organist Peter Krasinski. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for students with ID. Tickets can be purchased in advance



After hearing train whistles and sleigh bells played on the organ, the first thing I ask Abraham is where the speakers amplifying it are.



“Everybody says that,” Abraham replies, and I’ll quickly come to realize my 21st century thinking.



“There are no speakers,” he explains. “There are 800 pipes behind these walls.”



click to enlarge CP Photo: Rachel Wilkinson Pipes backstage at Keystone Oaks High School



“There’s your sleigh bells,” Abraham tells City Paper backstage, pointing to literal bells. "There's really a Chrysoglott up there. There's really a glockenspiel.”



The list goes on: there’s also a kettledrum, bass drum, castanets, and sandpaper used to make the beach sounds we’d heard.



“It’s a contraption,” Abraham says. Rather than an austere church organ, the theater organ is painted Mary Kay pink with gold trim. Most theater organs are grand, Abraham says, describing the level of decoration as “mild” compared to others.



A music rack reads WURTLIZER in purple letters arced across a shining sun, and the organ is decorated with grapes, a flourish added by wine-loving PATOS board members who facilitated its



The loss of the theater organ had both local and global causes. Nearly all of Pittsburgh’s theater organs were destroyed in the



“That's when the bulk of them went out,” Abraham says.



But groups of enthusiasts like PATOS remain enchanted with that brief heyday, dedicated to “preserving the glorious heritage of the theatre pipe organ and to presenting this wondrous musical instrument to the general public,” as the organization wrote on its website.



Abraham himself got hooked as a teenager in the 1960s when he went to a performance hosted by a theater organ society. He watched the former South Hills Theater in Dormont.



“I just, the hair on my arms stood on end,” Abraham remembers. “This guy was so good. I fell in love with it immediately.”



