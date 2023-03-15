12 Best Autoflower Seeds of 2024: High Yield + Potent Cannabis Seeds in the USA

If you’re here, you probably know that autoflowering seeds are great for beginners and resistant to diseases.

Best Autoflower Seeds: Quick Look

1. Northern Lights - Best Autoflower Seeds Overall (Cup Winner)

Northern Lights is to the cannabis industry what Morgan Freeman is to the movie industry.

Except that instead of Oscars, the popular strain has won several cannabis awards, including the Cannabis Cup.

When it comes to effects, the auto strain is made to help you relax and chill out.

Did anybody say pure?

Yes, Northern Lights is an almost pure Indica-dominant strain, with a staggering 90% Indica content. As you may have guessed, this means that these autoflowering seeds are best for sitting down and chilling rather than doing any type of work.

That said, the strain is not too strong at 18% THC, so even beginners can smoke it without being instantly couch-locked.

What about disease? Will it die quickly?

Well, fortunately not. Northern Lights auto seeds are known to be particularly disease and pest-resistant, which makes them a great option for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.

Finally, these auto seeds are currently available on Seed Supreme with free shipping to all US states and a germination guarantee.

2. Amnesia Haze - Best Auto Flower Weed Seed for Fast Harvests

Amnesia Haze is a Sativa-dominant hybrid with some Ruderalis (10%) to make it hardier and to have potential therapeutic effects.

Indeed, with its higher-than-average CBD content of around 1.2%, Amnesia Haze can help you relieve stress and lift your mood, as well as be more creative.

Not to mention it has moderate THC levels of around 15%, which means you can have a quick energy boost during the day without any couch-lock.

Also, Amnesia Haze auto grows very thick and sticky buds, which makes it a great choice for making marijuana extracts and concentrates.

Are you not the “waiting kind”?

Well, good news − the auto strain takes only 8 to 9 weeks from seed to harvest, which makes it one of the fastest flowering auto seeds.

3. Bruce Banner - Best Fast-Hitting Autoflower Genetics

Named after our big, green friend, the Bruce Banner autoflowering strain has been bred for one purpose, and one purpose only: to punch you. Hard.

But while the effects kick in faster than you can say Jack Robinson, you should know it’s more of a balanced head and body high rather than a pure couch-lock.

In other words, you’ll still be able to do some yard work or other boring tasks while having fun. You may even have an easier time focusing, although I don’t recommend telling your boss…

But what about actual potency?

Well, the auto seeds have a pretty high THC content of 25%, which means that apart from kicking fast, they’ll also kick quite hard. While this THC level is still suitable for beginners, we still recommend taking it slow at first.

Finally, like Northern Lights, Bruce Banner Auto is disease-resistant, which makes it an ideal choice for outdoor growers.

4. Jack Herer - Best Auto Flowering Weed Seeds to Relax

What’s a great strain to relax, coming all the way from Spain?

You guessed it − Jack Herer.

If you’re feeling preoccupied and you need a way to unwind and enjoy life for a while, then you’ll love these auto seeds and their mild 16% THC content.

Yes, this means that you’ll feel relaxed but not “stoned” in the usual sense of the term.

And because we don’t want to add to your worries…

Jack Herer is also pretty easy to grow (even for beginners), although we’ll admit it gives smaller-than-average yields. So, make sure to plant more seeds than usual to get the same results.

Finally, this is a compact plant that doesn’t grow higher than 1m tall, which makes it ideal for small indoor spaces. Not to mention the yields are also higher indoors.

5. Watermelon Man - Experience a Delightful, Euphoric Buzz

Want to experience juicy, fruity cannabis buds with a delightful, euphoric buzz? Look no further than the Watermelon man auto seeds, a cross between Tropicanna Cookies and Lemon OG.

This autoflowering variety produces dense and resinous buds that smell and taste like watermelon, with hints of citrus and spice. The effects are relaxing and euphoric, perfect for unwinding after a long day or enjoying a lazy weekend.

The seeds are easy to grow, both indoors and outdoors, and have a fast life cycle of 8-9 weeks from germination to harvest. The best part? The plants are also resilient and can handle stress well, making them suitable for beginners and experts alike.

Lastly, the yield is impressive, especially for an autoflowering strain, reaching up to 500 g/m2 indoors and 100 g/plant outdoors. The buds are large and chunky, covered in trichomes and orange hairs. The THC level is high, around 20%, and the CBD level is medium, creating a balanced and potent high that lasts for hours.

6. Gorilla Cookies - Strongest Autoflowering Marijuana Seeds

What punches even harder than The Hulk? A gorilla.

OK, that doesn’t make sense… But still, it’s true when it comes to auto seeds − Gorilla Cookies packs a stronger punch than Bruce Banner, with up to 27% THC (not a typo).

And if that weren’t enough, Gorilla Cookies are also one of the most high-yielding auto strains, with up to 600 g/m2 of fresh buds.

But what about the effects?

Well, these autoflower weed seeds give a euphoric head rush, quickly followed by a strong body high. In other words, Gorilla Cookies is perfect for chilling out with friends.

It's important to remember that these autoflower plants get bushier and more compact over time, which makes them a great choice for growing indoors.

Finally, like Jack Herer, these extremely potent cannabis plants remain quite small, which makes them suited for indoor growers.

7. White Widow - Super Popular Autoflower Weed Seeds

What’s easy to grow, compact, resistant to mold, and has 1,600+ reviews from beginner and experienced growers?

Yep, White Widow.

But is it worth the hype?

Well, you tell me − once you’ve tried its chill, happy vibes, and delicious sweet yet woody flavors, it’s hard to go back.

Also, the autoflowering version of this popular strain gives pretty decent yields of up to 15 oz per 3x3 ft indoors, which should be more than enough for most.

Its 19% THC content is also suited to beginner growers, and if you’re still not convinced − you should know that Auto White Widow has also won the Cannabis Cup.

8. Purple Lemonade - Fast Autoflower Marijuana Seeds With Balanced Effects

So instead, I’ll tell you what Purple Lemonade can do for you.

For starters, these autoflowering marijuana seeds can give you up to 500g of weed in only 8 weeks from seed to harvest. But more importantly, they have a pretty good 22% THC content that will slap (see what I did?) even experienced growers in the face.

That said, it’s still a pretty balanced high that’s best for parties and not so much for movie night.

Finally, Purple Lemonade cannabis plants have a higher-than-average 1% CBD content which may help with pain relief and sore muscles.

9. Green Crack - Best High Yield Autoflower Seeds USA

While the strain is named Green Crack, I think it should be named “Mango Burst” instead.

Why?

Well, you’ll understand as soon as you take the first hit.

Besides the mango and floral flavors, Green Crack is very uplifting, as expected from a Sativa-dominant strain.

When it comes to getting high yields fast, these auto seeds don’t disappoint either. With up to 650g of cannabis per square meter after only 9 weeks, it’s a perfect option to never run out of hash.

Finally, the plant’s beautiful orange pistils would be able to charm just about anyone, even though that’s just a nice bonus.

10. Lambs Breath - Best Autoflowering Seeds for Creativity

Anyway, these autoflower cannabis seeds are said to help boost creativity − which means they’re ideal for all kinds of artists, from singers to guitar players to painters.

But that’s not all.

Lambs Breath is also a great way to get a quick pick-me-up to do some boring chores like washing the dishes or listening to your wife… (Again, just kidding).

Finally, the auto seeds have a moderate THC content that rarely goes above 17%, which makes them good for chilling out without tripping out.

11. Autoflower Super Mix - Best Indoor Autoflower Seeds for Sale

As growers, we've all been in the same situation, trying to decide which autoflower strain to pick.

Well, ILGM makes it much easier for you with its autoflower super mix pack, which includes 3 of the best autoflowering cannabis seeds:

Gorilla Glue (50% Indica, 50% Sativa strain / 26% THC)

Bruce Banner (60% Sativa / 25% THC)

Girl Scout Cookies (80% Indica / 21% THC)

Each of these autoflowering cannabis strains only needs basic care and still produces a good yield indoors.

And while we’ve already talked about Bruce Banner and Gorilla Glue, you should know that Girl Scout Cookies auto-flowering seeds are also very popular, with 300+ reviews, relaxing effects, and meant for night use.

12. Pineapple Express - Famous Auto Flower Feminized Seeds

But what is not up for debate is that Pineapple Express is one of the best autoflower cannabis seeds, with a fast flowering period of 9 weeks and high THC content of up to 23%.

You may have also noticed that this is a perfectly balanced Sativa-Indica hybrid strain, which means it’ll help you focus, socialize, and relax − all at once.

And, of course… The pineapple aftertaste is the “cherry on top” to feel like you’re on a paradisiac island somewhere.

Buying Guide − How to Pick the Best Auto Flower Seeds

Hard Or Easy-to-Grow Seeds

If you are new to cannabis cultivation, it should go without saying that you should look for easy-to-grow marijuana seeds.

And while it’s true that most autoflowering strains don’t require much care or attention, some do need some pruning and maintenance to avoid diseases.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to always quickly check the description before you buy autoflower cannabis seeds.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Growing

Simply put − Indica-dominant plants are a great choice for indoor cultivation because they tend to stay short and bushy.

On the other hand, Sativa-dominant plants get very tall (up to 10 ft), so you may definitely want to grow marijuana outdoors.

Other than that, you should also consider the odor of the autoflowering strain for outdoor cultivation if you want to avoid questions from your neighbors.

Indica strains have a strong smell that might get people's attention if grown outside, while Sativa-dominant plants generally have more spicy and sweet aromas.

High THC vs. High CBD Seeds

You probably know this already, but just in case…

THC content is generally what gets you “high,” i.e., high-THC seeds are suited for recreational purposes.

On the other hand, high CBD strains are supposed to have medicinal properties that can help with chronic pain, insomnia, anxiety, and more.

So, just keep this in mind when you browse marijuana seeds for sale.

Indica vs. Sativa Effects

Typically, an Indica-dominant strain will provide more relaxing effects than a Sativa-dominant strain.

This is why people say that Indica-dominant strains provide more of a “body high” while a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain provides a “head high.”

High Yield vs. Ease of Growth

Basically, do you want the highest-yielding strain possible, or can you make do with lower yields?

For inexperienced growers, the best autoflower weed seeds should strike a balance between high yields (500-600 g/m2 or more) and ease of growing.

Also, ensure that the autoflowering cannabis seeds you choose have a short flowering time, ideally between 8 and 9 weeks, if you have a short growing season.

For experienced growers who know what they’re doing and need the highest-yielding autoflower seeds (1000 g/m2 or more), we’ve made a few recommendations in this article.

Cheap Autoflower Seeds and Discounts

If you’re on a budget, we’ve recommended a few cheap seeds - even though all the reputable seed banks we recommend have reasonable prices.

We’ve also made sure to include deals so that you can get more for your money.

For instance, White Widow autoflowering seeds are often sold at a 50% discount if you buy 20.

Smell and Flavors

You’ve probably realized that by now, but autoflowering cannabis seeds all have different flavors. That’s why it’s a good idea to read the description carefully to see if the autoflower seeds match what you’re looking for.

Indeed, some autoflower cannabis seeds have a strong, pungent smell, while others are more fruity.

Best Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds and Breeders − FAQ

How To Make Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds?

Autoflowering cannabis seeds can only be made by crossing a female plant with a Ruderalis or auto-flowering male plant.

Pre-requisites

Have a female plant, ideally from regular seeds (not feminized seeds)

Have an auto-flowering male plant

Breed the plants

Wait until the male cannabis plant has grown and the pollen sacs have opened.

Cover the pollen sac with a zip lock bag and shake it gently to collect pollen.

Once the female plant has white pistils, put the zip lock bag over these pistils every few hours and shake it.

That’s it. Within a few weeks, your female plant will begin producing auto-flowering seeds.

What Is the Most Profitable Autoflower?

High-yielding strains like Gorilla Cookies, known for producing up to 600 g/m2, are often considered among the most profitable due to their impressive yields.

What Is the Easiest Autoflower To Grow?

White Widow is regarded as one of the easiest autoflowers to grow, making it suitable for beginners with its resilience and straightforward cultivation process.

What Is the Longest an Autoflower Can Take?

Autoflowers typically have a fixed life cycle, usually completing their growth in 8-12 weeks from seed to harvest.

What Is the Best Soil for Autoflowers?

The best soil for autoflowers is often a well-balanced, light, and airy mix with good drainage. Many growers prefer a mix that includes perlite, coco coir, and nutrients designed for autoflowering plants.

How Many Times Can I Harvest Autoflower?

Autoflowers generally have a shorter life cycle, allowing for multiple harvests in a year under optimal conditions.

How Much Can Autoflowers Produce?

On average, a well-cared-for plant can produce 50-250 grams per plant. Factors such as genetics, growing conditions, and care play a significant role in determining the final yield.

What Autoflower Seeds Grow the Fastest?

Purple Lemonade autoflower seeds grow the fastest, in our experience.

The autoflowering strain can start making buds in as little as 8 weeks from seed to harvest, with pretty good yields of up to 500 g/m2 when grown indoors.

If you’re not interested in this autoflowering strain, you could also check Amnesia Haze and Green Crack since they also flower in about 8 weeks.

What Is the Best Autoflower Seed Bank?

Seed Supreme is the best autoflower seed bank that ships to the United States, with high-quality genetics.

The reputable seed bank sells cannabis seeds for experienced and inexperienced growers. Besides autoflowers, they also sell popular feminized seeds with high yields and high THC levels.

Additionally, if you’re still not sure what seeds you want, you can even get a mixed pack containing the best autoflower strains at a nice 10-30% discount.

Oh, and did we mention you get free shipping to the US with no minimum order value?

What Is the Highest Yielding Autoflower?

Gorilla Cookies is one of the highest-yielding autoflower strains, with up to 600 g/m2.

Additionally, these are also one of the best auto seeds when it comes to potency, with up to 27% THC and a strong “gorilla punch.”

What Is the Strongest Autoflower in the World?

Bruce Banner and Gorilla Cookies are the strongest autoflower in the world, in our opinion.

As mentioned above, these autoflowering seeds have up to 27% THC and give a strong body high that makes you feel relaxed and ready to chill.

What Are Autoflower Seeds?

Autoflower seeds are cannabis seeds that flower without changing the light cycles.

By contrast, traditional photoperiod seeds need you (the grower) to do some light manipulation to force them to start flowering.

In fact, this is one of the most common mistakes beginner growers make with photoperiod seeds, which causes them to lose a significant portion of their harvest.

What Seed Bank Has the Most Autoflowers?

Seedsman has the most autoflowers of any seed bank. In fact, they’ve got over 1000 autoflowering seeds to choose from, which is about 3-10x more than other popular seed banks on our list.

Whether you’re looking for indoor or outdoor seeds, mixed packs, compact plants, old-school varieties, Sativa or Indica-dominant autoflowering strains, or just about anything you can think of − Seedsman has it.

Which Autoflower Seed Is Best?

The best autoflower seed is Northern Lights, according to our research. The reason why it’s one of the best autoflowering strains in the world seems to be its calming effects, along with its ease of growth and delicious flavors.

Not to mention its 90% Indica genetics make it perfect for unwinding, and 15oz per square meter is nothing to be ashamed of.

What Is Number 1 Super Auto Feminized Seed?

Auto Northern Lights is the number 1 super auto feminized seed.

So, What Are the Best and Most Potent Autoflower Seeds?

As you can see, all of the autoflowering seeds we suggested are worth growing and give good harvests.

But if you need a specific recommendation - we think that Northern Lights has the best relaxing effects, good yields, and effects that last longer than other autoflower cannabis seeds.

On the other hand, Amnesia Haze is perfect if you don’t want to wait too long, whereas Bruce Banner kicks in fast and hard − ideal for experienced stoners.

That said, as we’ve already mentioned, the best autoflowering seeds for you are the ones that meet your needs, climate, and growing space.

So, just take a look at what each of these autoflowering strains has to offer, and start growing!

Disclaimer: This article does not encourage growing marijuana where it is not legal to do so.