2023’s Best Seed Banks That Ship to the USA (High-Quality Cannabis Seeds and DEALS) | Pittsburgh City Paper





You know the saying, “A man is only as good as his tools.”

Well, this certainly applies to marijuana growing.

If your seeds have bad genetics, you could be the best grower in the world, it wouldn’t matter. You’d still get dead plants, or in the best-case scenario, completely different phenotypes.

Of course, you don’t want that…

This is why in this article, we’ll talk about the best seed banks in the United States with high-quality seeds. These companies also provide a large variety (4,000+ for some), good prices, and special deals.

Read on to find out more.

Best Seed Banks in the United States - First Look

1. ILGM - Best US Seed Bank Overall

Pros

29,000+ positive reviews

Beginner and veteran strains

Buy 10 Get 10 deals

100% germination guarantee

Free shipping in the US

Cons

No phone support

ILoveGrowingMarijuana Reputation - 5/5

ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana) was founded by Robert Bergam in 2012. He’s an experienced marijuana grower who decided to share his knowledge with beginners.

Then, one thing led to another, and he started selling seeds to US growers who couldn’t get high-quality stuff elsewhere.

Nowadays, it has become one of the best marijuana seed banks that ship to the United States, as shown by the 29,000+ positive reviews they’ve received on Kiyoh.

ILGM Beginner Cannabis Seeds - 5/5

ILGM stocks many popular strains that are suited for both beginners and advanced growers.

If we had to pick only one…

We’d choose White Widow Auto. Besides being an autoflower (which is always better for beginners), the strain has a moderate 19% THC content that won’t knock you out.

Besides, it has received over 1,600 reviews, which makes it ILGM’s most popular strain by far. To be honest, this isn’t surprising considering how easy to grow it is, plus it gives good 18oz yields.

If you’re not sold - you could check out ILGM’s mix packs instead. These include 3 feminized or auto-flowering seeds and allow you to save up to $168.

ILGM Veteran Cannabis Seeds - 4.5/5

Looking for a strong kick?

If so, Godfather OG should be on your list. As the name suggests, the strain is as unforgiving as Vito Corleone - not recommended for beginners.

To make matters worse (or better), it needs proper TLC to grow into healthy plants. But you know the saying - nothing is worth doing unless it means pain, effort, and difficulty.

(To be honest, it’s not that hard to grow either… unless you have a “black thumb”, of course).

ILGM Deals and Discounts - 5/5

As you know, ILGM is famous for its Buy 10 Get 10 Free deals. Currently, these include Tropicana Cookies, White Widow, Super Silver Haze, and a few others.

(But this often changes, so be sure to take a look).

The seed bank also provides free shipping inside the United States, with no minimum purchase value.

Even more interesting - you can get 10% OFF your purchase by paying with Bitcoin. Considering it’s also anonymous, that’s a pretty good deal.

ILoveGrowingMarijuana Customer Support - 4.8/5

To be honest, we would prefer to get a live chat or phone support. But ILGM only provides email assistance.

Now, it’s still pretty good because its staff is very knowledgeable, so it beats many seed banks in this regard.

On the other hand, ILGM has a pretty good info section on the website to learn everything there is to know about growing weed. They even have an active forum where you can get advice from fellow growers regarding pruning, topping, LST, and more.

ILGM Germination Guarantee - 5/5

While most reputable seed banks offer good germination rates, ILGM is the only one we know of that provides a 100% germination guarantee. If any of your seeds don’t sprout, they’ll send you new seeds straight away.

Summary - Why Choose I Love Growing Marijuana?

Besides high-quality seeds and reasonable prices, ILGM really shines when it comes to standing by their products with a proper germination guarantee. The BOGO deals are a nice bonus as well.

2. Seedsman - Best Variety of Cannabis Seeds in the USA

Pros

20+ years of experience

4,400+ cannabis seeds

110+ reputable breeders

Great “Promotions” page

Cheap $6/seed options

Cons

No germination guarantees

Seedsman Reputation - 5/5

As a 20+ year veteran and one of the pioneers in the commercialization of autoflowering genetics, Seedsman maintains one of the most varied genetics libraries available, with more than 4,400 marijuana seeds for sale.

Along with its own genetics, the seed bank also offers seeds from more than 110 trustworthy breeders, including well-known names like Dankonomics, Dutch Passion, and Amsterdam Genetics.

Seedsman Beginner Marijuana Seeds - 5/5

Want something on the cheap?

Try OG Kush auto-flowering seeds. These go for only $35-$40 for 5 seeds, and you’ll get healthy plants with little to no maintenance.

With a THC level of around 15-20%, it is also lighter than other well-known strains and produces a mild, very controllable background buzz.

Seedsman Veteran Marijuana Seeds - 5/5

Zkittles Fast Feminized is an indoor or outdoor strain that takes only 8 weeks to blossom and may produce a maximum of 19 oz per plant. The strain is photoperiod, however, and it may be challenging to grow it indoors.

Seedsman Deals and Discounts - 4.9/5

The reputable seed bank has a dedicated Promotions page where you can find Buy One Get One, Buy Three Get Three, and Buy Five Get Five deals on several strains and/or breeders.

Additionally, they’re known to hold daily free seed competitions on their social media channels.

Bulk buyers will also benefit from a nice 10% discount on Bitcoin payments, which isn’t too shabby.

Seedsman Customer Support - 4.5/5

Like ILGM, Seedsman only provides email support. That said, you could also try reaching out to them via the Instagram page if you need a quick answer, as they’ve been known to be very active there.

Seedsman Germination Guarantee - 4.2/5

Seedsman, in contrast to ILGM, does not provide any germination guarantees, and it handles defective cannabis seeds on an individual basis.

Now, while that’s pretty bad in theory… it’s not as bad as it sounds in practice. Since they sell marijuana seeds from reputable breeders, you should get 80%+ germination rates anyway, so you don’t need a guarantee. And, of course, if for some reason you receive too many dud seeds, there’s a good chance they’ll replace them for free.

Summary - Why Choose Seedsman?

If you’re tight on cash, Seedsman provides tons of good options in the $30-$40 price range (for 5 seeds). Additionally, it is among the few seed banks that offer free weed seeds with every purchase, and its collection of more than 4,400 seeds is unrivaled.

3. Crop King Seeds - Best Seed Bank in the USA for Newbie Growers

Pros

Founded in 2005

Great beginner strains

Free shipping over $200

Toll-free phone number

80% germination rate

Cons

Fewer deals than ILGM

Crop King Seeds Reputation - 5/5

Only a handful of online seed banks have operated for quite a long time as Crop King Seeds, which was founded in 2005. Over the years, the Canadian seed bank has gained a reputation for its moderately priced seeds and well-maintained genetics.

Given its high quality, several well-known online seed banks sell Crop King seeds (including a handful on this list).

Crop King’s Beginner Weed Seeds - 4.8/5

New to growing? If so, Green Crack is a great choice.

This Sativa-dominant strain named by the famous Snoop Dogg is mold-resistant, quite strong (containing more than 21% of THC), and does well both inside and outdoors.

Not convinced?

Try out Gorilla Glue instead. This strain has balanced effects due to an equal mix of Indica and Sativa. More importantly, it can yield up to 28oz of weed if you grow it outdoors.

Crop King’s Veteran Weed Seeds - 4.7/5

What is sweet and child-like yet deceptively potent?

Birthday Cake. With up to 30% THC, these feminized seeds should provide long-lasting relaxation even to heavy smokers. However, you’ll have to be a little careful since its densely packed buds have the propensity to collect water, which might result in bud rot.

For something even more exotic but easier to grow, Cherry Blossom is a good option. It still has a high 27% THC content which means it’s not suited to beginners, but it doesn’t require any special care.

Crop King Seed Deals and Discounts 4.3/5

Sadly, Crop King doesn’t offer as many deals as ILGM. In fact, they almost never have promotions. That said, they’re known to send free seeds on every order, even though they don’t advertise it.

Besides, you get free shipping over $200 and 10 free seeds over $420, which is always nice to have.

CropKingSeeds Customer Support - 5/5

Remember how we complained about ILGM not providing phone or live chat support?

Well, that’s where Crop King outshines them. They do offer live chat support (24/7, mind you) plus a toll-free phone number. And yes, their team is pretty knowledgeable.

Good to know: it’s also one of the few seed banks that allow you to pay with Dash, Monero, and Zcash.

CropKing Seeds Germination Guarantee - 4.8/5

Crop King offers an 80% germination guarantee, and they do honor it. Of course, you still have to follow the proper germination procedure, but you should know that already.

Summary - Why Choose Crop King Seeds?

Crop King Seeds has been providing customers with quality seeds for over 15 years.

It may also be worth trying their mix packs (Mystery packs, actually) if you want to sample a few strains and potentially find your one true love.

4. Herbies Seeds - Best Seed Bank for Strong Marijuana Seeds

Pros

100+ trusted breeders

2,700+ cannabis seeds

High-THC (33%+) options

Great Discord channel

Free seeds and gifts

Cons

Slow shipping to the US

Reputation - 4.8/5

A well-known, grower-friendly seed bank with over 10 years of experience, Herbies Seeds is situated across the pond - in Spain.

Like Seedsman, the seed bank collaborates with more than 100 trustworthy breeders, including DNA Genetics and Barney's Farm. They’re also known for offering many free gifts and carrying more than 2,700 premium marijuana seeds.

Beginner Cannabis Seeds - 4.8/5

Beginner-friendly seeds are the focus of a whole section on Herbies' website, which also has some unique strains, including Durban Poison, Sugar Black Rose, and Tutankhamun.

Our favorite beginner strain is the pure Sativa Durban Poison from Barney’s Farm. This strain thrives in cooler climates and is a resilient, disease-resistant variety. It is a favorite among indoor growers who don’t want to draw attention as it has a very mild smell.

Veteran Cannabis Seeds - 4.8/5

Not your typical grandma… Grandmommy Purple packs a strong punch, even stronger than Godfather OG. Best reserver to seasoned growers, this Indica-dominant strain has a 33% THC content.

Of course, being a veteran strain means it won’t be easy to get its coveted buds. You’ll need to take proper care of it and trim the bigger fan leaves on a regular basis if you want resinous buds.

Deals and Discounts - 4.8/5

Herbies is one of the best cannabis seed banks when it comes to freebies. In fact, they offer 1 free seed on every order, plus 1 extra seed for every $20 you spend.

You may even choose the free cannabis seeds from a list of options, including Amnesia Lemon, Gorilla Glue, CBD Lemon Potion, Gelato, and Zkittles.

In addition, complimentary rolling papers are included with each purchase at no additional cost. Finally, Herbies will send you a free grinder if you spend over $60, and for orders over $80, you get free pruning shears.

Customer Support - 5/5

Herbies offers live chat help to customers around the clock. You may also contact customer care representatives and other growers who are eager to share tips and techniques by joining the website's Discord channel.

Although the Discord group is modest, we were amazed by the quality of the advice provided by the users. Users often debate topics like Node Trimming, Calcium + Magnesium Complexes, and more.

You may also upload images of your plants asking for help if you're uncertain about anything.

Germination Guarantee - 4.6/5

Regardless of the breeder, Herbies gives a guarantee of 70% germination rates on all strains (including rare seed strains). But the majority of customers claim actual germination rates are even higher than that.

Summary - Why Choose Herbies Seeds?

Herbies Seeds is one of the best cannabis seed banks that ship to the USA - with a huge assortment (more than 2,700 strains), high-THC (33%+) cannabis seeds, and free gifts with every order (free grinder on $60+ orders).

5. Seed Supreme - Best US Seed Bank for Landrace Strains

Pros

100+ landrace strains

Great beginner seeds

Free shipping over $90

Fast customer support

90-day germination guarantee

Cons

Not many promotions

Reputation - 4.7/5

A well-known seed bank with hundreds of traditional landraces, Kush strains, and hybrids to pick from, SeedSupreme collaborates with top-tier producers from Colorado, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Seed Supreme has greatly improved over the last few years and has emerged as one of the best places to buy marijuana seeds online, despite the fact that the marijuana seed bank first received negative reviews when it began in 2013.

Beginner Strains - 4.7/5

Over 240 high-quality seeds can be found in Seed Supreme's "Beginner Seeds" section, the majority of which have several user reviews that may provide helpful information on how to grow them.

Want a recommendation?

AK-47 is a perennial favorite that is strong and easy for beginners. These premium seeds are feminized and autoflowering, making them perfect for indoor growers who don’t know much about light cycles.

Veteran Strains - 4.7/5

The high-THC strains that SeedSupreme carries are amazing, but many of them need a lot of attention and care to develop to their full potential.

Amnesia Haze is a very strong Sativa with around 25% THC levels that experienced growers may try their hand at. It’s worth mentioning that the strain won the 2012 Sativa Cup and the 2004 High Time Cup, which makes it a must-have for connoisseurs.

Deals and Discounts - 4.3/5

When it comes to freebies, discounts, and free cannabis seeds, SeedSupreme falls a little short of other seed banks. However, the website does give away free weed seeds with every sale and offers free delivery on purchases over $90.

Customer Support - 4.7/5

Seed Supreme has great customer service, especially when it comes to how fast they respond to your questions. Contrary to other seed banks, however, there is no public discussion board or discord server.

The seed bank does include a useful blog area with a ton of educational articles, including ones on the "Top 9 strains for Gaming" and "10 Marijuana strains for Creativity."

Germination Guarantee - 4.2/5

All cannabis seeds purchased from Seed Supreme come with a 90-day germination guarantee. The seed bank, however, restricts the coverage to a single seed per pack. We advise staying with reputable breeders as a result, including Ace Seeds, 00 Seeds Bank, and 710 Genetics.

Summary - Why Choose Seed Supreme?

The vast collection of high-THC and Landrace strains at SeedSupreme sets it apart from other banks. Additionally, we like that SeedSupreme provides high-quality seeds from a variety of breeders, allowing you accessibility to a greater variety of genetics than other companies provide.

6. Rocket Seeds - 20+ Worldwide Marijuana Seed Breeders

Pros

Trusted Canadian breeders

Great payment options

Free shipping over $200

80% germination rate

Cons

Very few deals

Reputation - 4.5/5

Another well-known reseller, Rocket Seeds, mostly collaborates with Canadian breeders and seed banks that ship to the United States, including Sunwest Genetics, Crop King, and Beaver Seeds.

Although less well-known than ILGM and other reputable seed banks, the website is renowned for its simple payment options and a wide variety of auto-flowering seeds, some of which are unavailable at other seed banks.

Beginner Strains - 4.5/5

Lambs Breath is a straightforward strain with a strong, invigorating buzz that makes it ideal for a wake-and-bake session in the late morning. It is undoubtedly among the most prominent strains of this seed bank. High concentrations of the terpene caryophyllene give this strain its very harsh, cheesy flavor, and it is widely believed to be Bob Marley's preferred strain.

Veteran Strains - 4.6/5

Strawberry Cough may begin flowering in as short as 7 weeks and has a delightful scent that is reminiscent of ripe berries picked in the summertime. However, foliage may outgrow its boundaries, so be ready to put your pruning shears through their paces.

Regular seeds are also available at Rocket Seeds. These high-quality weed seeds are essential if you wish to breed your individual unique genetic variety, despite the fact that they are less easy to work with than autos.

Deals and Discounts - 4/5

RocketSeeds doesn't provide many freebies. However, you can get one seed for free when you buy a Beaver Seeds pack. Orders over $200 are also eligible for free delivery.

Customer Support - 4/5

The online seed bank promises to provide live chat help around the clock. However, this is just untrue. You will be sent to a customer service form if you attempt to utilize the live chat option; we discovered that it takes more than a day to get a response.

On the bright side, Rocket Seeds allows you to buy marijuana seeds online with multiple payment methods, including MoneyGram, PayPal, and Venmo in addition to credit cards and Bitcoin.

Germination Guarantee - 4.5/5

Rocket Seeds has an 80% guarantee rate on germination, which means that if 20% and above of your weed seeds don't germinate, they'll be replaced at no cost.

Summary - Why Choose Rocket Seeds?

Although Rocketseeds doesn't provide anything that Crop King Seeds or ILGM don't already offer, it does feature some of the most practical payment methods available, therefore if you use Venmo or PayPal, it could be worth checking them out.

7. Quebec Cannabis Seeds - Best for Fast Growing Cannabis Seeds

Pros

15+ years of experience

Award-winning strains

10-15% OFF deals

September and October weed seeds

Cons

Customer support closed on weekends

Reputation - 4.3/5

A lesser-known Canadian seed bank with over 15 years of experience in the marijuana industry is Quebec Cannabis Seeds.

Although it's not the most well-known cannabis seed bank available, it has developed into something of a secret treasure for outdoor growers seeking high-quality cannabis seeds.

Beginner Strains - 4.4/5

There are a number of beginner-friendly outdoor feminized seeds in the site's genetics library, and Quebec Gold 2.0 is one to look at.

These prize-winning feminized seeds were introduced in 2017 and are hassle-free and quick-growing. Additionally, they have a high level of moisture resistance and seldom ever develop illnesses like bud rot and mold.

Do you grow in a greenhouse?

In that case, Blackberry Kush feminized seeds could be the ideal variety for you. This mellow strain, an Indica-dominant hybrid, has one of the most complex scents we've seen, one that's equal parts spicy, sweet, and fruity. It may have THC levels as high as 20%.

Veteran Strains - 4.3/5

There are several difficult strains accessible, like Alaskan Thunder feminized seeds.

This Sativa-dominant hybrid blooms in 8 to 9 weeks and may produce up to 850 grams of cannabis per plant. It is well known for its high THC concentration and strong scent.

But because of their low disease resistance, Alaskan Thunder feminized marijuana seeds require regular monitoring, particularly when grown in humid environments.

Deals and Discounts - 4.3/5

In addition to offering free cannabis seeds with every buy, Quebec Cannabis Seeds often has 10% to 15% OFF promotions on certain packs of premium marijuana seeds. Additionally, orders above $200 qualify for free delivery, while orders under $200 only cost $10 to ship.

Customer Support - 4.5/5

The customer support team provides excellent customer service and is both knowledgeable and friendly. The customer assistance desk, however, often closes on weekends.

Germination Guarantee - 4.8/5

In comparison to other companies, the 80% germination rate guarantee offered for both male and female seeds is fairly excellent. If you sow seeds directly in soil, this guarantee will be null and invalid, just as with other reputable cannabis seed banks online.

Summary - Why Choose Quebec Seed Bank?

One of the features that sets Quebec Cannabis Seeds apart from other cannabis seed banks is that you can filter high-quality marijuana seeds online according to whether or not they are suitable for harvesting in September or October.

8. Mary Janes Garden - Best for Potent CBD Seeds

Pros

Founded in 2003

High-CBD (13%+) seeds

90%+ success rate

Male and female seeds

Cons

We prefer ILGM overall

Reputation - 4.2/5

Established in 2003, Mary Jane's Garden is a straightforward, no-frills cannabis seed bank best recognized for its economic sales of premium cannabis seeds, including Northern Lights, White Widow, and LowRyder.

Additionally, the cannabis seed bank promises a delivery success record of over 90% on international orders, which is better than most seed banks.

Beginner Strains - 4.3/5

Our top recommendation for high-CBD, easy feminized seeds is CBD Mexican if you struggle with rheumatoid arthritis or sleeplessness.

The strain is a Sativa-dominant Hybrid with a CBD-to-THC ratio of 1:1 (13% CBD), and it thrives in warm, sunny settings with little care and upkeep.

No need to worry if you don't reside in a country where the sun never sets—CBD Mexican are also some of the best cannabis seeds for indoor growing.

Veteran Strains - 4.5/5

Numerous veteran favorites are available in Mary Jane's Garden, including the best cannabis seeds like Blue Diesel, Agent Orange, and Acapulco Gold. Additionally, it's one of the only cannabis seed banks selling CBD Harlequin.

Harlequin is a real therapeutic strain since it has 9% CBD and 0.6% THC. These regular seeds must be cultivated inside or in a greenhouse, and because of their temperament, they do need a trained grower.

Deals and Discounts - 4/5

With an offer of 10 extra seeds for sales exceeding $420 and free delivery on orders over $200, Mary Jane's Garden falls somewhere in the middle of the pack when it comes to promotions and special offers. Having stated that, all male and female seeds purchased at the seed bank are delivered with a 100% guarantee.

Customer Support - 3.5/5

One area that Mary Jane's Garden can surely improve is customer service. The online seed bank doesn't often check its Facebook and Instagram accounts, and it takes a long time to respond to emails.

However, they do offer a +1 844 number you may call from Monday through Friday. They also provide a variety of payment options.

Germination Guarantee - 4/5

Sadly, Mary Jane's Garden does not provide explicit guarantees on germination like other seed banks online, and they handle seed problems on an individual basis. However, they provide fresh cannabis seeds, and based on customer feedback, an 80% rate of germination or more is to be anticipated.

Summary - Why Choose Mary Jane’s Garden?

Mary Jane's Garden is a good online seed bank that’s well-known for carrying two of the greatest CBD strains available. Still, we think ILGM is a better choice overall.

How We Chose the Best Marijuana Seed Banks That Ship to the USA

Wondering how to get weed seed strains? We considered the following factors while evaluating the best seed banks to buy cannabis seeds online:

Genetics Quality

Low germination rates, low yields, and ailing plants are all consequences of poorly managed genetics. Therefore, we only take into account online seed banks that have a robust, varied genetics collection. When it comes to seed resellers (no own marijuana seeds), we make sure they only partner with reputable breeders that have a track record of offering high-quality marijuana seeds.

Seed Selection

Without a good selection of marijuana strains to pick from, good genetics doesn’t mean anything. In light of this, every online seed bank on our list offers a good assortment of auto-flowering cannabis seeds and feminized seeds, including time-honored favorites and cutting-edge hybrids.

Discounts, Free Cannabis Seeds, and Promotions

We give bonus points to online seed banks that include free seeds with the majority of purchases or offer frequent discounts and specials. We are particularly fond of cannabis seed banks that provide customers the opportunity to choose the free cannabis seeds they want to get.

Customer Service and Grower Support

We favor online seed banks that give growers assistance in the form of a forum and/or free guides. In addition to providing useful and easy-to-access customer service, this kind of support is a big plus for us.

How to Choose Cannabis Seeds USA [Must Read]

Before buying marijuana seeds online, take into account the following factors:

Ease of Growth

If you're a novice grower, you should buy cannabis seeds that are simple to cultivate and need minimal upkeep. Picking feminized autoflowering cannabis seeds from a robust, disease-resistant strain is the most effective method to do this.

Auto-flowering seeds are even more beneficial when growing indoors. This is because you’ll avoid setting up timers and adhering to a tight light cycle as you would if you were growing photoperiod seeds.

Indoors vs. Outdoors

Conversely, some strains perform far better inside than they do outside. Read the strain's description to find out how it performs in both indoor and outdoor settings. Also, consider the yield variation between outdoor and indoor growth, which for certain strains may be quite large.

Additionally, it's important to consider the strain's preferred weather patterns while growing outside. While some people thrive in the East Coast's oppressive heat and humidity, others prefer the temperate climate of the Pacific.

Flowering Period

Pay note of how many weeks it takes a strain to blossom if you're growing outdoors during a short growing season. Some may flower in as short as 7 weeks, while others might take up to 10.

Consider buying fast-version cannabis seeds, which may blossom in as short as 7 weeks if you began late or have a limited growing season.

Sativa vs. Indica

What kind of “high” do you want to get?

The ideal choice is an Indica or an Indica-dominant hybrid if you want hefty, lethargic body loads. For increased energy and mental clarity, nothing beats pure Sativas or Sativa-dominant hybrids.

Best Online Seed Banks in the United States - FAQ

Here are a few things to know about the marijuana plant and the best online seed banks to buy cannabis seeds online.

Is It Legal to Order Marijuana Seeds?

Yes, it is legal to order marijuana seeds in the United States since the 2018 Farm Bill, or so it seems. Even though cultivating marijuana is still illegal in certain jurisdictions, merely possessing cannabis seeds is not a crime. Nevertheless, several states continue to seize shipments that they are aware contain marijuana seeds. To be safe, we advise you to verify your local legislation.

Is It Safe to Buy Marijuana Seeds Online?

Yes, it is safe to buy marijuana seeds online as long as you buy from reputable seed banks.

For extra safety, we recommend paying with Bitcoin, which is accepted by several seed banks that ship to the US, including Crop King Seeds, ILGM, and Seedsman.

Additionally, If you reside in a state that has a high risk of confiscation, you may want to take into account the fact that certain seed banks, like ILGM, provide guaranteed delivery on purchases.

Who Ships Marijuana Seeds To the US?

ILGM, Seedsman, and Crop King Seeds all ship marijuana seeds to the US. However, the only one of the three seed banks that is based in the United States is ILGM. This is why delivery is generally faster and why they don’t charge for it.

What US Seed Banks Have the Best Genetics?

The US seed banks that have the best genetics are ILGM and Seedsman, in our opinion.

Although few companies can match SeedSupreme, a good marijuana seed bank that collaborates with 65+ famous seed breeders worldwide if you're looking for traditional strains of Landrace for breeding reasons.

Are Marijuana Seed Banks Reliable?

Yes, marijuana seed banks are reliable, at least the ones mentioned in this article. However, only because a website sells cannabis seeds doesn't imply that the genetics are of high quality. Even if they have classified it as something, many subpar seed banks online are unsure of the actual strain they are offering.

We advise you to buy cannabis seeds online from reliable companies like Crop King Seeds, ILGM, and Seedsman to prevent this. Also, check for germination guarantees which say a lot about the seed quality you can expect.

Can You Tell If Marijuana Seeds Are Male or Female?

No, you cannot distinguish between male and female marijuana seeds. It will take a few weeks into the development cycle before you can tell male seeds from female cannabis plants.

Buying feminized marijuana seeds is the only method to be sure you receive only female plants. These feminized cannabis seeds were given special treatment so that they only contain female genetic material and would not develop into male plants.

Best Marijuana Seed Bank in the US: Wrapping Up

ILGM is the best cannabis seed bank overall, thanks to its free shipping on all purchases, guaranteed delivery, and numerous Buy-10-get-10-free offers.

However, Seedsman and Crop King can be good alternatives if you're seeking rare seed strains or cutting-edge hybrids.

Having said that, every cannabis seed bank in our article has great genetics, so you could pick the one that appeals to you.

Regardless of what option you select, we wish you a successful harvest of luscious, trichome-coated nugs.

