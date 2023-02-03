Best Seed Banks Online: Buy Potent & High-Yield Marijuana Seeds Legally in 2024

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned veteran, your cannabis cultivation skills won’t matter if you’re planting a poor product.

Quality marijuana seed banks maximize your chances of a fast and plentiful grow. Their weed seeds have been tested again and again… proven to grow and thrive.

This is why we’ll present you with the best cannabis seed banks, starting with our top pick Seed Supreme, that have received 29,000+ reviews and offer 4,000+ seeds backed by germination and delivery guarantees.

And for the newbies among you - we’ll also give you a few tips on how to choose and grow marijuana seeds.

Buy Cannabis Seeds Online - First Look

If you just want to know good places to buy marijuana seeds online, here’s a quick look at our top 10 cannabis seed banks:

Now that we've gone over what to look for in a quality seed bank, let's take a closer look at our top picks.

1. Seed Supreme - Best Seed Banks in the United States

Pros

Based in the USA

1,700+ seeds for sale

Interesting landrace strains

Free shipping over $90

Special holiday deals

Cons

Unclear germination guarantees

Reputation: 4.8/5

Based in San Diego, California, Seed Supreme is one of the very few cannabis seed banks in the USA.

This has helped them make a reputation for themselves as a safer choice since seeds are less likely to be confiscated by customs.

Seed Selection: 4.8/5

Seed Supreme reviews rated the company among the seed banks because it claims to have 4,000+ weed seeds for sale. However, the truth is that there are only 1,700+ available strains on average.

Of course, that’s still pretty good, and fortunately, these all come from reputable breeders.

Want an old-school Landrace strain?

If so, we recommend Barney’s Farm Acapulco Gold, a Sativa Cup winner, this creativity-boosting plant has good 20%+ THC content and 17oz yields on average.

Good to know: this strain is particularly pest- and disease-resistant, so you could grow it outdoors without worrying too much about it.

Deals and Discounts: 4.8/5

Seed Supreme offers tons of deals and discounts, further cementing it at the top of our list of the best online seed banks.

First of all, Seed Supreme offers free shipping. The threshold is a little bit higher than ILGM ($90), but still much more achievable than the standard $200 level.

Then, the cannabis seed bank has a few BOGO deals on select strains, as well as special sales for Halloween, Christmas, and other holidays.

Finally, they offer free marijuana seeds on each order. Of course, the more you buy cannabis seeds, the more extra seeds you get.

Final Thoughts

Seed Supreme is one of the few US seed banks, which means there’s a lower chance of confiscation. Additionally, it allows them to provide super-fast US shipping, with an average 5- to 7-day delivery time.

2. I Love Growing Marijuana - Best Seed Banks that Ship to the USA

Pros

29,000+ reviews

Germination guarantee

High-THC (26%+) strains

BOGO deals

Free shipping

Cons

Tracking costs extra

Reputation: 5/5

As one of the best online seed banks that has been in business since 2012, ILGM has built a reputation for being a reliable and trustworthy source of premium marijuana seeds.

So reliable in fact, that it has received 29,000+ positive ILGM reviews on the website, and you’ll see it frequently mentioned on cannabis forums as one of the best seed banks cultivators use.

Seed Selection: 4.8/5

When it comes to variety, this marijuana seed bank has a small selection focused on the most popular strains, like White Widow (1,300+ reviews), Super Skunk, Jack Herer, and more.

Good to know: all of ILGM’s auto-flowering seeds are feminized, which is great for beginners.

Do you want a recommendation?

Try Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4). This is a perfect strain for beginners since it’s easy to grow and has a high 26% THC content. Still, it’s not overwhelming because it’s a balanced Sativa-Indica hybrid.

Want something even stronger?

Try Grandaddy Purple. While the 23% THC content doesn’t sound impressive in itself, this is a 100% pure Indica strain - which means there’s a very good chance you’ll get “couch-locked.”

Deals and Discounts: 5/5

ILGM isn’t only about high-quality seeds; they also offer pretty interesting discounts.

For starters, you get free shipping in the United States, no matter how big or small your order is. Second, there are Buy 10 Get 10 deals on a dozen of popular strains.

And then there are also mix packs that allow you to save up to $168 while trying a few different strains at once.

Final Thoughts

As we’ve seen, ILGM is a reliable seed bank that stocks high-quality seeds and offers interesting deals.

Finally, ILGM is famous for its 100% germination guarantee, which means it’ll replace any seeds that don’t sprout. As a reference, most of the best online seed banks only offer an 80% guarantee, and in fact, many online seed banks don’t offer any guarantees at all.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co - High-Potency Strains

Pros

Buy-one-get-one offers

10% discount on first order

VIP homegrown stash loyalty program

Orders over $99 offer free shipping

Cons

Vague germination guarantee

Reputation: 5/5

Homegrown Cannabis Co. has established itself as a trustworthy and reliable seed bank with a strong market reputation.

With a rating of 9.6 out of 10 based on 5,852 Homegrown Cannabis Co. reviews, it is evident that the company has garnered a loyal customer base and is highly regarded in the cannabis community.

Seed Selection: 4.8/5

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers an extensive selection of cannabis strains, catering to the preferences of both novice and experienced growers.

Whether you're looking for Indica, Sativa, or hybrid strains, you'll find a wide range of options to choose from.

The company also allows you to search for specific features such as high THC, medical cannabis seeds, and CBD weed seeds.

Deals and Discounts: 4.7/5

Homegrown Cannabis Co. values its customers and frequently offers deals, promotions, and discounts.

They provide free nationwide shipping for orders over $99, and currently have a 1+1 deal, which is worth checking out.

Additionally, they have a VIP program where customers can accrue points and enjoy exclusive savings on different strains.

Final Thoughts:

Homegrown Cannabis Co. lives up to its reputation as one of the best seed banks for high-potency strains.

With a wide seed selection, excellent customer service, and attractive deals and discounts, it offers a great option for cannabis enthusiasts.

4. Seedsman - Best Seed Bank for Variety (4,400+ Weed Seeds)

Pros

Famous since 2002

4,400+ cannabis strains

BOGO deals

6 free seeds over $60

Good prices

Cons

No germination guarantee

Reputation: 5/5

Seedsman is just as reputable as Crop King and ILGM - with a little twist. Ever since it was founded in 2002, the company has been actively fighting for cannabis legalization around the world.

That, coupled with the fact that they were one of the first seed banks to sell auto-flowering seeds, has made them famous pretty quickly.

Seed Selection: 5/5

If you’re looking for a super rare seed that can’t be found anywhere…

Chances are that Seedsman has it.

With 4,400+ auto-flowering, feminized, and regular seeds available, the online seed bank stocks popular strains as well as rare seed strains.

Speaking about rare strains…

We recommend checking out Glue Gelato if you want something “exotic.” As the name suggests, this is a cross between Gorilla Glue and Gelato, which obviously makes it very potent.

It also has good 21oz yields and comes from the famous Barney’s Farm, so you can expect 90%+ germination rates and stable phenotypes.

Deals and Discounts: 4.8/5

Like ILGM, Seedsman offers a few Buy 5 Get 5 and Buy 10 Get 10 deals on specific strains or breeders.

Additionally, they offer 3 free seeds over $30 and 6 free seeds over $60, plus 10% OFF if you go big and spend $200 or more. Use the code WELOVESEEDS10 to claim 10% OFF your order.

Want to save even more?

Consider paying with Bitcoin. This will allow you to get a nice 10% discount, plus your purchase will be completely anonymous, which is always useful.

Final Thoughts

Besides a huge variety of premium seeds and great discounts, Seedsman is also a great place to go if you want to purchase from only famous breeders, such as Barney’s Farm, Dutch Passion, and FastBuds.

This will allow you to get very stable genetics and 90%+ germination rates overall.

5. DNA Genetics - Award-Winning Seed Bank

Pros

Over 150 different varieties of cannabis seeds

High-quality genetics

Award-winning reputation

Fast and discreet shipping

Excellent customer service

Cons

Premium prices

Limited payment options

Brand Reputation: 4.8/5

DNA Genetics is one of the most reputable and successful seed banks in the world, with over 200 awards for their high-quality cannabis strains. Founded in 2004 by two Californian breeders, DNA Genetics has been at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the cannabis industry.

They have been in the business for over 17 years, and have a loyal and satisfied customer base, who appreciate their quality, consistency, and innovation.

DNA Genetics have also collaborated with some of the most influential and famous names in the cannabis scene, such as Snoop Dogg, Tommy Chong, Cypress Hill, and Marley Natural.

Seed Selection: 4.7/5

DNA Genetics has an impressive seed selection, with over 150 different strains to choose from. They have something for everyone, from beginners to experts, from recreational to medical users, from indoor to outdoor growers.

They have feminized, regular, autoflowering, and CBD-rich strains, in various indica, sativa, and hybrid combinations. Some of their most popular and acclaimed strains are LA Confidential, Chocolope, and Tangie.

Deals & Discounts: 4.9/5

DNA Genetics offers various deals and discounts to their customers. The seed bank gives away free seeds with every order, depending on the amount spent. For example, if you spend €50, you get 2 free seeds; if you spend €100, you get 4 free seeds; and so on. The free seeds are randomly selected from their catalog, and are of the same quality as the ones you buy.

DNA Genetics also runs regular promotions on their website, where you can find special offers and discounts on selected strains. For example, you can get 20% off on all autoflowering seeds, or buy one pack of Tangie and get another one for free. These promotions are limited in time and stock, so you have to act fast to take advantage of them.

The seed bank also has a loyalty program, where you can earn points for every purchase you make on their website. You can then redeem these points for discounts, free seeds, or merchandise. You can also earn points by referring friends, writing reviews, or following them on social media.

Final Thoughts

DNA Genetics is one of the best seed banks in the world, and a must-try for any cannabis enthusiast. They have a wide range of high-quality strains, an award-winning reputation, fast and discreet shipping, and excellent customer service.

Their prices are on the higher end, but they are worth every penny, as you get the best genetics and the best results.

6. Royal Queen Seeds - Best Seeds and Cannabis Accessories

Pros

Free seeds on most orders

Free shipping to European countries

Some purchases come with additional merchandise

Cons

A bit on the pricey side

Reputation: 4.5/5

Royal Queen Seeds is a renowned Dutch seed shop with over 20 years of experience in the industry. They offer a wide selection of hand-selected cannabis strains, all originating from organic parents.

The company is dedicated to ensuring the overall quality of their products by meticulously breeding their seeds and conducting routine tests for optimal germination rates.

Special Features: 4.6/5

Royal Queen Seeds also offers enticing incentives to customers, such as free seeds automatically added to orders over a certain amount.

They also have a loyalty program called the Grower's Club, where customers earn Green Coins with each purchase, which can be used to discount future purchases and access exclusive products.

Furthermore, Royal Queen Seeds demonstrates a commitment to innovation in the industry. They offer F1 Hybrid seeds, which are made by crossing two pure or inbred genetic lines to achieve stability and higher yields.

This breeding method, although not widely adopted in the cannabis industry, shows potential for future growth.

Royal Queen Seeds' dedication to pushing boundaries and offering novel cannabinoid-rich strains positions them at the forefront of cannabis industry progression.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Royal Queen Seeds stands out among other cannabis seed banks due to its extensive experience, commitment to quality, excellent customer service, user-friendly website, affordability, and innovative approach to breeding.

7. Herbies Seeds - Offers Free Gifts + Freebies

Pros

70% germination guarantee

Over 3,200 weed seeds

Free seeds and gifts

24/7 customer support

Low prices overall

Cons

Slower shipping than ILGM

Reputation: 4.8/5

Herbies Seeds has been in the business for over two decades, starting in the UK and relocating to Spain in 2019. This might surprise some customers who think they are a new seed bank (they haven't emphasized this much before, but it might be good to remind them…

Seed Selection: 4.9/5

Herbie's Head Shop offers a wide range of regular seeds for experienced growers. And if you're new to growing, don't fret — they have many choices for you too, as we'll explore later.

Herbie's has all the most sought-after strains, as well as many more - with over 3,000 cannabis seeds from 100 different breeders in their catalog.

So, if you're looking for something that other top Canadian seed banks don't have, especially ILGM, Herbie's might be the best option for you.

Another nice feature - the website is well-designed and shows essential information at a glance (e.g., THC content, Indica/Sativa, etc.) without requiring extra clicks. This is very convenient and time-saving.

Deals and Discounts: 4.7/5

First, Herbie's, one of the best Canadian seed banks, has a reputation for providing many free seeds and other freebies.

What kind of freebies?

According to our Herbies seeds review, depending on your order value, you can get anything from rolling papers to pruning shears, a grinder, and a stash holder... depending on your order value.

When it comes to free seeds - you get one free seed on each order, plus one extra seed for every $20 spent. You can choose your free seeds.

(And no, they're not old seeds nobody wants, as opposed to what other seed banks offer, we won't mention...)

Final Thoughts

While Herbie's doesn't offer free shipping, they make up for it with low prices, a great selection, free seeds, and a money-back guarantee placing it among the best Canadian seed banks.

8. MSNL - Best for Free Seeds

Pros

Over 20 years in business

Provides complementary seeds with each order

Great value packs for first-time buyers

Germination rate generally high

Cons

No shipping guarantee

Reputation: 5/5

MSNL is a well-established seed bank with over two decades of experience in the industry. The company has gained a strong reputation for providing high-quality cannabis seeds and reliable service.

MSNL has a loyal customer base and is known for its authentic genetics and excellent customer support.

The seed bank has one of the highest delivery success rates in the industry, ensuring that customers receive their orders as expected.

Seed Selection

MSNL offers a wide variety of cannabis seeds, including regular, feminized, and autoflowering strains. With over 250 different types of seeds, customers can find a strain that suits their preferences and growing needs.

The seed bank's collection includes popular strains such as Bruce Banner #3, Gelato, Do-Si-Dos, and Girl Scout Cookies.

MSNL's careful breeding programs and efficient production methods ensure that customers get the best genetics at reasonable prices.

Deals and Discounts

MSNL offers various deals and discounts to its customers.

From bulk deals to flash sales on select seeds, MSNL has a great mix of discounts you can take advantage of.

The seed bank accepts different payment methods, including Bitcoin, which offers an additional discount. Additionally, MSNL includes free seeds with every order, providing added value to customers.

Final Thoughts

MSNL’s extensive seed selection, experienced founders, and commitment to customer satisfaction make it one of the best seed banks for cannabis enthusiasts. With authentic genetics, excellent customer service, and attractive deals and discounts, MSNL is a reliable option for purchasing high-quality cannabis seeds.

9. WeedSeeds Express - Delivery and Germination Guarantee

Pros

Plenty of variety of seed strains

Provides both germination and delivery guarantee

Helpful growing guides for almost all seeds

User-friendly website

Cons

Limited payment options

Not reviewed widely

Reputation: 4.7/5

Established in 2005 by a few friends passionate about breeding and growing weed, WeedSeeds Express has seen a remarkable growth in the last few years, making them one of the best online seed banks on the market.

The company has produced high-quality cannabis strains, including their own unique breeds of cannabis seeds.

Seed Selection: 4.7/5

WeedSeed Express offers a wide selection of over 150 cannabis seeds, catering to various preferences and needs.

Their inventory includes popular strains, feminized seeds, auto-flowering varieties, high-CBD options, and more.

They also provide seed packs and mix packs for those looking for a diverse selection of genetics.

Deals and Discounts: 4.8/5

WeedSeeds Express offers various deals and discounts to customers.

These include free shipping, bonus seeds (such as receiving 20% more seeds on all orders), and discounts on specific strains or seed packs.

Additionally, there are often promo codes that allow you huge savings on select seeds or full orders, and “buy 10 get 10 free” offers, too.

The company also accepts payment methods like PayPal and Bitcoin, providing additional convenience and flexibility for customers.

Final Thoughts:

WeedSeed Express provides a convenient option for purchasing cannabis seeds, with fast shipping, discreet packaging, and a diverse seed selection.

10. Crop King Seeds - Best Cannabis Seed Bank for Customer Support

Pros

Canadian Cannabis Awards winner

Sold in 170+ stores

80%+ germination rate

24/7 live chat support

Good prices

Cons

Fewer deals than ILGM

Reputation: 5/5

Crop King Seeds is one of the most reputable and best Canadian and online seed banks that’s been around since 2005.

How reputable, you ask?

Well, they won the Canadian Cannabis Awards in 2017, and their seeds are sold in 170+ stores across the country.

Seed Selection: 5/5

Crop King Seeds also stocks the most popular strains like ILGM, except they also stock rare seed strains for a total of 500+ different varieties.

Of course, these include auto-flowering and feminized seeds, but also regular seeds for advanced growers who want to make their own breeds.

What’s the best strain?

Well, the “best” is subjective… but we really like Lambs Breath. Said to be Bob Marley’s favorite, this is a relatively mild strain (18% THC) that’s more energizing and cerebrally stimulating due to the 85% Sativa genetics.

Deals and Discounts: 4.5/5

Now, for the bad news - Crop King doesn’t offer as many deals as ILGM. They only offer free shipping over $200 and 10 free seeds over $420.

That said, they do have lower prices overall which make up for the lack of deals. They also offer a good 80% germination guarantee which is on par with other of the best online seed banks.

Final Thoughts

Crop King Seeds is one of the best online seed banks in the world, with great genetics and a good selection of 500+ seeds.

Finally, this reputable seed bank is known for providing excellent customer support via its toll-free phone number or 24/7 live chat. So if you have any issues with your seeds (or if you just want recommendations), feel free to hit them up.

11. Blimburn Seeds - Breed Premium Genetics

Pros

Variety of unique, premium strains

Breeders passionate about creating innovative genetics

Prioritizes quality instead of quantity

Provide solid deals

Cons

Popular strains may not be available

Reputation: 4.7/5

Blimburn Seeds has established itself as one of the best online seed banks since its inception in 2002. With over two decades of experience in breeding and stabilizing cannabis genetics, Blimburn Seeds has gained a loyal customer base.

Their commitment to quality assurance, quick shipping, and secure transactions has contributed to their positive reputation in the industry.

The germination guarantee further demonstrates Blimburn's confidence in their products and their dedication to customer satisfaction.

Seed Selection: 4.5/5

Blimburn Seeds offers a diverse range of cannabis seed varieties to cater to different growing preferences.

Customers can choose from feminized seeds, autoflowering seeds, regular seeds, fast flowering strains, and CBD strains.

This extensive selection allows growers to find the right seeds for their specific needs, whether they are looking for high potency, quick flowering times, or therapeutic effects.

Deals and Discounts: 4.6/5

From bundle packages to seasonal sales, 20% off new arrivals, and deep discounts, Blimburn Seeds offers a range of premium genetic strains at affordable prices.

Final Thoughts

Blimburn Seeds stands out as one of the most reliable and legitimate online seed banks in the cannabis industry. With their extensive selection of high-quality seeds, quick shipping times, and secure payment options, Blimburn Seeds provides growers with a positive purchasing experience.

12. Rocket Seeds - Best Deals and Discounts

Pros

Offers 80% germination guarantee

Free shipping on orders over $200

Provide stealth shipping options

Works with other reputable online seed banks

Cons

Shipping times may vary

Reputation: 4.5/5

Rocket Seeds has garnered a positive reputation within the cannabis community. Customers appreciate their germination guarantee, prompt customer support, and the quality of the seeds they provide.

This company is recommended by cannabis connoisseurs on dedicated forums, and positive reviews can be found online. These reviews rate Rocket Seeds as one of the best online seed banks in the industry.

Seed Selection: 4.8/5

Rocket Seeds specializes in offering over 600 popular cannabis strains from reputable breeders such as Crop King Seeds, Blimburn Seeds, Beaver Seeds, Sunwest Genetics, and Sonoma Seeds.

Their extensive selection includes auto-flowering seeds, feminized seeds, and medical cannabis seeds, providing customers with a wide range of options.

Deals and Discounts: 5/5

Firstly, Rocket Seeds provides free shipping on orders over $200.

They also have seasonal sales where customers can enjoy discounts ranging from 10% to 25%. Additionally, they often offer flash sales on products, like “buy-one-get-one-free from Beaver Seeds.”

Finally, customers placing large orders will receive free cannabis seeds.

Final Thoughts:

Rocket Seeds is a legitimate and reputable seed bank that offers a wide selection of high-quality cannabis seeds. With their revamped website, excellent customer support, and partnerships with renowned breeders, they provide a reliable and convenient platform for purchasing cannabis seeds online.

13. Mary Jane's Garden - Weed Seeds for Sale Straight From the Source

Pros

Growing guides

Grow their own cannabis seeds

Worldwide shipping

Reasonable prices

Cons

Few promotions & deals

Nothing too special

Main Features: 4.6/5

Mary Jane's Garden is the go-to spot for “straight from the source” cannabis seeds. Rated as one of the best online seed banks based in Canada, this company supplies high-quality seeds to customers all over the world.

They offer indoor and outdoor seeds, medicinal strains, auto-flowering cannabis seeds, and male and female seeds. Their bestseller, Blueberry Diesel, has a sweet blueberry flavor mixed with hints of citrus and pepper. It's an uplifting high that will get your brain buzzing.

Special Features

What we like about Mary Jane's Garden is that they offer a vast range of growing guides to help you get the most out of your high-quality cannabis seeds. They have everything from beginner guides to tutorials for more advanced growers.

Although, to be really honest, we don’t see many reasons to choose them over better online seed banks like ILGM.

14. Beaver Seeds - Good Payment Options for Buying Marijuana Seeds

Pros

Many payment types

Affordable prices

Stealth packaging

Bitcoin accepted

Cons

Somewhat small selection

No deals

Main Features: 4.5/5

Founded in 2009, this Canadian seed bank is all about providing its customers with the best possible experience when buying quality cannabis seeds online.

Offering everything from high CBD seeds to regular seeds and everything in between, Beaver Seeds curates a collection of the world's finest cannabis strains.

Special Features

We like that Beaver Seeds offers a variety of payment types, making it easy to take advantage of their low prices. You can pay with Bitcoin, credit card, or even cash.

They also offer a wide range of stealth packaging options, so your cannabis seeds should make it to their final destination.

Of course, ILGM still offers all that and more, so it’s a better option, in our opinion. But the choice is yours.

15. SunWest Genetics - Among the Best Seed Banks Online

Pros

500+ weed seeds for sale

Guaranteed germination

Excellent genetics

Cons

Not many discounts

Main Features: 4.5/5

Sunwest Genetics is on a mission to sell cannabis seeds with the best possible genetics. Quality control is their utmost priority, so you can be sure that each and every seed is up to par.

This seed bank is home to over 500 strains, making it among the best online seed banks in terms of variety. More importantly, their selection of feminized and auto-flowering seeds boasts some of the industry's best genes.

Our favorite strain is the Girl Scout Cookies feminized seeds. This Indica-dominant hybrid is known for its delicious cookie flavor. Perfect for kicking back and relaxing, these high-quality cannabis seeds are sure to please.

While Sunwest Genetics doesn't offer any discounts, they do offer guaranteed germination. If your cannabis seeds don't germinate, they'll send you replacements.

Special Features

To be honest, SunWest Genetics doesn’t offer anything particularly special. They’re a pretty good seed bank, but we think ILGM is just better in all aspects.

16. Sonoma Seeds - Best for Bulk Orders

Pros

Wide variety of strains

High-quality seeds

80% germination guarantee offered

Secure payment methods

Cons

Limited discounts

Credit card payment fee

Main Features: 4.5/5

Sonoma Seeds is a top-tier cannabis seed bank that boasts several main features that set it apart from the competition. Firstly, they are known for providing high-quality seeds that consistently deliver excellent yields and potent strains.

Secondly, Sonoma Seeds offers a wide selection of cannabis strains, catering to the diverse preferences of growers.

Additionally, they provide a germination guarantee, ensuring that customers receive viable seeds and can start their cultivation journey with confidence.

Moreover, Sonoma Seeds offers secure payment methods, ensuring the privacy and safety of transactions. Lastly, they prioritize discreet shipping, ensuring that orders are delivered in a confidential manner.

Special Features:

In addition to the main features, Sonoma Seeds also offers several special features that make them one of the best seed banks on the market. They have a collection of unique strains that are exclusive to their seed bank, providing customers with the opportunity to cultivate rare and exciting varieties.

Additionally, outside of their regular discounts and promotions, the seed bank provides deep price drops on bulk orders and gives growers free shipping on orders over $200.

17. Quebec Cannabis Seeds - Best Marijuana Seed Bank for Fast Shipping

Pros

80% germination guarantee

Limited edition seeds

Stealth shipping

Ships within 24 hours

Cons

Shipping is only free over $200

Main Features: 4.5/5

Quebec Cannabis Seeds is a great Canadian alternative to Crop King.

Based in Vancouver, this is one of the best seed banks dedicated to providing quality strains and seeds to customers.

In particular, we love their limited-edition Pink Berry feminized seeds. This is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain with a manageable 19% THC, whose sweet and sour strain is perfect for unwinding after a long day.

They also offer a germination guarantee of 80%. With an impressive collection of rare and unique strains, you're likely to find something special for your next grow.

Special Features

What makes Quebec Cannabis Seeds unique is its commitment to shipping orders within just 24 hours. This is the fastest turnaround time we've seen.

If you need your cannabis seeds ASAP, Quebec Cannabis Seeds is the place to go.

18. MJ Seeds - Best Cannabis Seed Bank for High-CBD Seeds

Pros

25% CBD seeds

Guaranteed germination

Founded in 2009

Discreet stealth shipping

Cons

$30 for tracking

Main Features: 4.5/5

If you're a marijuana enthusiast, MJ Seeds is the cannabis seed bank for you. This supplier of cannabis seeds has been in the business since 2009, and they know their stuff.

MJ Seeds offers various strains, including auto-flowering seeds, feminized, and fast strains. They also have a great selection of bulk deals to help you save some cash.

Their White Widow feminized strain is a cross between two pure landrace strains, which results in an Indica-leaning hybrid. It will give you the best of both worlds… boosting your energy while making you feel very relaxed.

Like other best seed banks online, MJ Seeds offers a germination guarantee. So if your seeds don't germinate, they'll send you replacements free of charge. They also have a ton of helpful resources on their website to help you grow the perfect crop.

Special Features

The main reason to pick MJ Seeds over other best online seed banks like ILGM and Crop King is for its good selection of 20+ high-CBD hemp seeds.

Among these, you can find strains like Cali Kush (20% CBD) and CB Diesel (25% CBD) that have the added advantage of being around 40% cheaper than standard cannabis seeds.

6 Things to Know Before You Buy Weed Seeds Online

Here are a few things to consider before buying marijuana seeds online.

1. Look for High Germination Rates & Guarantees

High germination rates mean most of the seeds will grow into healthy plants. Many reputable seed banks also offer germination guarantees to refund your purchase if a certain percentage of your pot seeds don't germinate.

This is an essential factor because a high germination rate means you're more likely to get a good yield from your grow. The best seed banks online offer guarantees because they’re confident that you’ll see strong cannabis plants from their seeds.

It’s always nice to have a guarantee!

2. Check for Accurate Strain Information

Do they know their Gelato from their White Widow?

It's vital to find cannabis seed banks that provide accurate strain information. The best seed banks will include information on the THC and CBD content and the Indica/Sativa ratio.

This information is crucial in helping you choose the right strain for your needs.

3. Positive Customer Reviews Are Always a Good Thing

When you're looking for a quality seed bank, positive customer reviews should be one of your primary indicators. Look for online cannabis seed banks that have been vetted by other growers and have a good reputation.

Third-party forums like Reddit, ResellerRatings, and TrustPilot are great - don’t trust the company’s own testimonials… they’re obviously biased.

Reputable seed banks will also have a customer service team that is responsive and helpful. Reviews should indicate that the team is knowledgeable and willing to go above and beyond to help their customers.

4. Check for the Best Seed Banks That Ship Discreetly (“Stealth Shipping”)

Shipping is a huge factor when you buy cannabis seeds online. The most reputable seed banks that ship to the US and worldwide do so discreetly to ensure your seeds arrive safely and on time.

Stealth is key when it comes to shipping cannabis seeds, so look for banks that use discreet packaging or “stealth shipping.”

You don’t want your seeds confiscated by customs!

Discreet shipping is when your marijuana seeds are hidden inside everyday objects such as DVD cases, birthday cards, and cheap children’s toys.

Some cannabis seed banks may also offer “guaranteed delivery,” where they will refund you or send you free seeds if your previous order is confiscated in the mail.

5. Does This Company Offer Advice and Help?

The best cannabis seed banks like I Love Growing Marijuana will offer helpful guides and resources to help you grow your plants successfully.

Look for banks that provide step-by-step guides, how-to videos, and troubleshooting tips. It’s good to feel that they care about your success in growing cannabis plants.

6. How Can You Pay? Do They Accept Bitcoin and Major Credit Cards?

Many seed banks online offer accessible payment options when paying for your seeds. Look for places that accept major credit cards, PayPal, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Many growers like to pay in Bitcoin or Cash because it’s hard to trace it back to you.

You should also consider online seed banks that offer discounts for bulk seed orders. This can save you a lot of money in the long run.

Should You Buy Autoflowering, Regular, or Feminized Cannabis Seeds?

Let’s take a deep dive into this question below.

1. Decide on Your Desired Effects

Before buying marijuana seeds, you need to decide what effects you want from your own plant.

Do you want a strain that will help you relax and de-stress? Or do you want a strain that will give you a creative boost?

Are you into sweet, earthy flavors? Or do you prefer strains that taste like citrus or pine? It's essential to buy a strain that you will enjoy.

There are thousands of different cannabis strains on the market, and each one provides its own unique effects. Do some research to figure out the best cannabis seeds for you.

2. Consider Your Level of Weed-Growing Experience

If you're a first-time grower, it's crucial to buy easy-to-grow cannabis seeds. Autoflowering cannabis seeds are a great option for beginners, as they don't require a lot of experience or knowledge to grow.

On the other hand, if you're an experienced grower, you may want to buy feminized seeds or regular seeds that are more challenging to grow. These strains often have higher THC levels and can be more challenging to cultivate.

Most online seed banks to buy from will stock your strain of choice in multiple seed types.

3. Think About Your Grow Space

Before buying cannabis seeds, you need to think about your grow space. Indoor growers will have different needs than outdoor growers. So make sure you purchase well-suited seeds for your particular grow space.

For example, if you're growing marijuana indoors, you'll want to buy marijuana seeds that don't get too big. If you're growing marijuana outdoors, buy high-quality weed seeds resistant to pests and diseases.

Don’t forget to take your climate into account too!

4. Check the THC and CBD Levels

Not all cannabis strains are created equal. For example, some of the best cannabis seeds have high THC levels, while others have high CBD levels.

If you're looking for a strain with potent psychoactive effects, buy seeds with high THC levels. If you're looking for a strain with medicinal properties, buy seeds with high CBD levels.

5. Consider a Strain’s Unique Growing Needs

Some cannabis strains have unique growing needs. This could mean that the plant needs a lot of light or that the plant is more difficult to grow.

Do your research and make sure you buy a strain that you're able to grow easily.

Finding Cannabis Seeds for Sale Online - FAQ

Find answers to the most common questions about the best seed banks below.

Is Seed Supreme a Good Seed Bank?

Yes, Seed Supreme is a good seed bank that offers a wide range of cannabis seeds, including autoflowering, feminized, CBD, and regular seeds.

They have been in the business since 1999 and are based in the UK, but they ship worldwide with stealth and guaranteed delivery. They also offer free seeds with every order, regular sales and promotions, and a 15% discount for Bitcoin

What Is the Best Seed Bank for Autoflowers?

One of the best seed banks for autoflowering seeds is Royal Queen Seeds, a leading cannabis seed company from the Netherlands. They have a large selection of high-quality autoflowering seeds, as well as feminized, CBD, and F1 hybrid seeds.

They ship their seeds from a warehouse in California, so they offer fast and discreet shipping in the US. The seed bank also has a seedfinder tool that helps you choose the best strain for your needs

How Can I Start Growing Marijuana Plants?

You can start growing marijuana plants by buying fresh cannabis seeds that are well-suited for your growing space and growing skill level. Always buy from a reputable seed bank like I Love Growing Marijuana. ILGM offers a wide variety of strains and resources to help you get started.

What Are the Highest-Yielding Cannabis Strains?

The highest-yielding cannabis strains are typically Indica strains. These plants are pretty compact, but they produce a lot of buds.

Popular Indica strains include:

Northern Lights

Grandaddy Purple

Blueberry

Hindu Kush

Afghan Kush

Blue Gelato

Blue Cheese

Check your seed bank and look for strains that are heavily Indica-dominant.

How Many Cannabis Seeds Can I Grow at a Time?

It's best to stick to one cannabis seed per pot to ensure high germination rates. However, if you decide to plant multiple seeds in one pot, make sure to remove the weaker plants once they germinate.

This will help ensure that the more robust plants survive.

How Do Autoflowering Seeds Compare to Feminized Seeds?

Autoflowering seeds are an excellent option for beginners, as they don't require a lot of experience or knowledge to grow. However, feminized marijuana seeds are better suited for experienced growers.

Choose seeds based on your experience level.

What's the Difference Between Regular and Medical Cannabis Seeds?

Medical marijuana seeds are designed to produce plants with high CBD levels. This means they have potential pain-relieving effects but no psychedelic effects.

On the other hand, regular marijuana seeds are designed to produce plants with high THC levels. This makes them suitable for recreational use.

Is It Safe To Buy Weed Seeds Online?

It is generally safe to buy weed seeds online if you’re buying weed seeds from some of the best online seed banks that use discreet “stealth shipping” procedures to hide your seeds in the mail. Paying with cash or Bitcoin also makes it hard to trace the weed order back to you, so look for sellers with these payment options.

You don’t want to be nervous after ordering your seeds!

Is It Legal to Buy Marijuana Seeds Online in the US?

Yes, it is legal to buy marijuana seeds online in the US if you live in a state where cannabis is decriminalized. However, cannabis seeds are still federally illegal, which means there’s still a chance they’ll get confiscated.

To prevent this, we recommend going for marijuana seed banks that offer stealth shipping, such as ILGM.

What Is the Fastest Shipping Seed Bank?

The fastest seed bank on our list is Quebec Cannabis Seeds. The company ensures your ordered seeds are shipped within 24 hours of their purchase and provides rush shipping options, too.

What Seed Banks Ship to the USA?

ILGM and Crop King Seeds are but a few of the best online seed banks that ship to the USA. While other online seed banks on our list also ship to the USA, these 2 are considered better for fast, guaranteed shipping and great genetics.

What Is the Biggest Yield from One Cannabis Plant?

The highest yield in general is the Skywalker OG, a strain you can find at the best online seed banks like Seed Supreme or ILGM. When grown outdoors in optimal conditions, cannabis cultivators can get up to 650 grams of marijuana per plant.

Can You Tell If a Cannabis Seed is Male or Female?

No, you can’t tell if a cannabis seed is male or female. Indeed, you’ll have to wait until your male and female seeds have grown into plants to know for sure.

The Takeaway - Where To Buy Cannabis Seeds Online

So, there you have it, folks - when it comes to cultivating the finest cannabis plants, these best online seed banks have your back, and your garden.

From exotic strains to trusted classics, these seed banks have got your gardening dreams covered. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started, Seed Supreme is our top pick.

This seed bank offers hand-picked and crafted USA-made cannabis seeds. The company alao claims to have over 4000 strains and provides amazing discounts.

While Seed Supreme is our top pick, any of the other options we recommend will do wonders for your cannabis garden. Happy planting!