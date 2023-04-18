Best Delta 8 Disposable in 2023: 5 Options To Elevate Your Mood

Who doesn’t need a little extra help chilling out every now and then? When you want to switch off, but just can’t, reach for a Delta 8 disposable vape pen to take the edge off after an endless day.



Delta 8 vape pens are a hit with weed experts and beginners as they are filled with clean delta extracts that promote a heady relaxation without the same unpleasant side effects marijuana can have.

With vape pens, the possibilities are endless, so how do you know which Delta 8 Disposable is going to give you the best puff? We’ve searched the “highs' ' (geddit?) and lows of the internet to find the best Delta 8 disposable pens to give you a tasty, convenient, and discreet vape.

Best Delta 8 Disposables in 2023





















If you’re searching for a delicious vape that elevates your mood while giving you an appealing buzz, look no further than the Live Resin Delta 8 Pen from TRĒ House.



The handy disposable tastes exactly like the classic Wedding Crasher cannabis strain and is packed with a huge 2 grams of premium Delta 8 live resin to get you nice and toasted.

Each pen contains up to 800 puffs, but if your cloud starts feeling a bit thin you can charge your pen back up.

Best Delta 8 Disposable for Beginners: iDelta Premium Silver





















Designed to give a smooth, relaxed, and spacey ride, the Premium Silver Vape Pen from iDelta contains a 2:1 blend of CBD and delta 8. CBD counteracts the intense effects of delta 8, making it a great option for beginners or CBD fans.

There are plenty of flavors to choose from with each being hemp-legal cannabis-derived terpenes. Will it be the classic Pineapple Express with its notes of pineapple and pine trees, Blackberry Kush with its fruity aromas, or one of its other top flavors?

Made with a pure cannabis-hemp flower extract and fresh frozen authentic cannabis terpenes, the Delta 8 Disposable Vapes from Secret Nature offer a true-to-plant flavor and elevated experience. The vape cloud is pure and smooth as there are no cutting agents or artificial additives.

The rechargeable pen comes in several sativa and indica strains, as well as a hybrid. Depending on which you choose, you might feel a sedating effect or a mood-boosting euphoria.

Take a puff of pure bliss and relaxation with the Delta 8 THC Disposable Vapes from Koi. Featuring auto draw activation and a rechargeable battery, these 2-gram vape pens will have you chilling in your happy place in no time.

There is a huge variety of terpene strains to choose from, such as the hybrid Lemon Tree, Indica Granddaddy Purp, and Sativa Dream Cake. Preheat functionality and a high-grade ceramic heating coil ensure smooth and flavorful draws, every time.

Enjoy the smooth and tropical taste of the legendary Pineapple Express strain with the Delta 8 Disposable Vape from JustDelta. The vape pen features pure Delta 8 THC oil and the sweet flavor of pineapple, derived from plant-based terpenes.

The device is a discreet and convenient method of enjoying THC, perfect for those who want a fast and potent hit on the go.

Bonus Delta 8 Disposable:

Philter Pocket

Looking for the perfect personal air filter for your smoke? Look no further than the Pocket from Philter which offers cloud-free vaping. Use in combination with your favorite vaporizer or smoking accessory and simply exhale vapor or smoke right into the Pocket for zero smoke, zero smell, and zero stress.

The new, improved version features a biodegradable filter cartridge, which is made from a plant-based polymer that will decompose in a landfill in less than three years. In addition, the packaging is completely compostable.

Plus, the pocket now includes an antimicrobial filtration phase that captures and destroys bacteria and viruses with every exhale. Each Pocket is good for 150 exhales.

Final Thoughts

A disposable delta 8 pen can offer a discreet way to enjoy your favorite vape, anytime and anywhere. They come in a wide variety of strains and flavors, with something to suit even the fussiest of smokers.

Be aware that delta 8 pens can produce some psychotropic effects, and therefore beginners should use them sparingly at first. Furthermore, they are not suitable for use by those under 21 years of age or those who are pregnant or nursing.



