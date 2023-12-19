Where To Buy Delta 8: 6 Best Vendors, Brands & Products | Pittsburgh City Paper

Delta 8 is quickly becoming a hot commodity in the wellness space. Known for its potential therapeutic benefits, this cannabinoid is gaining traction as an alternative to traditional pharmaceuticals. With so many brands and vendors selling Delta 8 products, it can be tricky to know where to turn. That’s why we've rounded up the best vendors, brands, and products to help you make an informed decision.

Where To Buy Delta 8

Chill Clouds: Best for Premium Delta 8 Products

Chill Clouds stands at the forefront of the Delta-8 market. Its products are designed to provide a variety of benefits, from relaxation to pain relief, and are crafted with natural, high-quality ingredients.

Delta 8 Product Variety

Chill Clouds takes pride in a product range that extends beyond the ordinary. From tasty gummies and convenient tinctures to potent vapes and soothing topicals, the brand provides something for everyone. This commitment to variety and customer satisfaction has helped establish Chill Clouds as a top player in the Delta 8 market.

Testing & Quality Information

Chill Clouds adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring a consistent and reliable product. The company sources its hemp from organic, non-GMO farms and adheres to rigorous extraction processes to maintain purity. Chill Clouds also discloses detailed lab reports on its website, allowing customers to verify the quality of the products.

Pricing & Payment Options

Chill Clouds understands the value of accessibility, offering competitive pricing for its premium Delta 8 products. It also provides a range of payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover, ensuring a secure transaction process. By combining affordability with diverse payment choices, Chill Clouds aims to make the Delta 8 experience accessible to all audiences.

Shipping & Delivery

Efficiency is at the core of Chill Clouds' shipping and delivery strategy. While prices for products may be subject to change, the brand commits to timely shipping and delivery.

Customer Service

Whether it's addressing inquiries, clarifying doubts, or assisting with orders, Chill Clouds prioritizes customer satisfaction. Its user-friendly website, coupled with responsive support, ensures a smooth and enjoyable shopping experience.

Reputation & Reviews

Chill Clouds has garnered a positive reputation within the Delta 8 community. Reviews from satisfied customers speak to the brand's commitment to delivering on both taste and efficacy. The transparency in their manufacturing process and rigorous testing has also contributed to building trust among users seeking a reliable Delta 8 product.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Diverse Delta 8 product variety

Rigorous third-party testing

Competitive pricing and varied payment options

Timely shipping and delivery

Responsive and user-friendly customer service

Cons:

High demand may occasionally lead to product shortages, affecting availability for certain items

CBD Mall: Best for Variety

CBD Mall is on a mission to make top-notch cannabinoids available to all, with a range of cutting-edge products that offer unique and tailored experiences.

Delta 8 Product Variety

CBD Mall stands out with a remarkable variety of Delta 8 products, ensuring there's something for every consumer. Whether you prefer smokables, edibles, oils, or other CBD-infused options, its extensive selection caters to different preferences.

Testing & Quality Information

Quality and safety are paramount at CBD Mall. All Delta 8 products undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to guarantee purity and safety. The readily available lab results on the website provide transparency for consumers, ensuring they know exactly what they are consuming.

Pricing & Payment Options

CBD Mall's pricing strategy revolves around making premium cannabinoids accessible to all. The brand offers competitive prices without compromising on quality. Customers can conveniently make payments using major credit cards, such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, or Discover. Additionally, the subscription model provides continuous benefits for members, streamlining the payment process for ongoing purchases.

Shipping & Delivery

CBD Mall understands the importance of timely and reliable shipping. While shipping times may vary based on location, the brand strives to complete deliveries efficiently. The return policy, with a 30-day window for most unopened products, adds an extra layer of assurance for customers.

Customer Service

Exceptional customer service is at the core of CBD Mall's values. The brand prioritizes customer satisfaction by addressing concerns and queries promptly. For any issues related to refunds, returns, or general inquiries, customers can reach out to the dedicated support team.

Reputation & Reviews

CBD Mall has garnered a positive reputation within the cannabinoid community. The brand's commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction has resulted in favorable reviews. Users appreciate the diverse product range, rigorous testing processes, and the overall experience provided by CBD Mall.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Diverse product variety

Rigorous third-party lab testing

Competitive pricing

Reliable shipping

Exceptional customer service

Cons:

No returns on vaping products

Cheef Botanicals: Best for Organic Hemp

Cheef Botanicals is a top pick for those who prioritize organic and sustainable hemp products. Their vast array of CBD and Delta 8 offerings, including gummies, tinctures, and more, are carefully crafted from organic, non-GMO hemp, ensuring maximum potency and purity.

Delta 8 Product Variety

Cheef Botanicals provides a diverse selection of Delta 8 products that cater to all types of users. From convenient and delicious gummies to fast-acting tinctures, they have something for everyone. Their products are made from premium quality Delta 8 extract and are carefully crafted to offer a reliable and consistent experience.

Testing & Quality Information

From their insistence on American-grown hemp and stringent third-party testing to their Certificate of Analysis for every product, Cheef Botanicals leaves no stone unturned in ensuring the highest quality Delta 8 experience. It's this level of dedication and accountability that sets Cheef Botanicals apart from the rest and makes them a trustworthy choice.

Pricing & Payment Options

Cheef Botanicals has struck the perfect balance between quality and affordability, offering competitive pricing and convenient payment options to cater to customers' needs.

Shipping & Delivery

Cheef Botanicals prioritizes prompt and reliable shipping. Orders are processed efficiently, and the brand's dedication to customer satisfaction extends to providing a 100% Money-Back Guarantee.

Customer Service

At Cheef Botanicals, customer satisfaction is a top priority. The brand maintains open lines of communication through a user-friendly chat interface, responding to inquiries within 12 hours during the support hours from Monday through Friday, and on weekends.

Reputation & Reviews

Cheef Botanicals has built a solid reputation for delivering premium Delta 8 THC products. Positive reviews attest to the brand's commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. The inclusion of a 100% Money-Back Guarantee reinforces the brand's confidence in its products, contributing to the positive feedback from satisfied customers.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

High-quality Delta 8

Transparent testing with Certificates of Analysis (COA)

Diverse product range

Competitive pricing and various payment options

Prompt and reliable shipping

100% money-back guarantee

Cons:

Refund policy excludes CBD flower products of 1 oz or greater

Limited support hours on weekends

Just Delta Store: Best for Potency

With competitive pricing, reliable shipping, and excellent product variety, Just Delta Store stands as a trusted provider in the Delta 8 THC market.

Delta 8 Product Variety

Just Delta Store offers a vast selection of top-shelf Delta 8 products that provide a range of benefits. Whether you prefer sweet and portable gummies, fast-acting tinctures, flavorful vapes, tasty edibles, or potent concentrates, Just Delta Store has got you covered.

Testing & Quality Information

Just Delta Store is committed to delivering the highest quality Delta 8 products, ensuring consumer safety and satisfaction. The products are GMP-certified, adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices, and undergo rigorous third-party lab testing. With full transparency, the brand shares lab reports online, offering customers peace of mind regarding the consistency and reliability of their Delta 8 products.

Pricing & Payment Options

With competitive prices, speedy FedEx & DHL shipping to various states, and a range of payment methods, Just Delta Store makes purchasing hassle-free and safe.

Shipping & Delivery

Just Delta Store is all about quick and dependable shipping. Most orders are processed and shipped the same day, with delivery typically taking 3-5 business days. While delays can occur, customers can easily track their orders and reach out to the responsive customer service team for assistance.

Customer Service

Just Delta Store's customer service is quick and efficient, ensuring that customers get the help they need promptly.

Reputation & Reviews

Just Delta Store's fast-acting products, 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and glowing reviews have cemented their status as a standout player in the Delta-8 market. Their focus on customer satisfaction and transparency has earned them a reputation for excellence, positioning them as a trusted and reliable source for Delta-8 products.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

GMP-certified and third-party lab-tested

Free shipping on orders over $50

Transparent lab reports and educational blogs

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons:

Refund policy limited to a 30-day window

Shipping delays may occur, though customer service is readily available for support

Delta Remedys: Best for Fast Shipping

Delta Remedys is an online retailer specializing in high-quality Delta 8 and Delta 9 CBD gummies. The company aims to provide customers with a safe, effective, and convenient way to experience the benefits of hemp-derived cannabinoids.

Delta 8 Product Variety

At Delta Remedys, customers can explore an expansive lineup of premium Delta 8 THC products. From mouth-watering gummies to easy-to-use tinctures, they offer something for every CBD aficionado.

Testing & Quality Information

Transparency is paramount at Delta Remedys, and their products undergo rigorous lab testing to guarantee transparency and safety. Every item comes with a detailed Lab Report, giving customers full visibility into the purity and potency of their CBD products.

Pricing & Payment Options

Delta Remedys believes that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the benefits of Delta 8 THC without financial barriers. With competitive pricing, the brand strives to make high-quality Delta 8 THC products available to a wide audience. Moreover, the brand offers various payment options, ensuring a seamless and secure transaction process for customers.

Shipping & Delivery

Delta Remedys ensures a seamless and timely delivery process. Orders are dispatched within 1-2 business days, and customers can expect fast and free shipping within the U.S.

Customer Service

Delta Remedys prides itself on a customer-centric approach. The brand's knowledgeable and friendly customer service representatives are readily available to address questions and guide customers through the ordering process. Whether seeking information about products or assistance with an order, Delta Remedys is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service.

Reputation & Reviews

The reputation of Delta Remedys is built on a foundation of quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. Positive reviews from users attest to the brand's commitment to delivering effective and reliable Delta 8 THC products. The brand's stellar reputation within the cannabinoid community reflects its dedication to excellence and the transformative experiences of its customers.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Lab tested for accuracy

Fast and free shipping

Diverse product range

Detailed testing and quality information.

Cons:

Limiting accessibility for international customers

Delta Extrax: Best for Edibles

Delta Extrax is a leading company in the world of hemp-derived THC, offering a wide range of products featuring Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10.

Delta 8 Product Variety

Delta Extrax offers a diverse range of Delta 8 THC products, including disposable vapes, gummies, and more. These products offer a convenient and enjoyable way to experience the benefits of Delta 8, which has gained popularity for its ability to provide relaxation and pain relief without the psychoactive effects of traditional THC.

Testing & Quality Information

What sets Delta Extrax apart from other brands is their commitment to quality, transparency, and safety. Their products are rigorously tested by independent labs to ensure that they meet the highest standards for content safety and authenticity. Customers can trust Delta Extrax to provide them with premium products that meet their specific needs and preferences.

Pricing & Payment Options

Delta Extrax offers a range of pricing options for its products, with some products starting at just a few dollars. They accept major credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, as well as PayPal and other payment methods.

Shipping & Delivery

Delta Extrax offers fast and reliable shipping, ensuring that customers receive their products quickly and efficiently. They use trusted shipping carriers to deliver their products, and customers can choose from different shipping options.

Customer Service

Customer service is a top priority for Delta Extrax. They have a dedicated customer support team that is available to answer questions and address any concerns customers may have. They are known for their prompt and courteous service, providing timely and helpful responses to customer inquiries. The company also has a comprehensive FAQ section on their website that addresses common questions and concerns.

Reputation & Reviews

Delta Extrax has a strong reputation in the Delta 8 industry, with many satisfied customers sharing their positive experiences with the brand's products. Customers consistently praise the quality and effectiveness of Delta Extrax's Delta 8 products, noting that they provide a smooth and enjoyable experience.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Innovative product range

Rigorous third-party testing

Competitive pricing and diverse payment options

Transparent shipping policies

Cons:

Strict policies limit flexibility in product returns and exchanges

How To Choose Where To Buy Delta 8

Here are some key tips for choosing the right Delta 8 vendor:

Compare Delta 8 Product Selection

Look for vendors with a diverse Delta 8 product range. This can include:

Edibles: Gummies, chocolates, hard candies, and other infused treats can provide a tasty and discreet way to consume Delta 8.

Oils: Tinctures and sublingual drops allow for precise dosing and can be easily incorporated into a daily routine.

Topicals: Creams, lotions, and balms that can be applied directly to the skin provide localized relief and can be a great option for those seeking targeted therapy.

Vapes: Cartridges, pens, and other vaporizing devices allow for fast-acting effects and customizable dosing.

Each of the reviewed websites offers a variety of these types of products.

Check Transparency & Reputation

Check that the Delta 8 brand is upfront about its products, sourcing, and manufacturing processes. It should disclose where they source their hemp and how it's grown, including whether it's organic or not. The vendor should also provide information about how their products are made, including the extraction method used and any additional ingredients.

Verify Product’s Quality Standards

Make sure the vendor uses high-quality ingredients and third-party lab testing to ensure safety and potency. The vendor should use high-quality, natural ingredients and avoid additives, fillers, or artificial flavors. Additionally, third-party lab testing should be conducted to verify the potency, purity, and safety of the product, including the absence of contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents.

Read The Shipping Policy

A clear and transparent shipping policy can help you avoid any surprises or disappointments down the line. Look for estimated delivery times and any information on potential delays or exceptions, such as international shipping.

It's also important to know what options are available for tracking orders, handling returns or exchanges, and resolving shipping issues. A good vendor should have clear policies and responsive customer service.

Compare Prices

Compare prices across multiple vendors to ensure you get the best value for your money. Take into account any shipping costs and discount codes or promotions. Additionally, consider the quantity or package sizes offered by different vendors, as buying in bulk can sometimes be more cost-effective.

Read Customer Reviews & Feedback

Customer reviews and feedback are an invaluable resource for assessing a Delta 8 vendor's reputation. Pay attention to both positive and negative reviews to get a well-rounded picture of the vendor's performance.

Understanding Delta 8

What Is Delta 8?

Delta 8 is a type of cannabinoid, similar to the more well-known Delta 9 (which is commonly associated with marijuana). Delta 8 is also found in hemp plants, and it has similar effects to Delta 9, but it's less psychoactive. That means it can provide a milder high or sense of relaxation, without the strong psychoactive effects of traditional marijuana.

It's becoming increasingly popular as a legal alternative to Delta 9, and it's often used for pain management, anxiety, and sleep issues. However, it's still a relatively new and unregulated product, so more research is needed to fully understand its effects and safety.

What Is Delta-8 High Like?

The Delta-8 high is often described as a "light" or "mild" version of the traditional Delta-9 THC high. Some people describe it as being more clear-headed and functional, making it a popular choice for daytime use. It can still cause feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and happiness, but without the strong psychoactive effects of traditional marijuana.

Some users also report fewer negative side effects, such as paranoia or anxiety, compared to Delta-9. However, the effects can vary from person to person and depend on factors like dosage, tolerance, and individual physiology.

What Does Delta 8 Do?

Delta-8 THC interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system, which helps regulate a variety of processes, including mood, appetite, pain, and sleep. It binds to the same receptors in the brain as Delta-9 THC, but with less intensity, resulting in a milder high.

Benefits

Here are some potential benefits of Delta-8:

Anxiety and stress relief: Delta-8 has been shown to reduce anxiety and stress, thanks to its impact on the endocannabinoid system.

Pain management: Some studies suggest that Delta-8 can help manage chronic pain, such as arthritis or migraines.

Neuroprotective properties: Some research suggests that Delta-8 may have neuroprotective effects and could help prevent or delay age-related cognitive decline.

Possible Side Effects

Like any substance, Delta-8 has the potential for side effects, which may vary depending on the individual and the dose consumed. Some possible side effects include:

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Dry mouth or eyes

Anxiety or paranoia (if taken in high doses)

Coordination issues or impaired motor skills

Slowed reaction time

Short-term memory problems

Increased heart rate

It's important to start with a low dose and increase gradually to avoid unpleasant side effects. If you experience any negative side effects, stop taking Delta-8 and consult with a healthcare professional.

How Is Delta 8 Made?

Delta-8 is typically made through a chemical conversion process that starts with CBD or Delta-9 THC. The conversion process involves a series of chemical reactions to convert CBD or Delta-9 into Delta-8.

How Much THC Is In Delta 8?

The amount of THC in Delta-8 varies depending on the product and the method of extraction used to produce it. However, Delta-8 products usually contain significantly less THC than Delta-9 products, making them a more appealing option for those who are sensitive to the stronger effects of traditional marijuana.

It's important to note that Delta-8 products are not regulated by the FDA, and therefore, the THC content may not be accurately labeled on the product packaging. So, it's important to purchase from a reputable source that has third-party lab testing to verify the potency and purity of the product.

How Long Does A Delta 8 High Last?

The duration of a Delta-8 high can vary depending on a few factors, such as the method of consumption, the dosage taken, and the individual's metabolism and tolerance. Generally speaking, the effects of Delta-8 can last anywhere from 2 to 6 hours. However, the peak of the high usually occurs within 30 minutes to 2 hours after consumption.

It's worth noting that the effects of Delta-8 are less potent than traditional marijuana, so the high may not be as intense or long-lasting. Additionally, the effects of Delta-8 can vary from person to person, so it's important to start with a low dose and increase gradually to find the right dose for your needs.

Delta 8 And Cannabinoids

What Are Cannabinoids?

Cannabinoids are chemical compounds that interact with the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS). They're found naturally in the cannabis plant and are responsible for many of its effects. The two most well-known cannabinoids are THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). THC is responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis, while CBD is known for its potential therapeutic benefits without the "high" feeling. Other cannabinoids, such as CBG (cannabigerol) and CBN (cannabinol), also have potential health benefits and are being researched for their potential therapeutic applications. In short, cannabinoids are the powerhouses behind the many benefits of the cannabis plant.

Delta 8 THC vs CBD

CBD and Delta-8-THC may have overlapping therapeutic benefits, such as reducing anxiety and pain, but Delta-8-THC may cause mild psychoactive effects, while CBD does not.

Delta 8 vs Delta 9

Delta 8 and Delta 9 are both forms of THC, but they differ in their chemical structure and effects. Delta 9 THC is the most abundant form of THC in cannabis, and is the primary compound responsible for the psychoactive effects of marijuana. Delta 8 THC is a rarer form of THC that occurs in much smaller amounts in cannabis plants.

The effects of Delta 8 are often described as more clear-headed and milder than those of Delta 9, making it a preferred choice for people seeking therapeutic benefits without the intense psychoactive effects of Delta 9.

Delta 8 vs Delta 10

Delta 8 and Delta 10 are both forms of THC, but they have some key differences:

Delta 8 is generally considered to be more calming and relaxing, while Delta 10 is more energizing and uplifting.

Delta 8 is less psychoactive than Delta 10, meaning it's less likely to cause a "high" feeling.

Delta 8 is more widely available than Delta 10, as it's easier to extract from hemp plants.

>>> Read more about Delta 10 vs Delta 8

Delta 8 vs HHC

HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) and Delta 8 (Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol) are both cannabinoids found in hemp plants. HHC is considered to have more stimulating, sativa-like effects, while Delta 8 is more relaxing. HHC is also said to have a stronger psychoactive effect than Delta 8, so it may be more potent for some people.

How To Use Delta 8

Here are some tips for using Delta 8 products according to the method of consumption:

Edibles

Delta 8-infused edibles, such as gummies or brownies, provide a convenient and flavorful option. Start with a dose of 10 mg or less and wait at least 2 hours before consuming more.

Extracts

Liquid extracts, known as tinctures, offer a versatile option for users. Place a few drops under your tongue or mix into food or drinks.

Vape

Unlike traditional vapes, which are designed to vaporize nicotine or other e-liquids, Delta 8 vapes are designed to vaporize Delta 8 THC. Start with 1-2 puffs and wait 15-20 minutes before taking more.

Capsules

Delta 8 capsules offer a discreet and convenient way to consume Delta 8 without the need for inhalation or smoking. They are easy to carry around and can be taken at any time, without the need for special equipment or preparation. Always follow the dosage instructions on the packaging and take it with food or a meal for optimal absorption.

Flower

Delta 8-infused hemp flower or pre-rolled joints can be an option for those who prefer traditional methods of consumption. If you choose to smoke, make sure to use a clean, well-maintained device, and avoid inhaling too deeply or holding the smoke in your lungs for too long.

Delta 8 FAQ

Will Delta-8 Show Up On Drug Test?

It's possible that a drug test may not detect Delta 8. However, there's no guarantee of this. It's important to note that Delta 8 is a newer and less well-researched cannabinoid, so the sensitivity of drug tests to Delta 8 is not well understood.

Is Delta-8 Legal In All 50 States?

The legality of Delta 8 THC is a bit of a gray area. As of right now, it's not illegal at the federal level, but many states have taken steps to regulate or ban it. It's best to check your local laws and regulations before purchasing or consuming Delta 8 THC, as the legality can vary from state to state.

Is Delta-8 Bad For Your Heart?

While there is still limited research on the long-term effects of Delta 8 THC on heart health, it's important to be cautious and consult with a healthcare provider before using Delta 8 THC, particularly if you have a history of heart disease or other heart-related conditions.

Can You Fly With Delta 8 Gummies?

The legality of Delta 8 THC is complex and varies by state. Possession of Delta 8 products may be legal in one state but illegal in another. All things considered, it's probably best to leave your Delta 8 gummies at home when you're flying.

Where To Buy Delta 8: Conclusion

Delta 8 is a versatile and promising compound, with the potential to offer relief for various conditions. When it comes to purchasing Delta 8 products, it's crucial to do your research and choose a reputable vendor. The six brands we've highlighted in this article are a great place to start. Be sure to read up on the products, check for third-party lab testing, and consider customer reviews before making a purchase. Remember, with a little bit of due diligence, you can find a high-quality Delta 8 product that meets your needs and expectations.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is meant to increase your awareness about health and the potential benefits of the use of the products described in this article. It is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Before starting any new health program or supplement regimen, consult a healthcare provider or a qualified medical professional.