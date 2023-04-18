Best THC Pen Options: 5 Weed Pens For a Smooth Ride

Are you looking to chill out and switch off after a long day? A THC pen is just what you need. They are convenient and discreet, enabling you to get that soothing puff of THC whenever and wherever you need it.

THC vape pens are a firm favorite of weed connoisseurs and newbies alike because they come with clean delta extracts that don’t have the same unpleasant side effects that marijuana has.

With a huge variety of strains, flavors, and designs available, where do you even start? No worries, we’ve searched every corner of the internet for the best THC pen for 2023.



Best THC Pens in 2023

1. Best Overall THC Pen for 2023: TRĒ House Live Resin Delta 8 Vape Pen

Promising to get you more baked than the brownie you forgot in the oven, the Live Resin Delta 8 Vape Pen from TRĒ House has the smooth flavor of the brand’s popular Green Crack strain.

Each disposable THC pen contains 2 full grams of highly potent Live Resin Delta 8 THC, making you feel chillaxed, energetic, and euphoric. Plus, there are no additives to harsh your vibes- what’s not to like?

One vape pen will give you over 800 delightful puffs and is one of the only disposable pens on the market that is rechargeable. It’s no wonder the easy, convenient, and discreet way to enjoy a hit of Delta 8 is the top THC pen on our list.

Buy Now

2. Best Variety THC Pen: iDelta Premium Obsidian Disposable Vape Pen

In the Obsidian Vape Pen, iDelta has combined the most potent botanical gifts of the cannabis plant - delta 8, delta 10, CBN, and THC-P. Obsidian is available in various potencies of THC - 3% (30mg), 7% (70mg), and a whopping 12% (120mg).

Suppose plenty of choice is a key factor when choosing your THC vape. In that case, you’ll love the variety of Obsidian:

Blackberry Kush (Indica): A great choice for beginners who want a sweet, fruity taste to calm the potent indica strain.

Blue Dream (Sativa): A calming and euphoric strain, the flavor of Blue Dream features notes of sandalwood and pine with hints of invigorating citrus.

Northern Lights (Indica): This deep, floral, spicey, nutty-wood-tasting Indica strain promotes a pleasant relaxation of the muscular system and a soothing of the mind.

Pineapple Express (Sativa): A sativa dominant strain associated with renewed energy and mental statement has tantalizing notes of pineapple (of course) and pine.

Skywalker (Hybrid): Notes of pine and gasoline combine in this hybrid that features the perfect blend of strains to relax the body and mind.

White Recluse (Hybrid): As unique as it is potent, White Recluse has a citrus and pungent cannabis taste that gives you a joyous and mellow vibe.

Buy Now!

3. Best Disposable THC Pen: Secret Nature THCA Disposable Vape

Made with federally legal hemp-derived THCA, the Disposable Vape from Secret Nature contains 99% pure THCA diamond and authentic CBD live resin, with a variety of therapeutic cannabinoids and terpenes. The pen is completely organic with zero additives, with third-party testing confirming potency and purity.

THCA converts to Delta 9 THC when heated to give you an authentic,medical-grade cannabis product that is completely legal. The disposable vape pen comes in several indica and sativa strains, as well as a hybrid, and depending on which you choose you may feel a sedating effect or an uplifting euphoria.

Buy Now!

4. Best Tasting THC Pen: JustDelta Strawberry Cough Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape

Indulge in the fruity and sweet flavor of strawberries with the 1700 mg Strawberry Cough Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape. It features pure Delta 8 THC oil and plant-derived terpenes, perfect for those who want to enjoy a potent hit on the go. After just a couple of puffs, you’ll be feeling chilled enough to handle whatever the day throws at you.

JustDelta prides itself on providing the best quality Delta 8, testing its entire product line in independent labs to make sure the potency of the Delta 8 is as advertised and is free of contaminants.

Buy Now!

5. Best Rechargeable THC Pen: CBD.co Liquid St8 Delta 10 Disposable Pen

Say goodbye to thin vape clouds with the rechargeable THC pen from Liquid St8 Delta 10. When the cloud gets a little weak, simply charge up the pen and you’re good to go.

Each pen contains a full gram of relaxing and calming sativa, to help calm the mind after a stressful day. The smooth vapor features a sweet and citrus flavor that leaves a pleasant aftertaste in the mouth.

Buy Now!

Bonus THC Pen Options:

PAX Era

You want features? The new PAX Era is packed with them, being re-engineered to deliver 50% bigger, more potent hits. The new anti-clog feature ensures you get consistent and flavorful draws, for reliable puffs time after time. Simply pop in a pod in your chosen flavor and let the THC pen for the rest.

Philter Labs Best Buds Bundle

Need a bundle? Good Friends are hard to find, but not with Philter. With their Best Buds Bundle, you get their best-selling Phrend and a 2-pack of biodegradable filter cartridges. This not only gives you more than 1,500 exhales, but also a $10 saving.

How To Use a THC Pen

How you use a THC pen typically depends on the brand you choose. However, generally speaking, you’ll load up your favorite cartridge and heat up your pen until it’s ready to use.

If you have a draw-activated pen, you can vape your THC simply by puffing from the mouthpiece, and if you have a button-activated THC pen, you’ll vape by puffing while holding down the button.

When using a THC pen, you may experience psychotropic effects and therefore they aren’t recommended for use by those under 21 years of age. Plus, as vaping with THC pens can make you drowsy, it’s best that you don’t drive or operate heavy machinery after a few puffs.

As Delta compounds affect everyone in different ways and may interact with certain medications, it’s important that you speak to your primary care physician before using a THC pen. Furthermore, you shouldn’t use THC pens if you are pregnant or nursing.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a discreet, convenient, and easy way to enjoy a hit of your favorite strain, you need to get yourself a THC pen.

Whether you're a fan of classic strains or are looking for something a little bit different there is sure to be a THC pen that has the hit and flavor you're looking for.