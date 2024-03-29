Best Hybrid Gummies of 2024

It’s a whole new world for cannabis- and hemp-derived products. THC-infused goodies are far more accessible to consumers than they ever have been before.

Today, THC-infused gummies are a staple in the wellness regimens of myriad consumers. While we’re still learning the full scope of how THC, and other cannabinoids like CBD, can help our bodies, plenty of users are already reaping the benefits of adding these plant-based compounds to their everyday routines.

Gummies tend to be some of the most popular infused options for consumers, and as the broader industry continues to innovate, consumers can find a variety of unique options to fit their lifestyles. Hybrid gummies can be an especially appealing option, offering a balanced experience to help better navigate the day and potentially alleviate specific symptoms in the process.

While there are an overwhelming amount of hybrid gummy options out there today, we’ve narrowed it down to three of the absolute best of the best.

What are Hybrid Gummies?

Up until recently, consumers simply had to go with whatever strain or THC oil a producer opted to use in a given edible product. The young market didn’t offer as much variety, and while users could expect a THC-infused experience, the specific effects that came with were less clear.

Today, it’s a completely different story. Just as consumers can purchase strains of flower knowing their sativa, indica, or hybrid categorization and potential effects, edible producers have steadily embraced specific options for consumers to seek out their ideal experience.

Hybrid gummies are similar to hybrid flower strains — gummies made with hybrid strains of cannabis and hemp. This means that consumers enjoying hybrid gummies can typically expect a more balanced experience that a hybrid strain might offer, with some producers going further to make edibles with specific strains for an even more tailored experience.

Benefits of Hybrid Gummies

Hybrid gummies offer many of the same benefits as any other hybrid cannabis or hemp product. These gummies typically come with a balanced array of effects, which can potentially help to ease a broader swath of symptoms and encourage some of the more uplifting benefits of a sativa strain and the more relaxing effects of indicas.

Like any other hybrid option, many consumers find hybrid gummies to be highly functional in a variety of settings, rather than having to cater to a specific time of day.

Gummies are highly sought after since they are consistently dosed and easy and discreet to consume. For those looking to add hybrid gummies to their regular routine, it’s as simple as popping one in your mouth and moving along with the day.

Now that we have a good idea of what hybrid gummies have to offer, let’s get to the good stuff!

Since they first came on the scene, Evn has been known for its innovative approach creating some of the highest-quality gummies you’ll find. The company’s live rosin hybrid gummies are one of its newest offerings, enriched with a highly desirable 1:1 THC:CBD ratio (5 mg of each per gummy) to create an even more well-rounded experience.

The Anjou pear flavor is especially refreshing, and consumers know exactly what they’re in for as Evn utilizes a strain-specific approach with Special Sauce, a hybrid strain, sourced from California’s Sonoma Hills Farm. As an added bonus, the brand uses rosin for its infusion, a highly popular, solventless concentrate known for its superior potency and flavor.

Kiva is already a giant in the edible world, widely known for its chocolates and overall impeccable blends resulting in a superior culinary experience. Balance is truly the name of the game with these babies, as Kiva also embraces the harmonious blend of CBD and THC with a 1:1 ratio and 5 mg of each cannabinoid per gummy.

Kiva’s Yuzu Lemon gummies offer a sweet, citrusy blend of exotic flavor, and consumers can even familiarize themselves with the specific terpenes they’ll enjoy with each bite on the product page. You’ll have to ensure that Kiva gummies are available in your region in order to purchase, but the site makes it easy with a drop-down menu to search retail locations by state.

Wyld’s hybrid gummy offering promises a euphoric and playful blend for consumers to usher into their daily life. While the huckleberry flavor alone amps up the user experience, Wyld’s gummies also boast a balanced hybrid terpene blend (the compounds in cannabis that influence flavor and aroma, along with some specific effects) that contributes to its superior flavor and overall experience.

Each gummy contains 10 mg of THC, though with a half-gummy serving size, a little really goes a long way. Keep in mind that these Wyld gummies are only available at storefronts in specific states, though the website has an easy-to-use “find a location” tool for consumers to find products at a nearby retailer.

What is Hybrid Cannabis?

Cannabis and hemp tends to fall into three categories: sativa, indica, and hybrid. This categorization generally speaks to the specific physical characteristics of the plant, with sativa plants generally taller with thinner leaves and indicas more stocky, bushy, with wide, fan-like leaves.

Sativa strains tend to be a bit more active, uplifting, and cerebral, with many consumers taking advantage during the daytime hours, while indicas are generally more body-focused, sedating, and fit for an evening or nighttime experience. These categorizations also come with specific benefits which consumers may keep in mind — sativas can provide more focus and creativity, while indicas may be better equipped to relieve pain, stress, and sleep issues.

Hybrids are a great middle ground. These strains typically fall somewhere in between, offering a range of both indica and sativa effects and allowing consumers to reap the benefits of both. Many consumers find that hybrid strains can usher in those more calming effects without being totally sedating, though they also offer many of the cerebral benefits without being too heady or uplifting.

How We Chose Our List

As the market continues to grow, there are an overwhelming amount of options out there when it comes to hybrid gummies. Of course, there are plenty of other amazing options out there, but it’s important to know what to look for when perusing for hybrid gummies or any other infused options.

This is how we compiled our list:

Ingredients

This often comes down to consumer preference, though with the ever-growing infused edible market, it’s increasingly easy to find brands that prioritize the use of all-natural, non-GMO ingredients. Regardless of the specific ingredients, brands should always be transparent about what goes into their products with easy-to-access ingredient lists available right on their product pages.

Third-Party Testing

Third-party testing is essential. This process helps consumers to ensure that the compounds advertised in a THC gummy or other edible are actually what they contain. These test results also ensure that there are no other unexpected compounds or contaminants in consumable products, giving buyers that extra piece of mind when they check out.

Trusted and Transparent Brands

In the hemp-derived edible world, it’s important to ensure that a brand is trusted, reliable, and transparent. Often, this points to more established, longstanding brands, though even brand new companies should have no problem outlining their history, processes, customer sale procedures, and how their crops are grown and sourced on their website. Trusted brands are highly transparent toward their consumer base, so if you run into a company site that seems to be lacking in overall information, it may be a sign to look elsewhere.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are THC Gummies Legal?

As you’ll note on this list, some gummies are widely available while others are only available within the regions they are produced. This is due to the distinction between hemp-derived and cannabis-derived products. If a plant has less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, it is considered hemp, and products derived from it are federally legal and can be sold online (though there are regional exceptions).

Those plants exceeding that THC threshold are considered cannabis, and products made from these crops can only be sold within their respective cannabis markets.

How Do THC Gummies Work?

THC gummies can take anywhere between a half hour to several hours to hit the system. This is because its compounds take effect after the body metabolizes them through digestion, and one product may have somewhat different results than another.

How Many Gummies Should I Take?

It’s best to start low and go slow, as they say. Reputable gummy products will have a recommended serving size, and especially for inexperienced consumers, it’s best to start there and wait several hours to observe effects before taking more. You can always up the dose, but you can’t decrease it!