2023’s Best Kratom for Energy: Over 30 Kratom Strains for Focus and Good Mood | Pittsburgh City Paper

One of Mother Nature’s many gifts, Kratom can cause a wave of energy and stimulation that'll leave you awake, alert, and focused for hours.

Not all Kratom strains are energizing. In fact, many have the opposite effect - leaving you relaxed, sedated, and dazed out.

Because of this, we've put together a list of the best Kratom for energy - one that draws on over a decade of personal Kratom use and research.

Best Kratom Strains for Energy: First Look

1. White Thai - Best Kratom for Energy Overall

Pros

Works as a cognitive enhancer

Not sedating or relaxing (great for staying awake)

Perfect 'early morning' strain

20% off the first order

Third-party lab tested

Cons

No free shipping

Minimal pain or anxiety relief

Commonly used by Nootropics-enthusiastic as part of their “brain hacking” stack, White Thai is known for helping people stay awake, alert, and focused.

Of course, it's also one of the most popular natural Nootropics on the market, and there's no shortage of users claiming it improves overall cognitive function.

Despite being a White Kratom strain, White Thai isn't terribly stimulating, and instead, its effects seem to build up over time.

That said, it's not known for being sedating at high levels, meaning if you're looking for a hero-dose-worthy strain, this is one of the better options out there.

Where to Buy This Strain

Being something of a niche strain, you really need to be careful where you buy White Thai, as not all outfits sell the real deal.

For high-quality, top-shelf White Thai, you can't go wrong with Super Speciosa.

Offering 20% off your first order and some of the most affordable prices in the industry, Super Speciosa sources all its Kratom from rainforests in Southeast Asia.

What's more, the outfit only uses Kratom leaves - meaning no stems, roots, or other fillers.

2. White Maeng Da - Best Kratom for Energy in the Morning

Pros

Very strong effects

Best for morning use

Good for euphoria

3,000+ positive reviews

Same-day shipping

Cons

Effects don’t last as long

May be too strong for beginners

With its supercharged, ass-kicking potency, White Maeng Da is a popular morning strain among those in need of an extra 'pick me up' to start off their day.

This is one of the strongest kratom strains on the market, and at even moderate doses, users report high levels of euphoria, elevated mood, and significantly increased energy levels.

That said, this strain isn't as long-lasting as other high-powered White or Green strains, and the effects usually peak around 1.5 - 2 hours.

Some people greatly prefer this short-lived energy boost, however, and if you think Green Maeng Da is too long-lasting, give this strain a try.

Where to Buy This Strain

With over 3,000 positive reviews and same-day shipping (when orders are placed before 2 PM EST), Super Speciosa is our preferred source for White Maeng Da Kratom capsules and powder.

3. Kingdom Kratom Red Vein - Best Kratom for Energy, Potency, and Value

Pros

Offers a range of red vein kratom products that are known for their relaxing and sedating effects

Sources kratom from rainforest harvesters in Borneo who use ethical and sustainable practices

Provides kratom in different forms, such as powder, capsules, leaves, and extracts

Cons

Red vein kratom may cause drowsiness or grogginess in some users

Does not provide third-party lab results or AKA affiliation

About Kingdom Kratom

Kingdom Kratom is a brand that specializes in red vein kratom products that are ideal for nighttime use.

Red vein kratom is known for its relaxing and sedating effects, which can help you unwind, relieve pain, and sleep better. Kingdom Kratom sources its kratom from rainforest harvesters in Borneo who use ethical and sustainable techniques to preserve the quality and purity of the kratom.

You can choose from different forms of red vein kratom, such as powder, capsules, leaves, and extracts, depending on your preference and dosage. Kingdom Kratom also offers free samples, fast shipping, and a rewards program for loyal customers.

4. Happy Go Leafy Green Maeng Da - Flavor and Fun Best Kratom for Energy

Pros

Offers a variety of flavored kratom products, such as gummies, powders, and shots

Uses natural ingredients and sweeteners to enhance the taste of kratom

Provides different strains and potencies to suit your needs

Cons

Flavored products may contain more sugar or calories than plain kratom

Flavors may not mask the bitter taste of kratom completely

About Happy Go Leafy

Happy Go Leafy is a brand that makes kratom more enjoyable and delicious. They offer a range of flavored kratom products, such as gummies, powders, and shots, that make taking kratom a treat. You can choose from flavors like cherry bomb, sherbet, blueberry, and more, and enjoy the benefits of kratom without the bitter aftertaste.

Happy Go Leafy also uses natural ingredients and sweeteners to make their products, so you don’t have to worry about artificial additives or chemicals. Happy Go Leafy is also manufactured by Super Speciosa, so you can trust their quality and safety standards.

5. Red Bali - Mild Strain Kratom for Energy

Pros

Milder than Green and White Kratom

Easy on the stomach

Low side effects profile

Inoffensive taste

Free shipping on orders over $49.99

Cons

Not very stimulating compared to other strains

Sleep-inducing at higher doses

Perhaps the most popular variety of Red Kratom, Red Bali is a well-rounded strain that's most commonly used to treat pain and anxiety in traditional medicine.

That said...

Its effects are extremely dose-dependent, and many users report receiving a well-needed energy boost at lower doses.

When used at high doses, Red Bali is seriously sedating and has a much higher affinity for the opioid receptors than White and Green Kratom varieties.

Who is Red Bali best for?

If you've just started taking Kratom or use the tropical tree infrequently, then you might find White or Green Kratom products too intense.

Moreover, Red Bali is a good pick for those who want a mild but very noticeable midday-pick-me-up.

Where to Buy This Strain

One of the most popular Kratom varieties, Red Bali is available pretty much anywhere you can purchase kratom.

That said, Golden Monk sells lab-tested Red Bali backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

6. White Bali - Strongest Kratom Strain for Energy

Pros

One of the most potent strains

Euphoric and mood-elevating

Can help regulate sleep cycles

10-15% spin-to-win discount

Free shipping on orders over $49.99

Cons

Not as long-lasting as Green Maeng

Can be sedating at high doses

If you're looking for something that'll give a serious boost to your energy levels, White Bali Kratom is a great option.

While this strain isn't quite as long-lasting as Green Maeng Da Kratom, it does have mood-boosting effects, especially when taken in low doses.

What's more, White Kratom strains in general are often used to treat anxiety, making it a good choice for those who find Green vein Kratom varieties jittery or anxiety-inducing.

At high doses, White Bali Kratom can be highly relaxing and slightly sedating, making it a common choice among insomnia sufferers.

As a result, we recommend sticking to mid-level doses to maximize the energizing effects of this popular strain.

Where to Buy the Strain

While White Bali is sold by nearly all reputable Kratom vendors, we recommend sticking to Golden Monk.

Offering free shipping on all orders over $49.99 plus a 100% money-back guarantee, Golden Monk is another AKA-certified outfit that subjects all their products to third-party lab testing (6 times per kilo!).

7. Kratom Country - Best Kratom for Affordability and Consistency

Pros

Offers a range of high-quality kratom products in different forms and strains

Uses natural and organic kratom sourced from reputable farmers

Tests all products for purity, potency, and safety in a GMP-certified facility

Provides a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and free shipping on first order

Cons

No third-party lab results or AKA affiliation

About Kratom Country

Kratom Country is a kratom vendor that strives to deliver kratom as it was intended - unaltered, untouched, uncompromised. Since 2016, they have been providing customers with top-notch kratom products that are lab-tested and AKA-certified. Whether you’re looking for the best kratom for energy, relaxation, or mood, you’ll find it at Kratom Country.

8. Mit45 - Best Kratom for Potency and Convenience

Pros

Offers a highly concentrated liquid kratom shot with 150mg of mitragynine

Easy to consume and fast-acting

Made from pure kratom extract with no additives or fillers

Cons

May be too strong for beginners or sensitive users

More expensive than other kratom products

About Mit45

Mit45 is a brand that specializes in liquid kratom shots that pack a punch. Their MIT 150 Max Strength shot contains 150mg of mitragynine, the main alkaloid in kratom that gives you the effects you want.

Whether you need a boost of energy, focus, or mood, Mit45 can help you achieve it in minutes. Just shake well and drink up, and you’ll feel the difference. Mit45 is manufactured by Super Speciosa, a reputable kratom vendor that ensures quality and safety.

9. Green Maeng Da - Best Kratom for Energy No Jitters

Pros

Long-lasting (up to 8 hours)

Highly stimulating

80/20 Green & White Vein mix

Great for improving focus

Very potent

Cons

Might be too strong for some

Only orders above $100 qualify for free shipping

Sourced from the Brunet region of Brunei, Green Maeng Da Kratom is the most widely-consumed strain of Kratom.

Why is it good for energy?

Mainly because it contains higher-than-average Mitragynine and 7-Hydroxymitragynine levels - two Kratom alkaloids responsible for the plant's stimulating effects.

Compared to Red and White Kratom, Green Maeng Da is incredibly long-lasting, and an energy boost can be felt for up to 8 hours after ingestion.

Interestingly, Kats Botanicals cuts its Green Maeng Da Kratom powder with 20% White Vein Kratom. Not only does this potentiate the energizing effects, but many users report feeling less jittery and more at ease.

Where to Buy the Strain

The most trusted vendor of Kratom products in the industry, Kats Botanicals is our preferred source for Green Maeng Da Kratom powder.

Along with a 30-day money-back guarantee, everything Kats Botanicals sells is 100% organic and meets or exceeds the standards outlined by the American Kratom Association.

They also ship out all orders the same day they're received, giving them some of the fastest shipping times around.

10. Red Maeng Da - Best Cheap Kratom for Energy

Pros

Last for 4 - 6 hours

Highly stimulating and euphoric

Pain relief without sedation

Very affordable

60/40 mix of White and Red Kratom

Cons

Can be tough on the stomach at high doses

High potency can lead to headaches

The Kratom strain of choice by those looking for value, Red Maeng Da Kratom is a ridiculously potent mix of Red and White Kratom types.

Containing some of the highest alkaloid levels of all Kratom varieties, just a small amount of Red Maeng Da will lead to increased energy, euphoria, and general feelings of well-being.

Because this mix contains a high amount of Red Kratom, Red Maeng Da has a high affinity for the opioid receptors and is known for dulling pain and muscle aches.

Luckily, these potential pain-relieving effects aren't accompanied by sedation or intense feelings of relaxation, making it perfect for staying awake and alert and a potential alternative to prescription drugs.

Where to Buy This Strain

Once again, we recommend Kats Botanicals as our preferred source for premium Kratom extracts and powders as it is one of the best kratom vendors and brands.

Kats also has some of the most affordable prices on Red Maeng Da, depending on the quantity purchased, can be as low as $0.17/gram.

11. Yellow Maeng Da - Best Yellow Vein Kratom Powder

Pros

Works for both daytime and evening use

Great for fast-acting pain relief

Relaxing without being sleepy

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Free shipping over $100

Cons

Not very energizing at high doses

More expensive than other strains

A relatively new addition to the Western Kratom market, Yellow Vein Kratom is made by fermenting different strains together.

However, there's no standardized procedure for making Yellow Vein Kratom, meaning the effects, alkaloid levels, and potency can vary greatly from one variety to the next.

When you do get a good batch, however, the effects are more relaxing than stimulating, especially at higher doses.

That said, some users have reported increased focus when taking Yellow Maeng Da Kratom capsules at lower doses - especially mixtures that contain a high amount of White Vein Kratom.

Where to Buy This Strain

Using an 80/20 mix of White and Red Vein Kratom, Kats Botanical's Yellow Maeng Da Kratom is well-formulated for increased focus and energy levels.

By contrast, most vendors use a Red Kratom-heavy formulation.

12. Green Bali - Top Quality Strain Kratom for Energy & Focus

Pros

Very potent and stimulating

Sedating at higher doses

Lasts up to 6 hours

Affordable

Lab tested

Cons

Not the best mood elevator

Too long-lasting for some

If it's a laser-like focus you're after, Green Bali is the way to go!

One of the most popular strains out there, users enjoy Green Bali for its highly stimulating yet mildly euphoric effects that make it great at improving focus.

The strain is also long-lasting and its effects can last up to 6 hours.

Where to Buy This Strain

For top-quality Green Bali, it doesn’t get better than Kats Botanicals.

13. K-Tropix - Beginner Strains Best Kratom for Energy

Pros

Offers a beginner-friendly kratom powder blend that combines green, red, and white strains

Provides a balanced and mild effect that can help with energy, mood, and relaxation

Comes in a resealable pouch that preserves freshness and potency

Cons

May not be strong enough for experienced or tolerant users

Only available in one size and one strain

About K-Tropix

K-Tropix is a brand that caters to first-time kratom users who want to try out the benefits of this herbal supplement. They offer a kratom powder blend that mixes green, red, and white strains, giving you a balanced and mild effect that can help you with energy, mood, and relaxation. K-Tropix is a great way to start your kratom journey and find out what works best for you.

You can easily measure and mix the powder with your favorite drink or food, and enjoy the results. K-Tropix comes in a resealable pouch that keeps the kratom fresh and potent for longer.

14. Kraken Kratom Bali Capsules - Best Kratom for Energy & Euphoria

Pros

Offers a massive selection of kratom products in different forms, strains, and extracts

Sources kratom from reputable farmers in Southeast Asia and tests all products for purity, potency, and safety

Provides fast and discreet shipping, excellent customer service, and a rewards program

Cons

Some of their kratom extracts may not be as potent as other brands

Does not offer free shipping or returns

About Kraken Kratom

Kraken Kratom has been a trusted kratom vendor since 2014. They are based in Oregon and certified by the American Kratom Association. They have a wide range of kratom products in different forms and strains.

They source their kratom from ethical and sustainable farmers in Southeast Asia and test their products for quality and safety in a third-party lab. You can order online and get fast shipping, rewards points, and helpful information. You can also contact their customer service team anytime.

15. Green Vein Malay - Highly Stimulating Green Kratom Strain

Pros

Stimulating but not 'racy' or 'jittery'

Easy on the stomach

May help with social anxiety

ACH transfers accepted

AKA-certified kratom

Cons

No free shipping

Can be euphoric at higher doses

If you find White kratom varieties a little too stimulating and want something a little milder, we recommend checking out Green Vein Malay.

Often cited as a natural alternative to Adderall, many users find Green Vein Malay helps them stay alert and focused during long study sessions. Moreover, the stimulating effects are refreshingly pleasant and aren't at all racy or jittery.

Green Malay is also thought to offer uncharacteristically high levels of pain relief for a Green Kratom strain. Moreover, Green Malay is believed to be a powerful anxiolytic and, even at moderate doses, is known to quell social anxiety.

Where to Buy This Strain

For quality Green Malay, you can't go wrong with Kratom Spot. Launched back in 2014, Kratom Spot sources raw Kratom from local farmers in Southeast Asia and is fully committed to fair trade practices.

The company also runs frequent 15% - 20% off sales, and all its Kratom extract and powder are manufactured in its GMP-certified facility.

16. White Vein Sumatra - Best Kratom Strain for Energy and Studying

Pros

Highly stimulating

Sedating at higher doses

Commonly used as a Nootropic

Extra-fine powder

GMP certified product

Cons

Can be overpowering for some

Not suitable for delicate stomachs

Harvested from ancient forests on the Island of Sumatra, White Vein Sumatra is characterized by its large, Alkaloid-rich leaves and is a popular choice among experienced Kratom users who value potency above all else.

Like other White Vein strains we've covered, White Sumatra is seriously energizing. That said, it can be uncharacteristically sedating for a white strain when taken at higher doses.

It's also commonly used as a Nootropic, and like Green Vein Malay, is a popular study aid.

Where to Buy This Strain

For premium-quality leaf powder free of fillers, toxins, and heavy metals, we recommend buying White Vein Sumatra from Kratom Spot.

17. Just Kratom Green Malay - Long-Lasting Best Kratom for Energy

Pros

Offers kratom capsules and powders in different strains and extracts

Sources kratom from Southeast Asia and claims to test all products for purity, potency, and safety

Provides fast and discreet shipping and a rewards program

Cons

Does not offer free shipping or returns

Does not post lab results or provide much information about the company or the products

Has limited selection and inconsistent pricing

About Just Kratom

Just Kratom is a kratom vendor that sells capsules and powders online since 2014. They are based in Oregon and source their kratom from Southeast Asia.

Just Kratom has low prices and fast shipping, and a rewards program for customers. They don’t have a blog or much information about kratom and they say they use high-quality equipment and testing, but they don’t show the lab results.

You can contact them by phone, email, or live chat.

18. Koi Kratom - Delicious Fruit-Flavored Gummies Best Kratom for Energy

Pros

Offers a range of white vein kratom products that are known for their energizing and uplifting effects

Uses organic and premium-grade kratom sourced from Southeast Asia

Provides kratom in different forms, such as powder, capsules, and liquid

Cons

White vein kratom may cause jitteriness or anxiety in some users

Does not offer free shipping or returns

About Koi Kratom

Koi Kratom is a brand that specializes in white vein kratom products that are ideal for daytime use. White vein kratom is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, which can help you boost your focus, motivation, and mood. Koi Kratom uses organic and premium-grade kratom sourced from Southeast Asia, where the plant grows naturally and abundantly.

You can choose from different forms of white vein kratom, such as powder, capsules, and liquid, depending on your preference and dosage. Koi Kratom also offers a satisfaction guarantee, a loyalty program, and a blog with helpful information about kratom.

19. Top Extracts White Borneo - Best Kratom for Energy and Anxiety Strain

Pros

Wide range of kratom products to suit all needs

Highly competitive pricing

A reputable company that’s well known in the industry

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Each product is subject to strict testing for purity and quality

Cons

No pain-relief advantages

No lab results available on the website or on the product packaging

No blog or much information about kratom

About Top Extracts

Top Extracts is an online vendor of natural, herbal, and supplemental products, including kratom, kava, CBD, and passionflower extracts. Founded in 2014 and based in Illinois, the company sources its kratom from ethical and sustainable farmers in Southeast Asia.

To ensure the highest quality and freshness, Top Extracts uses state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to process and package its products. However, the company does not post the lab results of its third-party testing for contaminants, heavy metals, and alkaloids on its website or on its product packaging.

Best Kratom for Energy and Focus: Runners-Up

20. Green Elephant - A nano-ground Kratom powder with well-balanced effects and high-level potency.

21. White Borneo - White Borneo Kratom is famous for its energy-boosting effects.

22. Sherbet Focus Blend - A proprietary blend of White Vein Kratom designed to improve focus.

23. White Bali - A highly potent White Vein strain commonly used as an instant energizer

24. Red Hulu Kapuas - A rare Kratom strain known for its laid-back effects and instant pain relieving properties.

25. Digital Buddha - A 50/30/20 blend of White, Green, and Red Vein kratom strains that is as unique as it is energizing.

26. Green Sumatra - Similar to Green Bali but noticeably more euphoric in nature.

27. Chocolate Kratom - Developed by fermenting Red vein Kratom, this strain is best suited for the late evening or before bed.

28. Green Borneo - Like White Borneo Kratom and Red Borneo Kratom, this strain is 100% organic and highly stimulating, a great choice for a mid-day boost.

29. Super Green - Top-shelf powder made from a mix of two potent Green vein strains.

30. Sour Gummy Spark - A potent blend for all-day energy (no afternoon crash).

31. Red Explosion - A unique blend of 12 red kratom strains.

32. Green Hulu Kapuas - Coming from Indonesia, Green Hulu is as energizing as most green vein kratom types.

33. Signature Reserve - Naturally high mitragynine content for boosting energy levels.

34. Morning Bundle - Green, Red, and White Maeng Da for a productive morning.

35. Red Bentuangie - A rare fermented strain that combines several kratom types.

36. Big Bang Kratom - This blend of different strains can be great for enhancing physical performance.

37. Orange Liquid Kratom Shot - This unique kratom shot contains 60 mg of mitragynine (the active compound in mitragyna speciosa).

38. Red Indo - Red Indo is one of the most popular kratom types for energy and focus, like Red Bali Kratom and Green Indo Kratom.

39. MIT Diesel - With over 1.6% mitragynine content, this is a strong energy-boosting kratom powder.

Best Kratom Strains for Energy and Focus - Ranking Factors

Are you curious to know why we suggest these particular kratom products? Here is a compilation of aspects to consider before you buy kratom.

Region

In certain areas, the soil contains a large amount of nutrients, resulting in Mitragyna speciosa leaves with a high degree of potency.

The climate and the methods of harvest employed by the local farmers can have an effect on the quality of the kratom leaves. And this is true for all colors - green-veined kratom leaves, white-vein kratom leaves, and red-vein leaves.

Effects

Generally, people take kratom as a way to boost their energy levels, but users have also noticed that certain types of kratom can produce other effects.

These can include changes in mental focus and an improved mood. In some cases, the effects of kratom supplements can be quite distinct.

Lab Testing and Certification

Since kratom products are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, it is critical to have them tested by an independent laboratory. Doing so ensures that the products are uncontaminated and free of any heavy metals.

Additionally, being endorsed by the American Herbal Products Association and the American Kratom Association serves as a confirmation of the quality of the kratom supplements. For example, Golden Monk is one such AKA-certified brand.

Price & Shipping

When we weigh up our options, we not only look at the price we can get for a single item but also take into account any potential discounts for buying in bulk, as well as the final cost, including shipping. Some kratom brands provide special offers and free delivery.

Brand Reputation

We are appreciative of a satisfaction guarantee, as this reflects a kratom vendor that cares about its customers, but we give more consideration to kratom companies that have been established for a long time and have received numerous reviews.

Additives to Make Kratom Even More Powerful for Energy

After buying kratom items, you may be looking for ways to make them more potent in terms of giving you extra energy. This is a guide on how to create "ultra-enhanced" kratom to get an energy boost.

Mixing Kratom for Energy Powder

To get the most out of kratom, it is suggested to combine strains of green, white, red, and yellow for a comprehensive impact.

People have observed changes in energy and focus when combining pure kratom leaf powder, which is distinctive from just mixing the leaves during production.

Grapefruit Juice

The addition of grapefruit juice to kratom increases its acidity, resulting in a more effective absorption that prolongs the effects.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an exceedingly potent antioxidant, thereby providing anti-inflammatory properties. Kratom also carries some anti-inflammatory benefits in addition to energizing effects. A body devoid of inflammation will have an abundance of vitality.

Cayenne Pepper

Chili peppers such as cayenne are a perfect accompaniment to a powder mixture and may boost the natural energy-boosting effects of kratom. Additionally, hot peppers contain a high amount of vitamin C (more than oranges!), and vitamins B and E, as well as functioning as an anti-inflammatory agent due to their antioxidant properties.

Chamomile Tea

Kratom for energy powder can be brewed into a kratom tea, which pairs nicely with chamomile tea that is served at room temperature. It is suggested that consuming chamomile tea in this way can extend the duration of the energy-boosting effects of kratom, which are normally quite brief.

Best Strain of Kratom for Energy - FAQ

Do you still have questions about kratom for energy and the best places to buy kratom online? Here are some answers

How Does Kratom Work for Focus and Energy?

The active compound found in kratom is called mitragynine, which interacts with opioid receptors in the brain to provide an energizing feeling similar to coca plant-derived effects.

Does Kratom Really Give You Energy?

Yes, numerous users report that the substance provides them with an energy boost, though there has yet to be any research to back this up.

How Much Kratom Should I Take for Energy? (Kratom Dosage)

The most suitable quantity of kratom for the greatest possible energy boost is between 1 to 2 grams. This is a small enough amount that you should experience a surge in energy and enthusiasm without feeling sluggish or overly tranquil.

Between 2 and 6 grams of kratom will make you feel slightly more sluggish yet still on the higher end of the impacts of the substance. Anything more than 6 grams is deemed to be a large dose and will have a more calming effect.

What Is Kratom Good For?

Kratom is known for its ability to create a sense of well-being in users, including greater vigor and, as reported by numerous consumers, an improved ability to focus, generate ideas and think with optimism.

Although there are no scientific studies to demonstrate its success in providing pain relief, numerous individuals with chronic pain, depression, and anxiety have utilized kratom to deal with their ailments.

Can Kratom Help With Fatigue?

Yes, some people have reported that taking Kratom in small amounts can be helpful in combating fatigue. This is because lower doses of the drug stimulate the opioid receptors in the brain to a lesser degree than larger doses.

Consuming an excessive amount of the substance can cause a person to become very sleepy and exhausted, making it hard for them to perform activities that require high levels of concentration, such as driving a large vehicle.

Taking small amounts may bring about a highly energized feeling similar to what one experiences when consuming energy drinks or consuming small amounts of coca leaves.

One of the main reasons we recommend the Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder by Kats Botanicals is its potency, even when taken in small doses.

What Are the Side Effects of Kratom?

Kratom could lead to queasiness, dry mouth, and a sore throat. It is also possible to get heart-thumping, perspiring, and skin irritation.

To be on the safe side, it is better to take kratom in smaller doses.

What Is the Best Kratom for Energy?

The best kratom for energy is Kats Botanicals' Green Maeng Da Kratom, in our opinion. This red-veined strain is suitable for both novices and experienced kratom users, and it is available either in capsule or powder form.

For those who find the flavor of kratom unappealing, taking it in pill form via kratom capsules is a convenient option.

What Is the Strongest Kratom Strain for Energy?

White Bali is widely considered to be the most powerful strain for providing energy boosts. It contains an impressive mitragynine content and even low doses can produce strong effects.

It is not advisable for those new to kratom to try this powder. Rather, it is a better choice for individuals who have had experience with kratom and are looking for an increase in physical energy without having to ingest a large amount of the substance.

Best Kratom Strains for Energy - Wrapping Up

If all you want is the most buzz-worthy strain that'll leave you wide awake and focused, you can't go wrong with Green Maeng Da.

We recommend getting this potent strain at Kats Botanicals, a reputable vendor with 20K+ positive reviews.

For something even more potent and hard-hitting, White Bali is another great choice. Be careful, however! This strain is seriously stimulating and isn't the best choice for Kratom newbies.

Whichever option you end up choosing, remember - less is more when taking Kratom as an energy booster. When taken at high doses, Kratom acts as a sedative!

