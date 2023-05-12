6 Best Kratom Brands: Quality, Potency, and Price Compared

Kratom, scientifically known as Mitragyna speciosa, is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family. Indigenous communities in Southeast Asia have traditionally used it for centuries for medicinal and recreational properties, particularly in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Kratom’s effects can range from pain relief and relaxation to stimulation and euphoria, depending on the dose and the type of kratom used.

While many kratom strains and vendors are online, it can be overwhelming to sift through the information and find the right form for you. We wrote this article to provide a comprehensive guide to the best kratom brands and vendors, evaluating them based on sourcing, testing, customer reviews, and pricing. We aim to help users make informed decisions when purchasing and taking kratom.

First, let’s look at the best kratom brands available online:

Kratom Country - Best Combination of Potency and Quality for Pain Relief PA Botanicals - Well-Known Brand of Kratom Strains Super Speciosa - Kratom Strains with the Greatest Overall Demand and Satisfaction Levels Goldenmonk - Best Kratom Strains to Consider for Anxiety Relief Kat’s Botanicals - Top Kratom Products Known for Potency and Quality in Pain Management Kraken Kratom - Most Popular and Highly Regarded quality kratom

Best Kratom Brands

Below are the top online kratom vendors we have identified through extensive research for the best site to buy kratom online.

Kratom Country is a top-tier online vendor that offers premium, unadulterated kratom with fast and reliable delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 by individuals who witnessed the positive effects of kratom on their loved ones. With their commitment to providing only the freshest and purest kratom, Kratom Country has become one of the most trusted and reputable vendors in the industry.

Kratom Country has earned certification from the American Kratom Association (AKA), a nonprofit organization that advocates for safe and legal kratom use in the United States. AKA certification ensures that vendors adhere to strict GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and use only the highest quality kratom leaves to produce their products.

The company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them a loyal following among kratom enthusiasts worldwide. Whether you are a new or experienced user, Kratom Country provides an excellent selection of premium kratom strains, convenient delivery options, and unparalleled customer support.

Kratom Country Reviews

The reviews of Kratom Country are overwhelmingly positive, with customers expressing satisfaction.

One satisfied customer shares that they have been using Kratom Country for several years and are delighted with the product's consistency and customer service. Another customer raves about the quality of the Kratom Country capsules, stating that they are among the best they have ever tried.

In particular, the white vein kratom strain is highly praised for its exceptional quality, and one reviewer shares that they love to pair it with red veins to achieve the perfect balance.

Pros

Organic kratom

High-quality products

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No kratom tea bags available

PA Botanicals is a small family-owned company in Western Pennsylvania that provides a variety of kratom powder, herbs, botanicals, CBD oil, and other products. They ensure the best quality by subjecting all their products to a rigorous 3-step quality control process. They have been in the kratom industry for a while and are well-known for their premium quality products. They are the first online vendor to offer a CBD Kratom powder blend and you can save 15% using the code save15!

PA Botanicals Reviews

The quality of the Kratom offered by PA Botanicals is top notch, and customers attest to the best service and prices found. The company is known for being very reliable, trustworthy, and lightning-quick to fill and ship orders.

For many customers, the White Gold strain stands out as a favorite. It delivers in all the right areas, providing increased energy, reduced anxiety, and alleviation of pain. PA Botanicals consistently maintains a high standard of quality, making them a preferred choice among customers.

Pros

Ultra Premium quality kratom products

Accepts returns and money-back guarantee

Large selection

Potent products

Lab tested

Shop online or in one of 3 storefront locations

Cons

Does not offer COD shipping

Super Speciosa is one of the best kratom vendors online today. Based in the United States, the company is recognized by the American Kratom Association (AKA) for its adherence to the Good Manufacturing Processes (AKA GMP). They specialize in providing customers with top-quality and lab-tested kratom products, including kratom powder, capsules, and tea bags.

The kratom used by Super Speciosa is sourced from the kratom tree, indigenous to various South Asian countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. The leaves of this tree are extracted to produce high-quality kratom powder and capsules.

Buying from Super Speciosa, customers can enjoy a range of lab-tested kratom products such as powders, capsules, tea bags, and tablets, everything with 20% off in the first order.

Super Speciosa Reviews

Customers claim to enjoy the quality of both red and green kratom from Super Speciosa. Other customers like their excellent prices and experience significant benefits from using the products, including everything from better energy to recovery from jet lag.

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked

Great customer service

A large variety of kratom products

Quick shipment and delivery

Offers whole and retail prices

High-quality

Cons

A little pricey for kratom capsules and powders

There are no military discounts

Golden Monk is a specialized company that has made a name for itself in the competitive kratom market by offering an exclusive range of products that meet the unique needs of its customers. Their brand has become synonymous with high-quality, potency, and effective kratom products. The company's commitment to quality is evident in every product they offer, earning them a loyal customer base that continues to grow.

The company goes through rigorous testing, approved by the American Kratom Association (AKA). Involving six tests of their own and lab testing, you can guarantee premium quality kratom buying from Golden Monk.

Golden Monk Reviews

Golden Monk is a vendor that has garnered praise from customers for its exceptional quality, reputation, and reliable service. One reviewer declares that they have found their new favorite vendor due to the phenomenal quality of the MD strain. They have even compared Golden Monk's product to other brands and found that it comes out on top.

Another customer shares their satisfaction with Golden Monk's service and reputation. They have purchased from the company multiple times and highly recommend them, noting that they find Golden Monk to be very reputable and responsive, even answering the phone.

Customers have also praised the company for their great quality products, awesome prices, and super-fast shipping. It's clear that Golden Monk values their customers' satisfaction and takes great pride in providing excellent quality kratom and reliable service.

Pros

Premium products

Trusted and legit vendors online

Uses popular strains

30-day money-back guarantee

Best vendor for all things kratom

Cons

Comparatively expensive than other reputable kratom brands

For health enthusiasts nationwide, Kats Botanicals has provided premium, potent, and pure botanical supplements since 2016. The company is headquartered in Hickory, Tennessee, and is comprised of a driven and passionate team of individuals who genuinely care about the health and well-being of their customers.

They are one of the top kratom vendors where you can buy kratom capsules, extracts, and more. Kat’s Botanicals is an independent, third-party laboratory testing for all kratom and other premium botanical products they provide, manufactured in GMP-certified facilities.

Kats Botanicals Reviews

Kats Botanicals has earned a reputation for producing high-quality, clean kratom that customers love. One reviewer notes that the product is worth the price and is of superb quality, which is evident from the clean nature of the product.

Another customer praises Kats Botanicals for consistently producing great products, showing their confidence in the company's ability to deliver high-quality kratom time and time again.

The Green MD strain, in particular, has received high praise from a loyal customer who has been with Kats Botanicals for years. The strain provides the boost they need in the morning and throughout the day, and they express their love for the product.

Pros

Quality products

Legitimate vendor

100% organic kratom USA ingredients

Packaged in generous amounts

Cons

Bitter taste

Kraken Kratom is a reputable company with a loyal customer base. The company is well-known for producing high-quality kratom products, including kratom tea powder, extracts, leaves, and capsules.

Kraken Kratom's success is attributed to its unwavering dedication to quality. The company sources its kratom from the best farms in Southeast Asia and tests each batch rigorously to ensure its purity and potency. This commitment to quality has earned Kraken Kratom a reputation as one of the industry's most reliable suppliers of kratom products.

Kraken Kratom's accessibility is another reason for its popularity. Kraken Kratom offers a wide range of products that cater to different preferences and budgets, making it easy for anyone to enjoy the benefits of kratom.

Kraken Kratom Reviews

Kraken Kratom has been praised by customers for their high-quality products and innovation, offering new and exciting strains regularly. One reviewer notes that their products are of a higher quality compared to others in the market.

Customers have also appreciated the company's consistent blends, making it a reliable choice for those looking for consistent effects from their kratom. The company also rewards its customers with coupons and thanks, showing their appreciation for their loyal customers.

In addition to their quality products, Kraken Kratom has also earned praise for their great prices, free shipping, and excellent customer service. It's clear that the company values their customers and is committed to providing them with high-quality products and reliable service.

Pros

100% legit to buy kratom online

High-quality strains

Satisfaction guarantee

Organic and potent

Cons

Unreliable payment methods

How to Choose the Best Kratom Brand?

We provide a comprehensive guide outlining the important factors to consider when selecting the best kratom brand and tips on identifying high-quality products.

Type of Kratom Strains

Kratom is available in various strains, each having unique effects on the body. When selecting a strain, it is important to consider the desired effects and individual needs. Kratom strains are categorized based on the color of their veins and the region in which they are grown.

Some kratom strains are known for their energizing properties, such as White Vein Kratom, which is believed to boost energy, focus, and mental clarity.

Other strains, like Red Vein Kratom strains, are known for their sedative and relaxing effects, making them ideal for individuals struggling with sleep disorders, anxiety, or stress. Some strains, like Green Vein Kratom, are believed to offer a balanced combination of both stimulating and relaxing effects.

Choosing the right kratom strain can help achieve the desired effects while avoiding adverse effects. It is essential to identify the appropriate strain that meets one's unique needs and preferences to maximize the benefits offered by kratom.

Third-Party Lab Tests

Third-party lab testing is essential when choosing the best kratom brand. Kratom vendors who conduct third-party lab tests provide an extra layer of quality control and transparency in their manufacturing process.

When purchasing kratom from a reputable vendor, it's important to know that your purchase has been tested by an independent laboratory and is free from harmful contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and bacteria. This means you can rest assured that what you're getting is safe to use and delivers the same effects as traditional kratom strains.

The American Kratom Association (AKA) is a nonprofit organization that works to protect and promote the use of kratom in the United States. They have established the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) Standards Program, which provides guidelines for kratom vendors to follow to ensure the production of safe and high-quality kratom products. AKA Certification is a voluntary program that vendors can participate in to demonstrate their commitment to following these standards.

Potency

When selecting the best kratom brand, potency is a crucial factor to consider. The concentration of alkaloids present in the kratom leaves determines potency and are the active compounds responsible for Kratom's effects on the body. So the higher the alkaloid concentration, the more potent the Kratom product.

Choosing a high-potency Kratom product provides stronger and longer-lasting effects compared to low-potency products. This is advantageous as it reduces the kratom required to achieve the desired results, which can help prevent tolerance and dependence.

Shipping

The quality and freshness of kratom can be significantly impacted by shipping, making it an essential factor to consider when selecting the best brand. Kratom is a botanical product susceptible to environmental factors such as moisture, temperature, and air.

Improper storage and shipment of kratom can lead to a loss of potency and effectiveness or even contamination by harmful bacteria or mold.

This may entail using airtight packaging to prevent exposure to moisture and oxygen or insulated packaging to protect it from extreme temperatures during shipping. Customers can be confident that they receive a high-quality, fresh, and effective product by choosing a kratom brand that prioritizes proper packaging and shipping methods. Additionally, it can provide a positive customer experience, enhancing overall satisfaction.

Kratom Vendor Reputation and Customer Reviews

The best kratom brands and vendors have a good reputation and positive reviews.

When looking for kratom vendors online, looking at their overall reputation is important. A kratom vendors' reputation can provide valuable insights into quality control practices, customer service, and overall reliability. Positive reviews from satisfied customers can also indicate a vendor's credibility and the effectiveness of their products.

On the other hand, kratom vendors with a poor reputation or negative customer reviews may provide low-quality products or unreliable shipping services. They may engage in unethical business practices such as selling contaminated or adulterated kratom products.

Price

The price of kratom products can vary significantly depending on various factors such as the type of product (kratom powder or capsule), brand reputation, potency, and quality. Although opting for the cheapest product available may be tempting, it is crucial to remember that low prices may indicate lower quality or potency.

When selecting a kratom brand, it is advisable to consider a product that offers value for money. This may involve evaluating the product's potency, quality, and brand reputation, as well as any additional benefits or discounts the brand provides.

What Are the Different Types of Kratom?

Here is an overview of the different strains of kratom and the benefits and effects associated with each one.

Sumatra

Sumatra Kratom is grown on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It is known for its unique alkaloid profile, which can provide a range of effects depending on the strain and dosage.

Sumatra Kratom is either a kratom capsule or kratom powder. It is available in red-vein kratom strains, green-vein kratom, and white-vein varieties, each providing different benefits and effects. Red Sumatra kratom is known for its relaxing and pain-relieving properties, while Green and White Sumatra kratom are known for their energizing and mood-enhancing effects.

People have used Sumatran kratom throughout history as an effective treatment for anxiety disorders and depression. People who use this strain report feeling more energetic and focused than they did before taking it.

Malay

Malay kratom, also called Malaysian kratom, is a variety grown in Malaysia and recognized for its distinct alkaloid profile. The effects of Malay kratom can vary based on the strain and dosage, providing a range of effects. Malay kratom is obtainable in red, green, and white vein types, each with unique effects and benefits.

Compared to other kratom strains, Malay kratom has a relatively moderate potency, which makes it popular among users. Its well-rounded effects make it attractive for those seeking a kratom strain with different benefits.

Maeng Da

Maeng Da Kratom is a variety with high potency and a reputation for its strong effects and high alkaloid content. Its origin is unclear, but it is believed to be a hybrid strain created by crossbreeding different strains. Maeng Da Kratom is obtainable in red, green, and white vein types, each with distinct effects and benefits.

Red Maeng Da kratom is best known for relieving pain and promoting relaxation. In contrast, White and Green Maeng Da kratom are popular for their mood-enhancing and energizing properties.

Maeng Da kratom is a favorite among users who seek a potent and long-lasting effect. It is also believed to have a faster onset of action than other strains, making it a preferred option for individuals needing quick relief from anxiety or pain.

Vein Kratom

Kratom leaves possess veins of different colors, including red, green, or white, referred to as vein kratom. The vein color of kratom is important as it can give an idea about the alkaloid profile and the potential effects.

Red vein kratom is famous for its pain-relieving and relaxing effects, while green vein kratom strains are known to energize and enhance mood. White vein kratom is associated with cognitive and mood-enhancing benefits.

Further, kratom strains are also known by their geographic origins, such as Bali kratom, Borneo kratom, and Maeng Da kratom. Each strain's unique alkaloid profile leads to different effects and benefits. Kratom users often experiment with various strains and vein colors to find what suits them best.

Borneo

Borneo kratom originates from Borneo, the third-largest island globally. It is shared by three countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. The leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, found in the region, are used to make Borneo kratom.

The high alkaloid content of Borneo kratom, particularly 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine, is responsible for its medicinal and psychoactive effects. Depending on the strain and dosage, Borneo kratom can provide various benefits, such as pain relief, relaxation, mood enhancement, and increased energy.

Borneo kratom comes in several strains, including Red Borneo, Green Borneo, and White Borneo, named after the color of the veins in the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa. Each strain has unique properties and effects, and users often experiment to find the best one.

Can Kratom Help With Pain, Anxiety, or Other Conditions?

As we've discussed above, there are many benefits of kratom.

We have listed below how kratom can help treat various conditions and suggested the best kratom strain/type for each condition.

Kratom for Pain

Kratom is popularly known for its pain-relieving properties and is widely used as a natural remedy to manage various types of pain. The alkaloids in kratom, especially mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, engage with the opioid receptors in the body, which play a crucial role in regulating pain sensations.

Kratom for Energy

Kratom is famous for its stimulating properties, which can aid in boosting energy, enhancing focus, and promoting mental clarity. The alkaloids in kratom interact with the adrenergic receptors in the body, which play a crucial role in regulating energy levels and promoting wakefulness.

Kratom for Depression

Kratom is used by some individuals as a natural remedy for depression, although its effectiveness in this regard has not been extensively studied. The alkaloids in kratom interact with the brain's opioid receptors, which play a vital role in regulating mood, anxiety, and stress.

Kratom for Euphoria

Kratom is recognized for its ability to produce euphoric effects when consumed in particular doses and strains. Euphoria is a sensation of intense happiness or pleasure, and kratom is thought to induce such sensations by releasing endorphins and other neurotransmitters in the brain.

Are There Any Potential Side Effects or Risks Associated With Using Kratom?

Understanding the potential side effects of kratom use, such as constipation and drowsiness, is vital. These side effects may become more prevalent in individuals who consume higher doses of the supplement for more extended periods than recommended.

Other possible side effects include nausea, dry mouth, confusion, sweating, dizziness, increased heart rate, and blood pressure. These side effects can be avoided by consuming smaller doses of kratom over shorter periods or exploring alternative pain-relieving methods.

Kratom use, whether kratom capsules or powders, can also lead to addiction and withdrawal symptoms when used regularly. Liver damage, seizures, and respiratory depression are other potential risks of kratom use.

Before using kratom for any reason, it is crucial to speak with a healthcare professional to discuss its potential benefits and risks and determine whether it is safe. It is advisable to be cautious when using kratom and to use it responsibly to avoid any adverse effects.

FAQs

What Is Kratom and What Are Its Benefits?

Kratom is a tropical evergreen tree indigenous to Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The plant's leaves have been used for medicinal purposes in some countries for centuries, and its popularity has increased in recent years. It contains a range of compounds, including mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, that interact with the body's opioid receptors, leading to effects comparable to those of opioids.

One of the primary reasons people use kratom is for pain relief, as its analgesic properties have been noted to alleviate pain symptoms. Additionally, kratom has been used for anxiety and depression, as it can provide a calming effect and enhance mood. Some individuals have also used kratom to assist with opiate withdrawal due to its opioid-like effects.

Are There Any Legal Restrictions on Buying or Using Kratom?

The legality of kratom is subject to variation depending on the country or region. In the United States, kratom is legal at the federal level, although some states and cities have prohibited its sale, possession, and use.

Several other countries, such as Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and Malaysia, have entirely prohibited kratom use and sale. In contrast, other countries have legalized kratom for medicinal use only, while some have legalized it for medicinal and recreational purposes.

You should check your local laws and regulations to ensure that kratom is legal and you are not violating any laws. This will help you avoid any potential legal consequences of using kratom.

It's important to note that Kratom is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for medical use. Its safety and effectiveness for pain management have not been extensively researched.

How Do I Know What Dosage Of Kratom To Take?

Various factors such as age, body weight, strain, potency, and tolerance levels can affect the ideal kratom dosage. Start with a low dosage and gradually increase it until an optimal dosage is achieved. This approach ensures that you can enjoy the desired effects of Kratom products while minimizing the possibility of any adverse effects.

Typically, a low dose of kratom products ranges between 1-2 grams, a moderate dose is between 2-4 grams, while a high dose is 4-8 grams or more. However, it is important to note that the effects of kratom powders and capsules may vary from person to person, and thus it is crucial to determine the best dosage for your individual needs.

How Should I Store My Kratom to Ensure Its Potency and Freshness?

To store your kratom properly, follow these tips:

Keep your kratom in an airtight container, such as a sealed bag or jar. Store in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight, heat, and humidity. Exposure to these elements can cause it to lose its potency and freshness.

Avoid storing kratom in the freezer as it can cause moisture to build up, which can degrade its quality.

Label and date your kratom strains container to track when it was purchased and when it might need replacing.

To absorb any moisture that may be present, consider using a desiccant packet in your kratom strains container to preserve its potency and freshness.

Are There Any Groups That Support Kratom Users?

Yes, there are groups and organizations that support kratom users. The American Kratom Association, AKA, was founded in 2014 to promote safe kratom usage in the United States. The AKA aims to safeguard consumers and prioritize their protection from potential corporate and governmental hazards.

The organization highlights substandard manufacturing practices and advocates against unjust legal verdicts, being dedicated to preserving and protecting the integrity of the international kratom community.

Final Thoughts On Best Kratom Brands

To sum up, kratom is a remarkable plant with a rich history of use in traditional medicine and culture in Southeast Asia. Its potential benefits have been increasingly recognized and studied in recent years, making it a popular aid for various health concerns.

Despite its generally safe reputation, it is essential to be aware of potential risks and side effects, especially if taken in excessive amounts or in combination with other substances. Consulting with a healthcare professional before using kratom is always advisable, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

If you decide to use kratom, it is crucial to choose a reputable vendor and educate yourself about the different strains and forms available. This way, you can ensure that you get a high-quality product that is safe and effective.

We hope this article has provided a useful introduction to kratom and its potential benefits. With this information, you can make informed decisions about your health and wellness.

Disclaimer: Note that no medical advice is offered in this text.

The content of this post, including all text, graphics, photos, and other elements, is just for informative reasons. This article's content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.