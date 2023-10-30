The 7 Best Vape Pens for All Types of Vapors: Tried & Tested | Pittsburgh City Paper

A THC vape pen is a vaporizer used to evaporate cannabis flowers or oil. Vape pen options are very popular among vapers of all skill levels because of their simple design and the little maintenance they require.

In our 7 best vape pen kits article, we’ll review high-quality THC vape pens that stand out in terms of style, flavor, potency, and customer reviews.

Learn why G Pen Micro + Vaporizer is our top choice and other alternatives to try. Without further ado, let’s get to the best vape pen of 2023.

Best THC Vape Pen Kits for Sale – First Look

1. G Pen Micro + Vaporizer – Best Overall

Pros

Stylish and discreet design

Newest smart-chip technology

Different heating settings

Premium vapor production

Cons

Goes out of stock frequently

Style & Portability: 4.95/5

The Micro+ G Pen has a sleek futuristic appearance. This THC vape pen is a beautifully designed, perfectly proportioned vape pen with a sturdy base. It is small enough to fit inside every pocket, perfect for on-the-go users.

Regarding portability, you can carry this THC vape pen in its case. The case can also fit other items you need for your vape pen, including a USB charging cable.

Scent & Flavor: 5/5

Thanks to advanced smart-chip technology powering the famed THC vape pen, it offers consistent heat application to avoid overheating or burning THC concentrates. The premium materials used in this vaping pen also promise optimal scent and flavor.

This is an unflavored vape pen, perfect for users who prefer that neutral, earthy, premium THC flavor.

Potency: 4.95/5

The GPen Micro + Vaporizer vape pen has three temperature settings, affecting the hits' intensity. The indicator light below the mouthpiece turns blue when the temperature is adjusted to the lowest setting and goes red when you set the maximum temperature.

The vape pen will start vibrating, letting you know it reached the temperature setting you requested. The vape pen's mouthpiece is silicone, and one great thing about silicone is that it cannot get too hot.

Customer Reviews: 4.85/5

The product page of this THC vape pen lists over 30 customer reviews, and the overall rating is 4.8. Most customers praise its functionality when it comes to persevering the best from each concentrate.

Customers also praise its superior design and premium quality of materials used. Customers also mentioned the superior 850mAh battery, which is more than enough for a full day's use.

Where To Buy G Pen Micro + Vaporizer Vape Pen

You can get the best vape pen on the market at GPen (Grenco Science) - one of the most reputable brands on the market that has existed for many years. It has thousands of satisfied customers courtesy of an impressive vape pens lineup.

This famous brand also offers fast shipping and a great range of discount deals. In fact, as a first-time customer, you can get 15% off your first purchase at Gpen.

2. Mig Vapor Keymaker Concentrate Vape Pen – Best Budget

Pros

Discreet style and design

Very affordable

Works with wax concentrates

True Convection technology

Cons

360mAh battery

Style & Portability: 4.95/5

The next product on our list of the best THC vape pen kits that can be used as a CBD vape pen is the Mig Vapor Keymaker Concentrate Vape Pen. Like several other products on this list, this THC vape pen is made of quartz and ceramic rod coils.

The style is rather elegant and sleek, and the size is compact, making it an ideal option if you are looking for a discreet yet powerful vaper.

Scent & Flavor: 4.95/5

This best THC vape pen for customers on a smaller budget is powered with True Convection Technology, meaning it can also work with a variety of different wax concentrates. Like the number one product we discussed earlier, this THC vape pen is unflavored if you prefer natural, earthy scents.

Thanks to the True Convection technology, the THC vape pen or CBD vape pen is capable of making the most out of every concentrate. Once again, you can use it as a CBD vape pen, but it works best for wax and herbs. Either way, you will get an optimal vape flavor.

Potency: 4.8/5

Customers get a 360 mAh Pen-Battery unit, Dabbing tool, Silicone Mouthpieces, Ceramic Rod Atomizer, USB Charger, Quartz Rod Atomizer, and a Non-stick Silicone storage container with the product.

While the battery is small, the chamber box can get very hot, so keep this in mind during your vaping sessions. The average battery charging time is around sixty minutes for a battery of this size.

Customer Reviews: 4.5/5

Missing customer reviews is a downside to this vaping product, but judging by customer feedback around products boasting the same technology, you’ll have a great experience using this vape.

Where To Buy the Mig Vapor Keymaker Concentrate Vape Pen

The Mig Vapor Keymaker Concentrate Vape Pen is available at a number of online sites, but if you want to get the premium product at a discounted price, the best place is Direct Vapor. Direct Vapor is one of the biggest resellers of this kind on the market, selling high-quality products at low prices. Recently, the company joined forces with Vaporfi.

3. Ember Dab Vape Pen – Best for Discretion

Pros

Very discreet and compact design

Three temperature options

Made of stainless steel

Handy Sesh Mode

Cons

Free shipping unavailable

Style & Portability: 4.95/5

The Ember Dab Vape Pen is one of the best products of this kind if you want a premium item that guarantees discretion at all times. This CBD vape pen is one of the smallest items on the market, perfect for everyday use in any situation.

The CBD vape pen boasts a sleek and elegant design. The material used is stainless steel of high quality. It also comes with a coil atomizer packed with a vaper window and top airflow that prevents clogging and spills.

Scent & Flavor: 4.85/5

In terms of scent and flavor, we are surprised how the taste is so good, considering this is a tiny device. In fact, with the Ember Dab Vape Pen, you enjoy big clouds of flavorful vapor every time.

The single quartz coil ensures that the vapor never becomes too hot while giving great flavor. Because the coil is recessed, the vapor path is longer, contributing to the cooler temperature.

Potency: 4.8/5

The company in charge did not skimp on build quality, which is one of the product’s best features. Everything feels premium, whether the stainless-steel case or the Titanium single coil. The pen has an optimal weight and feel to match its stylish design.

It is packed with a 350 mAh vape pen battery, perfect for such a small device. It has three temperature settings. You can set the temperature to the lowest or highest, depending on how much of a high you are looking for.

Customer Reviews: 4.75/5

Based on over 110 customer reviews, the Ember Dab Vape Pen is a wonderful product. Customers praise its stylish and compact design. Customers are also happy with the price, which is lower than expected for such a high-quality vaping device.

Where To Buy the Ember Dab Vape Pen

LINX Vapor is the maker of famed Hypnos Zero vapes, as well as the designer of a slew of one-of-a-kind dry herb vaporizers. The Hypnos Zero is part of the company's Wax Vaporizer range, which includes the Apollo, Ares, Blaze, and Ember devices, among others.

New customers at LINX Vapor can save 10% on everything.

4. Stig Vape Pen 1K Disposable Lush Ice – Best Vape Pen Flavor

Pros

Watermelon and menthol flavor

Around 1,000 puffs

Very affordable product

Save 15% off during sale

Cons

· Not many customer reviews

Style & Portability: 4.7/5

If you are looking for a smooth vaping experience to help you quit smoking, the Stig Vape Pen 1K Disposable Lush Ice is the device for you. Each pen is packed with enough juice and power to last the duration of a single pack of cigarettes. You can also use the device as your CBD vape pen.

While this is not the most stylish vaping device on the market, the design is compact and small. You can take it on your daily adventure without worrying about others.

Scent & Flavor: 4.85/5

With each pen, you get around 1,000 puffs, which is plenty for one person. The flavor of watermelon mixed with menthol is one of our favorite features of this vaping device. This specific flavor is called Lush Ice.

While the flavor of watermelon is dominant, you will also notice menthol undertones. Stig vaping devices also come in other flavors you may want to check out, including Mighty Mint. The smell matches the taste, and the mint vibe is there.

Potency: 4.7/5

While this is primarily a vaping device for nicotine, some also use it as a CBD vape pen. Either way, the product in its original form contains 4 ml of nicotine and around 5% of nicotine salt.

Other ingredients include artificial and natural flavors, propylene glycol, and glycerin. Offering around 1,000 puffs per pen, this vaping device is built to last, even though it is disposable.

Customer Reviews: 4.5/5

The product page does not list customer reviews, but we looked at other places for customer feedback. According to most customers, the Stig 1K Disposable Lush Ice pen offers great value for money. Customers also appreciate its compact size and minimalist design.

Where To Buy the Stig Vape Pen 1K Disposable Lush Ice

At VapeDeal, you will find a huge range of Lava Plus vaping devices in different flavors. Stig vaping devices are also popular among VapeDeal customers. The company offers free shipping on orders above $75; new customers can save 15% off their first orders.

5. Vaporesso SKY SOLO Vape Pen Starter Kit – Best for Beginners

Pros

Great starter kit for beginners

Available in three colors

Available at a reduced price

You get a warranty

Cons

Some customers report leaking issues

Style & Portability: 4.8/5

If you are looking for a beginner-friendly vaping device that comes with everything you need for a smooth vaping experience, the Vaporesso SKY SOLO Vape Pen Starter Kit is an ideal option. We love the style of this CBD vape pen, and we love the fact it comes in three colors.

Our favorite is rainbow, but you can also get it in blue and black. Its glass diameter is around 26 mm, and it comes with a standard 3.5 ml tank capacity. This being said, the best CBD vape pen for beginners fits into every pocket.

Scent & Flavor: 4.85/5

The Vaporesso SKY SOLO Starter Kit is an unscented and unflavored CBD vape pen on its own. However, thanks to its smart technology, the taste and smell of CBD or other concentrates remain untouched.

The best CBD vape pen you can use for THC concentrates also comes with handy Burn Protection, meaning it automatically lowers the temperature to prevent burn of any kind. Speaking of its convenient features, the CBD vape pen also comes with low power, low resistance, and overtime protection.

Potency: 4.75/5

It is a powerful CBD vape pen with a massive 1500mAh vape battery. In other words, with single battery charging, you get smooth vaping hours. The device also has an advanced meshed coil system rated 50 to 85 Watts.

The best CBD vape pen operates with a single button. It also comes packed with a powerful board mini chip by OMNI. It has a fully adjustable airflow control ring at the bottom.

Customer Reviews: 4.75/5

While some customers report leaking issues, most users are generally satisfied. They praise the battery that can last for days and love the device’s stylish and compact design. The overall rating is rather positive.

Where To Buy the Vaporesso SKY SOLO Vape Pen Starter Kit

You can get one of the best vape pen kits for beginners on the market at Vaporfi. Vaporfi is a reputable brand offering free shipping on orders above $75 and a huge range of special deals on certain products.

6. Groove Cara Vape Pen – Best for Long-Lasting Effects

Pros

More affordable than others

Save on sales

Stylish matte black color

Advanced heating technology

Cons

Design is too simplistic for some

Style & Portability: 4.8/5

If you are looking for a vaping device, you can rest assured that it will last longer, the Groove Cara Vape Pen may be what you are looking for. This CBD vape pen, which you can also use for THC concentrates, has a robust build and sleek design.

You do not have the option to choose between different colors, but the device comes in matte black, which most customers will be pleased with; it looks elegant and modern. Due to its smaller size, the Groove Cara is perfect for customers seeking a more discreet option.

Scent & Flavor: 4.8/5

This CBD vape pen is compatible with most CBD extracts, and it also works perfectly if you plan to use it with THC concentrates. Advanced heating technology promises premium quality vapor without common issues, like overly burnt scent.

To get the optimal, full flavor with this CBD vape pen, make sure you adjust the temperature. It should be easy, considering it comes with powerful quartz coil heating technology.

Potency: 4.7/5

The voltage settings on the Groove Cara range from 3.4V to 4.2V. The indicator light changes color as the user adjusts the temperature of the CBD vape pen; it glows white at the lowest temperature setting and green when you set the temperature to the highest setting.

The Groove Cara heats in waves, so you will notice the light blinking until the desired temperature is reached. There is also a 15-second cut-off for safety reasons.

Customer Reviews: 4.55/5

According to customer reviews on the product page, the Groove Cara CBD Vape Pen is an excellent, longer-lasting CBD vape pen. While the design is compact, the vape pen battery inside is rather powerful.

Where To Buy the Groove Cara Vape Pen

VapeWorld is the best place to get the longer-lasting Groove Cara Vape Pen. It has a variety of premium vape pens, all selected by the best experts. If you join the company’s Rewards Program, you get to benefit from special discount deals.

Members of the program also save with Vapor Points. Aside from vaporizers, you can get grinders and cleaning supplies at VapeWorld.

7. Joyetech eGo AIO 2 Vape Pen Kit 1700mAh – Best Design

Pros

Huge variety of colors and designs

Powerful vape pen battery

Compatible with BF coils

Leakproof design

Cons

Sells out quickly

Style & Portability: 4.9/5

One of the most stylish vape pens on the market is the Joyetech eGo AIO 2 Vape Pen Kit 1700mAh. This powerful THC vape pen is available in four different colors. Our favorite is Rich Blue, but you get it in Shiny Silver, modern Rose Gold, and discreet Mysterious Black.

If you want a THC vape pen that really stands out, the vaping device is also available in Black and White, brushed gunmetal, brushed bronze, and camouflage. Thanks to its compact size (diameter 19 mm, height 123 mm), the Joyetech eGo AIO 2 Kit 1700mAh is perfect for on-the-go use.

Scent & Flavor: 4.6/5

The Joyetech eGo AIO 2 Kit 1700mAh devices are odorless and flavorless. However, they work with the majority of CBD and THC concentrates, making them very versatile. With its advanced technology, the famed CBD vape pen ensures the optimal flavor no matter which concentrate you use.

Due to its impressive design, it prevents leakage, so you can rest assured that no precious juice will be wasted at any point.

Potency: 4.6/5

The Joyetech eGo AIO 2 Kit 1700mAh devices are designed to offer longer-lasting powerful vapor. The THC vape pen boasts a Power Mode for constant voltage output. The vape pen battery is also powerful, 1700mAh, and charges entirely in one and a half hours.

To check the battery, look at the LED indicator on the device. Depending on the color, you get the idea about the battery life and how many hours the battery will last before it needs another recharge.

Customer Reviews: 4.75/5

Most customers who purchased the Joyetech eGo AIO 2 Kit 1700mAh device are more than happy about its stylish design. Customers also praise the quality of vapor and the compact size that allows easy portability.

Where To Buy the Joyetech eGo AIO 2 Vape Pen Kit 1700mAh

VapeSourcing is an amazing retailer of vaping products available at affordable prices. The company offers free spinning on orders above $88, and customers residing in the USA receive their packages in no time.

What Are the Different Types of THC Vape Pens?

You can get THC vape pens in various forms online, including refillable and pre-filled vape pens.

Pre Filled Vape Pens

As suggested, a prefilled THC vape pen is already filled with concentrate. To use it, you just put the cartridge into the device, and it is all set. These types of vape pens cannot be refilled, so they are disposable.

Refillable Vape Pens

If you have a refillable THC or CBD vape pen, you can refill it with whichever concentrate you want many times. Compared to disposables, refillable vape pens are usually built of sturdier materials so that they can last longer.

Benefits of Using THC Vape Pens

Now, we get to some of the main benefits of using vape pens.

Discreetness

If you want to enjoy THC-based products' potential benefits and do it discretely, vape pens always do the trick. Vape pens are known for producing a less potent smell, and the vapor usually goes away very quickly.

Portability

If you have a CBD vape pen or a vaping device for other forms of concentrates, you can take it literally anywhere. The best vape pens are compact and fit into every pocket, even the smallest one.

Affordable

Vape pens are also relatively affordable when compared to other smoking devices. If you get a refillable vape pen, you have the device for many months; you just need to get new flavors and enjoy a smooth vaping experience.

Easier to Dose

A traditional vaporizer is tough to use in comparison to cutting-edge vape pens. You may easily adjust the dose according to your needs. Some people are satisfied with a low amount, while others want a high dose. Either way, dosing is never challenging.

Variety of Flavors

A THC or CBD vape pen also allows you to obtain different flavors based on your preferences. Many different flavors on the market work with the best vape pens, so you get a flavorful vaping experience any time of the day, any place.

Pain Relief

THC and CBD products you can consume via vaping may offer a multitude of health benefits, such as pain relief [1], stress relief [2], and a major energy boost [3]. Users also report vaping THC-based products helps them combat insomnia [4].

How We Chose the Best THC Vape Pens?

Now, we get to our ranking factors for the best vape pens.

Aroma and Flavor

The THC is the main factor influencing the aroma and flavor profile of the vapor produced by the vape pen. A variety of intriguing scents and flavors are to be expected from high-quality THC oils, and this is what impacts your vaping experience.

Design and Portability

The design and mobility of a THC oil or CBD vape pen are important factors that impact the overall functionality of vape pens. Stylish-looking vape pens, with a sturdy yet discreet design are ranked higher since they are easier to carry on the go.

Functionality

The best vape pens should provide the user with a consistent vaping experience no matter your previous experience with using such devices. This being said, vape pens offering different heating levels and intuitive controls deserve a spot at the top of our list for obvious reasons.

Effects

The content of THC or other concentrates is the main factor determining the potency of a vape pen and one of the major factors we take into consideration when ranking vape pens. Most vape pens offer different potency options to cater to users with different preferences.

Customer Reviews

We also examine customer feedback when ranking vape pens. This is essential, as customer reviews provide the best insight into other ranking factors, such as potency, portability, and flavor. Vape pens rated high by customers also rank high on our list.

Potential Side Effects and Contraindications of THC Vape Pens

As with other vaping products, THC vape pens can cause minor side effects, especially if you consume THC in a higher dose. To make sure you enjoy a smooth vaping experience, be aware of the following side effects:

Changes in appetite

Changes in mood

Dry eyes

Dry mouth

Vertigo

Some people should avoid THC vape pens, including nursing mothers, pregnant women, and individuals taking medications for high blood pressure. THC can also influence the effect of different medications, so make sure you consult with a healthcare professional before you start your vaping journey.

What to Know Before Buying THC Vape Pens Online?

Looking for your first THC or CBD vape pen can be rather challenging, considering the vast number of different options available online. To avoid common beginner mistakes, check out our handy buying guide.

Check the Potency

Before you add a THC or CBD vape pen to your shopping cart, make sure you check the potency level or the level of THC or another concentrate you want to use. This is important, as more potent vape pens produce a longer-lasting, more powerful high. This does not work for everyone.

Examine Your Needs

You also want to examine your specific needs and goals. Depending on your needs, you should focus on vape pens that work better for recreational use. If you need something for every day, other options may work better for you.

Research the Brand

When purchasing THC vape items, researching the brand should be one of your top priorities. More specifically, you want to examine the brand’s background. You also want to look into customer feedback to ensure its products are of good quality.

Get to Know Different Types of Vapes

When it comes to purchasing a vaping pen, it is critical to understand the many types of vapes available. Various items are available, from disposables and cartridges to mods and atomizers. Either way, you want to know all the different options and find your perfect fit.

Tips for Using THC Vape Pens

The best part is our handy tips for making the most out of your vaping pen.

Use Rubbing Alcohol

When it comes to cleaning your vaping pen, you want to be as thorough as possible. To clean it thoroughly, use a cloth or cotton swab dipped into rubbing alcohol. Be gentle as you scrub the outside and inside of the mouthpiece and other device areas.

Read the Instructions

For a smooth vaping experience, you need to use your vaping device according to the instructions you get. In most cases, you turn on the device by clicking the activation button five times. Either way, reading the instructions is essential to avoid any potential issues.

Fill the Pen Properly

Filling the vaping pen correctly is also crucial. Before filling, make sure you have already prepared all the materials. Also, ensure the area for storing concentrates is clean and ready for use. Once you fill the tank, ensure it is properly secured.

Store Your Vaping Pen in a Proper Place

To get the most out of your vaping pen, store the device in a place that does not get direct sunlight. Make sure the area is also dry and cool. If necessary, optimize environmental temperature and humidity.

Clean the Cartridge

Once you are done with your vaping session, you want to leave the cartridge as clean as possible, and this involves removing oils or any other debris from the cartridge. Make sure you clean the cartridge and all other components with isopropyl alcohol.

Other Types of THC Oil Products

THC oil concentrate is a versatile substance used in various THC-based products, such as edibles, topicals, and oil tinctures.

Oil Tinctures

THC tincture is a cannabis extract that is high in Tetrahydrocannabinol. The THC concentration on the tincture label usually indicates how intense the THC impact will be if eaten. Once you use a THC-based oil tincture, the effects usually last between two and eight hours.

Edibles

THC-based edibles are also popular among weed consumers. THC edibles are infused with THC and deliver different potencies and effects, depending on the THC content. THC edibles usually come in the form of gummies with natural and artificial flavors.

Topicals

THC-based topicals may offer an alternative method of enjoying the potential health advantages of cannabinoids without ingesting them through smoking or in the form of edibles. Topicals usually have a greater THC content and offer a greater high.

Best THC Vape Pens – FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best THC vape carts.

How Strong is the THC in a Vape Pen?

The concentration of TCH in standard vaping pens ranges between 10% and 35%. Some more potent THC vaping pens have a higher concentration of THC above 50%.

Are THC Pens Legal?

This depends on your residence. THC pens for recreational and medicinal purposes are legal in some areas, while others are not. Hence, you want to check local laws and regulations regarding using THC-based products in your area.

How Many Hits of THC Are in a Pen?

You can get between 200 and 400 puffs with a standard THC vaping pen, depending on how often you use it. With a smaller vaping pen, expect up to 150 puffs and over 1,000 puffs with a bigger one.

How Much Should I Pay for a THC Pen?

THC vaping pens cost anywhere between $10 and $50. Higher-quality vaping pens made of better materials are pricier and will cost you between $50 and $100.

Which Vape Brand is Best for THC?

We have looked into many reputable brands selling vaping pens, and Grenco Science and Direct Vapor offer the best value for your money.

Do THC Cartridges Fit All Vapes?

THC oil cartridges function with only one type of vape pen battery, but the majority of products on the market are interchangeable and work with most 510-thread devices. Either way, if you plan to get a new THC cart, make sure you check if it fits your vaping pen.

What is the Most Potent THC Pen?

The most potent THC vaping pens have an enormous concentration of THC, usually above 80%. Due to such high concentrations of THC, these vaping devices are also intended for experienced consumers.

What is a THC-O High Like?

Most THC-O consumers claim that THC-O has psychedelic and sometimes even hallucinogenic effects. This is a very potent cannabinoid, not intended for beginner consumers.

Where to Buy THC Vape Pens Online – Conclusion

If you plan to purchase THC vaping pens online, make sure you only look for products from reputable and trustworthy companies that have done everything right to ensure the quality and safety of their products.

We have looked into many different vaping products on the market, and the G Pen Micro + Vaporizer available at Grenco Science is the best vape pen for a couple of reasons. The vaping pen is not only stylish and discreet, but it also offers powerful puffs all day long with its 850mAh battery.

If you are tight on a budget and want a premium vaping device, the Mig Vapor Keymaker Concentrate Vape Pen available at Direct Vapor can offer plenty of vaping magic.

Whichever vaping pen from the list you choose, expect a smooth, almost magical vaping experience like no other.

