23 Best Kratom Vendors and Brands Reviewed [2023] - Where to Buy Kratom Online | Pittsburgh City Paper

Kratom might very well be the next big thing in the world of legal stimulants and—for that matter—traditional medicine, too.

This is probably why you want to try it, whether for its natural properties as a pain reliever or as an all-natural stimulant that’s not unlike coffee.

But where to buy the best kratom online?

Given it’s for your health, it’s only right you want to do away with sellers who offer low-quality or impure kratom products that might come from sources that aren’t reputable or ethical.

In this article, we provide nothing but the most trusted kratom vendors around right now.

These brands let you buy kratom that’s literally tried and tested, with a lot of happy customers (Super Speciosa) and thorough lab testing.

Let’s get to it.

Best Kratom Vendors - Quick Look

1. Super Speciosa - Best Place to Buy Best Kratom Online for Transparency

Pros

QR code for transparency

Unique tea bags and gummies

5 points for every $1 spent

Natural kratom products

Free shipping for new buyers

Cons

More expensive than Kats

Super Speciosa is yet another AKA-certified kratom vendor with a wide range of products.

But what makes it stand out?

Transparency.

Indeed, Super Speciosa is the only brand to provide such easy access to lab reports by including a QR code on the label. This is a far cry from kratom vendors who ask you to email them to get access to the reports!

Quality & Testing

As mentioned above, Super Speciosa is the best kratom brand when it comes to lab testing and transparency.

To get the highest quality kratom leaves, they partner with small farms throughout Southeast Asia - and oversee every step of the process.

Obviously, this also means their kratom products have zero fillers or synthetics.

Buying Kratom Online

As was previously said, Super Speciosa offers a wide selection of products which include exotic options like kratom tea bags and gummies.

We like the flavor and "mouthfeel" of tea bags over that of regular kratom powder.

In addition, these tea bags are discreet; you could drink them anywhere, and people would think it’s just regular tea.

Loyalty Program and Discounts

With the great rewards program offered by SuperSpeciosa, you may accumulate 5 points for every dollar spent.

Your points may be redeemed for any upcoming purchase, with 1000 points presently equaling $10.

Put another way, for every $100 you spend, you'll get $5 back.

Also, note that the vendor's newsletter subscribers get free delivery (no minimum purchase value required) and other discounts. Because of this, you might consider becoming a subscriber.

2. Kingdom Kratom - Best Kratom for Energy, Potency, and Value

Pros

Offers a range of red vein kratom products that are known for their relaxing and sedating effects

Sources kratom from rainforest harvesters in Borneo who use ethical and sustainable practices

Provides kratom in different forms such as powder, capsules leaves, and extracts

Cons

Red vein kratom may cause drowsiness or grogginess in some users

Does not provide third-party lab results or AKA affiliation

About Kingdom Kratom

Kingdom Kratom is a brand that specializes in red vein kratom products that are ideal for nighttime use.

Red vein kratom is known for its relaxing and sedating effects which can help you unwind, relieve pain, and sleep better. Kingdom Kratom sources its kratom from rainforest harvesters in Borneo who use ethical techniques to preserve the quality of the kratom.

You can choose from different forms of red vein kratom such as powder capsules, leaves, and extracts depending on your preference.

3. Happy Go Leafy - Flavor and Fun Best Kratom for Energy

Pros

Offers a variety of flavored kratom products, such as gummies, powders, and shots

Uses natural ingredients and sweeteners to enhance the taste of kratom

Provides different strains and potencies to suit your needs

Cons

Flavored products may contain more sugar or calories than plain kratom

Flavors may not mask the bitter taste of kratom completely

About Happy Go Leafy

Happy Go Leafy is a brand that makes kratom more enjoyable and delicious. They offer a range of flavored kratom products, such as gummies, powders, and shots, that make taking kratom a treat.

You can choose from flavors like cherry bomb, sherbet, blueberry, and more, and enjoy the benefits of kratom without the bitter aftertaste. Happy Go Leafy also uses natural ingredients and sweeteners to make their products so you don’t have to worry about artificial additives or chemicals.

4. Golden Monk - Best Kratom Vendor for Lab Testing (Strongest Kratom)

Pros

Competitively priced products

10% OFF for first-time buyers

Wide array of veins and strains

Customer loyalty program

Free shipping ($49.99+ orders)

Cons

Some kratom capsules aren't vegan-friendly

Golden Monk is one of the best kratom vendors around right now, even if you’re just looking at their credentials on a surface level.

First and foremost, this Las Vegas-based company has their AKA Accreditation, so that means you can trust the company’s Kratom products.

And like the best kratom vendors, Golden Monk exclusively sources their kratom strains from Indonesia, one of the largest manufacturers of the herb in the world.

But what about testing practices?

Quality & Testing

According to the website, Golden Monk conducts not one but SIX lab tests per ton of kratom powder (that’s a lot!)

These tests include screening for

Microbes (mold, yeast, bacteria, and pathogens)

Alkaloids (mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine)

Heavy metals (arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and lead)

Best of all, batch numbers for these tests can be found on the product packaging.

Enough about science, I want to buy some kratom online.

Buying Kratom Online

What we find most enticing about Golden Monk is how they strive to provide as many possible kratom strains as possible (so no customer is left wanting).

This vendor boosts 11 different kratom strains in its inventory.

What’s more, Golden Monk is the only shop that sells 100% uncut Maeng Da kratom: one of the most sought-after and strongest kratom powders in the market today.

You should expect a very reasonable $39.99 price tag for 250 grams and $89.99 for a 1000 grams pack of kratom powder.

Customer Support

Finally, you should know that Golden Monk doesn’t prioritize the “quick sell.”

They’re in it for lasting client-customer relations, as evidenced by the bevy of top-notch reviews from their clients who have nothing bad to say about this company.

Their customer support is spot-on, whether it’s pre or post-sale.

And if you happen not to be entirely happy with the products, Golden Monk has a 30-day refund policy in place. This applies to both unopened products and otherwise.

Shipping is free for orders over $49.99, and you have the option of discreet packaging to keep your privacy as secure as possible.

5. Kratom Country - Best Kratom for Affordability and Consistency

Pros

Offers a range of high-quality kratom products in different forms and strains

Uses natural organic kratom sourced from reputable farmers

Tests all products for purity potency safety in GMP-certified facility

Provides 30-day satisfaction guarantee free shipping on first order

Cons

No third-party lab results or AKA affiliation

About Kratom Country

Kratom Country is a vendor that strives to deliver unaltered, untouched, and uncompromised Kratom. Since 2016, they have been providing customers with top-notch products that are lab-tested and AKA-certified. Whether looking for the best energy relaxation or mood, find it at Kratom Country.

6. Mit45 - Best Kratom Shot for Potency and Convenience

Pros

Highly concentrated liquid kratom shot with 150mg of mitragynine

Easy to consume and fast-acting

Made from pure kratom extract with no additives or fillers

Cons

May be too strong for beginners or sensitive users

More expensive than other kratom products

About Mit45

Mit45 is a brand that specializes in liquid kratom shots that pack a punch. Their MIT 150 Max Strength shot contains 150mg of mitragynine, the main alkaloid in kratom that gives you the effects you want. Whether you need a boost of energy, focus, or mood, Mit45 can help you achieve it in minutes.

Just shake well and drink up, and you’ll feel the difference. Mit45 is manufactured by Super Speciosa, a reputable kratom vendor that ensures quality and safety.

7. Kats Botanicals - Best Kratom Brand for Popularity

Pros

Organic, GMO-free kratom supplements

Satisfaction guarantee

70+ kratom products

cGMP and AKA certified

100% natural ingredients

Great positive user reviews

Cons

Products only available from this site

Kats Botanicals is arguably one of the most popular online kratom vendors right now.

Their reputation is most certainly based on some legitimate credentials (certified by cGMP and the American Kratom Association). And the company stands as one of the leading, trusted sellers of Maeng Da kratom in the United States.

Since 2016, Kats Botanicals has provided premium Kratom products to boost the well-being of their customers at reasonable prices.

And they’ve quite succeeded, especially with their good range of Kratom powders, capsules, strains, and custom blends to give you a unique Kratom experience.

Today, the company sells safe, pure, and effective kratom powder, and as a further seal of approval regarding its reputation, a whole wealth of experts are on the roster.

These include licensed chemists and doctors, along with content developers and a dedicated customer support team.

And while Kats Botanicals was only established six years ago, its founder, Justin Kats, had spent the previous five years searching for all-natural solutions to acute health problems.

Quality & Testing

All Kratom products sold by Kats Botanicals are certified by the American Kratom Association, 100% natural, and they’re entirely organically sourced from Indonesia, where strict organic kratom farming practices are in place.

This means you know that every kratom leaf is ethically harvested.

Moreover, the company works only with reliable distributors whom they trust, which goes some way toward ensuring the quality of the products.

More importantly, each product is tested so that any heavy metals and chemicals are filtered out.

Moving on to the website…

Buying Kratom Powder

Our ordering experience with Kats Botanicals was easygoing. We made our selection from the website, added it to the cart, and processed payment. We then found that free and fast delivery is available on all purchases over $100.

And whenever we were unsure, the customer service team was prompt and helpful.

Anything else?

It’s worth mentioning that Kats Botanicals sell quality kratom at very low prices when compared to their competitors. You can buy kratom online at 20 grams of kratom powder for $5.99 or 60 capsules for just $19.99.

Popular Kratom Strains

Kats Botanicals has a larger variety of kratom products than any other reliable kratom vendor on the market. There are more than 70, including some very popular kratom strains such as:

Plantation Maeng Da

Digital Buddha

Red Maeng Da Kratom

Super Green

White Maeng Da Kratom

8. K-Tropix - Beginner Strains Best Kratom for Energy

Pros

Offers a beginner-friendly kratom powder blend that combines green, red, and white strains

Provides a balanced and mild effect that can help with energy, mood, and relaxation

Comes in a resealable pouch that preserves freshness and potency

Cons

May not be strong enough for experienced or tolerant users

Only available in one size and one strain

About K-Tropix

K-Tropix is a brand that caters to first-time kratom users who want to try out the benefits of this herbal supplement.

They offer a kratom powder blend that mixes green, red, and white strains, giving you a balanced and mild effect that can help you with energy, mood, and relaxation. K-Tropix is a great way to start your kratom journey and find out what works best for you.

You can easily measure and mix the powder with your favorite drink or food, and enjoy the results. K-Tropix comes in a resealable pouch that keeps the kratom fresh and potent for longer.

9. Kraken Kratom - Best Online Kratom Vendor for 19+ Strains

Pros

Rewards program

30-day refund policy

Different strains of kratom

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Doesn't accept cryptocurrency

Does it get any better than 19 different high-quality kratom strains?

You can get that with Kraken Kratom; plus, all products are made up of 100% natural ingredients. And the manufacturing facilities are Good Manufacturing Practice compliant (GMP).

To ensure you get real worth, Kraken Kratom uses third-party laboratories to make sure product quality is great. If you need extra assurance, you can get their quality assurance certification on their official website.

Their top product is the Maeng Da Thai Kratom Powder (White Vein), which starts from just $9.99.

That said, you can also try their high-quality kratom tablets or liquid kratom for even stronger effects.

Unfortunately, the kratom brand doesn't accept cryptocurrency payments. But on the bright side, you can enjoy fast-track same-day shipping if you live in the US.

10. Kratom Spot - Premium Kratom for Sale Online

Pros

Third-party lab tested

40+ All-natural products

100% satisfaction guarantee

GMP Certified

Monthly deals (currently 10% OFF)

Cons

No international shipping

Since 2014, Kratom Spot has been specializing in high-quality Mitragyna Speciosa Korthals kratom from its native Southeast Asia. And you get various strains to choose from, including red, green, and white powders, capsules, and extracts.

Be assured you’ll get great quality since all products from Kratom Spot are lab tested and go through good manufacturing practices.

This provider is relatively more expensive compared to other kratom suppliers.

But that’s likely because quality here is top-notch, which is supported by 4-star and above ratings on products and even good user reviews raving about the company's excellent customer service and more.

Quality & Testing

Like Kats Botanicals and Golden Monk, Kratom Spot is dedicated to quality and purity.

That’s why they have their kratom products tested by third-party laboratories. This means they contain no fillers and are 100% natural.

Good to know: Kratom leaves are handpicked from the best farms in the world, using sustainable agriculture practices.

Buying Kratom Online

Like Kats, Kratom Spot offers a wide variety of kratom products - around 40 in total.

As expected, this includes kratom powder and capsules - but also more unique products like Kratom extracts, drinks, shots, and loose leaves.

Kratom Spot is also one of the few kratom vendors online that sell Yellow Kratom - which is believed to be more potent than all other kratom colors.

What product to choose?

The most sold are the Red Bali Kratom Capsules, which range from $15.99 – $119.99 - depending on the amount you opt for. As mentioned above, you could also opt for more exotic Yellow Kratom capsules.

11. Just Kratom - Buy Kratom on a Budget (Cheapest Kratom)

Pros

Free shipping just above $20 orders

Third party lab tested

Kratom capsules and powder

Affordable prices

Cons

Lab results not readily available

With years of experience, Just Kratom has grown to be one of the most trusted US Kratom brands. With a niche focus on high-quality Kratom capsules and powders, this particular vendor not only strives to improve your health but your social life too.

Their go-to products are the Red Bali Kratom Capsules and the Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder, and they range from just $6.99 - $80. So you know every type of buyer is covered.

The kratom powders come in sizes of either 1 kg or 0.5 kg, and you can choose the kratom powders and capsules in any of the colors/strains offered.

Also, all products are tested by a third-party lab for quality.

12. Koi Kratom - Delicious Fruit-Flavored Gummies Best Kratom for Energy

Pros

Offers a range of white vein kratom products that are known for their energizing and uplifting effects

Uses organic and premium-grade kratom sourced from Southeast Asia

Provides kratom in different forms such as powder capsules and liquid

Cons

White vein kratom may cause jitteriness or anxiety in some users

Does not offer free shipping or returns

About Koi Kratom

Koi Kratom is a brand that specializes in white vein kratom products ideal for daytime use.

White vein kratom is known for its energizing and uplifting effects which can help you boost your focus motivation and mood. Koi Kratom uses organic and premium-grade kratom sourced from Southeast Asia where the plant grows naturally and abundantly.

You can choose from different forms of white vein kratom such as powder capsules and liquid depending on your preference and dosage. Koi Kratom also offers a satisfaction guarantee, a loyalty program, and a blog with helpful information about kratom.

>>check the best prices at Koi Kratom

13. Top Extracts - Discounts on Best Kratom for Sale Online

Pros

Great browse-by-effect feature

Great customer support

Cheap sample packs

Multiple payment methods

Cons

Limited strains

Top Extracts has been striving to provide customers with safe, effective, and high-grade kratom capsules, powder, extract, and even liquid kratom.

All products are tested by an accredited lab, and to make you more comfortable, you can pretty much access all the lab reports.

Their best-selling Kratom products are the Kratom Extract Bundle - $42.50, and the Caffeinated Liquid Kratom Extract, which ranges from $13.59 - $160.00.

However, strains are limited, but on the upside, there are affordable sample packs that you can get to find out which product you really like.

Best Places to Buy Kratom Online: Runner Ups

14. Organic Kratom USA - Best Place to Buy Organic Kratom Products in BULK

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee

Offer discounts for bulk purchases

Same-day shipping

Cons

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrency

Organic Kratom USA values its customers, which is why they offer you a 30-day money-back guarantee on all of their kratom extract products. Plus, if you buy kratom powder weighing 10 kg or more, you'll get their wholesale pricing deals.

The company upholds great product standards; they follow ethical farming practices, and products are lab tested to ensure you get the best quality.

Not to rain on your parade, but Organic Kratom USA doesn't offer cryptocurrency, at least not yet. Still, the company accepts all other payment forms and affordable price ranges you can take advantage of.

Currently, their top-selling products are the White Horn Kratom Powder, which ranges from $12.97 – $79.00, depending on the weight you choose. And if your order is above $89, you get free UPS shipping.

15. New Dawn Kratom - Best Kratom Company for Customer Support

Pros

Responsive customer support

Many strains available

Fast shipping

Cons

Some strains aren't as strong

No shipping to some countries

New Dawn Kratom offers a simple and straightforward platform to order kratom from. With impressively responsive customer service to help you out.

You’ll have many strains to choose from, including green vein kratom strains, white vein kratom, and red vein kratom strains.

However, New Dawn Kratom doesn't ship to certain countries, e.g., Australia, Burma, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Lithuania, Malaysia, and Myanmar. But that's mostly to do with the country's laws more than anything else.

So be sure to check your country's policy on what is allowed when buying kratom online.

To get the most potent kratom product, you might want to check out the Red Bali Kratom, which costs between $20.00 – $80.00, depending on the weight.

16. MITRAGAIA - Among the Best Kratom Companies for Deals

MITRAGAIA lab tests each batch of kratom extract powder to ensure optimal quality of all the strains. You can also purchase gift cards through the site and take advantage of the many ongoing online deals. Currently, the site sells kratom powder, capsules, and extracts, though they don’t have that many varieties.

17. Happy Hippo Herbals - Good Place to Buy High-Quality Best Kratom

Happy Hippo sells high-quality and very potent kratom for an affordable price. The company also has very responsive customer service that will respond to your queries within a few hours. However, the prices are on the slightly higher side.

18. Mount Kratom - Buy Best Kratom Products With Discreet Shipping

Mount Kratom promises speedy shipping for orders placed between Monday and Friday. Plus, the overall shipping process is discreet, as the product will arrive in a simple box with no markings. Their top kratom strains are white vein, green vein kratom strain, and red vein kratom.

19. Kona Kratom - Best Kratom Supplements With a 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

The owners behind Kona Kratom are considered to be experts in the kratom industry. They regularly test their kratom products for alkaloids and other heavy metals, ensuring each batch meets its high standards. Additionally, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

20. Chief Kratom - Among the Best Kratom Brands for Liquid Extracts

Some users claim that liquid extracts are the most potent form of kratom. Chief Kratom sells 12ml bottles of extract that are all-natural and properly distilled. You can buy a case of 20 liquid extracts, which includes a large variety of kratom strains.

21. Green Leaf Kratom - Among the Best Kratom Companies in the US

Located in California, USA, Green Leaf Kratom ships kratom through the US. You can choose from a large variety of different kratom strains in both capsule and powder form. Though recently, some customers have posted negative reviews highlighting poor customer service and delayed shipping.

22. Starlight Kratom - Among the Best Kratom Vendors for Vegan Capsules

Starlight Kratom sells 100% pure and GMP-compliant kratom powders and capsules. The company promises that all its kratom powders and capsules contain pure Mitragyna Speciosa and are free from lead, cadmium, mercury, and arsenic.

23. Sacred Kratom - Good Brand for Lab-Tested Maeng Da Best Kratom

Customers who spend over $100 can enjoy 3-day priority shipping with Sacred Kratom. Every batch is lab-tested by the company, and they even offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, they don’t have too many active user reviews available.

How We Ranked the Best Online Kratom Vendors

Our best kratom list contains only the best online kratom vendors active in the market today. With the help of our research, we ranked them based on the following criteria:

Highest-Quality Kratom (Third-Party Lab Testing)

Of course, only the best kratom products boast 100% all-natural content. However, that’s just the beginning of it. Even if you’re getting uncut, pure kratom, there’s still some risk of trace contaminants in the product. Only the best sellers online make sure that this isn’t the case.

Country of Origin

Kratom of the highest quality comes from very few sources, considering that kratom plants are endemic to Southeast Asia. To be particular, the best kratom comes from countries like Myanmar, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, and Indonesia. If it comes from anywhere else, it’s more likely you might receive something subpar.

American Kratom Association Certification

The American Kratom Association (AKA) is the most prominent regulatory body in the United States when it comes to kratom. They make sure that the best kratom brands sell only the safest and purest kratom products in the market. If a vendor passes their standards, then they get accreditation as a registered kratom seller, which is a good sign.

Overall Reputation and Satisfaction Guarantee

One of the best ways to know if you’re dealing with a shady shop or a legit seller of the best kratom is by looking at the opinions and reviews of kratom users who’ve had firsthand experience with them.

This gives us—and you—a much clearer idea of both the products and services they offer. We made sure to factor this in when ranking the best online kratom vendors you’ll see here.

Additionally, we paid particular attention to brands that offer a satisfaction guarantee. If their products aren’t as good as expected, you can simply get a refund.

Pricing and Discounts

The brands mentioned stock the highest quality kratom powder and capsules, but as you may have noticed, they still have reasonable prices.

Besides, we made sure to recommend kratom vendors that offer good deals - such as Golden Monk’s free shipping and 10% discount for newcomers.

Ingredients

Some best kratom products have additional ingredients to enhance the flavor. This is why we always check what exactly these ingredients are to avoid unnecessary fillers.

This is especially important when you buy kratom capsules, as the capsules themselves have to be made with natural ingredients.

Shipping Policy

We specifically sought herbal supplement best kratom vendors that had shipping practices that were accommodating to their customers.

If you spend above a particular amount with any of the stores we've included on our list, for example, delivery is free. The best kratom vendors will also provide you with a tracking number so you know precisely when to expect delivery of your order.

Availability

When selecting the top kratom dealers, we took availability into account. Don't waste your time with a kratom vendor that's always out of stock on the strains you want to purchase.

Every one of the stores we feature has a steady supply of kratom available, and they all work to expand their offerings by introducing new varieties often.

Where to Buy Kratom Online - Different Vein Colors

Best kratom veins may be seen in a rainbow of hues. The age of the plant, the sort of strain it is, and the effects it produces can all be determined by looking at the color of the veins in the leaves.

All during the plant's development, these hues shift. Examples include the red veins of newly developed kratom leaves. Once they start to turn white, it usually means they're becoming older. The green areas are getting to the latter stages of their life cycle.

Below, we'll go into detail regarding the meanings of the different vein colors.

Red Vein Kratom: Young Plants

Most individuals who use kratom for its sedative and analgesic effects prefer red vein varieties. The sedative and tranquilizing effects usually wear off within five hours.

The effects of these strains are dramatic and immediate. When initially utilizing this vein, it is recommended that a lower dosage be administered, with the goal of increasing the amount gradually.

White Vein: “Middle-Aged” Plants

When compared to red vein kratom, white vein kratom has quite different properties.

A sedative influence may be felt from the red vein, whereas the white vein has the opposite effect. The white strain is the one to choose if you're looking to ramp up your energy levels.

White vein kratom has become a popular alternative to coffee in the morning for many individuals. When the energy-boosting benefits of white kratom wear off in the evening, it's time to switch to red vein kratom.

Green Vein: Fully Grown Plants

It is generally agreed that green vein kratom strains strike a happy medium between the other strain varieties (i.e., White Vein Kratom Strains and Red Vein Kratom Strains). Their effects are equidistant between energizing and unwinding.

Green vein kratom is versatile, serving as a sleep aid and energy booster. If you've never used kratom before, they're a fantastic introduction.

Yellow Vein Kratom: Rare and Mysterious

Yellow vein Kratom is a rare, extra-potent form of Kraken that's growing rapidly in popularity.

Where Yellow Vein Kratom comes from is a hotly debated topic. While some believe it comes from breeding the three major kratom strains - Red, Green, and White - together, others believe it's simply a product of the dying process.

If you're interested in trying yellow vein Kratom, both Kats Botanicals and Golden Monk sell it.

Buying Kratom Online - Types of Strains

Here are the most popular strains of kratom.

Maeng Da Kratom

Because of its long-lasting benefits and possible "uplifting" characteristics, Maeng Da Kratom is often regarded as the best kratom strain. Those who are feeling emotionally unstable may want to try Green Maeng Da Kratom for its balancing effects.

Bentuangie Kratom

The Bentuangie strain of kratom is relatively new to the market, but its wonderful scent and practically instantaneous sedative effects have made it a favorite among consumers.

Bali Kratom

Almost as popular as Maeng Da, Bali Kratom (unsurprisingly) comes from the tropical Indonesian island of Bali. When it comes to effects, the best kratom strain is an ideal choice for kratom users who want to relax and unwind. Even green Bali Kratom powder is typically more relaxing than uplifting.

Thai Kratom

You can find many native kratom plants in Thailand, some of which have existed for hundreds of years. This makes Thai Kratom a great option for people looking for “natural” best kratom powder. When it comes to effects, Thai Kratom is generally considered more uplifting than relaxing.

Indo Kratom

Indo Kratom comes from the same country as Bali Kratom - Indonesia. Yet, Indo Kratom leaves tend to come from other islands, namely Sumatra and Java. This makes them unique yet still very relaxing.

Borneo Kratom

Borneo Kratom is a unique strain that’s believed to help recover after intense physical exercise. Interestingly, the island where Borneo Kratom comes from is divided into 4 different countries, all of which have different farming practices.

Horn Kratom

Horn Kratom is one of the rarest strains of best kratom, only found on the island of Borneo. As the name suggests, the kratom leaves have small spikes (or horns). As you may imagine, this also means that Horn Kratom powder is stronger than most strains, with particularly sedative effects.

Best Places to Buy Kratom Online: FAQs

Still have questions about what best kratom brand to buy online? Read below.

What is Kratom?

Kratom is a substance that is originally derived from an Asian evergreen tree. The tree, Mitragyna speciosa, has been used for herbal medicine since the 19th century.

This tree is most commonly found in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea, with plenty of other countries taking advantage of this medicinal tool.

It has been used for thousands of years in traditional medicine as both a stimulant and pain reliever, especially by Buddhist monks. Additionally, it’s said that kratom possesses revitalizing properties that bring your energy levels up, similar to coffee.

What Does Kratom Feel Like?

The best kratom can make you feel relaxed and euphoric, quite similar to how you feel after a good massage.

Of course, these effects are generally increased if you go for a high-quality kratom powder from a reputable brand like Super Speciosa.

Additionally, some kratom users purchase kratom pills to feel more energetic and motivated to work. Kratom might also be a helpful dietary supplement to relieve pain.

Is Kratom Legal in the USA?

Kratom is legal in nearly the entirety of the USA, with the exception of a few states: Arizona, Alabama, Indiana, Wisconsin, and New Jersey. Other states like California, Florida, and Tennessee have legalized kratom products, but with certain limitations.

Check with your local government for further details.

Is Kratom Considered An Opiate?

While kratom has opioid-like effects, it doesn't actually contain any opiates. However, the FDA does recognize a kratom product as an addictive opioid, mainly when used excessively. This is the reason why kratom is banned in several countries, as well.

There have been cases where people use kratom for treating addiction to opioid medications. However, this is not recommended by the FDA.

What Are The Benefits Of Kratom?

Here are some of the potential benefits of kratom:

Energy boost: Kratom is well known for having energy-boosting-like effects. Kratom leaves may help boost your overall energy levels.

This is why Maeng Da kratom powders, capsules, or liquids may come in handy as pre-workout supplements or as a tool to remain more mentally active at work.

Pain relief: Kratom is believed to reduce pain at higher doses.

Mood elevation: While kratom isn't an opioid, it can bring opioid-like effects, such as feelings of euphoria and elevated happiness.

Reduce stress: High-quality kratom products may help relieve stress after a long day at work.

Does Kratom Have Any Side Effects?

While not all side effects are known, some kratom users have reported weight loss, constipation, loss of appetite, or insomnia, after a long period of use.

The best way to avoid the adverse effects of kratom is by closely monitoring the dosage and contacting a medical advisor if you experience any issues while taking it. As with the most potent supplements, avoid taking these if you're pregnant or suffer from a serious illness that requires medical attention.

Additionally, it's crucial to buy kratom capsules or powder from a trusted vendor. It's also helpful if the kratom extracts have undergone lab testing procedures and come with their own certification. Some trustworthy vendors include Golden Monk and Kraken Kratom.

Is Kratom Addictive?

Yes, the best kratom can be addictive, especially if you regularly consume 5 grams or more of the product. This is why kratom users should stick to low doses.

If you’re not feeling any effects with a low dose, try the capsule form instead or kratom tea bags.

How Much Kratom Should I Take?

The amount of kratom you should take depends on what you need. As we said, it can be used as a pain reliever or stimulant. As a guide, here’s a short list based on our experience.

1 to 5 grams: If you’re using it as a light stimulant, similar to coffee.

5 to 15 grams: As a pain reliever. Do note that this amount and anything above it will have an effect not unlike opiates.

More than 15 grams: If you want to use kratom as a sedative.

Please remember that everyone’s tolerance is different, and you should always follow instructions from the manufacturer or, if possible, a medical professional.

Are Kratom Extracts Different From Kratom Powders?

Yes, kratom extracts are different from kratom powders. Kratom extracts are concentrates, which means you’re getting more active compounds and ingredients in smaller doses.

These usually come in the form of pills or capsules. As such, the kratom extract tends to be stronger than its powdered counterparts.

What Are the Different Kinds of Kratom?

There are three types—or families—of the kratom plant. You can find them below:

Green-veined kratom: Primarily used as a stimulant

Red-veined kratom: A strain commonly used as a pain reliever

White-veined kratom: Contains properties that balance pain-relieving and stimulant effects of kratom.

How To Choose The Best Kratom Strain?

Here’s how to choose the best kratom strain:

Suppose you want to look into high-quality kratom products to experience feelings of euphoria and general happiness. In that case, we recommend the Maeng Da Kratom, and Red Borneo Kratom, Red Vein Bali Kratom.

These remarkable herbs are known for their stress-busting properties and relaxing agents that help to create an overall better sense of well-being.

Additionally, the same kratom strains can also be used for chronic pain relief, as those are the top 3 highest-quality products on the kratom market. The top kratom vendors online we mentioned all supply these particular strains.

Best Kratom Brands and Vendors - The Takeaway

Whew! Finally, the conclusion. Good job if you read everything.

Hopefully, you now understand what makes a supplier the best kratom vendor, where to buy kratom online, and what to look out for when going shopping.

Each and every product any kratom brand sells should be 100% natural kratom and stringently tested to make sure that you’re getting a safe and legit product.

As for the best place to buy kratom online, we hope this list made the job easier for you.

If there is a specific strain of kratom you want to get, or you simply want to change your supplier - there are plenty of options available, such as Super Speciosa.

Both online kratom vendors will give you a wide range of products to choose from.

For the fitness buff, there are workout and health supplements made from kratom. You can also find powdered kratom, pills, capsules, and kratom tablets to help boost your overall well-being.

There should be something for everyone.

Just remember: only buy from the best kratom vendors that are AKA certified.

This is a mark that’s not taken lightly in the kratom industry. Whether you use kratom medically or recreationally, you can rest assured it’s been ethically sourced and properly manufactured (if it’s been vouched by the American Kratom Association).

Let us know what you think, and thanks for reading.

Disclaimer: The team responsible for this publication are independent from PGHCityPaper. This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, is for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.