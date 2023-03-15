(2023) Best Kratom For Euphoria and Anxiety: 7 Most Euphoric Strains From Top Vendors | Pittsburgh City Paper

About 2 million people use kratom to feel more energetic, relaxed, and euphoric.

But how to get the absolute best kratom for euphoria?

After all, it’s not only about quality - you also have to consider different strains and the effects they have.

In this article, we’ll talk about popular strains that are widely used for their uplifting and euphoric effects.

Additionally, these strains are sold by reputable brands with 20K+ reviews and strong customer policies.

Let's begin.

Best Kratom For Euphoria - First Look

1. Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da - Best Kratom for Quality and Variety

Pros

AKA-GMP certified vendor

Lab-tested products with QR codes

Organic and pure kratom products

Same-day shipping and 20% off first order

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Short product descriptions

No free shipping deal

About Super Speciosa

Super Speciosa is a trustworthy vendor of lab-tested kratom powder, capsules, tablets and tea bags. No extracts or ‘enhanced’ blends here.



The brand sources its kratom directly from ethical and sustainable farmers in Southeast Asia, ensuring high-quality and potency. Super Speciosa follows the American Kratom Association’s Good Manufacturing Practices and tests every batch of kratom for purity and safety.



Customers can scan a QR code on the label to verify the lab results. Super Speciosa offers a wide range of strains, including popular ones like Green Maeng Da, Red Bali, and White Thai. The brand also sells unique blends like Ultra-Blend Bali and Chocolate Kratom.



Whether you are looking for the best kratom for euphoria, pain relief, or energy boost, Super Speciosa has something for you. The brand offers fast shipping and 20% off your first order. Plus, if you are not satisfied with your purchase, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund.



2. Kingdom Kratom Super White - Best Kratom for Potency and Value

Pros

Fine ground kratom powder

Sourced directly from Indonesia

Boosts mood and energy

Lab tested for purity

Free shipping on orders over $75

Cons

Can be too expensive

About Kingdom Kratom

Kingdom Kratom is one of the best kratom for euphoria in the industry, offering a wide range of premium, finely ground, kratom capsule strains that include the entire alkaloid spectrum of Bali, Indo, Borneo, and specialty strains. The brand sources its kratom directly from Indonesia and grinds it immediately after harvest to maximize freshness.

All kratom products are lab-tested for purity and safety, ensuring that they are free of harmful contaminants such as heavy metals, bacteria, and parasites.

Kingdom Kratom’s capsules are convenient, effective, and have long-lasting effects. The brand’s Green Maeng Da capsules are especially popular with customers, as they offer a potent blend that boosts mood, alleviates stress, and increases energy levels.

Kingdom Kratom also sells kratom powders, extracts, and leaves for those who prefer other methods of consumption. The brand offers free shipping on orders over $75 and a loyalty program that rewards frequent customers with discounts, free products, and exclusive deals.

3. Happy Go Leafy Green Maeng Da - Best Kratom for Mood Elevation

Pros

Organic and pure kratom products

High-quality kratom strains from various locations

Enhances mood, focus, and motivation

30-day money-back guarantee

Same-day shipping for orders placed by 2 PM Eastern

Cons

Limited information on kratom leaf options

About Happy Go Leafy

Happy Go Leafy is a reliable and reputable source for all your kratom needs. The brand offers organic and pure kratom products in various forms, such as capsules, powders, shots, and leaves. Happy Go Leafy works directly with the best kratom farmers in Southeast Asia, ensuring that their products contain the highest alkaloid content.

The brand offers a diverse selection of strains, including green vein, red vein, white vein, gold Bali, green Malay, red Borneo, white Thai, and more. Each strain has its unique profile of effects and benefits, making them part of our list of the best kratom for euphoria.

Happy Go Leafy’s products are ideal for those who want to enhance their mood, focus, and motivation in their daily lives. The brand also provides detailed information about each product on its website, as well as educational resources about kratom’s potential benefits and proper usage.

Happy Go Leafy offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with your purchase. Plus, you can enjoy same-day shipping if you order before 2 PM Eastern Time.

4. Golden Monk Kratom Red Bali - Most Euphoric Kratom Strain for Beginners

Pros

100% satisfaction guarantee

Moderate potency for beginners

Cheap bulk prices ($90/kg)

Great loyalty program (around 10% OFF)

6 lab tests per ton

Cons

The powder form is really bitter

About Red Bali

Is Maeng Da too strong for you?

If so, you could try Red Bali. Like Maeng Da, this is one of the most well-known red vein kratom strains.

Furthermore, this red kratom variety is said to offer extensive advantages, including

Possible chronic pain relief

Improved sleep

Higher mood

Calmness

Due to its versatility, Red Bali Kratom is a popular pick for those seeking the best kratom for euphoria.

Pro tip: You may want to get capsules instead of powder, as Red Bali is quite bitter, even for experienced kratom users.

About Golden Monk

To make sure they get top-quality kratom extracts, Golden Monk collaborates with a few of Indonesia's most famous kratom farms.

All of its kratom capsules and powders fulfill the strict requirements of the American Kratom Association, much like Kats Botanicals.

What about lab testing?

To guarantee extreme purity to be the best kratom for euphoria, Golden Monk performs no less than 6 lab tests per ton of kratom powder - which is more than many other kratom vendors.

Additionally, Golden Monk stands by their word by offering a 100% money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Are you tight on cash?

If so, you should know that the company has very good bulk prices - with 1kg of kratom powder selling for just $89.90 (40-50% cheaper than other top brands).

Finally, the company offers a loyalty program that lets you get $1 in rewards for every $10 you spend.

5. Kratom Country Premium Malay - Best Kratom for Affordability and Consistency

Pros

Organic and unprocessed kratom leaf powders

Sourced from ethical and reliable suppliers

Offers a wide range of strains and product types

Free shipping and same-day shipping options

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No third-party lab results or AKA affiliation

About Kratom Country

Kratom Country is one of the longest-running brands in the niche, having been founded in 2009. The brand offers organic and unprocessed kratom leaf powders in their natural colors of green, red, and white. Kratom Country sources its kratom from various locations, including Bali, Thailand, Vietnam, and Borneo.

The best kratom for euphoria brand ensures that its kratom is pure and potent by implementing stringent quality control measures making them one of the best kratom for euphoria. It also offers free samples to interested parties who want to verify the quality of its products.

Kratom Country offers a wide range of product types, including capsules, powders, leaves, extracts, and edibles.

They cater to users with different preferences and needs, whether they are looking for a coffee replacement, a workout booster, or a way to unwind after a long day. Kratom Country offers free shipping on all orders, as well as same-day shipping for orders placed before 1 pm Central Time.

The brand also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and a return policy for customers who are not satisfied with their purchases.

6. Mit45 Gold - Best Kratom Shot for Experienced Users

Pros

Highly concentrated form of kratom

Offers a potent and fast-acting experience

Made from pure Maeng Da kratom extract

Easy to consume and carry around

Available in different flavors

Cons

More expensive than other forms of kratom

Not suitable for beginners or low-tolerance users

About Mit45

Mit45 is a brand that focuses on providing high-quality kratom shots for experienced users who seek a potent and fast-acting experience. Mit45 stands for “More in Ten”, which means that users can feel more effects in just ten minutes after consuming the shot.

Mit45’s shots are made from pure Maeng Da kratom extract, which is one of the best kratom for euphoria available. Each shot contains 45% mitragynine, which is the main alkaloid responsible for kratom’s effects. Mit45’s shots are easy to consume and carry around, as they come in small bottles that can fit in your pocket or purse.

You can choose from different flavors, such as original, gold, silver, platinum, and black diamond. Mit45’s shots are ideal for users who want to enjoy the benefits of kratom without the hassle of measuring doses or dealing with the bitter taste of the powder.

However, Mit45’s shots are not recommended for beginners or low-tolerance users, as they are very strong and can cause adverse effects if taken in excess.

Mit45’s shots are also more expensive than other forms of kratom, so they may not be suitable for budget-conscious users.

7. Kats Botanicals Maeng Da - Variety & Potency Best Kratom for Euphoria

Pros

Over 20,000 five-star ratings

Affordable products

30-day money-back guarantee

Strict quality control

Potent strain combination

Cons

Beginners should start with lower doses

About Maeng Da

Maeng Da Kratom is considered to be the standard by which all other strains of kratom are measured.

In order to produce the best kratom for euphoria brand, this strain was developed by combining a few of the most potent kratom strains already in existence.

Better yet, Maeng Da Kratom is available in several types. All of these types are popular because they can provide tremendous euphoric experiences as well as extra benefits.

These are the several varieties:

White Maeng Da Kratom - Mild euphoria and body relaxation

Yellow Maeng Da Kratom - Uplifting yet still mild

Green Maeng Da Kratom - Moderate potency

Red Maeng Da Kratom - Strong and uplifting

These variants make it much simpler to get the exact effects you want out of Maeng Da Kratom.

On the same note…

Kats Botanicals provides Maeng Da Kratom in a variety of sizes, from 35g to 500g. This allows you to try the strain for cheap or to save money by purchasing the larger package.

Good to know: All Maeng Da Kratom strains may be purchased in either capsule or powder form. Capsules are perfect if you don’t like the taste of kratom.

About Kats Botanicals

Kats Botanicals was founded on the principle of providing premium kratom products at affordable pricing. Thanks to this, they have accumulated over 20,000 positive reviews from happy clients and are known as one of the best kratom for euphoria and best kratom vendors and brands.

The company also prides itself on being very open and honest with its customers.

The American Kratom Association has certified that their production method conforms to their Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines. This is a good way to ensure that the products are indeed high quality.

Regarding purity and safety, all the kratom products are tested in third-party laboratories.

Finally, you have 30 days to request a refund after purchasing from Kats Botanicals. You may return their kratom items for a full refund if you aren't satisfied with the quality.

8. K-Tropix Shot - Best Kratom for First-Time Users

Pros

Offers beginner-friendly strains and products

Provides helpful information and guidance on kratom usage

Uses natural ingredients and flavors

Lab-tested for quality and safety

Offers free shipping on orders over $50

Cons

Limited range of strains and product types

About K-Tropix

K-Tropix is a brand that specializes in offering beginner-friendly strains and products for first-time users of kratom and those looking for the best kratom for euphoria. The brand aims to make kratom accessible and enjoyable for everyone, by providing helpful information and guidance on how to use kratom safely and effectively.

K-Tropix offers three strains of kratom: Bali Bliss, Malay Magic, and Thai Dream. Each strain has its own effects and benefits, ranging from relaxation to stimulation. K-Tropix also offers three product types: capsules, gummies, and tea bags. These products are easy to consume and dose, as well as tasty and fun.

They only use natural ingredients and flavors to enhance the quality and appeal of its products. K-Tropix’s products are lab-tested for quality and safety, ensuring that they are free of contaminants and adulterants.

The best kratom for euphoria brand also offers free shipping on orders over $50, as well as a satisfaction guarantee. K-Tropix is a great choice for users who want to try kratom for the first time or who prefer a mild and pleasant experience with kratom.

9. Kraken Kratom Bali Capsules - Best Kratom for Euphoria & Energy

Pros

Great energy boost

Free shipping on all orders

Vegan capsules

2-day delivery on bulk orders

Cons

Too strong for beginners

About Bali Kratom

Have you been having very low energy?

If so, Bali Kratom may be exactly what you need.

Despite providing euphoria, many people claim that Bali Kratom is effective in boosting energy, and it may even give you the drive to pursue your passions.

As a bonus, this variety might help you relax and lift your spirits and be the best kratom for euphoria.

Because it is so potent, Bali Kratom is sometimes too much for first-timers to handle. For the greatest results, use exactly as directed in the product description.

About Kraken Kratom

Kraken Kratom is the most reputable and the best kratom for euphoria brands in the United States.

In fact, the company was the first brand in the history of the American Association of Kratom to get approval for Good Manufacturing Practices. In addition, Kraken Kratom is a member of the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA), further solidifying its position as a brand that adheres to industry standards of excellence.

Like most kratom companies, Kraken Kratom offers free shipping on all orders, plus free expedited 2-day delivery if you spend over $200.

10. Kratom Spot Ultra Bali - Best Kratom Strain for Euphoria and Relaxation

Pros

Readily available laboratory reports

Vegan capsules

Free delivery on $50+ orders

Comprehensive laboratory testing

400+ positive reviews

Cons

No bulk discounts

About Ultra Bali

Have you ever wanted to visit Bali?

Well, now you can get a taste of the relaxed vibe of the island with Ultra Bali kratom.

Indeed, Ultra Bali is renowned for putting you in a relaxed and joyous mood, which gives you a good view of everything, making it the best kratom for euphoria.

People say that this euphoric feeling kicks in pretty fast and lasts for a long time - and some even compare it to being by the beach on a bright, sunny day.

Are you a vegan?

If so, you should know that the red vein kratom capsules contain no animal gelatin, so you don’t have to consume kratom powder if you don’t like the taste.

About Kratom Spot

Kratom Spot has a more global strategy by getting its kratom from all over the globe, in contrast to most businesses that only buy the herb from Southeast Asia. As a result, they are able to offer you a wider variety of kratom products.

Additionally, the company puts its goods through thorough testing.

To provide you with pure strains, they not only test for quality but also look for impurities, heavy metals, and adulterants. They also demonstrate openness by making their extensive lab results available to the public.

Of course, you get a money-back guarantee to safeguard your investment, just as with other reputable online kratom merchants.

Lastly, delivery is free if you purchase kratom worth $50 or more.

11. Just Kratom Green Malay - Long-Lasting Best Kratom for Euphoria

Pros

Lasting effects

Low prices from $8/100g

Many sizes

Made in the USA

Cons

Not many deals

Few customer testimonials

About Green Malay

Green Malay Kratom has a range of benefits and originates from good ol' Southeast Asia.

The most evident way that Green Malay Kratom can lift your mood is by reducing stress and improving attention, making it the best kratom for euphoria.

People also claim to experience:

Greater focus

Calmness

Enhanced sleep

The best part is that this green vein kratom variety has a lengthy half-life; it may linger in your system for up to 8 hours. With these persistent effects, you can get more usage out of your capsules than you would with many kratom strains.

The fact that JustKratom offers Green Malay in a variety of sizes is very considerate. You may choose from 30, 80, 150, 300, 500, or 1,000 counts, depending on your needs.

About JustKratom

With years of business expertise, JustKratom has established itself as a leading supplier of the best kratom for euphoria brands in the US.

Since all of its goods are created in the USA, they make sure to thoroughly check everything to provide you with the highest standards.

On the downside, JustKratom doesn’t offer any deals. But that’s expected, considering they offer year-round low prices, at just $79 per kg of kratom powder.

And last, you get free delivery on orders over $35.

12. Koi Kratom Gummies - Best Kratom for Delicious Fruit-Flavored Gummies

Pros

Lab-tested and GMP-certified kratom products

30-day satisfaction guarantee and hassle-free refund

Rewards program, affiliate opportunities, and wholesale options

Fast and free shipping for orders over $75

Cons

Only one product type (gummies) and one strain (Maeng Da) available

No information on the source or extraction method of the kratom

High potency (50mg of mitragynine per gummy) may not suit everyone

About Koi Kratom

Koi Kratom is a brand that strives to make kratom shopping stress-free and enjoyable.

They offer high-quality kratom gummies that contain only pure kratom leaf powder, with no additives or fillers. Their gummies come in three sweet flavors: strawberry, mango, and lime. They are ideal for users who want to enjoy the benefits of kratom without the bitter taste of the powder.

Koi Kratom gummies can help users feel happier, think clearer, and get motivated, making them one of the best kratom for euphoria and stimulation.

13. Top Extracts White Borneo - Best Kratom Strain for Euphoria and Anxiety

Pros

Wild kratom leaves

Strong focus on quality

15% OFF and free shipping

GMO-free capsules

Cons

No pain-relief advantages

About White Borneo

White Borneo Kratom is a wild-harvested kratom variety that is (as you may expect) native to the Indonesian island of Borneo.

What does “wild harvested” mean?

It’s simple, really. The White Borneo kratom leaves come from wild trees instead of plantations, which makes them more “natural” and the best kratom for euphoria.

For beginners, White Borneo is quite mild and can make you feel happy and uplifted. If you're feeling down, this strain may help you pull yourself out of your mood.

However, in contrast to other strains, White Borneo does not seem to have any advantages for relieving pain. In any case, it's a sport if your only motivation is to improve your mood and potentially help with anxiety disorders.

Also noteworthy is the fact that no genetically modified organisms (GMOs) were used in the production of these capsules.

About Top Extracts

Top Extracts’ main focus has always been on quality.

So that they can do thorough quality control checks, the firm only orders kratom in tiny amounts.

All of their best kratom for euphoria go through rigorous third-party testing, just like the competition.

Pesticides, herbicides, mold, heavy metals, allergies, and more are all detected by Top Extracts' rigorous testing for purity. In short, the company doesn't mess around when it comes to quality and security.

Any deals?

New customers who sign up for their newsletter get a discount of 15% plus free delivery on their first purchase.

In addition, Top Extracts often offers discounts of up to 30% on kratom powders and capsules via weekly and daily specials.

Best Kratom For Euphoria and Anxiety - Our Ranking Factors

Besides recommending strains from the best kratom companies, here are the main factors we took into consideration to write this article.

Potency of the Best Kratom for Euphoria Brands

To avoid having to resort to high doses (which aren’t recommended in the long term), we’ve recommended potent kratom strains.

Benefits from powerful strains are felt very immediately and linger for a long time with moderate doses. We’ve also made sure to include some milder white and red kratom strains for novices.

Strain Safety and Quality of the Best Kratom for Euphoria Brands

When choosing a natural remedy, it is important to verify its superior quality.

As a result, we limited ourselves to euphoric strains from reputable kratom manufacturers.

For the most part, we stuck to kratom strains that met the standards set by the American Kratom Association.

In the same vein, we were selective in our selection of euphoric strains, selecting only those that met strict quality and purity standards.

Presence of a Satisfaction Guarantee of the Best Kratom for Euphoria Brands

High-quality best kratom for euphoria brands should be backed up by solid guarantees.

That's why we restricted our search to firms that stand behind their products 100%. If for any reason you're not satisfied with your purchases, the companies whose products we recommend will pay you back.

Range of Potential Benefits of the Best Kratom for Euphoria Brands

As much as we prioritized picking strains for their euphoric effects, we also made sure to choose well-rounded varieties.

The more advantages a strain has, the more money you will save. A variety of advantages are shared by all of our strains. In addition to improving your mood, they have a wide range of practical applications that include potential anxiety relief. To feel uplifted, you can also get kratom for energy and focus.

Strain Popularity (User Reviews) of the Best Kratom for Euphoria Brands

At the outset, we sought the most widely-recognized best kratom for euphoria strains known for producing euphoric effects.

Online kratom vendors stock more commonly sought-after strains, and their reputations may be evaluated in light of customer feedback.

You don't have to search very hard to get the strains of kratom tea that you like as a person seeking it for the purpose of improving their health.

We also included red kratom, white vein kratom, and green vein kratom since there are purported differences in their therapeutic efficacy. For instance, red or green kratom is better for potency.

How Much Kratom Should You Take for Euphoria? - Kratom Dosage Guide

The effects of the best kratom for euphoria brands may vary according to a number of factors, including the individual's age, weight, gender, kratom experience, and sensitivity of their opioid receptors.

Now that we have that out of the way, we can talk about the potential effects of various kratom doses.

Beginners

When taking the best kratom for euphoria brands for the first time, it's best to take the smallest effective amount and gradually increase it.

You should try very low doses (1-2 grams of kratom per day) to control the drug’s effects.

Use the beginner-specific dose instructions provided by the manufacturer whenever possible.

Intermediate Users

Users who have been taking the best kratom for euphoria brands for a few weeks or months often use 2–5 grams of kratom powder daily.

It's important to remember, however, that various kratom strains have varying degrees of efficacy.

Therefore, if you're looking for the optimal dose of euphoric kratom, start with 2 grams per day and work your way up from there.

Experienced Users

People who have been consuming the best kratom for euphoria brands for a longer period of time have developed a greater tolerance for the substance, which allows them to function normally on anywhere from approximately 5g to 10g of it each day.

Very Experienced Users

A daily intake of 5 to 15 grams of very strong best kratom for euphoria brands may produce euphoria in certain users. At this dose, you will experience extreme exhilaration; nevertheless, the sedative effects of kratom are also likely to be rather strong.

We recommend picking stronger strains instead of resorting to such high doses.

Most Euphoric Kratom Strains - FAQ

Here are answers to a few questions you might have before you buy kratom online.

What Is Kratom?

Kratom is a natural herb that is derived from the Mitragyna speciosa plant, which is native to Southeast Asia. Kratom has been used for medicinal purposes for centuries.

The alkaloid chemicals found in kratom leaves are responsible for the plant's ability to stimulate opioid receptors. Because of its interaction with opioid receptors, kratom is thought to have various positive effects on one's health.

Can Kratom Help Relieve Social Anxiety?

Yes. Reviews from users indicate that kratom may provide some social anxiety relief.

Kratom is thought to be a stimulant. Kratom may boost your mood and give you more energy, much like other stimulants.

Furthermore, it's been suggested that many anxious individuals take kratom to calm their tensions. That said, more studies need to be done to confirm if kratom can be used to treat anxiety or not.

What Kratom Strain Is Best for Euphoria?

The best kratom strain for euphoria is Super Speciosa, according to user reviews.

Maeng Da Kratom is made up of many kratom strains that work together to provide a strong euphoric effect.

You should start feeling healthier and happier after taking this strain. Furthermore, Maeng Da's effects might persist for hours due to its intensity.

Is Kratom Safe?

Yes, the best kratom for euphoria is regarded as safe since it is a natural plant. But you must only buy kratom online from reputed manufacturers if you want to be sure you're receiving the safest possible product.

This is due to the fact that respectable businesses often verify the purity and quality of their goods.

Kats Botanicals (20,000+ reviews) and Golden Monk (cheap bulk prices) are reliable sources of kratom.

What Is Kratom Used For?

The main purpose of kratom is as a stimulant. You may feel more upbeat and optimistic after using this plant.

Since kratom is thought to possess potent analgesic qualities, it is also often used in powder or capsule form to provide physical pain relief.

Other advantages of kratom may include:

Relaxation

Focus

Improved sleep

A feeling of happiness

Stress relief

How To Get the Most Euphoria Out of Kratom?

When used in low doses, the best kratom for euphoria brands is said to provide the most euphoric effects. Kratom works as a stimulant at these levels, filling you with joy and happiness.

Kratom may be quite sedating at large dosages. Beginner kratom users should be cautious while taking large doses since they may cause unpleasant side effects like vomiting, dry mouth, itching, etc.

How Does Kratom Work For Euphoria?

The best kratom for euphoria brands work by elevating your mood.

Although this natural herb won't make you joyful right away, it may enhance aspects of your life that will.

For instance:

Kratom may help you feel happier and more sociable if you're feeling low.

Kratom may ease your discomfort and aid with any muscular ache you may be experiencing.

Best Kratom for Euphoria and Mood - Wrapping Up

As we reach the end, we are really pleased with your efforts to improve your well-being.

We think everyone deserves to feel and be at their best since we are health and kratom fanatics ourselves.

You ought to be able to feel better soon using the strains stated above. All of the strains we've provided are of the highest quality and have aided several consumers in getting the outcomes they were hoping for.

Super Speciosa is considered to be the best euphoric strain overall.

It comes in 4 vein colors for customized advantages and is more potent due to the combination of a few different kratom strains. (It also helps that the seller has over 20,000 reviews, which is a solid indicator of quality.)

In contrast, Red Bali Kratom is excellent for novices, and Golden Monk offers great bulk prices that are 40% cheaper than competitors.

Final tip: whichever strain you choose, just remember to start with low doses and increase slowly if needed.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, is for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.