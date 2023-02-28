ILGM Review (2024): Is It Legit? Pros, Cons & Customer Feedback

about I Love Growing Marijuana.

Over the years,

But you may be wondering, “Is the seed bank really legit, or is it just hype?”

Well, that’s what we’ll see in this detailed ILGM review.

We’ll look at germination guarantees, shipping policies, popular strains, verified reviews, and more.

And yes - we’ll also talk about their famous Buy 10 Get 10 deals.

Let’s get started.

ILGM Seed Bank Reviews - Quick Overview

In 2012, ILGM set out to fill a market need for high-quality seeds sourced locally and ethically.

After 10 years, they've established a solid reputation for providing excellent customer service, a wide variety of high-quality seeds, and extensive, helpful online growing guides—all for free.

Who’s behind the famous seed bank?

Robert Bergman. An advanced cannabis grower with 25+ years of experience, he founded ILGM with the main goal of helping newbies. They've gone a long way from their early days as a blog and are now a paradise for stoners all around the nation.

Despite having a warehouse in the US (for faster shipping), I Love Growing Marijuana is based in Amsterdam - a recognized global leader in cannabis quality and tolerance. The legit seed bank has taken a leaf from its native country's playbook to provide thousands of farmers with first-rate goods and personalized service.

>> Check out current deals (free shipping to the US) >>

Pros

Helpful customer support team

29,000+ positive reviews

High-quality weed seeds

All 50 states are eligible for free shipping

There are plenty of deals and discounts

100% germination guarantee

Cons

Seeds aren’t cheap unless you take advantage of deals

Only ships to the United States

Fee of $25 required for tracking

Deals

Frequent shoppers earn loyalty points

Get 20 seeds for the price of 10

All purchases get a 10% Bitcoin discount

USA domestic shipping is free

Is ILGM Safe?

Yes, ILoveGrowingMarijuana seed bank is considered safe as it has over 29,000 raving customer reviews and an 8.9 rating on Kiyoh, making it one of the most reputable seed banks in the world.

Furthermore, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all the seeds. If any of your seeds fail to germinate, they’ll send free replacements.

In other words - while many seed banks online wouldn’t think twice about selling duds, I Love Growing Marijuana operates with integrity and honesty.

>> Check Popular ILGM Seeds (29K+ Reviews) >>

ILoveGrowingMarijuana Seed Review - ILGM Best Strains

Super Skunk Feminized Seeds - For a “Coffee Massage”

Be warned: We recommend smoking Super Skunk only if all the windows are closed. That’s how pungent the strain is.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about this 80% Indica strain in detail.

First of all, the popular strain is known for extreme relaxation and sedative effects. That said, people also report feeling an uplifted sense of well-being after a few hits.

However, Super Skunk’s 20% Sativa ratio provides some mental clarity and coherent thinking. In other words, think of this strain as a “coffee massage” that energizes you while making you relaxed.

What about yields?

Well, Super Skunk is also a decently high-yielding plant, able to produce 18-21 oz of flower in just 8 weeks when grown indoors. The 20% THC content also makes it moderately strong and suitable for beginners and veterans.

Want to save money?

ILGM is currently offering a Buy 10 Get 10 Free special on this strain (and a few others).

>> Get 20 Super Skunk seeds for the price of 10 >>

Disclaimer: We’re not sure how long this deal will last.

Northern Lights Feminized - To “Forget Your Worries”

Northern Lights will make you feel like you're floating on a cloud.

This 90/10% Indica/Sativa strain mix is ideal if you want a relaxing, stress-free high with just a touch of upbeat energy and sociability. Don't worry; the urge to snack on junk food will pass.

This strain has been recognized as the best indoor variety because of its good THC content (18%), short blooming time (9 weeks), and large number of buds produced.

Each seed may yield anywhere from 12 to 16 ounces of resin-coated bud when allowed a 3x3 square to grow in.

Best of all?

Its beautiful sea of purple buds will make you forget all your worries - and don’t even get us started on the divine smell.

Finally, the price of $119 for 10 marijuana seeds of this classic variety is reasonable.

>> Get Northern Lights seeds (free shipping) >>

Maui Wowie Feminized - The Famous Pineapple Taste

The quality of ILGM's Maui Wowie seeds will leave you in a state of astonishment.

Maui Wowie provides an invigorating and creative head high, making it a good choice for those who are fresh to the world of hybrid strains.

This strain is 80% Sativa and 20% Indica to boost your mood, provide energy, and relieve pain without making you hungry.

We love pure Sativas, but the Indica in Maui Wowie helps take the edge off your next high and melt away stress.

These high-quality marijuana seeds yield 14 to 17 oz of 20% THC flowers per grow, ensuring that you will have a lot of pineapple goodness to enjoy for a long time to come.

Finally, these cannabis seeds are very easy to grow indoors, but exposing them to unrestricted sunlight may reduce their potency.

If you buy a 20-pack, you can get Maui Wowie seeds for less than $10 each.

>> Get the cerebrally stimulating Maui Wowie seeds >>

Afghan Feminized - Great Mold-Resistant ILGM Seeds

The Afghan feminized seeds sold by ILGM are descended entirely from Indica strains and were bred to induce a deep state of relaxation and contentment in their consumers.

This variety might help you relax with its cerebral high and hefty body high.

Afghan strains provide substantial, ornamental, and sticky flowers with THC levels of around 20%.

They can be grown both indoors and outdoors, and they are naturally resistant to mold. Even for inexperienced cannabis growers, they are very simple to grow.

Each seed will produce 14-21 ounces, and you'll see results in 8-10 weeks.

You can purchase 5 Afghan marijuana seeds for $89 or 20 seeds for $189.

>> Get mold-resistant Afghan seeds (beginner-friendly) >>

Sour Diesel - ILGM Autoflower Seeds To Enjoy the Little Things

The excellent hybrid Sour Diesel autoflower seeds boast a 40% Indica and 60% Sativa composition to provide the most balanced experience possible.

An interesting high that will help make the routine of everyday life more enjoyable by giving you new sensory experiences.

If you've never experienced music that seems to melt into your ear canals or seen more vibrant colors in the natural world, you're in for a treat.

Feeling a surge of exhilaration go through your veins while you do the laundry and the dishes at the end of a long day of work is something you will come to look forward to.

Sour Diesel feminized autoflower seeds can produce 16 ounces of sticky, lemon-glazed fuel with a THC content of 20% in 10-14 weeks.

Like most popular strains sold on ILGM, you can get 10 weed seeds for $119.

>> Get Sour Diesel auto seeds for a nice everyday boost >>

ILoveGrowingMarijuana Reviews - Main Features

ILGM Site Navigation

I Love Growing Marijuana’s website is simple and easy to navigate. You can buy feminized, auto-flower, and regular seeds, and you can filter through the options right from the webpage.

Their convenient filtering options let you narrow down your search based on factors like expected yield, plant type (Indica vs. Sativa predominance, THC:CBD ratio, and environment), and more.

ILGM Germination Guarantee

When it comes to guarantees, ILGM is simply the best online seed bank. Indeed, the company offers a 100% germination guarantee to back up its 'high-quality' claims.

You will receive free replacements if any ILGM seeds don’t sprout.

If you’re a newbie, you should know that this is not standard practice at all. Most other seed banks provide only an 80% guarantee or no guarantee at all.

>> Browse ILGM seeds and get a 100% germination guarantee >>

I Love Growing Marijuana Review - Free Shipping

ILGM is an entirely legitimate seed bank that offers free shipping to all 50 states (with no minimum order value).

Your order will usually be delivered to your doorstep within 4-7 days, but you must pay a $25 fee if you want tracking.

ILoveGrowingMarijuana.com Discreet Packaging

They ship seeds in unmarked packaging so that nobody can know what’s hidden inside.

If you live in a small town, you won't get "that look" from the mailman, and orders will usually make it through customs without a hitch.

ILGM Guaranteed Delivery and Reshipment

If your order of cannabis seeds has not arrived after 25 business days, ILGM will repackage and reship them at no additional cost to you.

Make sure you enter the correct address and contact them before 60 days have passed.

>> Buy seeds with guaranteed shipping >>

ILGM Forum and Grow Guides

Everything you need to know about growing your first harvest is covered in ILGM's grow guides. Free online growing resources for both indoor and outdoor cannabis growers, as well as expert advice for making the most of your next harvest, can all be found here.

Their Marijuana Grow Bible is available for download as a PDF for free if you subscribe to their email newsletter.

Finally, ILGM is known for its active forum where you can get help from fellow marijuana growers. To be honest, we don’t know any other companies that provide such a forum.

ILGM Seed Bank Review - Payment Options

All major credit cards, bank wires, ACH deposits, checks, and cash are welcome at the ILoveGrowingMarijuana seed bank. Buying ILGM seeds with Bitcoin also gets you a nice discount of 10% off your total.

ILGM Freebies and Discounts on ILGM Seeds

Besides free shipping on all the seeds, I Love Growing Marijuana has a dozen of Buy 10 Get 10 Free deals on popular strains, so you can buy marijuana seeds online on a budget.

We recommend not waiting too long to snatch up a specific strain if it’s on sale. These deals regularly change, so if you see one on sale, don’t wait too long.

High-THC, high-yielding, and beginner ILGM mix packs are also available at discount prices to make diversifying your marijuana plants easy.

>> Check out current deals at ILGM >>

ILGM Complaints - Do They Provide Good Customer Service?

The popular seed bank offers around-the-clock email support to its customers. If you have any questions about your purchase, you can utilize the form on ILGM's main page to get in touch with customer service.

Additionally, their thriving online forum is full of helpful experts who are happy to provide advice for anybody experiencing their first harvest.

ILGM Reviews From Verified Customers

Wondering what other growers think about ILGM seed strains? Here you go.

John from Alabama loves ILGM’s seed quality and great customer support. We think he’s probably had bad experiences with other seed banks, which is why he talks mainly about ILGM customer service.

Jerrod was a skeptic, but fortunately, he was able to germinate ILGM seeds easily. He mentions getting different characteristics, but that’s expected since he bought a mix pack.

Sometimes, even high-quality cannabis seeds don’t germinate. According to Tommy, ILGM was quick to send him free replacements for his troubles. This makes them the best online seed bank, in his opinion.

ILGM Seed Bank Reviews - Popular Alternatives

You may be wondering how ILGM stacks up against other online seed banks. Well, this next section of our ILGM review will list them.



Seed Supreme - Best Alternative Overall (Guaranteed Germination)

With over 4,000 weed varieties, Seed Supreme is the ideal choice for you if you are looking for more options than ILGM can offer. Seed Supreme stands out not only for its diverse selection of seeds, but also for its excellent germination guarantees.

You can order any seeds with confidence, knowing that if they do not sprout and produce buds, the company will send you new seeds for free.

Moreover, Seed Supreme reviews note that every order comes with free seeds that you can use to grow a healthy plant, as well as free shipping and guaranteed delivery, which are some of the main benefits of Seed Supreme.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. - Best Deals & Discounts

Another reliable and attractive option to shop at ILGM is Homegrown Cannabis Co. They offer a mix pack for as low as $9.99, which is a great value compared to other seed banks.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. has many other promo options, and it is known as the most economical choice among cannabis lovers.

You can also enjoy their Buy 1 Get 1 Free deals, which give you extra seeds for free when you add featured seed varieties to your card.



Seedsman - Huge Variety of Cheap Seeds

If you’re on a budget, you might want to check out Seedsman.

You may get marijuana seeds to start your first crop for as little as $5–$10 each, and they have a wide variety of strains with very high THC content, well-known brand names in the market, and CBD-dominant exclusives.

Unlike other online seed banks, they don't give a money-back germination guarantee, but they try their best to ship and reship orders in 2-12 business days. They've also been around for over 20 years.

We're big fans of the Fuel D.OG, Purple Ghost Candy, and Blue Dream strains.

>> Get cheap seeds on Seedsman (from $5/each) >>



Herbies Seeds - Get Free Seeds on Your Orders

Herbies is another reputable seed bank with a long and rich history, where you can find top-quality marijuana seeds.

The company boasts a collection of over 1,500 weed strains from nearly a hundred breeders, including CBD-rich, feminized, autoflower, and regular seeds.

Herbies also has a professional and friendly customer service team that you can contact via Live Chat or email.

You can choose from various payment options at Herbies, such as Cash App, Zelle, Bitcoin, and Pay by Mail.

Crop King Seeds - Famous Canadian Seed Bank

Crop King Seeds is one of the most reputable online Canadian seed banks alongside ILGM, with over 17 years of business experience in Canada.

If you are a seasoned cannabis producer looking for new and exciting harvests, Crop King has you covered with 500+ strains that have a good chance of germinating and producing abundant harvests.

All of their products are reasonably priced. If you want our opinion, we recommend trying White Widow, Train Wreck, and Dwarf Low Flyer.

However, Crop King's germination guarantee is lower at 80%, and they only provide free shipping for purchases over $200.

>> Check out the famous Crop King Seeds (500+ strains available) >>

Rocket Seeds - Good Company With Worldwide Shipping

While ILGM only ships to the USA, Rocket Seeds offers worldwide shipping for all of its 600+ cannabis strains.

They’re also one of the only popular seed banks online that let you buy cannabis seeds online from the famous Green House Seed Company (winner of 40+ cannabis awards).

We should mention that their customer service is excellent as well. You may reach them by live chat, email, or phone 24 hours a day.

Like Crop King and other companies, they provide an 80% germination guarantee. This is good but not as impressive as ILGM.

>> Get worldwide shipping at Rocket Seeds >>

I Love Growing Marijuana Reviews - FAQ

Still have questions about finding marijuana seeds for sale after reading this ILGM seed bank review? Answers incoming.

What Is the Most Reliable Seed Bank?

ILGM is the most reliable seed bank, in our opinion. You’ll have a tough time finding a more trustworthy seller than this one, what with their 100% money-back promise, more than 29,000 gushing testimonials from satisfied customers, and a leading array of strains.

Is Ordering from ILGM.com Safe?

Yes, purchasing from ILGM.com is very safe, according to many buyers. You may get free, quick, and discreet delivery to any of the 50 states without worrying about breaking the law.

To further increase their stealth, we have also seen the popular seed bank concealing cannabis seeds in empty ballpoint pens, toys, and CD covers.

What Happens If My Order is Confiscated/Lost During Shipment?

If you haven't received your purchase within 25 days, ILGM will reship your seeds for free. Absolutely no probing inquiries asked. That said, it’s worth mentioning that I Love Growing Marijuana seeds seldom get lost or confiscated.

Is ILoveGrowingMarijuana.com Legit?

Yes, ILGM is a legitimate seed bank selling high-quality seeds. Over 29,000 customers have grown their first crop using ILGM seeds, and orders are processed and sent within 2–4 working days.

>> Get high-quality seeds at ILGM (29,000+ reviews) >>

Where is ILGM Located?

While most companies are based in Canada, ILGM is headquartered in Amsterdam. Because of this, they are able to stock popular strains such as White Widow and Super Skunk.

Most dispensaries in Canada or marijuana-legal jurisdictions only carry less-known varieties of cannabis.

Which Payment Methods Does ILGM Accept?

ILGM accepts a number of payment methods, including credit/debit cards, local bank transfers, ACH payments, eChecks, and plain-old cash.

Interestingly, ILGM will discount 10% on all orders if you pay with Bitcoin.

How Long Has ILGM Been Selling Cannabis Seeds?

As of 2012, ILGM has begun offering cannabis seedlings for purchase. Celebrating 10 years in business, they have become known for their superior seed quality, potency, yield potential, and "black thumb-proof" products.

How Long Does It Take for ILGM to Ship? Does It Ship to Australia?

You should allow ILGM 2 business days to pack and send off your order. When your package leaves their Amsterdam distribution center, you may expect to receive it at your home or office between 4 to 10 business days.

Free shipping inside the United States is available, however, the I Love Growing Marijuana seed bank no longer sends orders to Australia or anywhere else.

If you happen to be in Australia and are in need of marijuana seeds, you might want to check out Seedsman instead.

How Does ILGM Collect Reviews from Customers?

ILGM compiles feedback from users on Kiyoh and other canna-centric platforms This has allowed the seed bank to gain 29,000+ reviews, testifying to their product quality and customer support.

What Are the Best Seeds from ILGM?

The best ILGM seeds are Super Skunk Feminized, in our opinion. They have an 80/20 ratio of Indica to Sativa genetics, so you get a relaxing high along with some energy.

There is a maximum harvest output of 21 ounces per seed of very pungent bud, and the strain is almost foolproof to grow.

Besides, ILGM is currently offering a BOGO deal on this strain, which allows you to get these feminized seeds for around $6 each. (Although we don’t know when the deal will go off).

Other great ILGM seeds include:

Who Is Robert Bergman?

Robert Bergman is the founder of the I Love Growing Marijuana seed bank. He has been growing cannabis seeds for 25 years, and he now shares his expertise with connoisseurs and novices alike.

ILGM was created as a blog for marijuana growers to gain insights into how to boost crop yields. Robert's blog on marijuana growing became more famous, and he continued to help beginner growers by breaking down complex steps into more manageable ones.

In time, Robert's brainchild grew into a thriving online seed bank complete with a comprehensive information library and a lively community forum for cannabis cultivators.

Since then, he's made it his work life to find, curate, and sell only the best cannabis seeds on the market.

Where Does ILGM.com Source Their Seeds?

In addition to developing its own marijuana seeds, ILGM collaborates with recognized suppliers from throughout the globe.

To guarantee the quality of his wares, Robert Bergman and his team of professionals carefully oversee the growing and seed selection process.

Does ILGM Give Away Free Seeds?

ILGM offers free seeds on popular strains through the “Buy 10 Get 10 Free” promos.

Additionally, you can get some free seeds to sow when you buy high-yielding or beginner mix packs.



Is ILGM Trustworthy?

Yes, ILGM is trustworthy. They have a stealth shipping policy, which means that they will resend the order if it gets lost or confiscated by customs.

Additionally, they have a customer support team that is available 24/7 to help with any issues or questions.

Does ILGM Have a Seed Guarantee?

Yes, ILGM has a 100% seed guarantee, meaning that if the seeds do not sprout, they will send new ones for free.

ILGM Seed Bank Reviews - So, Is It Legit or a Scam?

The truth is you can’t use just any seed bank if you want to start growing marijuana seeds - most of them just sell junk cannabis seeds.

On the other hand, ILGM is a pretty good choice. They provide high-quality seeds at reasonable prices, as well as nice BOGO offers. More importantly, they’re backed up by 29,000+ positive reviews.

It's also nice to see that they offer a 100% germination guarantee.

Even trustworthy online seed banks like Crop King Seeds only guarantee an 80% success rate for their seeds. And most don’t offer any guarantees at all.

>> Check out ILGM’s official website (100% germination guarantee) >>

So, why not give ILGM a try?

And if you think we missed something in our article, just let us know in the comments below!

Disclaimer: This article does not encourage growing marijuana where it is not legal to do so.