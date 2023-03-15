Best Delta 8 Carts: Top THC Vape Cartridges To Help You Relax in 2024

Puffing on a Delta 8 vape cart is a great way to kick back, relax, and celebrate the end of a long week.

That said, with so few regulations and even less oversight, the Delta 8 market is like the Wild Wild West…

In fact, if you found your way here, chances are you've already been burned once or twice…

(Ha Ha!)

This is where we come in − fully ready to put an end to your misery.

(No, not that kind of end, don’t worry)

With that in mind, we’ve spent the last few weeks analyzing product ingredients, potency, flavor, lab reports, brand reputation, manufacturing processes, customer reviews, and… hey! I saw you falling asleep! OK, I’ll skip the rest of it…

After all this scientific process, we finally got our list of the best delta 8 carts so you can kiss the stars. (Yes, that’s a thing)

Ready for takeoff? Let's go.

Review of the Best Delta 8 Carts − First Look

1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 8 Carts

Of the 10 available vape carts, the Pineapple Express option is our favorite.

Each cart comes with a generous 900 mg of full-spectrum Delta 8 and is made using 100% natural flavors.

Pineapple Express is an energizing, Sativa-dominant strain whose sharp flavor is characterized by citrusy notes and earthy pine undertones.

If you're looking to avoid the typical “couch-lock” in favor of a more alert and creative buzz, then this may be the option for you.

But if you do want a more laid-back effect…

Then consider checking out the Indica-dominant Blackberry Kush. This strain is known for its relaxing body high, and like its Pineapple Express counterpart, it is full of natural terpenes.

>> Get Pineapple Express or Blackberry Kush (20% OFF) >>

Brand Overview

Based out of Los Angeles, California, Exhale Wellness was founded on the simple yet powerful belief that nature holds the key to wellness.

Which does sound cliché…

But the brand backs it up by using 100% all-natural ingredients that are also organic and non-GMO.

Besides, the company stocks an excellent variety of Delta 8 products, including Delta 8 gummies, and currently holds a 4.3-star rating on Trustpilot − which is quite a feat.

Pros

20% OFF your first order

All carts are third-party lab tested

100% money-back guarantee

Excellent bundle deals

25% off on recurring orders

Cons

Customer service could be better

Highlights

To ensure everything meets their strict quality standards, all of Exhale's products are subject to third-party lab testing, the results of which are available directly on the website.

Additionally, the company's vape juice is made using the CO2 extraction method.

In case you don’t know − CO2 extraction is considered the cleanest extraction method available, and unlike inferior processes, it doesn't leave harmful solvents or residual oils like PG, MCT, or PEG.

Another benefit to buying your vape carts from Exhale is that it sources only premium Colorado hemp to oversee every step of the process (for purity and safety).

And to top it all off − the company offers a generous 20% discount applied to all first-time orders.

>> Get 20% OFF at Exhale (FREE shipping) >>

Customer Reviews

Online customer reviews of Exhale's Pineapple Express cart are overwhelmingly positive, with one customer claiming it offers the “perfect balance of relaxation and lift.”

Perhaps more importantly, many users praise the cart's smoothness. If you're somewhat experienced with Delta 8, then you know how harsh some carts can be.

2. Delta Extrax - Award-Winning Delta 8 THC Carts

If you're going to try just one cart from Delta Extrax, it may as well be their award-winning Maui Wowie disposable.

Along with finishing first place at the High Time Hemp Cup, the cart contains a euphoric-inducing combination of Delta 8, Delta 10, and natural terpenes (for that extra oomph).

Delta 10's pleasant yet mild head-high nicely complements the energetic body buzz of the Sativa-dominant Delta 8.

We found this combo perfect for a lazy morning wake-and-bake or a leisurely walk through the woods.

But if you’re looking for more traditional delta 8 THC options… (You’re so boring)

Then check out Delta Extrax's Blue Dream or Banana Candy Kush vape carts. Both are Sativa/Indica Hybrids that provide a great taste and delightful body buzz.

>> See all award-winning carts at Delta Extrax >>

Brand Overview

Delta Extrax is an award-winning D8 vendor that's been at the forefront of the legal cannabinoid industry since 2018.

As one of the more reputable brands in the business, the company is known for its focus on research and innovation, and the site stocks several quality products not available anywhere else.

Pros

High Times Hemp Cup winner

15% OFF with code PARADISE15

Excellent Delta 8 bundle deals

Large selection of legal cannabinoids

Good customer service team

Cons

No free shipping

Some artificial flavors

Highlights

If you're feeling adventurous, Delta Extrax has some truly unique product formulations worth considering, like its Live Resin Delta 8 + Delta 10 + THC-O Sour Apple vape cart.

You'll also find several HHC, THCp, and THCv carts in stock, giving Delta Extrax one of the largest selections of Farm Bill-compliant Cannabinoids we've come across.

While some of its more experimental products aren't lab tested, all of Delta Extrax's Delta 8 THC vape cartridges are screened by third-party labs.

Moreover, the company is owned by Savage Enterprises, an FDA-registered outfit known for its commitment to product quality.

Customer Reviews

If you dig through the official website customer reviews, it's clear that people love the Maui Wowie vape cart and the laid-back, never-drowsy high it delivers.

Other users commented on how light the burnout is, especially when compared to Delta 9 or Delta 8 edibles.

Although no free shipping is available, the vendor does offer 15% off on recurring orders.

But if you don't want to commit to automatic re-ups, you can still get 15% off by using our coupon code PARADISE15.

>> Get 15% OFF with code PARADISE15 >>

3. BudPop - Best Organic Delta 8 THC Cartridges

BudPop focuses on quality rather than quantity, so its selection of Delta 8 vape cartridges is limited to just two flavors: Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato.

Both options come as an Indica-dominant hybrid, making them a great choice for relaxing at the end of a long day or winding down before bed.

Instead of the generic, plant-derived terpenes found in most hemp products, all of BudPop's Delta 8 THC carts are infused with strain-specific terpenes.

And if you don’t know what terpenes are…

Well, they’re natural components of the hemp plant that give it its characteristic smell (and taste), and they’re also believed to hold some health benefits.

>> Get Grape Runtz or Strawberry Gelato (100+ reviews) >>

Brand Overview

If you want it done right, do it yourself…

This is what BudPop’s founders did in 2019 after being disappointed by the lack of organic hemp-derived products on the market.

Since then, the company has been featured in publications like Maxim and Ministry of Hemp and has become one of the best brands in the legal cannabis industry.

Pros

Derived from organically grown hemp

800 puffs/cart

30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested

25% off recurring orders

Cons

Only two carts to choose from

No disposable vape pens for sale

Highlights

All of BudPop's Delta 8 vape juice is derived from organically grown hemp that comes straight from local farms in Nevada.

These farms are dedicated to health-conscious growing practices that don't involve the use of pesticides or GMOs.

And because BudPop takes your safety seriously…

Their carts are also subjected to independent lab tests by ISO and PJLA-accredited laboratories. While some labs only test for potency, these labs test for much more, including heavy metals and mycotoxins.

Customer Reviews

Both of BudPop's Delta 8 THC carts are well-reviewed by users, with several customers calling them an excellent alternative to traditional Delta 9 products.

Some users even reported success in treating issues like arthritis and stress without the unpleasant drowsiness typical of other cannabinoids like Delta 9 or THCv.

>> Get 25% OFF organic carts at BudPop (FREE shipping) >>

Like Exhale Wellness, BudPop gives 25% off on all recurring orders, along with free shipping on every purchase. For even more discounts, consider signing up for the vendor's rewards program.

4. Diamond CBD - Best Selection of Delta 8 THC Cart Brands

With over 65 options to choose from, narrowing down Diamond CBD's best Delta 8 cart was a pain in the…

Uh, I mean − it wasn’t an easy task.

That said, after much deliberation, we believe 10X's Sour Diesel cart is most deserving of the award.

Packed with an impressive 900 mg of Delta 8 THC, each cart is good for roughly 200 puffs and is compatible with most 510-thread devices.

Also, as a heavily Sativa-dominant strain, Sour Diesel is known for being extremely cerebral and is said to increase creativity and sociability.

As a solid contender, we also like the Grape Ape vape cartridge by Chill Plus.

While it tastes horrible and has zero effects, the triple rhyme is amazing.

Just kidding − this particular strain is a unique cross between Skunk and Afghani strains and produces a calming, almost debilitatingly relaxing buzz that's great for a lazy afternoon of gaming or binge-watching your favorite series.

>> Choose from 65+ carts at Diamond CBD (up to 50% OFF) >>

Brand Overview

Diamond CBD is a research-intensive Delta 8 producer that's truly buzzed about hemp.

The company takes a sustainable and socially conscious approach to its manufacturing process by using organically grown hemp and staying away from synthetic additives.

If you're looking for a vendor that offers a great selection of products while also being environmentally conscious, Diamond CBD is worth a visit.

Pros

No harmful vitamin E acetate

Frequent sales (up to 50% OFF)

Certified lab tests on most items

30+ brands available

Massive selection of Delta 8 THC products

Cons

Some items are out of stock

Not all lab reports are full panel

Highlights

Diamond CBD doesn't only sell its own products − the site also features over 30 popular brands like Mellow Fellow, 10X, and Chill Plus.

The vendor is also known for having one of the largest product catalogs around, and you'll find hundreds of items to choose from.

The company will even hook you up with 50% off just for joining their mailing list, and free 2-day shipping is available on all orders over $100.

>> Get up to 50% OFF at Diamond CBD >>

Because of the frequent sales, Diamond CBD products are one of the most affordable around, and you'll always find a few carts selling for under $30.

Customer Reviews

Judging by the many customer reviews, the 10X Sour Diesel cart certainly delivers on everything it promises and then some.

Interestingly, one user described the high as being noticeably lighter than the Sour Diesel Delta 8 flower, making the cart a great choice for those who found the flower a little too strong.

Diamond CBD also deserves credit for its excellent customer service, which can be reached by phone during business hours. By contrast, most brands don't offer live agent support and instead make you wait a day or two for an email response to any inquiries.

5. CBD Genesis - Best Delta 8 THC Cartridges on a Budget

Interestingly, CBD Genesis is one of the few vendors we've seen that sell a Delta 8 cart in the legendary OG Kush strain.

As any Cannabinoid fan will tell you, OG Kush is a potent hybrid that'll have you locked to your sofa for hours.

Each cart comes with an impressive 1,000 mg of Delta 8 and is available in several other classic strains like Skywalker, Wedding Cake, and Granddaddy Purple.

And if you’re in the mood for something a bit more basic… (Again, you’re so boring)

Then you can check out CBD Genesis’ cheap delta-8 carts, which come in several strains such as Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid − to get the effects you’re looking for.

>> Get Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid carts at CBD Genesis >>

Brand Overview

CBD Genesis is a Florida-based operation known for its extensive product catalog and frequent sales.

If you're after Delta 8 carts that are both high in quality and light on the wallet, CBD Genesis is a good place to start.

Pros

10 popular (and even legendary ) strains

Hundreds of positive reviews

Weekly promotions

Free shipping on orders over $50

1000mg Delta 8 THC per cart

Cons

Third-party lab tested but not full panel

Not much information available on the company

No mention of hemp farming practices

Highlights

Besides hosting regular sales, CBD Genesis runs weekly promotions you can access by signing up for its mailing list.

Additionally, free shipping is available on all orders over $50, and you'll find an impressive 15 different brands in its product catalog.

Customer Reviews

As expected, customers love the number of popular strains available, several of which you won't find elsewhere on the cannabis market.

We also noticed several users were pleasantly surprised by how well the premium quality weed pens worked for pain relief and inflammation, which is most likely due to their higher-than-average potency.

>> See CBD Genesis’ cheap and legendary strains >>

6. Moonwlkr - Best Delta 8 Vape Cartridges With Natural Flavors

Have you been disappointed by harsh or bad-tasting Delta 8 carts?

If so, Moonwlkr's Himalia Grape Runtz cart should be on your to-buy list. The cart comes with 800 mg of Delta 8 THC housed in a food-grade silicone vial.

Besides the well-crafted blend of distinct flavors, one reason this cart is so tasty is the custom ceramic heater designed specifically for hemp.

By comparison, most vape carts use ceramic heaters designed for nicotine, which has a different vaporization point than hemp-derived cannabinoids.

In other words, MoonWklr’s carts are smoother than any other vape pens.

If you’re not fond of grapes, the Strawberry Gelato and Sour Lemon Haze vape pens are good alternative options. Both are great tasting and come backed by hundreds of satisfied customers.

>> See Strawberry Gelato and Sour Lemon Haze >>

Brand Overview

As an advocate for using the entire hemp plant, Moonwlkr specializes in making high-quality products from Cannabinoids like Delta 8, CBD, and CBG.

While the outfit is better known for its line of D8 gummies, its Delta 8 THC vape cartridges are not to be overlooked and have been featured in popular publications like High Time, Dank City, and Mary Jane.

Pros

Smoother than any other carts

Attractive bundle deals (25% off)

4 fruity flavors

Highly reputable brand

Food-grade silicone vial

Cons

Minimal discounts available

No mention of strain-specific terpenes

Highlights

Moonwlkr offers excellent discounts when you buy more than one vape cartridge at a time. For example, if you purchase five, you'll receive $12 off each.

Unfortunately, no free shipping is available, and the vendor doesn't offer any discounts on subscription orders. That said, you can score a cool $10 off your first order by referring a friend.

While there's no information on where Moonwlkr sources its cannabis plants, its products undergo rigorous third-party laboratory testing, and each order comes with a COA.

Customer Reviews

Customers love Moonwlkr's Grape Runtz vape cartridge, and you'll find no shortage of reviews attesting to the product's great taste.

Beyond taste, users appreciate how easy the substance is to inhale (with no clogging), and many cite this as the main reason why MoonWlkr is their go-to brand.

The company also offers several attractive bundle deals that let you buy Delta 8 carts and gummies together at a significant discount.

>> See Moonwlkr’s bundle deals (25% OFF) >>

7. Blue Moon Hemp - Strongest Delta 8 THC Cartridge

Of the five available options, the Magic Melon Delta 8 cart is our favorite. The flavor is both sweet and pleasant, and the cart hits surprisingly smooth for its potency.

Speaking of potency, Blue Moon's Delta 8 carts are built differently than most vape pens on the hemp market.

Not only do they contain a whopping 930mg of D8 each, but a single puff delivers 9.3 mg of D8, nearly three times the industry standard.

Needless to say…

These are some of the most potent carts on the market and aren't to be taken lightly. And if the sound of Magic Melon doesn't interest you, the Strawnana and Blueberry OG flavors are amazing as well.

>> See potent carts for sale (9.3 mg per puff!) >>

Brand Overview

Blue Moon Hemp got its start back in 2016, making it the oldest outfit on our list.

Initially, the company set out to destigmatize CBD and make its healing properties available to everyone.

However, now that the popularity of hemp-derived products is at an all-time high − Blue Moon Hemp has expanded its focus beyond CBD and now sells several high-quality HHC, Delta 10, and Delta 8 THC products.

Pros

9.3mg (!) of Delta 8 per puff

20% off the first order

35% discounts for Military personnel & first responders

Free shipping

Established in 2016

Cons

No discount on recurring orders

Slow customer service

Highlights

Blue Moon sources all its hemp from domestic farms in Kentucky and manufactures all its hemp products in GMP-certified facilities − which means they can’t lie on product labels (unlike other brands we won’t mention…)

Moreover, all the company's third-party lab testing is done by CannaSafe, the first ISO-accredited Cannabis testing lab in the world (yes, you read that right).

CannaSafe runs one of the most in-depth independent lab testing in the industry and screens all products for residual solvents, heavy metals, and over 60 pesticides.

Finally, Blue Moon Hemp claims to have sold over one million products in its lifetime, meaning it must be doing something right.

Customer Reviews

The Magic Melon vape cart is described as uplifting with zero anxiety or fogginess. The strain is slightly Indica dominant, meaning it gives a good mix of both head and body high.

Of course, the ultra-potency hasn't gone unnoticed, and the strong effects are particularly appreciated by users who deal with sleep and chronic pain issues.

While Blue Moon may be noticeably more expensive than other Delta 8 companies, They do offer 20% off your first order, along with free shipping.

>> Get potent carts (20% OFF + free shipping) >>

Furthermore, a 35% discount is available to veterans, active military personnel, and first responders.

8. ALTRx - Best Delta 8 Flavors

ATLRx offers a range of Delta 8 carts to satisfy the cravings of even the most discerning connoisseurs. Among their impressive lineup, one particular standout is their Pineapple Express Delta 8 cart with an exceptional flavor profile.

From the moment you take your first puff, you're greeted with a smooth and delightful taste that lingers on the palate. Whether you prefer fruity, sweet, or herbal notes, ATLRx has carefully crafted their Delta 8 cart to deliver an unparalleled vaping experience.

As for the brand itself, ATLRx has quickly gained recognition for their commitment to quality and innovation. They source their Delta 8 distillate from premium hemp plants, ensuring a pure and potent product.

ATLRx also prioritizes safety by using high-quality materials in their cartridges, providing a reliable and leak-free vaping experience. With their dedication to delivering exceptional flavor and consistent potency, ATLRx has established itself as a brand that can be trusted for top-notch Delta 8 carts.

>>Find delicious Delta 8 carts with ALTRx

Brand Overview

ATLRx comes to work each morning with one shared goal: having a positive impact on the world.

They aim to educate people to lead a preventive and healthy lifestyle with their hemp-based products. ATLRx strives to be the leaders in achieving this through science, research, innovation, and development, providing premium CBD products at a fair price to their clients and partners.

Their mission is to bring the highest quality of CBD products available, with the ultimate goal of helping people and their loved ones live a happier and healthier life.

Pros:

Discount of 10% for first order

Exceptional flavor profile

Free shipping

Reliable and leak-free cartridges

Commitment to safety

Cons:

Limited product range

Somewhat limited availability

Highlights

ALTRx stands out in the realm of Delta 8 cartridge flavors with an extensive variety. While the brand offers popular flavors like Girl Scout Cookies, OG Kush, Pineapple Express, and Runtz, it truly excels in providing more unique options such as Daytrip Garlip Jam, Forbidden Fruit, Lava Kush, and Sour Space Candy.

Notably, certain flavors like Lava Kush, Oregon Guava, Bubba Cookies, and Sour Tsu boast exceptionally strong scents.

Customer Reviews

Despite the absence of reviews specifically for ALTRx's Delta 8 Carts, the brand has established a commendable online reputation through its other THC and CBD offerings.

With over 1,000 positive reviews, customers have lauded the brand for its affordable products and free shipping, cementing its status as a reliable and customer-centric provider.

>>Get 10% off your first order with ALTRx

9. TRĒ House - High-Potency Delta 8

TRĒ House’s Ice Cream Cake Delta 8 offers a full gram of Live Resin Delta 8 THC. It provides a taste that resembles the popular Ice Cream Cake strain, and the best part is that it contains ZERO additives.

This product and many other of TRĒ House’s Delta 8 carts may cause psychotropic effects. So, if you're looking for a top-of-the-line experience, this Delta 8 cart is definitely worth considering.

Brand Overview

TRĒ House was established by a team of experienced professionals in the cannabis, CBD, and vape industries who recognized the demand for reliable and exceptional delta and cannabinoid products.

The products from TRĒ House are known for their excellent ingredients, delightful flavors, and well-balanced cannabinoid blends. Customers seeking top-notch quality, transparency, and effectiveness will find exactly what they are looking for in our offerings.

Instead of opting for a vape purchased from a questionable source, consider enjoying a product that has been carefully crafted by a team of experts and thoroughly tested in an independent laboratory.

Pros:

Discounts on bulk orders

High-potency delta 8 carts

Offers installment payment

Shipping is free for orders over $75

Five flavors available

Cons:

Almost all discounts need promo codes

>>Try potent Delta 8 carts from TRĒ House

Highlights

TRĒ House has gained immense popularity for a variety of reasons, and one of them is the remarkable potency of its Delta 8 Vape Cartridges.

The standout product, the Live Resin Delta 8 Carts, is primarily Indica-based, but it also contains small amounts of Delta 10 and THC-P, creating a unique and powerful blend. This carefully crafted cartridge offers an exceptional vaping experience that is sure to impress even the most discerning users.

Customer Reviews

TRĒ House may be a newer player in the THC industry compared to brands like Exhale Wellness, Delta Extrax, or Budpop. However, despite having fewer reviews, an increasing number of Delta 8 enthusiasts are gravitating towards TRĒ House.

This is due to the brand's commitment to providing high-quality products and offering unbeatable discounts that are hard to resist. Customers are eager to experience the benefits of TRĒ House's exceptional products and take advantage of the value they offer.

>>Try TRĒ House’s Delta 8 carts today

10. CBDfx - Great for Custom Bundles

CBDfx offers discreet and beautifully packaged THC pens that are lightweight and compact enough to easily fit in regular-sized backpacks.

The flagship THC Vape Pen from CBDfx is known for its delightful aroma and flavor. It is available in a range of distinct flavors such as OG Kush, Wedding Cake, Pineapple Express, Maui Wowie, and Purple Punch.

Additionally, CBDfx provides customers with the option to create their own through the "Build Your Own CBD Pen Bundle," which includes a generous 25% discount.

Brand Overview

CBDfx, established in 2014, has become one of the leading destinations for THC and CBD products in the United States.

Through collaborations with American labs and domestic hemp growers, CBDfx ensures the production of top-quality vape pens and a wide range of THC and CBD items.

The company is dedicated to offering customers the purest and cleanest products available on the market.

Pros:

First orders get 25% off

Includes only all-natural ingredients

Guarantee for 60-days

Offers educational resources about THC

“Build Your Own CBD Pen” Bundles

Cons:

No delta-8 carts (only delta-9)

>>Find custom bundles and more at CBDfx

Highlights

With CBDfx's extensive selection of delta 9 THC products, customers can enjoy maximum legal THC benefits every time. They have a wide range of carts, all designed to provide the deep, blissful feeling that can only be found in delta 9 THC.

CBDfx Vape Pens have the ability to surprise even the most experienced THC enthusiasts with their potent formula, as each pen contains CBD in addition to THC and Delta 8 ingredients.

Customer Reviews

CBDfx has garnered nearly 800 positive reviews for its range of mid-range to premium-priced products. Customers can enjoy daily discounts on their purchases.

The company is known for its reliable and fast shipping services, ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly.

CBDfx also prioritizes customer satisfaction by offering a customer-friendly return policy, allowing returns within 30 days of purchase. This policy ensures that customers have ample time to try out the products and return them if they are not satisfied.

>>Find the best carts with CBDfx

How We Chose The Best Delta-8 THC Carts and Brands

Brand Reputation: Because the legal cannabis industry is still new, standards vary widely among delta 8 companies. As a result, a brand's reputation (among actual Delta 8 users) is the first and foremost thing we look at.

Quality Control: We only recommend THC cart vendors that subject their vape pens and carts to third-party lab testing and make the lab results readily available. (Bonus points when the reports are directly on the product page)

Hemp Source: We strongly prefer companies that source their hemp from organic US farms. When sourced from places like Europe, the hemp plants tend to degrade during transport, resulting in low-quality products.

Customer Service: If you have an issue with your purchase, you want to know it'll be dealt with ASAP. While many of the best delta 8 brands offer free shipping, we also tend to favor companies that offer discounts to recurring customers and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Natural and Organic Ingredients: Obviously, the more natural a product is, the better. While it's not always possible, we try to stay away from outfits that use artificial flavors and additives. However, we take a strong stance against vendors whose carts include harmful substances and residual solvents like PG, MCT, and Vitamin E acetate − as these substances can be damaging to the lungs.

Compliance with Federal Law: All vendors included on our list sell Farm Bill-compliant Delta 8, meaning it's made from hemp and contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

>> Get the #1 best carts at Exhale (20% OFF) >>

Factors to Consider Before Buying Delta Eight Carts

Strain and Effects + Potency

Different strains give slightly different buzzes, and it's an important thing to consider when purchasing a D8 cart.

For example, while Sativa strains are more energizing, Indica strains are sedating and heavily relaxing.

When it comes to potency, the main thing to look at is how many mg of D8 a cart comes with and how many mg it gives per puff − simple enough, right?

Check the Color

D8 juice will have a light Golden-amber hue to it and a consistency similar to cooking oil.

If your Delta 8 juice is overly watery or has a dark-brown color to it, it could be fake.

That said, if you're purchasing a full or broad-spectrum Delta 8, the juice will have a slightly darker color due to the additional cannabis-derived terpenes - even if it’s of the highest quality.

Cart Clogging (and How To Avoid It)

Unfortunately, clogs are a common occurrence with Delta 8 carts, especially if they've been left upside down.

We recommend buying THC carts that are less subject to clogging (check the reviews to be sure), but if your cart has clogged, there are a few simple tricks you can use:

Our preferred option is to use the vape pens’ preheat function without taking a puff. As the vape heats up, the oil will become thinner.

Alternatively, you can choose to take a small item, like a paper clip or needle, and gently stick it in the mouthpiece.

Price vs. Value

Without mentioning the obvious “if it’s too good to be true…”

You should always look at reviews of the best delta 8 brands and their products to see if the number of puffs advertised on the product page is real.

In other words, besides looking at factors like the product’s quality, independent lab testing, high-quality ingredients, potent effects, etc. − you should also look at the price per pound (or in this case, per puff). Sometimes, a product seems cheap only because it contains half as much delta-8 as more expensive options.

>> Get the #1 best carts at Exhale (20% OFF) >>

FAQs about the Best Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridges

What Is Delta 8 THC?

Delta 8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid found in cannabis plants.

The compound is nearly identical in structure to Delta 9 THC and even shares the same chemical formula − which explains why it has similar psychoactive properties.

Are Delta 8 Carts Legal?

Yes, Delta 8 carts are federally legal as long as they're compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

As of this writing, delta 8 THC vape cartridges are fully legal in 32 states and regulated or illegal in 18 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Utah, and Washington.

What Are the Strongest Delta 8 Carts?

The strongest delta 8 carts are Blue Moon Hemp's Magic Melon vape cartridges, which give 9.3 mg of Delta 8 THC per puff.

Due to its unique blend of Delta 8, CBN, and CBD, 3Chi's Comfortably Numb vape cart deserves an honorable mention as well.

Will Delta 8 Get You High?

Yes, Delta 8 can get you high. The high is very similar to what you'd expect with Delta 9 (the primary psychoactive ingredient in Cannabis) but only about 40% as potent.

Delta 8 has become popular among users who find traditional cannabis products overly intense and are looking for something more manageable.

In many ways, Delta 8 can be thought of as weed-lite.

>> Get the #1 best carts at Exhale (20% OFF) >>

Can You Order Delta-8 Carts Online?

Yes, you can order Delta 8 carts online. However, most online vendors don't ship to states where the cannabinoid is illegal.

Additionally, some vendors won't ship to states where Delta 8 occupies a legal gray area − namely Arizona, California, and Mississippi.

Are All Delta-8 Carts the Same?

No, not all Delta 8 carts are the same. Here are the most important differences to look out for:

Potency: Not all carts give the same amount of D8 per puff. While some may give as little as 2 mg, others give as much as 9mg.

Terpene Profile: Due to something called the entourage effect, a cart's terpene profile changes the effects of the buzz it gives.

Presence of Other Cannabinoids: If the vape cart contains other cannabinoids, especially psychoactive ones like HHC, THC-O, or THCv, it will drastically change the type of buzz it delivers.

How Should I Store Delta 8 THC Cartridges?

Delta 8 THC cartridges should be stored in a cool, dark place free of any moisture or direct heat.

To increase the shelf life, many users choose to store their vape carts (opened or otherwise) by wrapping them in an airtight bag and placing them in the fridge.

Pro tip: make sure you place your delta 8 THC cartridges with the opening facing upwards. If you don’t, they can become clogged.

>> Get the #1 best carts at Exhale (20% OFF) >>

Will Delta 8 THC Show Up On a Drug Test?

Yes, Delta 8 THC will show up on a drug test.

Drug tests cannot differentiate between THC and delta-8, so you should refrain from ingesting D8 for at least four weeks prior to any drug test. If you don't, there's a good chance you'll test positive.

Best Delta 8 Cartridge - Conclusion

If you’ve read all the way through…

You’ve probably noticed that my (amazing) humor has been missing in the Buying Guide and FAQ.

While my team kicked me out for these two “scientific” (i.e., boring) sections…

I’m here again to give you the “coup de grace.”

(Or should I say − coup de grass)

With 900 mg of delta 8, great customer ratings, all-natural ingredients, citrusy notes, and energizing effect… Exhale’s Pineapple Express is by far my personal favorite.

>> Get Pineapple Express carts (20% OFF + FREE shipping) >>

But I have to admit that BudPop’s Indica-dominant Strawberry Gelato is a solid contender for a more relaxing high, with its organic hemp and thorough lab tests.

That said, if you don’t want to try these for some reason…

(Maybe ’cause you don’t like the names? I don’t know… what other reasons could there be? Anyway…)

Then you should get a good experience with any of the products we’ve mentioned.

But whichever product you end up choosing − make sure to take it slow, as most of those are no joke.

You’ve been warned.

(And I’m now officially covered in case you misbehave)

Disclaimer: This article on this site does not provide medical advice.

The information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article, are for informational purposes only. No material within this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.