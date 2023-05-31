Best Delta-8 Brands: A Guide to the Top Delta-8 THC Products | Pittsburgh City Paper

Delta-8 THC is a popular cannabinoid compound that has recently gained attention in the health and wellness industry. This increasing interest in Delta-8 THC can be attributed to its unique properties, which provide users with a milder and more balanced experience compared to its well-known counterpart, Delta-9 THC.

However, with so many brands entering the cannabis market, it can be difficult to decide which Delta-8 THC product is right for you. This guide presents the best Delta-8 brands in the market, providing insights into their reputation, manufacturing process, third-party lab testing, product quality, and prices. The most reputable brands use only organic hemp oil and natural ingredients, and their products are offered at affordable prices and undergo third-party laboratory testing to ensure quality and purity.

Whether you prefer gummies, tinctures, or cartridges, this guide will help you find the most potent and high-quality Delta-8 THC products available.

Top Delta 8 Brands on the Market in 2023

In this section, we have compiled a list of the top Delta-8 brands on the market in 2023. Each brand was selected based on its reputation, third-party lab testing, hemp sourcing, excellent customer service, manufacturing process, and overall product quality.

Whether you're looking for an online store with pure, potent products or only organic ingredients, this list has something for everyone. Let's take a closer look at the top Delta-8 brands available today.

Diamond CBD: Best for High-Quality Delta-8 Products

Diamond CBD is a leading brand in the market, known for its high-quality Delta-8 products. They use only organic, non-GMO hemp plants throughout their manufacturing process, and all products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure quality and purity. Renowned for their potency and effectiveness, Diamond CBD's Delta-8 products have gained immense popularity among cannabis enthusiasts.

Pros

High-quality, potent Delta-8 products

Made using organic, non-GMO hemp plants

Rigorous third-party lab testing

Cons

Some reports of shipping delays due to customer demand

Company Background and History

Diamond CBD was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The company is committed to producing high-quality hemp-based products that are safe and effective. They have a wide range of cannabis products, including oils, edibles, and topicals, and have become a popular choice among users looking for high-quality Delta-8 products.

Brand Reputation

Diamond CBD has established a strong reputation in the market for its exceptional Delta-8 products. Committed to transparency and quality, the brand ensures that all products undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to guarantee purity and safety. Moreover, Diamond CBD's commitment to using only organic, non-GMO hemp plants further solidifies its standing as a trusted and reputable brand.

Product Quality and Safety

Diamond CBD is dedicated to manufacturing top-quality Delta-8 products that prioritize safety and effectiveness. They uphold strict standards by subjecting their products to third-party lab testing, ensuring purity and the absence of harmful contaminants. In addition, Diamond CBD exclusively employs organic, non-GMO hemp plants in their manufacturing process. Customers can trust that they are receiving a safe and reliable product when purchasing from Diamond CBD.

Hemp Source

Diamond CBD carefully sources its hemp from organic, non-GMO hemp plants cultivated within the United States. Their hemp is of the highest quality and free from harmful contaminants, ensuring that their products are safe and effective for customers.

Diamond CBD is known for offering potent Delta-8 products that are effective and fast-acting. Their products are designed to provide users with a powerful experience, making them a popular choice among those looking for high-quality Delta-8 products.

Manufacturing Process

Diamond CBD uses a rigorous manufacturing process to ensure its products are of the highest quality. They use only organic, non-GMO hemp plants in their production and undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their products are pure and free from harmful contaminants.

Unique Features

Diamond CBD is known for its commitment to quality and purity, offering a range of highly-rated products, including CBD oils, edibles, and topicals, making them a versatile choice for users.

Reviews

Customers have consistently shared positive experiences with Diamond CBD products, praising their effectiveness and impressive potency. Users have also reported satisfaction with the quality of their Delta-8 products, noting their ability to deliver the desired effects quickly.

Price and Purchase Options

Diamond CBD presents an extensive selection of products available at various price points, catering to different budget ranges. Prices start as low as $45.95 for a pack of 4500 mg Paradise gummies and go up to $244.99 for a high-potency Skywalker roll.

Special Promotions and Discounts

Diamond CBD offers special promotions and discounts on its products from time to time. During holiday sales, for example, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 60% off. For those seeking long-term savings, Diamond CBD's subscription service provides a substantial discount on recurring orders.

Everest: Best for Natural and Organic Delta-8 Products

Everest is known for its natural and organic Delta-8 products that are made from high-quality, non-GMO hemp plants. The company's commitment to using only organic ingredients ensures that customers receive a safe and pure product. Everest also offers an extensive product line that includes gummies, tinctures, and vapes, catering to different customer preferences.

Pros

Natural and organic ingredients

Great customer service

Customer satisfaction guarantee policy

Cons

Products may be more expensive than other brands

Company Background and History

Everest is a relatively new company that was founded in 2020. Despite being a new player in the market, the company has quickly gained a reputation for producing quality Delta-8 products that are natural and organic.

Brand Reputation

Everest has gained a strong reputation for its dedication to crafting natural Delta-8 products that are both safe and reliable. Additionally, all products undergo rigorous third-party lab testing, further bolstering their assurance of product integrity. With Everest, customers can trust that they are receiving a premium Delta-8 product that meets the highest standards.

Product Quality and Safety

Everest products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity and safety. The company's commitment to using only natural and organic ingredients also ensures that customers receive a safe and pure product.

Hemp Source

Everest sources its hemp plants from local farms in the United States. The company works closely with its farmers to ensure that the hemp plants are grown using only sustainable farming methods.

The potency of Everest Delta-8 products varies depending on the specific product and concentration, with some products containing up to 1500mg of Delta-8 per bottle. Additionally, the company's products are made using Delta-8 distillate, ensuring customers receive a potent and effective product.

Manufacturing Process

Everest uses a state-of-the-art manufacturing process to produce its hemp-derived products. The company's manufacturing facility is GMP-certified, ensuring the highest quality production standards.

Unique Features

Everest sets itself apart by offering a diverse selection of unique and innovative hemp products. Notably, they provide several vegan and gluten-free options, ensuring that individuals with specific dietary restrictions can still enjoy their Delta-8 products.

Reviews

Everest has received positive reviews from customers for its high-quality and natural Delta-8 products. Customers have expressed satisfaction with the brand's transparency and commitment to using only organic, clean ingredients. This focus on organic sourcing resonates well with customers.

Price and Purchase Options

Everest offers a range of Delta-8 products at different price points. The gummies start at $75, but customers can save money by purchasing a bundle of three for $175. Their most expensive products are their oils, which can cost up to $450.

Special Promotions and Discounts

The company offers various purchase options, including subscription services and bundles, that can provide customers with more value for their money. Customers can check the website or sign up for the newsletter to stay up-to-date on any other promotions or discounts.

Delta Remedys: Best for Potent Delta-8 Products

Delta Remedys is a premium brand known for its high-quality, pure, and potent Delta-8 products. The company is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience, and this is reflected in the quality of their products. Delta Remedys uses only the finest ingredients and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes. The brand is also known for its commitment to transparency and third-party lab testing, ensuring that the products are safe, reliable, and effective. Whether you're new to hemp or a seasoned user, Delta Remedys is a brand worth considering for its premium and pure Delta-8 products.

Pros

Most potent brand for Delta-8 products

Third-party lab testing for purity and safety

Unique subscription service and loyalty program

Cons

Somewhat limited product selection compared to other leading brands

Company Background and History

Delta Remedys is a relatively new player in the Delta-8 market, having been founded in 2020 by a family who genuinely believes in the benefits of Delta-8 products. Headquartered in Texas, this brand is dedicated to offering its customers high-quality and natural Delta-8 products.

Brand Reputation

Delta Remedys has garnered a positive reputation due to its high-quality and potent products. The brand is committed to using only natural and organic ingredients, ensuring a clean and wholesome product experience for consumers. Delta Remedys also has a responsive customer service team that is dedicated to addressing any concerns or issues promptly.

Product Quality and Safety

Delta Remedys products are made using only organic, non-GMO hemp plants and undergo third-party lab testing for purity and potency. The brand's Delta-8 products are pure and potent, with a range of strengths available to cater to different customer needs. Delta Remedys also offers a variety of products, including vegan and gluten-free options, to cater to different customer preferences.

Hemp Source

The brand is committed to using only high-quality hemp plants sourced from the United States to ensure the purity and potency of its Delta-8 products. Delta Remedys offers a variety of products with varying potencies to suit different customer needs and preferences.

The potency of their products ranges from 500mg to 3000mg per bottle, with different options for dosing and concentration. The brand provides clear information about the potency of each product on its website and packaging, allowing customers to make informed decisions about their purchases.

Manufacturing Process

Delta Remedys products are made using a CO2 extraction process, which is known for producing high-quality and pure Delta-8 products. The brand's products undergo third-party lab testing, ensuring that customers receive a safe and reliable product. Delta Remedys also provides lab reports, ensuring transparency and quality control.

Unique Features

Delta Remedys offers a unique product line that includes an array of Delta-8 THC products, including tinctures, gummies, and vape cartridges. Their products are made with high-quality, natural ingredients and are free of artificial additives and fillers.

Reviews

Customers have expressed satisfaction with the brand, highlighting the effectiveness of their products. Additionally, customers appreciate the brand's commitment to using natural ingredients, further enhancing the appeal of Delta Remedys' offerings.

Price and Purchase Options

Prices for Delta Remedys' products span a range of affordability. Their gummies are priced at $49.99, offering customers a flavorful and convenient option. For those seeking tinctures, prices range from $89.99 to $129.99, providing a variety of potency options to suit different preferences. With these price points, Delta Remedys ensures that its products are accessible to customers.

Special Promotions and Discounts

Customers can take advantage of subscription services and bundles, which not only offer convenience but also provide cost savings. Additionally, Delta Remedys frequently offers promotions and discounts throughout the year, including special discounts for first-time customers and holiday sales.

ExhaleWellness: Best for Vegan and Gluten-Free Delta-8 Products

ExhaleWellness provides a diverse selection of Delta-8 products, including vegan and gluten-free options crafted with organic hemp and natural ingredients. Customers can trust that they are investing in Delta-8 products that prioritize both quality and adherence to dietary preferences.

Pros

Various vegan and gluten-free Delta-8 options

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Third-party lab-tested products

Cons

The premium quality of ExhaleWellness products may result in slightly higher prices

Company Background and History

ExhaleWellness was established in 2018 in Los Angeles, California, with a clear mission of delivering top-quality wellness products to consumers. The brand specializes in Delta-8 products that cater to various dietary preferences, using only organic hemp to provide clean and natural products.

Brand Reputation

ExhaleWellness has a strong reputation in the Delta-8 industry for its focus on quality and purity. The brand's commitment to using natural and organic ingredients has earned it a loyal following among consumers who value transparency and sustainability.

Product Quality and Safety

All ExhaleWellness products are tested by third-party labs to ensure that they are safe and free from contaminants. The brand uses organic hemp and natural ingredients in its products, and its manufacturing process follows strict quality control standards to ensure consistency and purity.

Hemp Source

ExhaleWellness sources its hemp from trusted growers in the United States that use sustainable farming practices. The brand is committed to using only the highest quality hemp to ensure its products are safe and effective.

In terms of potency, ExhaleWellness offers Delta-8 products with strengths of up to 1000 mg per bottle. Everything is carefully formulated to provide consistent and reliable effects.

Manufacturing Process

ExhaleWellness follows strict quality control standards and industry best practices during its manufacturing process to ensure a high-quality product.

Unique Features

ExhaleWellness distinguishes itself from other top brands by providing various Delta-8 products that cater to specific dietary preferences. Their offerings include a range of vegan and gluten-free options, ensuring that customers with these dietary restrictions can still enjoy the benefits of Delta-8.

Reviews

ExhaleWellness has received positive reviews from customers who value the brand's commitment to transparency, quality, and purity. Customers have praised the company's vegan and gluten-free options, as well as its 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

Price and Purchase Options

ExhaleWellness offers a range of Delta-8 products at various price points. Its Delta-8 THC Tinctures are priced at $49.95 for a 600mg bottle, while the 30-piece Delta-8 THC Gummies are priced at $59.95. The brand also offers a Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge for $39.95 and a Delta-8 THC Crumble concentrate for $28.95 for 3 grams. Overall, ExhaleWellness prices are reasonable compared to other premium Delta-8 brands on the market.

Special Promotions and Discounts

ExhaleWellness regularly offers special promotions and discounts to enhance the value for its customers. These promotions may vary, but they often include enticing deals for new customers and savings opportunities for existing ones.

3Chi: Best for Flavorful Delta-8 Products

3Chi is a leading brand in the Delta-8 THC market, offering various flavorful and diverse hemp-based products. The brand is known for its commitment to innovation and quality, with an emphasis on using natural and organic ingredients.

3Chi's products are popular among both new and experienced Delta-8 THC users thanks to their potency, flavor, and effectiveness. Additionally, the brand's commitment to transparency and third-party lab testing ensures that its products are safe for consumption.

Pros

Diverse selection of Delta-8 products with a wide range of flavors

Loyalty rewards program for customers

All products are third-party laboratory tested

Cons

Return policy only has a 14-day window for refunds and exchanges

Company Background and History

3Chi was founded in 2019 by a biochemist with over 15 years of experience in the cannabis industry. The company is committed to producing high-quality Delta-8 THC products that provide customers with a safe and enjoyable experience.

Brand Reputation

3Chi has established a strong reputation in the market for consistently delivering high-quality Delta-8 THC products. Customers appreciate the company's commitment to excellence and their ability to offer a diverse range of flavors. The positive brand reputation surrounding 3Chi solidifies its position as a trusted choice for those seeking flavorful Delta-8 THC options.

Product Quality and Safety

3Chi uses only high-quality ingredients, and third-party lab tests their products to ensure purity and safety. The brand offers a Certificate of Analysis (COA) for each of its products, which can be viewed on its website.

Hemp Source

3Chi sources its hemp from local farmers in the United States and uses organic, pesticide-free ingredients. Additionally, 3Chi offers a wide range of potency options for its Delta-8 THC products, ranging from 5mg to 200mg per serving.

Manufacturing Process

3Chi uses a state-of-the-art extraction process to create their delta 8 THC products, which plays a crucial role in achieving exceptional quality. This meticulous manufacturing process ensures that customers receive Delta-8 products of the highest purity.

Unique Features

3Chi offers a large selection of Delta-8 products with unique and innovative flavor options. The brand also offers a line of CBD products, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and calming properties.

Reviews

3Chi has received a large number of positive reviews from satisfied customers. Many customers have praised the brand's diverse and flavorful selection of Delta-8 THC products, as well as their effectiveness in providing a relaxing and uplifting experience.

Price and Purchase Options

3Chi's products are priced competitively, making them an affordable option for consumers. Prices may vary depending on the type of product, with gummies ranging from $19.99-$29.99 compared to drinks and oils, which are priced between $99.99-$149.99.

Special Promotions and Discounts

3Chi offers special promotions and discounts to customers who sign up for their newsletter or follow the brand on social media. The brand also offers free shipping on orders over $99.

What is Delta-8 THC?

Haven't heard of Delta-8 THC? It's a strain of THC that is becoming more and more popular in the cannabis industry.

Delta-8 shares similarities with Delta-9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, but there are notable distinctions between the two. Delta-8 has a different chemical structure than Delta-9, resulting in a milder psychoactive effect. Many users describe the effects of Delta-8 THC as being more relaxing and uplifting, while still maintaining a sense of mental clarity. It's also worth mentioning that Delta-8 differs from Delta-10 THC and delta-9, which tends to have a more Sativa-like impact.

When consumed, Delta-8 THC interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system, leading to various physiological and psychological effects, such as relaxation and potential therapeutic benefits like pain relief and stress reduction.

Types of Delta-8 THC Products

If you're interested in trying Delta-8 THC, it's important to know the various types of products available. From edibles to tinctures, Delta-8 THC comes in many forms. Understanding the differences between each can help you choose the best option for your needs.

Here, we'll explore some of the most common types of Delta-8 THC products available.

Delta-8 THC Edibles

Edibles are a popular way to consume Delta-8 THC due to their convenience and longer-lasting effects. They come in a variety of forms, such as gummies, cookies, brownies, and honey sticks. The best THC edibles are typically made by infusing the edible product with a concentrated form of Delta-8 THC.

Delta-8 THC Tinctures and Oils

Tinctures and oils are another popular way to consume Delta-8 THC. These are liquid solutions that are taken orally by placing a few drops under the tongue or mixing with food or drinks. These products typically come in small bottles with dropper caps that allow for precise dosing.

Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridges

Delta-8 THC vape cartridges are pre-filled cartridges that are designed to be used with compatible vape pens or vaporizers for inhalation. The best THC pen options are easy to use and provide fast-acting effects. Since the cartridges are portable, they also offer a convenient and discreet way to consume Delta-8 THC.

Delta-8 THC Flower

Delta-8 THC flower is a popular product among cannabis enthusiasts looking for a milder high. It typically contains Delta-8 THC, as well as other cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant. Delta-8 THC flower is often used for smoking or vaporizing, and can provide a relaxing and calming experience without the intense psychoactive effects associated with Delta-9 THC.

Delta-8 THC Concentrates

Delta-8 THC concentrates are highly potent products that contain high levels of Delta-8 THC. These products are typically used for vaping or dabbing, and can provide a more intense and immediate high compared to other Delta-8 THC products. Delta-8 THC concentrates come in various forms, including wax, shatter, and distillate.

Delta-8 THC Topicals

Delta-8 THC topicals are applied directly to the skin to provide localized relief from pain, inflammation, and other skin conditions. Delta-8 THC topicals come in various forms, including creams, balms, and lotions, and can be used to target specific areas of the body.

Delta-8 THC Drinks

Delta-8 THC drinks provide a new and innovative way to consume Delta-8 THC. They are usually available in various flavors and designed to provide a relaxing and calming effect. The liquid is typically infused with a Delta-8 THC distillate, which is known for its potency and fast-acting effects. It is important to note that Delta-8 THC drinks should be consumed in moderation.

Delta-8 THC Capsules

Delta-8 THC capsules are pre-measured to contain a specific amount of Delta-8 THC. Capsules are typically made with Delta-8 THC distillate and a carrier oil, such as MCT oil or hemp seed oil. They are available in different strengths, making it easy for users to adjust their dosage according to their needs.

Delta-8 THC Gummies

Delta-8 THC gummies are edible products that provide a convenient and tasty way to consume Delta-8 THC. They are made by infusing a concentrated form of Delta-8 THC into a gummy mixture. The best THC gummies come in various flavors, shapes, and concentrations, allowing users to choose the option that suits them.

Benefits of Delta-8 THC Products

From their potential health benefits to the variety of forms available, there are many reasons why people are turning to Delta-8 THC products. Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of Delta-8 THC.

Legal in Most States

Delta-8 is legal in most states, which means that it is widely available and accessible. This also ensures that Delta-8 products are subject to regulatory oversight and quality control measures, which can help ensure their purity, safety, and effectiveness.

Less Psychoactive Than Delta-9 THC

Delta-8 is a milder form of THC that is known for being less psychoactive than Delta-9 THC. This means that it may provide a more relaxed and less intense experience, making it a great option for those who want to maintain mental clarity.

Potential Health Benefits Such as Pain and Anxiety Relief

Delta-8 is believed to have potential health benefits, such as pain and anxiety relief. If you're looking for a natural alternative to traditional medications, Delta-8 may be worth considering. However, it's important to talk to your doctor to make sure it's safe for you and won't interact with any other medications you're taking.

Can Stimulate Appetite

Delta-8 is known to stimulate appetite, making it a great option for those who have a loss of appetite or need to increase their food intake. This can be especially helpful for those who are undergoing chemotherapy or suffering from other medical conditions that cause appetite loss.

May Improve Mood

Delta-8 may also have mood-enhancing effects, which can improve overall well-being and happiness. This can be helpful for those who are struggling with depression or anxiety.

May Promote Better Sleep

Delta-8 may improve sleep, making it a great option for those who struggle with insomnia or other sleep-related issues.

Various Forms Available for Consumption

Delta-8 products come in various forms, including gummies, tinctures, and vape cartridges. This means that you can choose the form that is most convenient and enjoyable for you.

Can Be Used for Both Medicinal and Recreational Purposes

Delta-8 can be used for both medicinal and recreational purposes, making it a versatile option for those who are looking for a natural alternative to traditional medications or simply want to enjoy a milder form of THC.

How to Choose the Best Delta-8 Brand For You

If you're interested in exploring the potential benefits of Delta-8, choosing the right brand is essential. With so many options available, it can be challenging to know where to start.

Here are some tips on how to find the best Delta-8 brands for your individual needs:

Quality, Purity, and Safety

When choosing a Delta-8 brand, it's important to look for companies that prioritize quality, purity, and safety. This means looking for brands that use high-quality ingredients and third-party lab testing to verify potency and purity and avoid harmful chemicals.

Hemp Source

The source of the hemp can impact the quality and effectiveness of the product. Look for brands that use organically grown hemp and provide information about where the hemp is sourced from.

Personal Preferences and Needs

Consider your personal preferences and needs when choosing a Delta-8 brand. Look for brands that offer a variety of product options, such as gummies, oils, and cartridges, to find a product that works best for you.

Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews

It's important to choose a reputable brand with positive customer reviews. Look for brands that have a good reputation in the industry and consistently receive positive feedback from customers.

Lab Testing

Make sure the Delta-8 brand you choose has third-party lab testing results readily available. This helps to ensure that the product you're buying is accurately labeled and free from harmful contaminants.

How to Use Delta-8 THC Products

In this section, we will be providing you with tips on how to properly use Delta-8 THC products. This includes information on dosage and consumption methods, as well as potential side effects and precautions.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure a safe and enjoyable experience with your Delta-8 THC products.

Start With a Low Dosage

It's always recommended to start with a low dosage of Delta 8 THC products, especially if you're a beginner or have a low tolerance. Gradually increase your dosage until you find the desired effects.

Use the Right Consumption Method

There are various ways to consume Delta-8 THC products, such as vaping, tinctures, gummies, and capsules. Choose the method that suits you best and follow the instructions carefully.

Depending on the consumption method, the onset time of Delta-8 THC can vary. For instance, vaping provides a faster onset time than edibles. Keep this in mind when using Delta-8 THC products and plan accordingly.

Be Cautious With Other Medications

If you're taking other medications, consult your doctor before using Delta-8 THC products. Some medications may interact with Delta-8 THC and cause adverse effects like nausea or dizziness.

FAQs About Delta-8 Brands

Is Delta-8 THC Legal?

The legality of Delta-8 THC varies by state and country. Some states in the US have legalized it, while others have not.

Will Delta-8 THC Show Up on a Drug Test?

Yes, Delta-8 THC can show up on a drug test as it is a form of THC. However, it may not be tested for specifically and may not trigger a positive result at lower levels.

What Are the Side Effects of Delta-8 THC?

Some potential side effects of Delta-8 THC include dry mouth, red eyes, drowsiness, increased heart rate, and impaired motor coordination. It may also cause paranoia or anxiety in some people.

How Long Do Delta-8 THC Effects Last?

The duration of Delta-8 THC effects can vary based on the dosage, method of consumption, and individual factors. Typically, effects can last between 1-8 hours.

The Bottom Line

The article provides an overview of the best Delta-8 brands available. Diamond CBD is recommended for high-quality products, Everest for natural and organic products, Delta Remedys for pure and potent products, ExhaleWellness for vegan and gluten-free products, and 3Chi for flavorful and unique products.

When choosing a product, it's important to consider factors such as product quality, ingredient transparency, third-party lab testing, and more. And remember to always consult with a healthcare professional before trying any new THC products.

Share your experience with Delta-8 THC products in the comments section to help others decide what's best for them.

