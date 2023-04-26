Best Smoking Accessories in 2023: 6 Weed Gadgets You Need

Accessories for smoking cannabis have come a long way in the past 10 years.

Now, stoners can get everything they need to smoke discreetly, roll perfect blunts, and vape their precious oils and fresh herbs. All without having to make a trip to your local head shop.

Seeing as we are stoners ourselves, we’re always looking for the coolest new gadgets and doo-dads to hit the market.

Here are the best smoking accessories this year to take your stoner lifestyle to the next level and beyond.

Best Smoking Accessories in 2023

1. Best Overall Smoking Accessory: Pax Plus 2-in-1 Vape

Introducing the easiest way to vape dried herbs AND oil concentrates! The Pax Plus is a sleek vision of the future that makes clunky vaporizers and even, owning multiple vaporizers, obsolete. What makes Pax Plus so amazing is that you can vape BOTH dry nugs and oils with just one portable vape. You can also adjust your bowl size, a fantastically innovative feature.

The Pax Plus is small, portable, and the one smoking accessory you can honestly keep forever. Never fails. Plus, we love the smooth clouds and potent rips we get with every session. Don’t miss out on this handheld party.

Get the Pax Plus

2. Best for Making Cannabis Infusions: Ardent MINI

For stoners who love to make cannabis infusions like oils, butters, and the like, the Ardent MINI takes the cake. Ardent MINI’s small-but-mighty functionality and design means you can travel with it easily or bring it to a friend’s house, without the clunky equipment and mess. The best part about the Ardent MINI, we think, is the two setting options. Choose A1 to release CBG and THC to the maximum.

The other setting will activate CBD, so you can really customize your infusions for yourself and the whole family. The Ardent MINI is remarkably easy to use and comes with a nifty carrying case. Infuse on the go and share your weed concoctions with everyone you love!

Get the Ardent MINI

3. Classiest Rolling Tray: Honest Rolling Tray Bundle

The rolling tray is a staple for blunt smokers and joint smokers. For one, you need a little space for your ganja and your papers/blunt wraps to do the job right. And it’s no secret that rolling joints and blunts can be a semi-ritualistic, borderline meditative experience. If you feel the vibe we’re putting out, the classiest tray out there is this rolling tray bundle set by Honest.

In addition to the beautiful tray made from walnut wood, it includes everything you need to roll without the fuss. It’s small enough to take with you, too. What we really dig is the 2-in1 joint holder that can keep you prepped for smoking on the go.

If you don’t like smoking joints and blunt, it’s a GREAT gift for someone in your life who does:)

Get the Honest Rolling Tray Bundle

4. Best Rolling Machine EVER: BEED Automatic Cone Filling Machine

All hail the nespresso of cannabis! BEED has done it again with their awesome rolling machine. This isn’t your average plastic joint roller you pick up for a few bucks at the head shop. This powerful little device is literally the only automated machine that can roll a fresh j in 20 seconds. Yes, 20 seconds.

If you want to take your joint rolling level up, this is your espresso machine. Real talk, this is one of the coolest smoking accessories we’ve ever used and worth its weight in gold for the joint-smoking gadget lover.

Get the BEED Automatic Cone Filling Machine

5. Best for Smell-Proof Travel: Revelry Pipe Kit

There’s frankly not a better option out there that we’ve seen for smell-proof stoner travel (that’s affordable). Revelry’s Pipe Kit not only keeps all your goodies safe, it prevents the rest of your luggage, your car, etc from smelling with its patented fabric. You can lock it, too, to keep the perps out, and the Revelry Pipe Kit comes perfectly padded to keep all your smoking accessories protected.

We also consider this smell-proof pipe kit a pretty good value, since it comes with a lot of accessories already inside. A pipe, a metal pokey, and a grinder are all included. Never worry about stinking up the place again when you’re traveling!

Get the Revelry Pipe Kit

6. For Smoking Without the Smell: Billow

We’ve all been there. Putting towels on the floor to seal a doorway. Lighting incense to cover our tracks. But the best way to hide that weed smell is to stop it from happening in the first place. That’s where Billow comes in. Billow’s machine is one of the most innovative contraptions for discreet stoners that we’ve ever seen. It has patented technology to contain all your smoke and neutralize it, so that neighbors, roommates, kids, etc are none the wiser. Billow’s tagline,

“Smoke, don’t smell”, says it all. If you or someone you love have to keep your weed stench under wraps, this is the only gadget you’ll ever need to enjoy your cannabis without the anxiety of covering your tracks.

Get Billow

Smoking accessories make the stoner life more fun

As you can see from our list, there’s many reasons to buy smoking accessories. Some stoners need to cover their tracks– aka eliminate odor– while others want to roll their joints automatically. Stoner gear keeps on innovating, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.

Until then, enjoy these dank weed accessories and gadgets that make the stoner life even more enjoyable.