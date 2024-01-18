Microdosing THC: Everything to Know | Pittsburgh City Paper

A growing cohort of cannabis enthusiasts is exploring a new consumption option that provides many benefits of weed, without the side effects: microdosing with THC. This innovative approach has been gaining significant traction among cannabis consumers and advocates globally. But what exactly is "microdosing"? Is it all hype or genuinely beneficial?

Microdosing is a method of consuming THC, or any other substance for that matter, that involves taking small, barely perceptible amounts. It is a means of enjoying the benefits of THC, without the experience becoming intense or overwhelming.

Whether you're a seasoned cannabis consumer looking to dial back or you're brand new and wish to start on a lighter foot, this guide is designed to help you navigate microdosing with ease.

Key Takeaways

Mastering microdosing helps users enjoy the therapeutic properties of THC without the risk of feeling overwhelmed.

When microdosing THC, individuals typically start with a very low dose, often as little as 1-5 mg, and gradually increase the dose (if needed) until they find their "sweet spot"

Microdosing THC is a responsible, conscious way of using cannabis, perfect for those new to THC or those seeking to optimize its medicinal qualities.

Though more research is needed, scientific studies and expert insights suggest that microdosing THC could be instrumental in areas like pain management, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

What is Microdosing?

THC microdosing is a consumption method involving the intake of small, controlled amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. The goal is not to achieve a high or euphoric state but rather to harness the potential therapeutic benefits of THC without the intense psychoactive effects.

When microdosing THC, individuals typically start with a very low dose, often as little as 1-5 mg, and gradually increase the dose until they find their "sweet spot" - the point at which they experience the desired therapeutic effects without any unwanted side effects.

By comparison, a "standard" dose of marijuana can range from 5-10mg THC or more, though the precise dosages of any product depend on one's tolerance level, the type of product, and what the lab results on a particular product say.

Why Microdose THC?

Microdosing THC allows for a more controlled and personalized approach to cannabis consumption. By starting low and going slow, individuals can find the minimum effective dose that works for them, reducing the risk of overconsumption and unwanted side effects.

While there is growing interest in THC microdosing, scientific research in this area is still in its early stages. We need more studies to understand this consumption method's potential benefits and risks fully.

However, despite the lack of extensive research, many experts in the field of cannabis therapeutics support the concept of microdosing. They believe it can be a safe and effective way to use cannabis for therapeutic purposes, particularly for those who are new to cannabis or sensitive to its effects.

One study found that low doses of vaporized cannabis significantly helped patients with neuropathic pain. This study suggested that microdosing could provide pain relief while minimizing the euphoria associated with higher doses of THC.

Another study examined the effects of THC on stress. It found that low doses of THC reduced stress, while higher doses actually increased stress levels. This study provides evidence that microdosing THC could be beneficial for stress management, perhaps even more so than regular amounts of THC consumption.

Benefits of microdosing THC

This approach has been associated with several potential benefits. For instance, it may help with pain management, as some studies suggest that THC has analgesic properties. It can also potentially aid in reducing anxiety and stress, as THC has been found to have calming effects in low doses.

Another potential benefit of THC microdosing is its potential to improve sleep, especially if utilizing an Indica strain like Bubba Kush. with some research indicating that low doses of THC can enhance sleep quality. Additionally, it may help with appetite stimulation, which can help individuals dealing with conditions that cause appetite loss. Lastly, some people report enhanced creativity and focus with microdosing THC, although this is mainly anecdotal, and more research is needed.

Microdosing can also assist in resetting tolerance levels in more seasoned cannabis users. While weed tolerance typically resets after 72 hours, switching to a microdose can help bring those who want to turn down the dial on cannabis use to get more bang for their buck.

Potential risks of THC microdosing

One risk associated with microdosing, especially for medical marijuana patients, is that the THC won't have noticeable wellness effects. Everyone's body responds to cannabis differently, so it's best to start with a microdose and gradually increase the amount consumed in one sitting needed to achieve the desired effects.

Additionally, THC can cause physical side effects such as dry mouth, red eyes, and impaired motor skills. It's also important to note that the long-term effects of THC microdosing are not well-studied, and more research is needed to fully understand the potential risks and benefits.

Lastly, THC's legal status varies widely, and in some places, it is still illegal. The Farm Bill of 2018 legalized hemp-derived THC products, but only if they contain no more than 0.3% THC per dry weight. Therefore, individuals interested in THC microdosing should be aware of their area's regulations. It's also recommended to discuss with your healthcare provider before starting any new treatment regimen, including THC microdosing.

How to Microdose THC

Getting started with THC microdosing involves a process of trial and error. It's recommended to start with a low dose, monitor your reactions, and gradually adjust the dose as needed. Keeping a journal to track your doses and effects can also be helpful.

Microdosing THC Gummies

One of the simplest methods of microdosing involves edibles such as gummies, chocolates, mints, and more. Several manufacturers now offer these edibles with microdose-sized amounts of THC, targeted towards those who want minimal side effects.

When eating THC gummies, the digestive system makes them take about 90 minutes before the effects set in, but they can last for up to 5-7 hours.

Tinctures and oils

However, for those who prefer to feel the microdose effects quicker, a sublingual or tincture may be more suitable for your needs. Cannabis tinctures and other sublingual products are oils or liquids designed to be absorbed into your system by placing them under the tongue.

The cannabinoids enter the bloodstream through the thin layer of skin in your mouth, acting much faster than traditional edibles, usually kicking in in 15-30 minutes. You can also infuse tinctures into your food or drink for easy and precise dosing and consumption.

Drop a certain amount in mL (the bottle will give you dosing directions) where you want it, and enjoy the exact amount of THC needed for successful microdosing.

The Bottom Line

Understanding how to successfully microdose with THC can provide access to cannabis' many benefits with reduced risk of side effects. Yet, it's crucial to keep in mind that everyone's experience with cannabis is personal. THC microdosing depends on factors such as body weight, tolerance, metabolism, and specific health goals.

Taking a thoughtful, measured approach, monitoring your responses, and adjusting your dose according to your specific needs are key to a successful microdosing journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dosing range for THC?

While dosing THC is highly individualized, the average range for most cannabis consumers is between 1-5mg of THC per session.

Can you microdose CBD?

Yes; users generally consider a microdose of CBD as any amount up to 10mg.