Indica Gummies: 5 Best Indica Edibles For Relaxation | Pittsburgh City Paper

As the cannabinoid market continues to blossom, consumers have increasingly more options at their fingertips when it comes to edibles. Gummies remain one of the most popular ingestible options, and with the continued expansion of the broader market, consumers can now enjoy a wide variety of options tailored specifically to their needs.

Between a growing array of different cannabinoid combinations, terpene formulations, unique infusions, and more, consumers can choose strain-specific edible options and gummies that lean more sativa or indica.

For those looking for a more body-focused, mellow experience often suited for nighttime use, indica-infused gummies are the way to go. Fortunately, it is now easy get your hands on indica gummies! There is a plethora of stellar, federally legal, hemp-derived (still containing THC) gummy brands to choose from, all available with just a few clicks from the comfort of your home.

Today, we are looking at everything you need to know about hemp-derived indica gummies, along with some of the best indica gummy products on the market today!

Best Indica Gummies

1. Evn - Indica Live Rosin Gummies: Best Overall Indica Gummies

2. Hometown Hero - Delta-9 Live Rosin Gummies (Indica): High Potency

3. VIIA Hemp Company - Euphoria Indica Gummies: Cannabinoid Rich

4. Cypress Hemp - Live Resin Delta 9 THC Indica Gummies: Sustainability Centered

5. Neurogan - CBD Indica Gummies: No-THC Option

Evn was formed with the goal of creating high-quality, all-natural CBD-infused products. The company admits, like its consumers, it is always learning and growing — which is evident when you look at its wide array of products, incorporating a variety of cannabinoids.

Evn’s Indica Gummies top our list as the best overall indica gummies. The gummies are made with single-strain hemp rosin, amping up the quality with a broader flavor and terpene profile. The gummies are made Bubba Kush live rosin, a well-known and classic indica many have loved for decades.

The package contains 20 wild berry-flavored gummies with 5 mg of THC and CBD in each, a synergistic blend to help further calm the senses. Evn’s vegan gummies are also made with no artificial flavors or colors, the company offers free shipping on orders over $25, and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.

All around, Evn’s Indica Gummies — and catalog as a whole — screams quality. You truly can’t go wrong.

The company was founded under the principle that true hometown heroes are all around us and deserve our support. For this reason, Hometown Heroes donates a portion of its profit to nonprofit organizations that help veterans in need.

The company’s Delta-9 Live Rosin Indica Gummies don’t disappoint, either! Each bag contains 10 gummies, with every gummy jam-packed with 25 mg of THC and 5 mg of live rosin. The vegan gummies are naturally flavored, with hints of pine and citrus. Hometown Hero also offers a subscribe and save option for repeat buyers to save 15% on future purchases, and if you’re not satisfied with your product for any reason, the brand’s Worry Free Guarantee has you covered.

Enjoy the joys of live rosin in gummy form, enhance your own wellness, and support an important cause through Hometown Hero. You won’t regret it!

One of the first things you’ll notice about VIIA Hemp Company’s products is the plentiful cannabinoids included in its formulas. The company has taken an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids, intending to make products that people can truly feel and reap unique benefits from. The products are focused, with specific cannabinoid combinations to elicit feelings from relaxed to blissed, taking advantage of the full potential of the hemp plant.

VIIA’s Euphoria Hemp Gummies are no exception, made with live resin, complete with a staggering 840 total cannabinoids in each container between the 12 total gummies. Consumers will enjoy 20 mg of delta-9 THC, 30 mg of minor cannabinoids, and 20 mg of CBD in each gummy.

VIIA truly stands apart with its unique approach to cannabinoids, and this aim truly helps its Euphoria Indica Gummies go the extra mile.

4. Cypress Hemp - Live Resin Delta 9 THC Indica Gummies: Sustainability Centered

Right off the bat, you know Cypress Hemp’s Delta 9 THC Indica Gummies will take care of you, as the brand utilizes a favorite indica of many: Cherry Pie. The gummies are made with live resin, promising a highly flavorful and potent experience, and each of the package’s 15 gummies contain 20 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBN. The CBN helps push the relaxation even further, as this cannabinoid is known for its potential to aid in rest and sleep.

These gummies are vegan, gluten free, and contain no preservatives. Cypress Hemp also offers free shipping on every order. To further amp up the brand’s sustainability aims, Cypress Hemp donates to its tree-planting charity partners, Tree Sisters and One Tree Planted, so every product sold plants one tree in an area of ecological importance.

If you’re looking for a sustainable brand with an indica gummy that packs a major punch, Cypress Hemp is the clear answer.

5. Neurogan - CBD Indica Gummies: THC-Free Option

Looking for an indica gummy without the THC? Fortunately, there are plenty of options for you, and Neurogan’s is one of the best. The company has acted as an invaluable source for consumers, offering plant-powered products and education to help its customers restore balance to their bodies and minds.

Neurogan’s vegan, watermelon-flavored CBD gummies are enhanced with terpenes, helping to increase the indica effects and flavor. The brand truly doesn’t go light on the CBD, with 120 mg total full-spectrum CBD hemp extract in each gummy. Full-spectrum hemp retains the other cannabinoids and compounds in the plant, to further enhance the synergistic effects.

You definitely don’t need to turn to THC to still reap the powerful benefits of indica gummies. If you’re in search of a CBD-rich, THC-free option, Neurogan can do no wrong.

What Are Indica Gummies?

While gummies of the past often included an ambiguous blend, potentially leading to any number of effects, today consumers can pick specific formulations, including indica, sativa, and hybrid gummies.

Indica gummies simply describe gummies that are infused with an indica strain, or strains. Some indica gummies will specify what strain is used, further allowing users to determine the specific effects they can expect from the product, while others may more generally use indica blends to create their formulations.

Like sativa and hybrid strains, indica strains have their own host of specific benefits and effects, so going specifically with an indica option may be the ideal move for many consumers depending on their needs and the potential symptom relief they are seeking.

Indica Gummy Effects

There are some exceptions, of course — the plant is complex, and when it comes to specific effects, we’re finding that cannabinoids, terpenes, and more are part of the bigger picture surrounding the specific effects of strains.

Still, those indulging in indica gummies and strains can generally expect a more mellow and relaxing experience with effects focused in the body. Indicas can still cause a cerebral euphoria, and one indica strain may be sedating than another, but they will generally not be as heady or active as other strains, like sativas and some hybrids, are more often known for.

While indicas are often considered ideal for evening and nighttime use, many consumers prefer using indicas, no matter the time of day or the activities they participate in. For some, indica gummies are just a better fit!

Benefits of Indica Gummies

Hemp-derived cannabinoid gummies are a great option for consumers in general for a number of reasons. Gummies provide a quick, consistent way to consume cannabinoids like THC and CBD. Quality brands offer a similar experience every time, and consumers are also able to experiment with a wider variety of formulations, including different strains and even minor cannabinoids that may offer specific benefits.

Indica gummies also allow consumers to plan for the onset of effects, making it easier to incorporate these tasty treats into their wellness routines.

Of course, the potential effects indica gummies have to offer are a huge reason they are so popular. Many consumers enjoy using indica gummies to relieve stress, relax, and regulate their moods. The specific effects indica gummies offer may also help relieve muscle tension, pain, and help those with issues getting to or staying asleep.

Where to Buy Indica Gummies

After the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived cannabinoid products like indica gummies became legal in the U.S. This includes gummies with and without THC, along with a slew of other options with varying cannabinoid formulations. These products must contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight to be legally sold and consumed.

The good news is that hemp-derived indica gummies are more accessible today than ever! So even if you do not live in a state with adult-use cannabis laws, you may be easily able to purchase legal, hemp-derived THC online.

That said, be sure to double-check laws in your state, as there are some exceptions. Many hemp-derived cannabis companies also prevent orders to states where hemp-derived cannabinoid products cannot be sold.

How We Chose Our List

Of course, there are plenty of incredible options to choose from online when it comes to indica gummies as well. Though, if you decide to go off on your own search, consider some of the elements we centered when making this list of options:

One of the most important things to look for is third-party lab results. Any hemp-derived cannabinoid product brand should have easily accessible third-party lab tests available on its website. These tests give consumers an unbiased look at cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds inside the product. Lab results confirm products contain no impurities, are federally compliant, and actually contain all the compounds they claim to.

It’s also important to note where companies source their hemp. All of the products included on our list are made with hemp grown in the U.S. Most brands will have no qualms with openly sharing how their products are made.

In that same vein, we centered products from reputable companies who are transparent about their products. The hemp-derived cannabinoid market has skyrocketed in recent years, so there are naturally some companies that you shouldn’t trust. Reputable companies should have full websites where they open up about their expertise, experience in the industry, the people behind the products, and core values. You may consider quickly searching the brand name if you are unsure — a reputable brand should yield plenty of results from various websites, along with reviews and feedback to further inform your perspective.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does an Indica Gummy Do

The specific effects of an indica gummy truly depend on your tolerance, dose, the specific strain, amount of cannabinoids, and even the cannabis infusion (like oils, extracts, or tinctures) used to create the gummy. In general, consumers can expect relaxing, body-focused effects when eating indica gummies. High-CBD gummies will similarly usher in this effect, though high-THC gummies usually come with altered cognition and a sense of euphoria. The extent of these effects will depend on your dose and tolerance.

How Long Does Indica Gummy High Last?

Once again, the duration of effects for an indica gummy depend on the dose, user tolerance, and specific products used. A large dose, especially for someone with a lower tolerance, will generally lead to a longer experience. However, standard doses and using gummies in moderation will usually produce effects for several hours. Planning for four to six hours after consuming in moderation is a safe bet, though some residual effects can last for longer. Just be aware that there are exceptions as well. “Start low, and go slow” is a great rule of thumb!

How Many mg of Indica Gummies for Sleep

Our bodies all process cannabinoids differently, so this is going to depend on your tolerance and metabolism. Brand new consumers are recommended to start with a 5-10 mg dose, wait at least two hours, and see how they feel before taking more. Some users looking to avoid the psychoactive effects that come with a THC gummy may opt to go even lower.

Seasoned consumers and those with higher THC tolerances may need to go with a higher dose for optimal results, but these people can generally confirm this after some trial-and-error. That’s to say you should always “start low and go slow,” as opposed to immediately diving into the deep end. You can always take more, but once you’ve eaten edibles, you’re stuck with them until the effects wear off.

How Long Does it Take for Indica Gummies to Make You Sleepy?

Some gummies are faster acting than others, with noticeable effects hitting your system as soon as 20-30 minutes after ingestion. However, many indica gummies will instruct consumers to wait a full two hours to feel the effects. For consumers using gummies for sleep, taking a gummy one to two hours before sleep is ideal. Reading packaging can be helpful to confirm what to expect, as there is some variation when it comes to specific products.