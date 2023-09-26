Bubba Kush Strain Review | Pittsburgh City Paper

There are plenty of iconic cannabis and hemp strains to choose from, but of the hundreds of strains currently on the market, only a select few are considered staples that have continued to stand the test of time.

Among those strains is Bubba Kush. The strain has gained notoriety over the decades for its sedating effects, dreamy euphoria, soothing nature for the body and mind, all wrapped up in a deliciously sweet flavor. The strain first popped up in the ‘90s, and it’s still a favorite of cannabis connoisseurs today!

Is Bubba Kush right for you? Find out as we take a closer look at the iconic strain, the aroma and taste, and the potential effects it offers consumers!

Key Takeaways:

It is believed to be the result of breeding OG Kush with an unknown indica strain, most likely Northern Lights.

While some consumers will catch the spicy notes, they often function as a compliment to slightly sweet and rich flavors.

True to the nature of many other indica strains, Bubba Kush primarily offers feelings of calm, and relaxation.

Bubba Kush Strain Genetics

Bubba Kush, also known as BK or Bubba OG Kush, is an indica cannabis strain. While the strain itself is highly popular and well known, Bubba Kush’s true lineage remains unknown. It is believed to be the result of breeding OG Kush with an unknown indica strain, most likely Northern Lights though others speculate it may be Afghani.

The strain first hit the scene back in 1996, and while its parentage was unclear, it did not matter, as users immediately fell for the strain’s effects and flavor.

Bubba Kush Appearance

True to indica plants, Bubba Kush often boasts a stocky and short plant structure. The bud itself is bulky and oversized and can present itself as dark olive green, pale purple, or somewhere in between. Bubba Kush buds also often sport thin bright orange hairs, are coated with white crystal trichomes, and the best crops typically have plenty of sticky resin.

Bubba Kush Aroma and Taste

Bubba Kush is most prominent in the terpene beta-caryophyllene, which is known for its peppery and spicy aroma, followed by limonene, which is typically present in citrus fruits. However, these terpenes only partially tell the story of Bubba Kush’s rich flavor profile, which is unique when compared to other strains.

While some consumers will catch the spicy notes, they often function as a compliment to slightly sweet and rich flavors, like chocolate and coffee, along with a light earthy and floral kick.

Bubba Kush Effects and Potential Benefits

True to the nature of many other indica strains, Bubba Kush primarily offers feelings of sedation, calm, and relaxation. It often ushers in a hefty body relaxation, which can work to ease muscle pain and tension, soothe inflammation, ward off nausea, and may also help with stress relief and sleep.

Still, it’s not necessarily just heavy on the more mellow effects. Bubba Kush still offers a feeling of euphoria, a cerebral lift, and a heady happiness without the raciness some hybrids and sativas are more known for.

Final Thoughts

If you’re an indica fan who has yet to try this classic strain, what are you waiting for? Bubba Kush is a great choice for any cannabis user looking for some help winding down and relaxing, and while the strain surely offers more sedating effects than uplifting ones, it still has a few euphoric and cerebral benefits that help to nicely balance out some of the more mellow effects.

There’s a reason this strain is so well known, after all!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bubba Kush Strain Indica or Sativa?

If you’re looking for a sativa, you may want to steer clear of Bubba Kush. One big indicator is “Kush” in the name, as most Kush strains are either pure indicas or indica-dominant hybrids. Some Bubba Kush strains may be more indica-leaning than straight indica depending on the grower, but in general, consumers should expect those classic indica effects — sedating, calming, body relaxation — with a light cerebral effect and some mild, heady euphoria. Shop Indica Gummies now.

How Strong is Bubba Kush Strain?

Regarding THC, Bubba Kush is fairly average, typically ranging from around 20-25%. That said, it’s important to remember that there is much more to cannabis strength than THC percentage. The rich, varied terpene profile works with other compounds and can help to bring out some of those highly sought aftereffects, too. Some varieties of Bubba Kush could also pack an additional punch depending on a number of other factors, like how it's grown, ingredients used in cultivation, and how fresh the flower is, among others.

Is Bubba Kush a Good Indica?

This is an easy one — yes! Of course, certain cuts of Bubba Kush will be better than others depending on how it's grown and who grew it. However, Bubba Kush has historically been considered one of the staple indica strains, and it’s still highly sought after today for its mellowing effects and unique flavor!

