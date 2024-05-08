The #notwhite Collective covers cookie decorating, Mexican art, and more at the Love Party

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of #notwhite Collective The #notwhite Collective

The #notwhite Collective has made its mark on the Pittsburgh arts scene with projects showcasing its 13 members, all women artists, all of whom identify as bi/multi-racial or cultural, as immigrants, or as descendants of immigrants. In addition to gallery shows, talks, workshops, and other events, the nonprofit group has, for the past five years, welcomed the community to a free creative extravaganza known as the Love Party.



The Love Party returns on Sun., May 19 for what’s described in a press release as a “liberatory afternoon of performances, storytimes, artmaking and other hands-on activities that brings our community closer and that grows our hearts wider.” Taking place at the Irma Freeman Center for Imagination, the 2024 Love Party will engage people of all ages and highlight culturally specific art forms.

#notwhite Collective member Maggie Lynn Negrete says the first Love Party, much like the group itself, was organized in response to the political climate created by former president Donald Trump and his administration.

Negrete says #notwhite Collective events like Love Party address the “collective grief and fear that rippled through our communities.”

“The collective sought to create a safe space for all ages to connect, leveraging our roles as mothers, healers, and art educators to program hands-on activities and workshops for us, by us,” Negrete tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “With continued turmoil domestically and abroad, the collective knew that 2024 would be an essential year to provide this comforting and uplifting experience again.”

The #notwhite Collective first appeared in 2018 with an inaugural group exhibition at Brew House Arts. Among the artists displayed at that show was Maritza Mosquera, who will lead a screenprinting and collage activity at the Love Party. Alison Zapata, a collective member whose work includes public murals and sculpture installations, will cover hojalata, also known as Mexican Tin Art, by showing guests how to “paint intricately handmade corazóns from Las Mariposas Hojalata located in Oaxaca, Mexico.” Rounding out the presenters is Korean American artist-baker Jasmine Cho, who will lead a cookie decorating class.

The “intersectional, intergenerational and inclusive” event is open to everyone, though children should be accompanied by a “responsible adult” 18 years or older.

Negrete says Love Party attendees represent “diverse families across the Greater Pittsburgh area.”

“While our programming takes youth as young as five into consideration, our offerings are enriching for adults and seniors as well,” says Negrete, adding that the collective expects 150 to 200 people at this year’s Love Party.



Info box: #notwhite Collective presents Love Party. 1-4 p.m. Sun., May 19. Irma Freeman Center for Imagination. 5006 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. All ages. notwhitecollective.com

