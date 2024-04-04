The art of disruption: BOOM Concepts marks a decade of cultural impact

click to enlarge
In the heart of Pittsburgh — Garfield, to be exact — there lies a story of resilience and community, a tale that speaks to the power of art and the necessity of inclusive spaces. This story is about BOOM Concepts
, a creative hub that has become a beacon of support for Black, Brown, and LGBTQ artists in a city where the need for expansive cultural representation is evident. This Black-owned arts hub has survived and thrived, creating a legacy of empowerment and innovation for themselves and other artists.
Artists DS Kinsel and J. Thomas Agnew formed BOOM Concepts as a response to the needs of local artists. Amidst the closing of key Black cultural venues like The Shadow Lounge and 720 Records, Agnew and Kinsel found themselves at a crossroads. With a shared vision and a partnership with the Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation, they transformed a simple opportunity into a thriving community space.
"They had a space open that they were like, 'Hey, do you want to be up in here?' And we're like, for sure, any opportunity that we could do something where it could be a possible shared space or something, we were definitely on it," Agnew tells Pittsburgh City Paper
Now, a decade later, BOOM Concepts embarks on its first significant fundraising campaign. The importance of this campaign is not just for the organization's growth but also for the support it can provide to the people who need it most. The goal is to raise $700,000 to support general operations and creative programming, with the ultimate goal of acquiring a "forever home" in Garfield for BOOM Concepts. This is a call to action to support the arts and recognize their vital role in our communities.
BOOM launched its first-ever fundraising campaign in 2019
, during which they requested a much smaller amount ($5,000) compared to the new goal.
On Fri., April 5, BOOM Concepts will take over the Unblurred gallery crawl on Penn Ave.
as part of its 10th-anniversary programming, with activities and exhibitions taking place at the Lab @ Silver Eye, Two Frays Brewery, The Opportunity Fund, and Pedantic Arts. The event also marks the first time BOOM's brick-and-mortar doors have been open to the public since the 2020 lockdown.
Kinsel credits Unblurred as one of the things that allowed them "to really survive through our first five years," during which Agnew and Kinsel mostly treated the building at 5939 Penn Ave. as their studio space.
"I mean, we didn't even have a name for the space at the time," Agnew says. "People are like, 'What are you doing here?' And we're like, we don't know, but I guess we got to find out."
When Most Wanted Fine Art and Assemble booked more artists than they could accommodate, BOOM stepped in to help their Penn Ave. neighbors. "We took on those bookings for them in the space, and from there, it just felt like it just grew its own legs and just took off running," Agnew explains.
For years, BOOM's core leadership was Kinsel, Agnew, Anqwenique Kinsel
, and Jules Mallis. Anqwenique and Mallis have since moved on to other opportunities, leaving Agnew and Kinsel to contract individual artists for specific projects and some part-time help. "Part of the campaign this year is so we can expand our team and pay someone equitably because we're really reaching our capacity and we want to be able to help more people and reach more artists," Kinsel tells CP
In a world where artists often struggle to be heard and compensated, BOOM stands out as a cultural agitator, ensuring that creators are paid fairly and on time. Kinsel proudly adopted the label, saying, "Yeah, I am a cultural agitator. For me, that's how I care. I am concerned about not only my own humanity but other people's humanities and making sure everyone gets a fair shake. I think I'm agitating in a different way now."
BOOM's mission extends beyond the arts; it is also about being a good neighbor, a hub for fun, and a force for change. Recent initiatives, like serving as a water distribution center during a flush-and-boil crisis in Pittsburgh, underscore their commitment to the community.
BOOM provides artists with opportunities to be seen and reminds us that art is not just a form of expression but a tool for change. The fundraiser invites us to be part of that change by supporting spaces like BOOM, which are essential for the vibrancy and diversity of our cultural landscape.
Rick Swartz, executive director of Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation, hopes to see BOOM in Garfield for years.
"BOOM Concepts has opened the door to the city's artistic landscape for several hundred minority artists and entrepreneurs," Swartz tells CP
. "These are individuals who have had difficulty, historically, in gaining a toehold in the venues and establishments in the region that host and nurture the arts. BOOM is now a cornerstone within the Penn Avenue Arts District."
BOOM Unblurred Takeover
. 5-9 p.m. Fri., April 5. Multiple locations. Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. boomuniverse.co