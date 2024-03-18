 Video game designer, animator, Jeopardy! contestant: Meet Julian Glander | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Video game designer, animator, Jeopardy! contestant: Meet Julian Glander

By

click to enlarge Video game designer, animator, Jeopardy! contestant: Meet Julian Glander
CP Photo: Matt Petras
Julian Glander
In the upstairs office of his Lawrenceville home, Julian Glander demonstrates to Pittsburgh City Paper how he makes his digital 3D artwork.

“Here’s something I used to do a lot,” the 33-year-old artist says, grabbing a nearby how-to guide by children’s book artist Ed Emberley. A page at the start of the book, Glander says, displays simple shapes and promises that, so long as an aspiring artist can draw those shapes, they can draw any of the animals in the book.

“This was kind of like a really unlocking, freeing principle for me, that everything in the world is made of shapes,” Glander says.

About 20 minutes prior, shortly after offering me a glass of water, he encouraged me to step outside to meet and feed frozen peas to his pet ducks, Sleepy and Sneezy. So, with ducks on his mind, he chooses that animal. With the computer program Blender, he uses a mouse to quickly create, reshape, and color three-dimensional shapes, which, after a few minutes, he turns into a long-necked pink duck.

This Pittsburgh-based artist who, for over a decade, has made comics, video games, illustrations, and short films in his signature, colorful, and quirky 3D style  recently landed a roster of big-name voice talent for an upcoming feature-length animated film.

Originally from Michigan, Glander moved around a lot, eventually settling in Pittsburgh in 2019. He’s best known for his comics collection 3D Sweeties, published by Fantagraphics, the video game Art Sqool on PC and Nintendo Switch, and a series of animated shorts that air at odd hours on Adult Swim.

About two years ago, Glander appeared on Jeopardy! and went viral after reciting the alphabet in reverse on-air. Not backwards in reverse. Host Ken Jennings jokingly declared that episode as being the only one directed by David Lynch.
In January, The Hollywood Reporter unveiled the cast for Glander’s upcoming film Boys Go to Jupiter, which will star, among others, comedian Joe Pera, Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman, and Eighth Grade lead Elsie Fisher. Glander remains tight-lipped, but, per IMDb, the film follows a teenager in suburban Florida who "desperately hustles to make $5,000 in this dreamy and surreal animated coming-of-age story.”

Despite being set in Florida, the film was shot almost entirely in Pittsburgh. Glander says he traveled to New York and Los Angeles for voice recordings but did all the animations alongside a locally-based cleanup animator. Silky’s Pub in Bloomfield served as the venue for a production meeting between the two.

“I’ve been working on it for four years and, generally, when I moved back here four years ago, that was why,” Glander says. “This feeling of, I need to do a big project, I need to do something that I have time for, that’s not going to earn me any money for a long time. I don’t think it would have been possible without living here, the quality of life, and just the balance that I’ve found here.”

Boys Go to Jupiter offers the same bizarre, endearing, and funny tone familiar to Glander’s work. Art Sqool, for example, allows players to explore a university campus made of colorful abstract shapes and complete simple art prompts, such as “Draw something that makes you smile” and “Without using reference, draw a bicycle. It’s very hard and may take several tries.” (Nintendo Switch players should use a rubber-tip stylus for the best results.) Professor Qwertz, described as an Ai who resembles a staticky “Q,” assigns the artwork a letter grade, based on qualities such as “composition” and “approach.” (The grading is “bullshit,” Glander confirms. It’s a bit.)

While Art Sqool — which, Glander says, started as a program for making sketches  received some praise, conventional video game reviewers generally did not know what to make of it.

“It turned into, I think, a really fun little special game that a certain kind of person really connected with,” Glander says.

All of his work across media has a distinct and enchanting vibe. Describing that vibe isn’t easy. When asked if his work has a thematic throughline, Glander seems a bit stumped.

“I think something that comes up a lot is isolation and loneliness. I don’t know what that means, though,” Glander says with a laugh. “I do feel like there’s something that I’m trying to crack, that there’s certain things that I keep going back to, but no, I don’t have a satisfying answer. I think if I did, I could retire.”

Tags

Joe Pera tests new material on Pittsburgh audiences with Bottlerocket residency

By Matt Petras

Joe Pera tests new material on Pittsburgh audiences with Bottlerocket residency

Joe Pera talks with me

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Joe Pera talks with me

Incarcerated artists convey toll of life sentences with Kelly Strayhorn Theater show

By Amy Whipple

Incarcerated artists convey toll of life sentences with Kelly Strayhorn Theater show

Serbian artists picture life from the former Yugoslavia and beyond at 937 Liberty Gallery

By Sean Beauford

Serbian artists picture life from the former Yugoslavia and beyond at 937 Liberty Gallery

Andy Warhol wins perpetual fame in his ancestral homeland

By Bill Zlatos

Andy Warhol and a Slovak flag

Warhol Museum employees say "both sides" placards minimize Palestine amid Israel's ongoing war

By Colin Williams

A composite image showing a museum placard with text and the colorful, screenprinted portraits it introduces.
More »
More Visual Art
All Arts+Entertainment

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 13-19, 2024

Previous Issues

St. Patrick's Day Parade, 2024
22 images

St. Patrick's Day Parade, 2024

By Mars Johnson

Incarcerated artists convey toll of life sentences with Kelly Strayhorn Theater show

Incarcerated artists convey toll of life sentences with Kelly Strayhorn Theater show

By Amy Whipple

A tall woman with brown skin smiles while dribbling a basketball in loose-fitting activewear and an athletic-cut hijab

A Duquesne basketball player's activewear line is changing the game for modest dressers

By Maia Williams

Two boxers square off in a ring inside an ornate Romanesque church

Donnybrook 2024 pits Ireland vs. Pittsburgh to kick off St. Paddy's Day Weekend

By James Paul

Get a load of Dick at Arcade Comedy Theater

Get a load of Dick at Arcade Comedy Theater

By Amanda Waltz

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: March 14-20

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
March 14-20
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation