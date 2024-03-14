Lynn Cullen Live - "You Can't Make This Sh*t Up!" (03-14-24)

Lynn talked about Biden's incredible accomplishments rebuilding America's infrastructure and how Republicans voted against the bill that enabled it but take credit for all the improvements occuring in their districts because of it. Other topics included RFK Jr. thinking about having Jets QB Aaron Rodgers as his Veep, the RNC giving Trump election-denying lawyer a new position of Senior Counsel for Election Integrity which made Lynn think she should rename the show "You Can't Make This Sh*t Up!"

