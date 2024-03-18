Lynn Cullen Live - The campaign to end all campaigns (03-18-24)

Lynn talked about the growing threats we face in the U.S, chiefly the relentless, ongoing effort to scuttle our democracy and reelect Donald Trump. She talked about how Hungarian dictator Viktor Orban is funding and fueling this effort in conjunction with the Heritage Foundation. She noted ongoing efforts to intimidate elected supervisors in Arizona, with undercover police required at public meetings and SWAT units at the ready, and an effort in Allegheny County by Trumpists to purge the voter rolls. On the happier side, Lynn applauded the Duquesne Dukes making it into March Madness for the first time since 1977 and what an interesting QB situation the Steelers have set up with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.......that and more......."

