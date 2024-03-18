 Lynn Cullen Live - The campaign to end all campaigns (03-18-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - The campaign to end all campaigns (03-18-24)

By

Lynn talked about the growing threats we face in the U.S, chiefly the relentless, ongoing effort to scuttle our democracy and reelect Donald Trump. She talked about how Hungarian dictator Viktor Orban is funding and fueling this effort in conjunction with the Heritage Foundation. She noted ongoing efforts to intimidate elected supervisors in Arizona, with undercover police required at public meetings and SWAT units at the ready, and an effort in Allegheny County by Trumpists to purge the voter rolls. On the happier side, Lynn applauded the Duquesne Dukes making it into March Madness for the first time since 1977 and what an interesting QB situation the Steelers have set up with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.......that and more......."

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live - "You Can't Make This Sh*t Up!" (03-14-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live - "You Can't Make This Sh*t Up!" (03-14-24)

Tags

Lynn Cullen Live - "You Can't Make This Sh*t Up!" (03-14-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - "You Can't Make This Sh*t Up!" (03-14-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - What is "smartphone-based childhood" doing to our kids (03-13-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - What is "smartphone-based childhood" doing to our kids (03-13-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talk Oscars, Princess Catherine and more (03-12-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn and Susan talk Oscars, Princess Catherine and more (03-12-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Isn't it past your jailtime? (03-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Isn't it past your jailtime? (03-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - State of the Union address decorum (03-07-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - State of the Union address decorum (03-07-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trounced....not. (03-06-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trounced....not. (03-06-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - How restrictive America is for women (03-05-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - How restrictive America is for women (03-05-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - A Busy, Bumpy Week (03-04-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - A Busy, Bumpy Week (03-04-24)
More »

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Digital Edition

This Week

  • March 13-19, 2024

Previous Issues

Lynn Cullen Live - "You Can't Make This Sh*t Up!" (03-14-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - "You Can't Make This Sh*t Up!" (03-14-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Isn't it past your jailtime? (03-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Isn't it past your jailtime? (03-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - State of the Union address decorum (03-07-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - State of the Union address decorum (03-07-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gentleman's Club Manager, Canine Handler, Various Positions at black radish kitchen, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Gentleman's Club Manager, Canine Handler, Various Positions at black radish kitchen, and more

By Morgan Biddle

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: March 14-20

‌Pittsburgh’s top events:
March 14-20
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation