Lynn talked about jury selection in the Trump trial and how it's his worst nightmare...being at the mercy of others, not being in control. She wondered if the stress alone could kill him. Also, the Republican Putin puppets are putting Ukraine truly at risk by standing in the way of aid. "If you can't shoot back, you lose." Also, musings about standing ovations and exclamation points.

