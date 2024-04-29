Lynn Cullen Live - You can't make this stuff up! (04-29-24)

Lynn was stunned that the Supreme Court seemed to imply that Trump has a case to be made for immunity. The conservatives on the court, Samuel Alito especially, twisted reality and engaged in hypotheticals and all but ignored the fact that Trump tried to subvert the constitution. Also, Lynn expressed concern that the student protestors could weaken Biden and the Democrats and conceivably and inadvertently give Trump a victory in November. The only bright spot was Kristi Noem taking herself out of the VP race by bragging she shot her puppy in the face. You can't make this stuff up.

