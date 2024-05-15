 Lynn Cullen Live - "Rocking in the Free World" with Anthony Blinken (05-15-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - "Rocking in the Free World" with Anthony Blinken (05-15-24)

Lynn talked about the constant torrent of depressing news and then added to it by talking about Gaza-Israel, Ukraine, Trump and his Republican sycophants and the naivite of the college protesters. The only things passing for good news were Secretary of State Anthony Blinken singing Neil Young's "Rocking in the Free World" in a Ukrainian bar and a pod of orcas sinking a yacht they were trying to "play" with in the Straits of Gibralter.

