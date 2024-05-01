Lynn Cullen Live - Facing a choice (05-01-24)

Lynn talked about the naivete and illiberalism of the student demonstrators. She locked swords with a caller who disagreed and then went on to talk about watching "A Gentleman in Moscow" which reminded her of the idealism of the Bolsheviks giving way to the totalitarianism of the Stalinists. One caller opined we are increasingly facing a choice between Mussolini on the right and a Maoesque cultural revolution on the left. Lynn also detailed Trump's plans for a second term as laid out in Project 2025. Chilling stuff.

