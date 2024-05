Lynn and Susan talked about the death of acclaimed forsensic pathologist Cyril Wecht who lived a truly consequential and mercurial life and died at the age of 93. Also, talk of the Trump trial and how Ben Roethlesberger figures in it and how in another NYC countroom Sen.Robert Menendez's trial is beginning. Can't imagine why Americans are losing any trust they may have had in their government.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.