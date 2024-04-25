Lynn Cullen Live - And this is the crowd that says it'll Make America Great! (04-25-24)

We're all getting a legal education with all the Trumpian court cases. As the Supreme Court heard arguments about whether a president is above the law, the former president sat glowering in a NY courtroom listening to witnesses recount his criminal conduct. Meanwhile, Arizona brought indictments on Trump's inner circle, including Rudy Guiliani, Mark Meadows, etc., for criminally interfering in that state's election integrity. And this is the crowd that says it'll Make America Great!

