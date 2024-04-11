Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

Lynn spoke about the history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law that has been resurrected by the state Supreme Court, and specifically about one of the men behind it, a guy named William Claude Jones, who married 5 times including to a 12-year old, a 15-year old and a 14-year old. Also, talking about the beauty of Spring, the draft age in Ukraine and when Jackie Robinson and Hank Greenberg literally ran into each other at first base in Forbes Field in 1947.

