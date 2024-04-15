 Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24)

By

Huge news day. Trump trial begins in Manhattan with jury selection. Lynn pointed out that he needs only one juror to side with him to hang the jury. Also, Lynn raved about the movie "Civil War" which clearly shows where we could be heading if Trump wins again. Also, a caller brought up the Summer Lee-Bhavini Patel primary race and its consequences and Lynn spoke about the 45th anniversary of George Romero's blockbuster hit "Dawn of the Dead" filmed at the Monroeville Mall.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

Tags

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - For once people were looking up, not down!!!! (04-10-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - For once people were looking up, not down!!!! (04-10-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Eclipse, eclipse, eclipse. It's eclipsing everything else! (04-08-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Eclipse, eclipse, eclipse. It's eclipsing everything else! (04-08-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Grab bag kind of show (04-04-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Grab bag kind of show (04-04-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The horror show that is today's (or any day's) news (04-03-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The horror show that is today's (or any day's) news (04-03-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Does Wyoming exist? (04-02-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Does Wyoming exist? (04-02-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - No April Fools pranks on the show, our current reality is enough of a joke (04-01-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - No April Fools pranks on the show, our current reality is enough of a joke (04-01-24)
More »

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 10-16, 2024

Previous Issues

Eclipse at Carnegie Science Center
14 images

Eclipse at Carnegie Science Center

By Mars Johnson

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The history behind the 160-year-old Arizona abortion law and more. (04-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Post-eclipse stories (04-09-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The horror show that is today's (or any day's) news (04-03-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The horror show that is today's (or any day's) news (04-03-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Eclipse, eclipse, eclipse. It's eclipsing everything else! (04-08-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Eclipse, eclipse, eclipse. It's eclipsing everything else! (04-08-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Pittsburgh’s top events: April 11-17

Pittsburgh’s top events:
April 11-17
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation