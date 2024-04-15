Lynn Cullen Live - Trump trial begins. (04-15-24)

Huge news day. Trump trial begins in Manhattan with jury selection. Lynn pointed out that he needs only one juror to side with him to hang the jury. Also, Lynn raved about the movie "Civil War" which clearly shows where we could be heading if Trump wins again. Also, a caller brought up the Summer Lee-Bhavini Patel primary race and its consequences and Lynn spoke about the 45th anniversary of George Romero's blockbuster hit "Dawn of the Dead" filmed at the Monroeville Mall.

